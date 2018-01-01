Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) (38095 Views)

Thank God no fatalities



Source: Dana Air skids of runway while landing in Port Harcourt international Airport

Thank God no fatalities

Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/966032450626510848

2 Likes

At this point it's safe to say Dana Air is going to leave Nigeria. 114 Likes 1 Share

This Dana airways is turning into another thing



Flying domestic in Nigeria is a very big risk. If cows is not blocking runways doors are falling off planes now they jumping into bush 111 Likes 9 Shares

As Nigeria dey hot so, make them give me free ride from here go UK with Dana airline I no go go oooo my brother



who wan die 52 Likes 1 Share







They say history repeats itself.

So why is Dana falling history's hands?



They say history repeats itself.

So why is Dana falling history's hands?

The airline would have made record if there was a repeat of the 3rd June 2012 Ishaga incidence.

Air travel was once the safest means of transportation in Nigeria... But now? 4 Likes

At this point nothing seems right in this country. It's systemic failure and upheaval 18 Likes 3 Shares

I wonder whats wrong with these people, they are always in the news for bad reasons which is giving them bad publicity .

dead plane

dead plane

I have always had bad experiences flying Dana on all occasions. The last 2 weeks, it had difficulty landing for 1 and half hours in port harcourt going up and down, it was one of the most dreaded time of my life and finally it landed. Going back to Lagos was bad, flight delayed from 5.00pm to 11.30pm, so many people went back. Flight from Abuja came to pick us eventually that night. I entered Lagos 12.45am.

Presently inside the bush





Everything coming out of this country is drama-comedy 6 Likes 1 Share

Na waoooo dis airline again 2 Likes

Thank God no life was lost 19 Likes

Buhari again!





Daura loading 6 Likes

Oya waiting for them to blame passengers. 4 Likes

Who are they gonna blame now? Bad market time for dana 1 Like

This is serious. Thank God no life was lost.

Bonaventura:

G for G-string abi?

u see ur life

Dana again?

Naija my country

Thank God no fatalities 1 Like

Maybe because of the rain this night 1 Like

Dana again



Oh my God let my enemies board this Dana flight someday

God is using style to warn people about Dana but will they hear 5 Likes 2 Shares