|Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 9:08pm On Feb 20
Dana Air skids of runway while landing in Port Harcourt international Airport
Thank God no fatalities
Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/966032450626510848
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by ccvizzle(m): 9:10pm On Feb 20
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by Inception(m): 9:12pm On Feb 20
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 9:18pm On Feb 20
At this point it's safe to say Dana Air is going to leave Nigeria.
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by Ezenwammadu(m): 9:23pm On Feb 20
This Dana airways is turning into another thing
Flying domestic in Nigeria is a very big risk. If cows is not blocking runways doors are falling off planes now they jumping into bush
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by itzjorju(m): 9:27pm On Feb 20
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:27pm On Feb 20
As Nigeria dey hot so, make them give me free ride from here go UK with Dana airline I no go go oooo my brother
who wan die
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:28pm On Feb 20
They say history repeats itself.
So why is Dana falling history's hands?
The airline would have made record if there was a repeat of the 3rd June 2012 Ishaga incidence.
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 9:28pm On Feb 20
Air travel was once the safest means of transportation in Nigeria... But now?
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by Bonaventura(m): 9:28pm On Feb 20
At this point nothing seems right in this country. It's systemic failure and upheaval
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by yourkaka: 9:28pm On Feb 20
I wonder whats wrong with these people, they are always in the news for bad reasons which is giving them bad publicity.
dead plane
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by countsparrow: 9:28pm On Feb 20
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by Unbreakable007: 9:28pm On Feb 20
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by brainpulse: 9:28pm On Feb 20
I have always had bad experiences flying Dana on all occasions. The last 2 weeks, it had difficulties landing for 1 and half hours in port harcourt going up and down, it was one of the most dreaded time of my life and finally it landed. Going back to Lagos was bad, flight delayed from 5.00pm to 11.30pm, so many people went back. Flight from Abuja came to pick us eventually that night. I entered Lagos 12.45am.
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by Fidecoo(m): 9:28pm On Feb 20
Power failure issue (phcn)
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:28pm On Feb 20
Mods, you guys should go and watch Chelsea and Barcelona.
Game on! Willian the barman
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by tolugar: 9:28pm On Feb 20
Presently inside the bush
Everything coming out of this country is drama-comedy
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by narorose(f): 9:28pm On Feb 20
Na waoooo dis airline again
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by Mandynews(f): 9:29pm On Feb 20
Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by timwudz(m): 9:29pm On Feb 20
Buhari again!
Daura loading
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 9:29pm On Feb 20
Oya waiting for them to blame passengers.
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by moyinoluwabun(m): 9:29pm On Feb 20
Who are they gonna blame now? Bad market time for dana
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by paymentvoucher: 9:29pm On Feb 20
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:29pm On Feb 20
This is serious. Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by chidynks: 9:29pm On Feb 20
Bonaventura:for G-string abi?
u see ur life
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by Swissheart(f): 9:29pm On Feb 20
Dana again?
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by veacea: 9:30pm On Feb 20
Naija my country
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by CornFooPanda(m): 9:30pm On Feb 20
Thank God no fatalities
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:30pm On Feb 20
Maybe because of the rain this night
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by pennywys: 9:30pm On Feb 20
Dana again
Oh my God let my enemies board this Dana flight someday
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by overall90: 9:30pm On Feb 20
God is using style to warn people about Dana but will they hear
|Re: Dana Air Skids Off The Runway In Port Harcourt, Lands Inside Bush (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:31pm On Feb 20
Thank God they all came out safely
