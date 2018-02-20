Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / NASU Vows To Continue Strike (1806 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Hope that the strike which has led to suspension of some essential services in federal government owned universities across the country is dim as the government has initiated any form of negotiation with the workers over their demands.



Speaking with SaharaReporters, the Chairman of University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch of Non-Academic Staffs Union of Universities, Comrade Kehinde Ajibade accused the federal government of insensitivity to the plight of the workers.

Ajibade asked Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to ensure that government fulfill its part of the agreement reached in 2009 with workers which led to the call off of similar strike in 2009.



"Until the federal government honor our agreement, we would not resume. The federal government should do the needful, respect our agreement and meet our demands," said Ajibade.



Likewise, Comrade Gbenga, Acting Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, UNILAG branch lamented that federal government has failed to live up to the terms of agreement it signed with the union after a previous two - week warning strike.



"There was a 2-week warning strike, which we suspended because we signed a memorandum of agreement with the federal government. The memorandum stipulates payment of our two years allowance, implementation of a ruling of Industrial Court that workers in the universities' staff schools should be absorbed to the university, end in usurpation of duties of non-teaching staff by the teaching staff among other things. But terms of agreement has not been met by the federal government until this moment of total strike."



He, therefore, added that the responsibility of determining how soon the strike will be called off is in the hands of the federal government.



http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/20/nigerias-federal-universities-non-academic-staff-vow-continue-strike Members of f non-teaching staffs of federal universities in Nigeria have vowed that their ongoing strike will continue until their demands are acceded to by the government. The workers, operating under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC) have been on a nationwide strike which enters the 78th day on Tuesday.Hope that the strike which has led to suspension of some essential services in federal government owned universities across the country is dim as the government has initiated any form of negotiation with the workers over their demands.Speaking with SaharaReporters, the Chairman of University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch of Non-Academic Staffs Union of Universities, Comrade Kehinde Ajibade accused the federal government of insensitivity to the plight of the workers.Ajibade asked Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to ensure that government fulfill its part of the agreement reached in 2009 with workers which led to the call off of similar strike in 2009."Until the federal government honor our agreement, we would not resume. The federal government should do the needful, respect our agreement and meet our demands," said Ajibade.Likewise, Comrade Gbenga, Acting Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, UNILAG branch lamented that federal government has failed to live up to the terms of agreement it signed with the union after a previous two - week warning strike."There was a 2-week warning strike, which we suspended because we signed a memorandum of agreement with the federal government. The memorandum stipulates payment of our two years allowance, implementation of a ruling of Industrial Court that workers in the universities' staff schools should be absorbed to the university, end in usurpation of duties of non-teaching staff by the teaching staff among other things. But terms of agreement has not been met by the federal government until this moment of total strike."He, therefore, added that the responsibility of determining how soon the strike will be called off is in the hands of the federal government.

Wicked people lalasticlala

Nigeria no be am o...









We need to change the change











Pls get ur PVCs ready and neva u sell ur vote 1 Like

make them allow my sister graduate finish before them go on strike make them allow my sister graduate finish before them go on strike 1 Like

my advice to u all on strike,is to please go back to work cos President Buhari has left his conscience at DURA 1 Like

NASU members are the new wailers in Nigeria. 1 Like

Iamfrank:

Members of f non-teaching staffs of federal universities in Nigeria have vowed that their ongoing strike will continue until their demands are acceded to by the government. The workers, operating under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC) have been on a nationwide strike which enters the 78th day on Tuesday.

Hope that the strike which has led to suspension of some essential services in federal government owned universities across the country is dim as the government has initiated any form of negotiation with the workers over their demands.



Speaking with SaharaReporters, the Chairman of University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch of Non-Academic Staffs Union of Universities, Comrade Kehinde Ajibade accused the federal government of insensitivity to the plight of the workers.

Ajibade asked Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to ensure that government fulfill its part of the agreement reached in 2009 with workers which led to the call off of similar strike in 2009.



"Until the federal government honor our agreement, we would not resume. The federal government should do the needful, respect our agreement and meet our demands," said Ajibade.



Likewise, Comrade Gbenga, Acting Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, UNILAG branch lamented that federal government has failed to live up to the terms of agreement it signed with the union after a previous two - week warning strike.



"There was a 2-week warning strike, which we suspended because we signed a memorandum of agreement with the federal government. The memorandum stipulates payment of our two years allowance, implementation of a ruling of Industrial Court that workers in the universities' staff schools should be absorbed to the university, end in usurpation of duties of non-teaching staff by the teaching staff among other things. But terms of agreement has not been met by the federal government until this moment of total strike."



He, therefore, added that the responsibility of determining how soon the strike will be called off is in the hands of the federal government.



http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/20/nigerias-federal-universities-non-academic-staff-vow-continue-strike

funny funny

Federal government should do the needful abeg.



This strike is no longer favorable at all...

Na the students dey suffer all this ooo. 9ja which way.



Nairalanders please help me, i am in need of a sewing machine. Anything you can spare i will really appreciate. Bless you

hmm. And we say we are running education in Nigeria. anyway for you project work.. analysis of data.. full project.. seminar.. PowerPoint.. name it.. contact sleekconsult on 07037238468

Why is FG not giving this people much attention? Is because they are not lecturers, They play major roles in our schools. Now most activities in schools are grounded. New students don't have Reg No., you can't access your transcripts and more is many graduates may not be mobilized for NYSC if the strike continues.





Meanwhile the man in ASO ROCK AND HOST OF CABALS are enjoying thier loots.



Nigeria my country. 1 Like

make dem continue, their strike have no effect, we did our registrations and even conducted some practicals while the y were still on strike

h

How does a deaf president listen to your plight?

this is really impeding practical sessions in med schools.. this regime is just trash 1 Like

The only way to solve this problem is by raising fees in universities owned by government.



Or we spend N5 trillion of this year's budget JUST on universities.....

Nonsense

Nigeria varsity is not without strike. If it is not ASSU it is ASUP the list is practically endless. A four year course will automatically become seven years course. Naija I hail thy.

youngdoctor:

this is really impeding practical sessions in med schools.. this regime is just trash

In 2009....FG and the sister union of NASU....ASUU agreed that universities get N3 trillion over 2 years.



In 2013...when ASUU went on strike to enforce that demand....FG told them no money...and reduced it to N1 trillion over 5 years...200bn of which has been paid.



Add the fact that we cannot afford an education budget of 26% of the national budget...ie N2.04 trillion naira...and that money won't just go on universities...pry and sec school....and you see why govt is not answering them



Options left are



1.Another IMF loan



2.Fees have to be raised



3.Everybody pays tax at the rate of 50-60% of your annual income.



Govt is corrupt...but the fact is....the money is not there. That is why the corruption is so painful. In 2009....FG and the sister union of NASU....ASUU agreed that universities get N3 trillion over 2 years.In 2013...when ASUU went on strike to enforce that demand....FG told them no money...and reduced it to N1 trillion over 5 years...200bn of which has been paid.Add the fact that we cannot afford an education budget of 26% of the national budget...ie N2.04 trillion naira...and that money won't just go on universities...pry and sec school....and you see why govt is not answering themOptions left are1.Another IMF loan2.Fees have to be raised3.Everybody pays tax at the rate of 50-60% of your annual income.Govt is corrupt...but the fact is....the money is not there. That is why the corruption is so painful. 1 Like

What's working in this country self? May God deliver us o

Ejiphill09:

Why is FG not giving this people much attention? Is because they are not lecturers, They play major roles in our schools. Now most activities in schools are grounded. New students don't have Reg No., you can't access your transcripts and more is many graduates may not be mobilized for NYSC if the strike continues.





Meanwhile the man in ASO ROCK AND HOST OF CABALS are enjoying thier loots.



Nigeria my country.

FG is not giving them attention because if they wanted to...they would have to spend over half the national budget to sort out financial issues in the university....ASUU, NASU, SSANU palaver.



If the last govt during times of plenty could not give universities the N3 trillion promised in 2009....when ASUU and FG signed an agreement...this govt...which is running on lower oil prices than the last one ever did...cannot give them money.



So...your fees go up...or taxes go up.



And yes, this govt is corrupt...and what makes the corruption painful is that they are stealing from a very scanty treasury. FG is not giving them attention because if they wanted to...they would have to spend over half the national budget to sort out financial issues in the university....ASUU, NASU, SSANU palaver.If the last govt during times of plenty could not give universities the N3 trillion promised in 2009....when ASUU and FG signed an agreement...this govt...which is running on lower oil prices than the last one ever did...cannot give them money.So...your fees go up...or taxes go up.And yes, this govt is corrupt...and what makes the corruption painful is that they are stealing from a very scanty treasury. 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:

make them allow my sister graduate finish before them go on strike She is in which University bros?

I feel do visitation for am Sha..u dey feel me? She is in which University bros?I feel do visitation for am Sha..u dey feel me?