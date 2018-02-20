₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Iamfrank(m): 11:51pm On Feb 20
Members of f non-teaching staffs of federal universities in Nigeria have vowed that their ongoing strike will continue until their demands are acceded to by the government. The workers, operating under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC) have been on a nationwide strike which enters the 78th day on Tuesday.
Hope that the strike which has led to suspension of some essential services in federal government owned universities across the country is dim as the government has initiated any form of negotiation with the workers over their demands.
Speaking with SaharaReporters, the Chairman of University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch of Non-Academic Staffs Union of Universities, Comrade Kehinde Ajibade accused the federal government of insensitivity to the plight of the workers.
Ajibade asked Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to ensure that government fulfill its part of the agreement reached in 2009 with workers which led to the call off of similar strike in 2009.
"Until the federal government honor our agreement, we would not resume. The federal government should do the needful, respect our agreement and meet our demands," said Ajibade.
Likewise, Comrade Gbenga, Acting Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, UNILAG branch lamented that federal government has failed to live up to the terms of agreement it signed with the union after a previous two - week warning strike.
"There was a 2-week warning strike, which we suspended because we signed a memorandum of agreement with the federal government. The memorandum stipulates payment of our two years allowance, implementation of a ruling of Industrial Court that workers in the universities' staff schools should be absorbed to the university, end in usurpation of duties of non-teaching staff by the teaching staff among other things. But terms of agreement has not been met by the federal government until this moment of total strike."
He, therefore, added that the responsibility of determining how soon the strike will be called off is in the hands of the federal government.
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by ayoblinks(m): 8:38am
Wicked people lalasticlala
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Authoreety: 12:17pm
Nigeria no be am o...
We need to change the change
Pls get ur PVCs ready and neva u sell ur vote
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:17pm
make them allow my sister graduate finish before them go on strike
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by judecares1: 12:17pm
my advice to u all on strike,is to please go back to work cos President Buhari has left his conscience at DURA
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Waky509(m): 12:18pm
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Bifrost(m): 12:20pm
NASU members are the new wailers in Nigeria.
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by xanit: 12:21pm
Iamfrank:
funny
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by sexdoll: 12:21pm
Federal government should do the needful abeg.
This strike is no longer favorable at all...
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Emezy(m): 12:22pm
Na the students dey suffer all this ooo. 9ja which way.
Na the students dey suffer all this ooo. 9ja which way.
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Adeolajude: 12:22pm
hmm. And we say we are running education in Nigeria.
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Ejiphill09(m): 12:23pm
Why is FG not giving this people much attention? Is because they are not lecturers, They play major roles in our schools. Now most activities in schools are grounded. New students don't have Reg No., you can't access your transcripts and more is many graduates may not be mobilized for NYSC if the strike continues.
Meanwhile the man in ASO ROCK AND HOST OF CABALS are enjoying thier loots.
Nigeria my country.
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by SWORD419(m): 12:24pm
make dem continue, their strike have no effect, we did our registrations and even conducted some practicals while the y were still on strike
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by youngdoctor(m): 12:27pm
h
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Angelawhite(f): 12:27pm
How does a deaf president listen to your plight?
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by youngdoctor(m): 12:28pm
this is really impeding practical sessions in med schools.. this regime is just trash
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Cromcruach91: 12:30pm
The only way to solve this problem is by raising fees in universities owned by government.
Or we spend N5 trillion of this year's budget JUST on universities.....
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by AWONEYAN(m): 12:30pm
Nonsense
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Robisky001: 12:33pm
Nigeria varsity is not without strike. If it is not ASSU it is ASUP the list is practically endless. A four year course will automatically become seven years course. Naija I hail thy.
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Cromcruach91: 12:35pm
youngdoctor:
In 2009....FG and the sister union of NASU....ASUU agreed that universities get N3 trillion over 2 years.
In 2013...when ASUU went on strike to enforce that demand....FG told them no money...and reduced it to N1 trillion over 5 years...200bn of which has been paid.
Add the fact that we cannot afford an education budget of 26% of the national budget...ie N2.04 trillion naira...and that money won't just go on universities...pry and sec school....and you see why govt is not answering them
Options left are
1.Another IMF loan
2.Fees have to be raised
3.Everybody pays tax at the rate of 50-60% of your annual income.
Govt is corrupt...but the fact is....the money is not there. That is why the corruption is so painful.
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by oxydo2: 12:36pm
What's working in this country self? May God deliver us o
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Cromcruach91: 12:38pm
Ejiphill09:
FG is not giving them attention because if they wanted to...they would have to spend over half the national budget to sort out financial issues in the university....ASUU, NASU, SSANU palaver.
If the last govt during times of plenty could not give universities the N3 trillion promised in 2009....when ASUU and FG signed an agreement...this govt...which is running on lower oil prices than the last one ever did...cannot give them money.
So...your fees go up...or taxes go up.
And yes, this govt is corrupt...and what makes the corruption painful is that they are stealing from a very scanty treasury.
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by luminouz(m): 12:45pm
CROWNWEALTH019:She is in which University bros?
I feel do visitation for am Sha..u dey feel me?
|Re: NASU Vows To Continue Strike by Valfrankie(m): 12:50pm
It is even more worrisome that the government is indifferent to their demands. No negotiations, no assurance, NOTHING, just a deafening silence and a nonchalant illiterate President.
