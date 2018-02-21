Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Grants Bail To 3 IPOB Members (Photo) (6685 Views)

The three surviving Biafran activist were arrested on the 4th of November 2017 by the Awkunanaw Police, while carrying out their Media responsibilities by covering the Enugu State Local Government Election and are facing fallacious Five Count Charges, filed in Federal High Court Enugu, by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit Of The Nigeria Police Enugu.

The Five Count Charges are as follows;



That you Paul Nnabuife 'm', Prince Daniel Onyeka Egbule 'm', Chukwuka Egwuatu 'm' with one Ebubechukwu Ogbu now late and others now at large on or about the 4th day of November, 2017 within the Enugu Judicial Division did conspire amongst yourself to commit;

(I)Terrorism

(ii)Felony

(iii)Participating in a meeting and the activities of The Indigenous People Of Biafra(IPOB) a proscribed organisation.

(iv)Use Of Improvised Explosive Device

(V)Rendering support to The Indigenous People Of Biafra through the use of electronic and printed materials to disseminate terrorist information



The Anti-Kidnapping Squad who abducted the two Biafran journalist and two other Biafran activist with severe injuries inflicted on them, kept them incommunicado, with denial of access to their Family Members, Medical Care and Legal Counsels. They were inhumanely tortured, leaving the Fourth accused dead.



IPOB Legal Team under the Leadership Of Citizen Nnamdi Kanu, relentlessly fought in the midst of Threats, Physical fight with the Security Agents, until there whereabout was unveiled, hence their arraignment in Court.

Bail Application was filed, upon which they were later granted Bail.



Recall that IPOB leader in the person of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his co-defenders court case had be adjourned for further hearing.



Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first and every other thing will fall into place.



Good for them. Good for them.

As long as the Fulani herdsmen continue to roam freely, Buhari's clampdown on the Biafran agitators will continue to lack credibility. 24 Likes 2 Shares

What is the bail conditions? 2 Likes 1 Share

Activist or terrorist ? 6 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first.



Maka na ukwa ruo oge ya, o da!!!

Stfu with your nonsense.



Forget which Biafra? Just see your head.

Do you think they are short sighted like you not to see the backwardness and no possibility of growth EVER of that shithole you asking them to support. SMFH



Aluta continua...it is only the brave that can die for what they believe in. 5 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first.



NwaAmaikpe:







Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first and every other thing will fall into place.



Maka na ukwa ruo oge ya, o da!!!

Cornel101:

Aluta continua...it is only the brave that can die for what they believe in.

NwaAmaikpe:







Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first and every other thing will fall into place.



Is anti-kidnaping not for kidnapers?



IPOB did not commit any shoot at sight crime.



Buhari and the Army have serious cases to answer..



It will only take time.. thats how it works.. but i dont see them retiring in peace.



I will always support the agitation for an Independent Biafra even if i dont support some of the methods used by Kanu but i still stand with him 100%.



Right to self determination is guaranteed under UN.



And you cant achieve it without being in a soverign state like Nigeria.



The grieviences pointed out by Kanu is still ongoing and you expect IPOB to just die down.. it wont.



Although, after blaming Buhari and Brutai for murdering innocent igbo youths.. i must state that i blame all the south east governors since 1999.



If they did their work, MASSOB and IPOB would never have existed.. rather.. they were not only dumb as to what to do but were busy looting the state coofers.. they are the real culprits.



Kanu should have used his popularity to control the state assemblies since only them can get us referendum.. Govs answers to the constitution but they answer to the people.. thats why NASS can amend the constitution which even the president abides by. 8 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first and every other thing will fall into place.



Maka na ukwa ruo oge ya, o da!!!



NwaAmaikpe…. Your people don insult y0u tire 2 Likes

Nonaira1:





Stfu with your nonsense.



Forget which Biafra? Just see your head.

Do you think they are short sighted like you not to see the backwardness and no possibility of growth EVER of that shithole you asking them to support. SMFH



And you aren't pushing that dullard anywhere. You all are going to enjoy that change you voted whether una like it or not.

NwaAmaikpe:







Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first and every other thing will fall into place.



Maka na ukwa ruo oge ya, o da!!!

And when you fail to push away Buhari, what next.?



Pls stop deceiving yourself that it is about Buhari.



Fulani Herdsmen all across the Sahel have a grand plan that can only be stopped when Nigeria is broken up and borders erected to keep them off. And when you fail to push away Buhari, what next.?Pls stop deceiving yourself that it is about Buhari.Fulani Herdsmen all across the Sahel have a grand plan that can only be stopped when Nigeria is broken up and borders erected to keep them off. 4 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:



Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first and every other thing will fall into place.



Cornel101:

abaribe guarantor go and shortee these ones too.. 1 Like

Go and sin no more

These ones are ipob jollof memebers, I thought those noise makers in kuje had granted bail.

I would said buhari and I didn't agree this way.

they didn't commit Any crime in the first place,











2019

NwaAmaikpe:







Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first and every other thing will fall into place.



NwaAmaikpe:







Go and sin no more.

Forget about Biafra, let's push the dullard out first and every other thing will fall into place.



Maka na ukwa ruo oge ya, o da!!!

Their human right were violated and you are asking them to go and sin no more?



silly IPOB goons. spreading falshood

They were Journslists from the Biafran family writters, a group that writes mainly about Biafran activities. They just went to cover local government elections when they were arrested by the Police and charged with treason and terrorism.



One of them was tortured to death in detention.



The whole thing is just a joke

this skeleton buhari wee not stop giving diz ipobs heart attack

OneCorner:

Nonaira1:





Stfu with your nonsense.



Forget which Biafra? Just see your head.

Do you think they are short sighted like you not to see the backwardness and no possibility of growth EVER of that shithole you asking them to support. SMFH



And you aren't pushing that dullard anywhere. You all are going to enjoy that change you voted whether una like it or not.

Supported.

