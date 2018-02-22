₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:45pm On Feb 22
The corpses of two missing Dapchi schoolgirls who were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists on Monday, in Yobe state, have been recovered by the Nigerian military.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/22/breaking-2-yobe-schoolgirls-killed-rescue-operation-others-still-missing/
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by FarahAideed: 8:47pm On Feb 22
Nigeria used to be a joke before Buhari but now it's the the comedy channel
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by BiafranBushBoy: 9:01pm On Feb 22
Lol....
Lies, propaganda, deceit, Insult to intelligent Nigerians, and the whole world.
I don't blame people who support Buhari, so many people also supported Hitler.
What a sad time to be a Nigerian.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by macaphan007(m): 9:08pm On Feb 22
FarahAideed:Even funnier than Comedy Central.....
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:03pm On Feb 22
when it was CHIBOK GIRLS, instead for omenka NgeneUkwenu and co to condemn the act they chose to laugh and merry. Now they xpect me to mourn, NEVER.
I LAFF IN DAURA
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by sekundosekundo: 10:04pm On Feb 22
Buhari and APC are desperate in this matter not for the benefit of the abducted but to prove to GEJ and PDP that they (APC) are better. My advice to them is to cover their decayed faces in shame and apologize to Nigerians.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by aminu790(m): 10:04pm On Feb 22
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Built2last: 10:05pm On Feb 22
APC is a scam
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by eTECTIVe(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
O set, Osetigo... And plot has backfired..
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by TallPck1: 10:05pm On Feb 22
Omg
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by abbertee(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
Allah yajikanta ya gafarta musu
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Itsizzy: 10:05pm On Feb 22
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by sapientia(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
My only pain is that Buhari has no solution.
His stooges has no solution.
We just have square pegs in round holes.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by aminu790(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
CROWNWEALTH019:Worse insanity to cure
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by nairavsdollars(f): 10:06pm On Feb 22
Two killed? Are u sure about this. Lets stop spreading unnecessary rumours
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by jolyment: 10:06pm On Feb 22
.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by aminu790(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
abbertee:Amin
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by yungpowers(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
It's actually easy to type anything you like up there.
Just imagine if they were members of your family and check if you would have still typed the same thing.
We should throw our differences aside and rescue this nation from the hands of these blood thirsty vampires we have as leaders before the menace encroach to our families.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by elChapo1: 10:07pm On Feb 22
when a false govt hurriedly launches a rescue without proper preOps strategy just to score cheap points, you end up having casualties like this. This simplifies APC's approach to this rescue Op.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
This is sad. May God grant the two innocent students eternal rest and comfort the bereaved families. May other missing students be found hale and hearty.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by millionboi2: 10:07pm On Feb 22
Kai
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by AbaNgele: 10:07pm On Feb 22
Boko Haram have been technically defeated.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Himmler: 10:07pm On Feb 22
This is not good. This is so tragic
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by airminem(f): 10:07pm On Feb 22
Islam still remains a religion of peace/love. May Allah show mercy on us.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
aminu790:Am I boko haram?
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by just2endowed(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
This is very bad
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by EweduAfonja(f): 10:08pm On Feb 22
Propaganda by IPOB News Outlet...
if it's not propaganda then show us the pics of the dead girl...
no girl was kidnapped, They only went on Excursion to Sambisa forest...
Sai baba Joooooor....
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Jinx23: 10:08pm On Feb 22
Ok..
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by mvem(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
BiafranBushBoy:..be clear...what are ur thoughts...you feel dey were no kidnapped girls OR gov not capable of rescuing them OR gov hiding truth of truly/falsely kidnapped girls
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by chudi55: 10:09pm On Feb 22
Buhari and lai Muhammed at it again..?
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by tippyboy(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
Still no #bringbackourgirls campaign on Twitter? It's not as worst has this under GEJ before everybody start to dey carry placard for twitter including all those yeye foreign celebrities.
|Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
abeg this boko haram / Fulani of a thing should continue because nah it I go use seek asylum for Belgium , make I see why them no go grant me stay with all this bad new coming out of Zoogeria of shithole of Africa... buhari is a dullard
