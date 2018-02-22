Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. (9018 Views)

The corpses of two missing Dapchi schoolgirls who were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists on Monday, in Yobe state, have been recovered by the Nigerian military.



Their bodies were recovered during rescue operation, according to Reuters.



Recall that Boko Haram terrorists had on Monday, attacked the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state, and abducted many of the girls, and ever since, several conflicting reports have emerged as to the true situation of the incident.



While Nigerian army claimed to have rescued 48 of the girls,the Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam on Thursday faulted the claim when he visited the affected families in Dapchi community, Yobe state on Thursday.



Governor Gaidam said “Until now, we have no certainly that these boys (Boko haram) have taken these girls.



“We should keep praying so that God reveal the whereabouts of the girls.



“We directed the soldiers and security personnel to go anywhere the girls are said to have been seen and find them. I am together with the GOC, Brig-Gen Garba.



“His men went to places that the girls were said to have been sighted but, for the past two days, wherever the troops go, they were only told that it was a convoy of Boko haram passing through the villages but they didn’t see any girls.”

http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/22/breaking-2-yobe-schoolgirls-killed-rescue-operation-others-still-missing/

Nigeria used to be a joke before Buhari but now it's the the comedy channel 49 Likes 3 Shares

Lol....



Lies, propaganda, deceit, Insult to intelligent Nigerians, and the whole world.



I don't blame people who support Buhari, so many people also supported Hitler.



What a sad time to be a Nigerian. 18 Likes

FarahAideed:

Nigeria used to be a joke before Buhari but now it's the the comedy channel Even funnier than Comedy Central..... Even funnier than Comedy Central..... 11 Likes

when it was CHIBOK GIRLS, instead for omenka NgeneUkwenu and co to condemn the act they chose to laugh and merry. Now they xpect me to mourn, NEVER.



I LAFF IN DAURA when it was CHIBOK GIRLS, instead for omenka NgeneUkwenu and co to condemn the act they chose to laugh and merry. Now they xpect me to mourn, NEVER.I LAFF IN DAURA 14 Likes

Buhari and APC are desperate in this matter not for the benefit of the abducted but to prove to GEJ and PDP that they (APC) are better. My advice to them is to cover their decayed faces in shame and apologize to Nigerians. 5 Likes 2 Shares

APC is a scam 2 Likes

O set, Osetigo... And plot has backfired.. 2 Likes

Omg

Allah yajikanta ya gafarta musu

My only pain is that Buhari has no solution.



His stooges has no solution.



We just have square pegs in round holes. 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:

Worse insanity to cure Worse insanity to cure 1 Like

Two killed? Are u sure about this. Lets stop spreading unnecessary rumours 1 Like

.

abbertee:

Allah yajikanta ya gafarta musu Amin Amin

It's actually easy to type anything you like up there.

Just imagine if they were members of your family and check if you would have still typed the same thing.

We should throw our differences aside and rescue this nation from the hands of these blood thirsty vampires we have as leaders before the menace encroach to our families. 4 Likes

when a false govt hurriedly launches a rescue without proper preOps strategy just to score cheap points, you end up having casualties like this. This simplifies APC's approach to this rescue Op. 1 Like

This is sad. May God grant the two innocent students eternal rest and comfort the bereaved families. May other missing students be found hale and hearty. 2 Likes

Kai

Boko Haram have been technically defeated. 1 Like

This is not good. This is so tragic

Islam still remains a religion of peace/love. May Allah show mercy on us.

aminu790:

Worse insanity to cure Am I boko haram ? Am I boko haram 2 Likes

This is very bad 1 Like



if it's not propaganda then show us the pics of the dead girl...



no girl was kidnapped, They only went on Excursion to Sambisa forest...



Sai baba Joooooor.... Propaganda by IPOB News Outlet...if it's not propaganda then show us the pics of the dead girl...no girl was kidnapped, They only went on Excursion to Sambisa forest...Sai baba Joooooor.... 2 Likes

Ok..

BiafranBushBoy:

Lol....



Lies, propaganda, deceit, Insult to intelligent Nigerians, and the whole world.



I don't blame people who support Buhari, so many people also supported Hitler.



What a sad time to be a Nigerian. ..be clear...what are ur thoughts...you feel dey were no kidnapped girls OR gov not capable of rescuing them OR gov hiding truth of truly/falsely kidnapped girls ..be clear...what are ur thoughts...you feel dey were no kidnapped girls OR gov not capable of rescuing them OR gov hiding truth of truly/falsely kidnapped girls

Buhari and lai Muhammed at it again..? 1 Like

Still no #bringbackourgirls campaign on Twitter? It's not as worst has this under GEJ before everybody start to dey carry placard for twitter including all those yeye foreign celebrities. 2 Likes