2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:45pm On Feb 22
The corpses of two missing Dapchi schoolgirls who were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists on Monday, in Yobe state, have been recovered by the Nigerian military.

Their bodies were recovered during rescue operation, according to Reuters.

Recall that Boko Haram terrorists had on Monday, attacked the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state, and abducted many of the girls, and ever since, several conflicting reports have emerged as to the true situation of the incident.

While Nigerian army claimed to have rescued 48 of the girls,the Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam on Thursday faulted the claim when he visited the affected families in Dapchi community, Yobe state on Thursday.

Governor Gaidam said “Until now, we have no certainly that these boys (Boko haram) have taken these girls.

“We should keep praying so that God reveal the whereabouts of the girls.

“We directed the soldiers and security personnel to go anywhere the girls are said to have been seen and find them. I am together with the GOC, Brig-Gen Garba.

“His men went to places that the girls were said to have been sighted but, for the past two days, wherever the troops go, they were only told that it was a convoy of Boko haram passing through the villages but they didn’t see any girls.”

http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/22/breaking-2-yobe-schoolgirls-killed-rescue-operation-others-still-missing/

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by FarahAideed: 8:47pm On Feb 22
Nigeria used to be a joke before Buhari but now it's the the comedy channel

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by BiafranBushBoy: 9:01pm On Feb 22
Lol....

Lies, propaganda, deceit, Insult to intelligent Nigerians, and the whole world.

I don't blame people who support Buhari, so many people also supported Hitler.

What a sad time to be a Nigerian.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by macaphan007(m): 9:08pm On Feb 22
FarahAideed:
Nigeria used to be a joke before Buhari but now it's the the comedy channel
Even funnier than Comedy Central.....

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:03pm On Feb 22
grin when it was CHIBOK GIRLS, instead for omenka NgeneUkwenu and co to condemn the act they chose to laugh and merry. Now they xpect me to mourn, NEVER.

I LAFF IN DAURA grin cheesy

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by sekundosekundo: 10:04pm On Feb 22
Buhari and APC are desperate in this matter not for the benefit of the abducted but to prove to GEJ and PDP that they (APC) are better. My advice to them is to cover their decayed faces in shame and apologize to Nigerians.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by aminu790(m): 10:04pm On Feb 22
embarassed
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Built2last: 10:05pm On Feb 22
APC is a scam

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by eTECTIVe(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
O set, Osetigo... And plot has backfired..

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by TallPck1: 10:05pm On Feb 22
Omg
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by abbertee(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
Allah yajikanta ya gafarta musu
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Itsizzy: 10:05pm On Feb 22
sad
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by sapientia(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
My only pain is that Buhari has no solution.

His stooges has no solution.

We just have square pegs in round holes.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by aminu790(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
CROWNWEALTH019:
grin
Worse insanity to cure

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by nairavsdollars(f): 10:06pm On Feb 22
Two killed? Are u sure about this. Lets stop spreading unnecessary rumours

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by jolyment: 10:06pm On Feb 22
.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by aminu790(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
abbertee:
Allah yajikanta ya gafarta musu
Amin
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by yungpowers(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
It's actually easy to type anything you like up there.
Just imagine if they were members of your family and check if you would have still typed the same thing.
We should throw our differences aside and rescue this nation from the hands of these blood thirsty vampires we have as leaders before the menace encroach to our families.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by elChapo1: 10:07pm On Feb 22
when a false govt hurriedly launches a rescue without proper preOps strategy just to score cheap points, you end up having casualties like this. This simplifies APC's approach to this rescue Op.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
This is sad. May God grant the two innocent students eternal rest and comfort the bereaved families. May other missing students be found hale and hearty.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by millionboi2: 10:07pm On Feb 22
Kai
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by AbaNgele: 10:07pm On Feb 22
Boko Haram have been technically defeated.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Himmler: 10:07pm On Feb 22
This is not good. This is so tragic
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by airminem(f): 10:07pm On Feb 22
Islam still remains a religion of peace/love. May Allah show mercy on us.
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
aminu790:
Worse insanity to cure
Am I boko haram?

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by just2endowed(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
This is very bad

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by EweduAfonja(f): 10:08pm On Feb 22
Propaganda by IPOB News Outlet...
if it's not propaganda then show us the pics of the dead girl...

no girl was kidnapped, They only went on Excursion to Sambisa forest...

Sai baba Joooooor.... grin grin grin grin

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by Jinx23: 10:08pm On Feb 22
Ok..
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by mvem(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
BiafranBushBoy:
Lol....

Lies, propaganda, deceit, Insult to intelligent Nigerians, and the whole world.

I don't blame people who support Buhari, so many people also supported Hitler.

What a sad time to be a Nigerian.
..be clear...what are ur thoughts...you feel dey were no kidnapped girls OR gov not capable of rescuing them OR gov hiding truth of truly/falsely kidnapped girls
Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by chudi55: 10:09pm On Feb 22
Buhari and lai Muhammed at it again..?

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by tippyboy(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
Still no #bringbackourgirls campaign on Twitter? It's not as worst has this under GEJ before everybody start to dey carry placard for twitter including all those yeye foreign celebrities.

Re: 2 Yobe Schoolgirls Killed In Rescue Operation, Others Still Missing.. by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
abeg this boko haram / Fulani of a thing should continue because nah it I go use seek asylum for Belgium , make I see why them no go grant me stay with all this bad new coming out of Zoogeria of shithole of Africa... buhari is a dullard

