http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-buhari-visits-lamido-adamawa/ President Buhari with Lamido of Adamawa Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, and other dignitaries in a group photo shortly after a courtesy call at the Lamido’s palace in Yola.

Back in the days in secondary school

When our English teacher start teaching



Past participle etc......



I will just sleep off 2 Likes 1 Share

This skeleton keeps displaying his set of brownish teeth with defeat starring at him in the face. He's just like a moving carcass encased in a yellowing dry skin.









If he likes, He should visit the messenger of his dumb god in Mecca, he won't return to that seat. 3 Likes

Make em get out joor

WOw I love this Man. More grease to you elbow.





Best President in the world 1 Like

Wow!, that's great Mamanmadu Bugari 1 Like

northern republic of Nigeria

Waiting for the day he will visit Benue people

He should have waited for Lamido to visit him. All thanks to the Obi of Onitsha! 2 Likes

Corruption is when you are not physically fit or has the capacity to govern and you keep doing it for the position and whatever benefits it may bring. Using undisclosed amount of money belonging to the people without disclosing the amount spent or the ailment is corruption.



If it must be a Northerner who must be the President, then at least get a young educated and intelligent one. 3 Likes

zombies should remember this o... Buhari is jumping around while 100+ school girls are missing.



Don't be an hypocrite, remember that was the same line used during GEJ era

Wao, good visitation

How evident.



Smh... How evident.Smh...

Our president is now Transport Minister

It has begun.. Oh ye Nigerians.. Have you gotten your PVC ready..? It has begun.. Oh ye Nigerians.. Have you gotten your PVC ready..?

[b][/b] I will pight corruption, join me as we pight corruption together

North president and north agenda

Buhari using lamido to disorganize pdp



No wonder lamido won 2015 pdp caftn to 2017 party convention.

Useless Buhari that can't even visit Benue and other areas where his brothers the herdsmen are killing he busy campaigning from one northern states to another

See as baba just deh fresh like small pikin. May the good lord use him to finish the good works he has started. Second term, no shaking .

Back in the days in secondary school When our English teacher start teaching

Past participle etc......

I will just sleep off Young lady, you look sweet and beautiful. Young lady, you look sweet and beautiful.

Don't they use to have oversized 4 agbada, cos buharis own is sure oversize

