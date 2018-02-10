₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by olokeded: 9:41pm On Feb 21
President Buhari with Lamido of Adamawa Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, and other dignitaries in a group photo shortly after a courtesy call at the Lamido’s palace in Yola.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-buhari-visits-lamido-adamawa/
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by kenonze(f): 9:47pm On Feb 21
Back in the days in secondary school
When our English teacher start teaching
Past participle etc......
I will just sleep off
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by Jayson1: 9:49pm On Feb 21
This skeleton keeps displaying his set of brownish teeth with defeat starring at him in the face. He's just like a moving carcass encased in a yellowing dry skin.
If he likes, He should visit the messenger of his dumb god in Mecca, he won't return to that seat.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by justino57(m): 10:22pm On Feb 21
Make em get out joor
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by 3millionia: 10:22pm On Feb 21
WOw I love this Man. More grease to you elbow.
Best President in the world
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by loosecanon50(m): 10:23pm On Feb 21
Wow!, that's great Mamanmadu Bugari
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by congorasta: 10:24pm On Feb 21
northern republic of Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:25pm On Feb 21
Waiting for the day he will visit Benue people
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by Y0ruba: 10:26pm On Feb 21
x
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by AroOkigbo(m): 10:31pm On Feb 21
He should have waited for Lamido to visit him. All thanks to the Obi of Onitsha!
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by vigasimple(m): 10:38pm On Feb 21
Corruption is when you are not physically fit or has the capacity to govern and you keep doing it for the position and whatever benefits it may bring. Using undisclosed amount of money belonging to the people without disclosing the amount spent or the ailment is corruption.
If it must be a Northerner who must be the President, then at least get a young educated and intelligent one.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:39pm On Feb 21
zombies should remember this o... Buhari is jumping around while 100+ school girls are missing.
Don't be an hypocrite, remember that was the same line used during GEJ era
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by raphaeladeyele: 10:41pm On Feb 21
Wao, good visitation
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by BluntBoy(m): 10:44pm On Feb 21
kenonze:
How evident.
Smh...
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by chibuikesilver0: 10:55pm On Feb 21
Our president is now Transport Minister
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by Worksunlimited: 10:56pm On Feb 21
olokeded:
It has begun.. Oh ye Nigerians.. Have you gotten your PVC ready..?
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by Festacbreed(m): 11:00pm On Feb 21
[b][/b] I will pight corruption, join me as we pight corruption together
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by adewuyiade: 11:01pm On Feb 21
North president and north agenda
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by SEMO007(m): 11:07pm On Feb 21
K
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by millionboi2: 11:17pm On Feb 21
Buhari using lamido to disorganize pdp
No wonder lamido won 2015 pdp caftn to 2017 party convention.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by lagdmark(m): 11:26pm On Feb 21
Useless Buhari that can't even visit Benue and other areas where his brothers the herdsmen are killing he busy campaigning from one northern states to another
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 11:26pm On Feb 21
See as baba just deh fresh like small pikin. May the good lord use him to finish the good works he has started. Second term, no shaking .
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by Freeman50(m): 11:37pm On Feb 21
kenonze:Young lady, you look sweet and beautiful.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by sexyking1: 11:47pm On Feb 21
Don't they use to have oversized 4 agbada, cos buharis own is sure oversize
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by neveryou: 12:10am
The 8 northern state of Kano,sokoto,jigawa,kebbi,zamfara,kaduna,katsina,bauchi tried.
universities
north 20
Biafra 43
Sambisat region 4
Central region 10
West Central 10
Mid West 8
South west 25
airport
north 10
biafra 10
sambisat 4
central 6
south west 4
west central 2
mid west 4
population
40463409 north
28079661 biafra
11994764 north central
14616681 sambisa region
7316723 mid west
21227258 west central
27804310 south west
|Re: President Buhari Visits Lamido Of Adamawa (Photos) by ItsTutsi(m): 12:47am
that's how u learnt to sleep around with people
kenonze:
