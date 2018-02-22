Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” (4311 Views)

FFK via a tweet said,



First you deny that 94 girls were abducted by Boko Haram from their school in Yobe. Ur were exposed and forced to admit that u were LYING. Now u say that the girls have been rescued by the military which is ANOTHER FAT LIE! Buhari STOP the lies and FIND the girls!

Omoyele Sowore, owner of one of Nigeria’s leading news website, Sahara reporters, also revealed that the news making the rounds about the rescue of newly abducted school girls in Yobe is false. In a tweet, he said the troops sent to rescue the girls returned empty-handed.



FLASH: At least 93 girls snatched fwhen Boko Haram terrorists attacked an all-girls high school in Dapchi , Yobe state are still missing as Nigerian troops sent to rescue them returned empty-handed

Buhari is a work chewing bastard 15 Likes 1 Share

There is Nothing that can be achieved to satisfy some people.

Shame catch you 4 Likes

Yes, Buhari should stop d lies and resign or prepare to go back to Daura. Nigerians are fed up. 4 Likes 1 Share

newsynews:

lalasticlala This government was built on lies, so it can only thrive on such. This government was built on lies, so it can only thrive on such. 1 Like 1 Share

hmmm

? Has nothing been learned from chibok ? why does no1 question the validity of the abduction claim? Has nothing been learned from chibok

This rat tweeting from his hideout.



Better prepare spend years for kiri kiri



Disgrace to YORUBAS.



WE DASH YOU TO IPOB, IGBOS ARE TOO REASONABLE TO RECEIVE YOU. 2 Likes 1 Share

you mean it's a lie...... o.k bubu oyyaaa we dn't want next level again we want game over.... loading

Anything is possible with the Nigerian Security Outfits! 1 Like

Might be true

You don not need to be Albert Einstein to know that something is wrong somewhere.



I expect two things to happen before the end of this week.



(1) Boko Haram will release the video of the girls,thereby shaming this government of lies and propaganda



(2) This was staged manage by this government of soap operas.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 3 Likes

hmm, apc una no dey tire for lies? 2 Likes 1 Share

both the abductors, abductees , rescuers and the rescuees are all scams!



2019 loading....apc trying to score cheap points.... 3 Likes 1 Share

We all kno already 1 Like 1 Share

It's so amazing how this govt is suffering d same fate they accused d previous govt of. But their lie eh, no be here o. I'm sure lai Mohammad will be so ashamed now. Aunty Oby, abeg begin make placard o! 1 Like 1 Share

Ffk the dunce,....... stf and come out of ur hidden place where u are hiding at ekiti state governor's lodge and face ur corruption case.

buhariguy:

Shame catch you Janjaweedian zombie Janjaweedian zombie 1 Like

sf

I think there was no kidnappng in the first place. This could be a propaganda by the Apc to “show” or rather compare the president’s response to an issue like this.



For example, it took more than three years for some of the kidnapped chibok girls to come back because Jonathan was “nonchalant” or was an ineffectual President.

Buhari on the other hand, took no more than 100hrs to rescue them.

Nice try, buhari. 1 Like

funny government...

causing international disgrace 1 Like

