|FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by newsynews: 9:48am
Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined the ranks of those stating the falsehood in the news about the military rescue of some of the newly abducted 94 Yobe school girls.
FFK via a tweet said,
First you deny that 94 girls were abducted by Boko Haram from their school in Yobe. Ur were exposed and forced to admit that u were LYING. Now u say that the girls have been rescued by the military which is ANOTHER FAT LIE! Buhari STOP the lies and FIND the girls!
Omoyele Sowore, owner of one of Nigeria’s leading news website, Sahara reporters, also revealed that the news making the rounds about the rescue of newly abducted school girls in Yobe is false. In a tweet, he said the troops sent to rescue the girls returned empty-handed.
FLASH: At least 93 girls snatched fwhen Boko Haram terrorists attacked an all-girls high school in Dapchi , Yobe state are still missing as Nigerian troops sent to rescue them returned empty-handed
https://www.wotzup.ng/yobe-school-girls-ffk/
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by newsynews: 10:43am
lalasticlala
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:43am
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by ChangetheChange: 10:44am
Buhari is a work chewing bastard
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by anibirelawal(m): 11:04am
There is Nothing that can be achieved to satisfy some people.
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by buhariguy(m): 11:05am
Shame catch you
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by dunkem21(m): 11:32am
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by adadike281(f): 11:36am
Yes, Buhari should stop d lies and resign or prepare to go back to Daura. Nigerians are fed up.
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by alBHAGDADI: 11:50am
newsynews:This government was built on lies, so it can only thrive on such.
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by zakim(m): 11:58am
hmmm
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by SweetPuffPuff(f): 12:04pm
why does no1 question the validity of the abduction claim? Has nothing been learned from chibok?
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by Terminator1234g: 12:17pm
This rat tweeting from his hideout.
Better prepare spend years for kiri kiri
Disgrace to YORUBAS.
WE DASH YOU TO IPOB, IGBOS ARE TOO REASONABLE TO RECEIVE YOU.
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by Eazi1(m): 12:17pm
you mean it's a lie...... o.k bubu oyyaaa we dn't want next level again we want game over.... loading
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by SouthSouth1914: 12:18pm
Anything is possible with the Nigerian Security Outfits!
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by ezex(m): 12:19pm
Might be true
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by guterMann: 12:19pm
You don not need to be Albert Einstein to know that something is wrong somewhere.
I expect two things to happen before the end of this week.
(1) Boko Haram will release the video of the girls,thereby shaming this government of lies and propaganda
(2) This was staged manage by this government of soap operas.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by arinze3131(m): 12:20pm
hmm, apc una no dey tire for lies?
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by chidynks: 12:20pm
both the abductors, abductees , rescuers and the rescuees are all scams!
2019 loading....apc trying to score cheap points....
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by Authoreety: 12:20pm
We all kno already
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by madridguy(m): 12:21pm
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by biggy26: 12:22pm
It's so amazing how this govt is suffering d same fate they accused d previous govt of. But their lie eh, no be here o. I'm sure lai Mohammad will be so ashamed now. Aunty Oby, abeg begin make placard o!
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by Newpride(m): 12:22pm
Ffk the dunce,....... stf and come out of ur hidden place where u are hiding at ekiti state governor's lodge and face ur corruption case.
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by Anikulhapo(m): 12:23pm
buhariguy:Janjaweedian zombie
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by chiefkpokp(m): 12:24pm
sf
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by Viicfuntop(f): 12:25pm
I think there was no kidnappng in the first place. This could be a propaganda by the Apc to “show” or rather compare the president’s response to an issue like this.
For example, it took more than three years for some of the kidnapped chibok girls to come back because Jonathan was “nonchalant” or was an ineffectual President.
Buhari on the other hand, took no more than 100hrs to rescue them.
Nice try, buhari.
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by mizchoc(f): 12:26pm
funny government...
causing international disgrace
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by Iseoluwani: 12:26pm
|Re: FFK Reacts To Rescue Of Yobe School Girls, Calls It ”another Fat Lie” by Zuluhead(m): 12:26pm
As clueless as APC government. What do they take us for? Tinubu led Nigerians from summer to hell fire.
