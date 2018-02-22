₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:08am
#KickBuhariOut2019 is trending, After Twitter user Jude C. Ndukwe rocks T-Shirt
With caption; "The movement to shanefully kick Nepotic Buhari out is on. Join in as we #KickBuhariOut2019 together."
Check out reactions below.
http://mandynews.com/2018/02/22/man-rocks-kickbuhariout2019-t-shirt-nigerians-reacts/
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 10:10am
What are the idiotic pigs of Biafra saying.
What shall it profit idiotic pigs of Biafra with 5% to kick out buhari
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:10am
More
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 10:12am
Buhari must go....
Nigerians have spoken....
Lalasticlala, goodmorning.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 10:24am
Nice concept anyway but no reasonable Nigerian need this to know Buhari is a monumental failure hence needs to be kicked out.
10 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 10:24am
dlondonbadboy:see as your temperature is high this morning.
Don't develope hypertension before 2019?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by TheKingIsHere: 10:27am
Lalasticlala food is ready o
2 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by FarahAideed: 10:28am
Buhari you must Go
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 10:28am
buhariguy:
LOL.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 10:30am
Buhari must stay...
PMB TILL 2023!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by badboywizzy: 10:30am
buhariguy:I can't see any where in the post that made mention of IPOB, you sure say u well at all ?
54 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 10:34am
buhariguy:
I can bet my life that you are unemployed.
I can bet 1000quid that you are alive today all thanks to ndiigbo.
You are depressed, confused, angry with life....but a people must be blamed and you chose igbos. Blame yourself oga.
You are in the dunghill today because you made very bad decisions. Igbos are not your problems.
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by kcmichael: 10:34am
Kick him out? Who is replacing him? I'm yet to see an Alternative to PMB.is it the Ashawo Atiku or wike's puppet Lamido??
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 10:36am
if we must make this happen then we must do the necessary thing by getting our pvc, which they are trying not to make available.
I went to amawbia, close to awka anambra state to register, sadly I was told registration has not started.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by unohbethel(m): 10:36am
pmb must go
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by chidynks: 10:37am
no be lie bro....d man needs be shown d exit door!!
we cannot be ruled by a man who value d lives of his cows than that of a human being ..
we tired of being scammed!!
15 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by kcmichael: 10:38am
A lot of iPod nairalanders will commit suicide come 2019 when pmb is declared winner
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by eodavids(m): 10:39am
Thumb up my guy!
Its a noble and patriotic thing to do.
Well done
4 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by unohbethel(m): 10:40am
buhariguy:i can see 98% PAINMENT!
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 10:41am
kcmichael:
kcmichael:
We rather vote the devil, than vote Buhari. Nigerians have given up on him...
Affliction shall not rise a 2nd time...
9 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by eodavids(m): 10:42am
kcmichael:
You are confused.
Well meaning Nigerians want incompetence out of our state house.
Your nightmare "IPOB" is inconsequential to well meaning Nigerians.
Wake up and join the league, or you will find yourself on the losing side at the end.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 10:44am
We are here
3 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by badboywizzy: 10:46am
Nepotic employment
High rate of curruption
Poverty
Insecurity
Epileptic power supply
Retrenchment of workers
High rate of unemployment etc.
That dullard must go
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by Ngokafor(f): 10:48am
kcmichael:
That was what you 'sai barbarians' said in 2015....Alas it was actually you lots that embarked on a Lagoon-jumping competion because of hardship and economic recession unleashed on you all by your god buhari.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by kcmichael: 10:50am
Is Atiku competent Is lamido competent Are these not the same Hausa people we are criticising?.even your messiah PDP have zone it to the north.go and commit suicide if you don't like my comment.ndi ara ebe niile
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 10:58am
badboywizzy:you see your pathetic life.
The posters and the wearer of the T-shirts are what?
They are all ipob aka idiotic pigs of Biafra
2 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by Shawnnn01: 11:14am
dlondonbadboy:
Quit making noise up n around on NL. Get ready to commit suicide should Buhari be re-elected 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 11:17am
Shawnnn01:
You would commit suicide first...lol.
I only pity for you poor people....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by SweetPuffPuff(f): 11:33am
kcmichael:
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by badboywizzy: 11:38am
buhariguy:common sense is indeed not ommon. Its like you don't see during the day.
The inscription on the T-shirt is kick buhari out 2019 and not IPOB.
Don't smoke weed you won't listen, now see what it has done to you.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Wears #KickBuhariOut2019 T-shirt; Nigerians React (Photos) by zakim(m): 12:02pm
The True Face Of Thieves In Nigeria / U.S Government Applauds Nigeria & ECOWAS. / Nigerian States And Revenue Generation
