With caption; "The movement to shanefully kick Nepotic Buhari out is on. Join in as we #KickBuhariOut2019 together."



Check out reactions below.



What are the idiotic pigs of Biafra saying.



What shall it profit idiotic pigs of Biafra with 5% to kick out buhari 13 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari must go....



Nigerians have spoken....





Buhari must go....

Nigerians have spoken....

Nice concept anyway but no reasonable Nigerian need this to know Buhari is a monumental failure hence needs to be kicked out. 10 Likes

Buhari must go....



Nigerians have spoken....





Lalasticlala, goodmorning. see as your temperature is high this morning.



Don't develope hypertension before 2019? see as your temperature is high this morning.Don't develope hypertension before 2019? 3 Likes

Lalasticlala food is ready o 2 Likes

Buhari you must Go 32 Likes 1 Share

What are the idiotic pigs of Biafra saying.



What shall it profit idiotic pigs of Biafra with 5% to kick out buhari

PMB TILL 2023! Buhari must stay...PMB TILL 2023! 3 Likes 1 Share

What are the idiotic pigs of Biafra saying.



What shall it profit idiotic pigs of Biafra with 5% to kick out buhari I can't see any where in the post that made mention of IPOB, you sure say u well at all ? I can't see any where in the post that made mention of IPOB, you sure say u well at all ? 54 Likes 3 Shares

see as your temperature is high this morning.



Don't develope hypertension before 2019?

I can bet my life that you are unemployed.



I can bet 1000quid that you are alive today all thanks to ndiigbo.



You are depressed, confused, angry with life....but a people must be blamed and you chose igbos. Blame yourself oga.

I can bet my life that you are unemployed.

I can bet 1000quid that you are alive today all thanks to ndiigbo.

You are depressed, confused, angry with life....but a people must be blamed and you chose igbos. Blame yourself oga.

You are in the dunghill today because you made very bad decisions. Igbos are not your problems.

? Who is replacing him ? I'm yet to see an Alternative to PMB.is it the Ashawo Atiku or wike's puppet Lamido ?? Kick him out? Who is replacing him? I'm yet to see an Alternative to PMB.is it the Ashawo Atiku or wike's puppet Lamido??

if we must make this happen then we must do the necessary thing by getting our pvc, which they are trying not to make available.

I went to amawbia, close to awka anambra state to register, sadly I was told registration has not started. 20 Likes 1 Share

pmb must go 12 Likes 1 Share

no be lie bro....d man needs be shown d exit door!!





we cannot be ruled by a man who value d lives of his cows than that of a human being ..



we tired of being scammed!! 15 Likes

A lot of iPod nairalanders will commit suicide come 2019 when pmb is declared winner





Its a noble and patriotic thing to do.



Well done Thumb up my guy!Its a noble and patriotic thing to do.Well done 4 Likes

What are the idiotic pigs of Biafra saying.



What shall it profit idiotic pigs of Biafra with 5% to kick out buhari i can see 98% PAINMENT! i can see 98% PAINMENT! 18 Likes 2 Shares

A lot of iPod nairalanders will commit suicide come 2019 when pmb is declared winner

We rather vote the devil, than vote Buhari. Nigerians have given up on him...



We rather vote the devil, than vote Buhari. Nigerians have given up on him...

Affliction shall not rise a 2nd time...

A lot of iPod nairalanders will commit suicide come 2019 when pmb is declared winner

You are confused.



Well meaning Nigerians want incompetence out of our state house.

Your nightmare "IPOB" is inconsequential to well meaning Nigerians.



You are confused.

Well meaning Nigerians want incompetence out of our state house.

Your nightmare "IPOB" is inconsequential to well meaning Nigerians.

Wake up and join the league, or you will find yourself on the losing side at the end.

We are here 3 Likes

Nepotic employment

High rate of curruption

Poverty

Insecurity

Epileptic power supply

Retrenchment of workers

High rate of unemployment etc.



That dullard must go 8 Likes 1 Share

A lot of iPod nairalanders will commit suicide come 2019 when pmb is declared winner





That was what you 'sai barbarians' said in 2015....Alas it was actually you lots that embarked on a Lagoon-jumping competion because of hardship and economic recession unleashed on you all by your god buhari.

Is lamido competent Are these not the same Hausa people we are criticising ?.even your messiah PDP have zone it to the north.go and commit suicide if you don't like my comment.ndi ara ebe niile Is Atiku competentIs lamido competentAre these not the same Hausa people we are criticising?.even your messiah PDP have zone it to the north.go and commit suicide if you don't like my comment.ndi ara ebe niile

I can't see any where in the post that made mention of IPOB, you sure say u well at all ? you see your pathetic life.



The posters and the wearer of the T-shirts are what?

They are all ipob aka idiotic pigs of Biafra you see your pathetic life.The posters and the wearer of the T-shirts are what?They are all ipob aka idiotic pigs of Biafra 2 Likes

I can bet my life that you are unemployed.



I can bet 1000quid that you are alive today all thanks to ndiigbo.



You are depressed, confused, angry with life....but a people must be blamed and you chose igbos. Blame yourself oga.

You are in the dunghill today because you made very bad decisions. Igbos are not your problems.

Quit making noise up n around on NL. Get ready to commit suicide should Buhari be re-elected 2019. Quit making noise up n around on NL. Get ready to commit suicide should Buhari be re-elected 2019. 1 Like

Quit making noise up n around on NL. Get ready to commit suicide should Buhari be re-elected 2019.

You would commit suicide first...lol.



You would commit suicide first...lol.

I only pity for you poor people....

Kick him out ? Who is replacing him ? I'm yet to see an Alternative to PMB.is it the Ashawo Atiku or wike's puppet Lamido ??