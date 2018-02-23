₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:05 AM
|Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by ManirBK: 9:00pm On Feb 22
The Minister of communication, Alhaji Lar Mohammed, said yesterday that the attack that led to missing of school children at Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi was to embarrass the government and attract attention.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/boko-haram-attack-school-to-embarrass-govt-lai-mohammed.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C7250510460
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by ManirBK: 9:01pm On Feb 22
True talk our super minister they want to embarrass the govt and they will not succeed, galant sojas on a mission to apprehend them all.
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by talktrue1(m): 9:03pm On Feb 22
Na lie
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Omeokachie: 9:05pm On Feb 22
No sir, the government keeps embarrassing itself by using propaganda to govern.
You claimed a victory you never had, paying millions in foreign currency to terrorists in exchange thereby arming them more to further attack the people.
There is a limit to which propaganda can take you...
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by baybeeboi: 9:14pm On Feb 22
we are talking terrorism this man is talking about embarrassing govt.
Everything in Nigeria is about the government in one way or the other.
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Sagamaje(m): 9:15pm On Feb 22
ManirBK:
Guy man, when will you stop leaking Buharis ass like this pix below ..... You really need serious deliverance from ass licking
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by FarahAideed: 9:16pm On Feb 22
Lai Mohammed desperately looking for space to drop one of his lies , notice how he has still not accepted that any girls were abducted but instead push they narrative that they might have ran away to hide and are not back yet....What a govt
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by imhotep: 9:17pm On Feb 22
ManirBK:Why did he forget to blame GEJ
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Samusu(m): 9:19pm On Feb 22
Yeye de smell
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by eTECTIVe(m): 9:28pm On Feb 22
Hahahahaha... Was patiently waiting for his comment.. D govt is already doing enof to embarrass its self.. As it stands now dey are already a colossal embarassment
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by kernel504(m): 9:30pm On Feb 22
Igbos! please let's vote Buhari to continue, in our show of love for our Yoruba brothers.
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by swagagolic01(m): 9:32pm On Feb 22
Do these men have any shame?
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by femo122: 9:34pm On Feb 22
Lie
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by sekundosekundo: 9:37pm On Feb 22
Lol, E pain am say Boko Haram don expose their incompetence.
This man is mad walahi.
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 10:03pm On Feb 22
Chai! After saying BH have been technically defeated and after paying them huge ransom Well they're proving that the joke is on this horribly lying cum propaganda government.
Thank goodness he never mentioned Jonathan.Well it have long expected that this fool will still say rubbish as usual.Lai have have no shame & remains a wicked man.
No be today Buhari government begin they shift blame. Check out-http://www.punchng.com/buhari-raises-alarm-says-terrorists-returning-to-embarrass-govt/
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
The Minister of communication, Alhaji Lar Mohammed, said yesterday that the attack that led to missing of school children at Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi was to embarrass the government and attract attention.
The Minister...........................said with the determination of the gallant soldiers the days of Boko haram is over.
Just imagine a minister of a country talking. Imagine what the parents of these girls will be thinking on this senseless uninspiring speech by the government
So all the Buhari government cared for as usual is how to protect it social image with propaganda at the expense of the lives of the citizens its have sworn to protect
Thought the Nigerian government & army have decleared Sambisa forest a captured territory from BH- so wither are these guys operating from? What a wicked government.
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 10:14pm On Feb 22
ManirBK:Please speak in English Language & be more reasonable in your expression.
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:15pm On Feb 22
I can now boldly say we are being ruled by mad men
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Bonaventura(m): 10:15pm On Feb 22
And surely the government embarrassed itself
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by eleojo23: 10:15pm On Feb 22
ManírBK:
What the hell is 'embrance' and 'galant'?
Try to check your words before posting.
These grammatical errors will cost you your BMC salary if you are not careful.
Be a diligent sycophant, OK?
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Factfinder1(f): 10:15pm On Feb 22
This man must be mad
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Suko110(m): 10:15pm On Feb 22
Can dis lie Mohammed just shut up.
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Onirapp: 10:16pm On Feb 22
Shut up old man
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by pentax(m): 10:16pm On Feb 22
Stupid Government led by incompetent people
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:16pm On Feb 22
Kai! This man again..
Meanwhile..
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by airminem(f): 10:16pm On Feb 22
Can lai say the truth better than it is?
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by VirginFinder: 10:16pm On Feb 22
Just shut up!
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Joseunlimited(f): 10:17pm On Feb 22
This government is fighting terrorism like its football game
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by Firefire(m): 10:17pm On Feb 22
Alh. Lie Mohammed
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by VirginFinder: 10:18pm On Feb 22
kernel504:
Stale!
No VP or major centre position for ibos till further notice.
Ntooorrr
|Re: Boko Haram Attack School To Embarrass Government - Lai Mohammed by ZombieBuster: 10:22pm On Feb 22
Apparently this dude can lie and as well senseless
