The Minister of communication, Alhaji Lar Mohammed, said yesterday that the attack that led to missing of school children at Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi was to embarrass the government and attract attention.



The Minister who spoke at a fact finding visit in Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, said with the determination of the gallant soldiers the days of Boko haram is over.







On the case of the number of students being abducted, the Minister said they have not been able to establish how many people where abducted.

"What we know for a fact now is we cannot account for some students but since two days ago students have been reporting back to school.



We also have it on record that some of them have phoned from their hiding place, some from Damaturu, some from other locations. But, as things develop we will let you know.



But, we cannot categorically say 'X' number of students have been abducted but we can say not all students have returned" he said.

Fielding question on the state government statement about the rescue of some of the girls, he said "I think we should take it in context, to me, the most authoritative position is the one given by both the governor, theater commander and the GOC. What we know is that some students can not be accounted for. That is because some of them are still returning back", he added

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/boko-haram-attack-school-to-embarrass-govt-lai-mohammed.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C7250510460

True talk our super minister they want to embarrass the govt and they will not succeed, galant sojas on a mission to apprehend them all. 1 Like

Na lie

No sir, the government keeps embarrassing itself by using propaganda to govern.



You claimed a victory you never had, paying millions in foreign currency to terrorists in exchange thereby arming them more to further attack the people.



There is a limit to which propaganda can take you... 65 Likes 2 Shares

we are talking terrorism this man is talking about embarrassing govt.



Everything in Nigeria is about the government in one way or the other. 47 Likes 1 Share

ManirBK:

True talk our super minister they want to embrance the govt and they will not succeed galant sojas on a mission to apprehend them all.

Guy man, when will you stop leaking Buharis ass like this pix below ..... You really need serious deliverance from ass licking Guy man, when will you stop leaking Buharis ass like this pix below ..... You really need serious deliverance from ass licking 41 Likes

Lai Mohammed desperately looking for space to drop one of his lies , notice how he has still not accepted that any girls were abducted but instead push they narrative that they might have ran away to hide and are not back yet....What a govt 22 Likes 2 Shares

ManirBK:

Yeye de smell 5 Likes

Hahahahaha... Was patiently waiting for his comment.. D govt is already doing enof to embarrass its self.. As it stands now dey are already a colossal embarassment 8 Likes

Igbos! please let's vote Buhari to continue, in our show of love for our Yoruba brothers. 6 Likes

Do these men have any shame? 4 Likes

Lie 1 Like

Lol, E pain am say Boko Haram don expose their incompetence.



This man is mad walahi. 6 Likes

Chai! After saying BH have been technically defeated and after paying them huge ransom Well they're proving that the joke is on this horribly lying cum propaganda government.

Thank goodness he never mentioned Jonathan.Well it have long expected that this fool will still say rubbish as usual.Lai have have no shame & remains a wicked man.



No be today Buhari government begin they shift blame. Check out-http://www.punchng.com/buhari-raises-alarm-says-terrorists-returning-to-embarrass-govt/ Thank goodness he never mentioned Jonathan.Well it have long expected that this fool will still say rubbish as usual.Lai have have no shame & remains a wicked man. 7 Likes 1 Share

The Minister of communication, Alhaji Lar Mohammed, said yesterday that the attack that led to missing of school children at Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi was to embarrass the government and attract attention.



The Minister...........................said with the determination of the gallant soldiers the days of Boko haram is over.

Just imagine a minister of a country talking. Imagine what the parents of these girls will be thinking on this senseless uninspiring speech by the government

So all the Buhari government cared for as usual is how to protect it social image with propaganda at the expense of the lives of the citizens its have sworn to protect

Thought the Nigerian government & army have decleared Sambisa forest a captured territory from BH- so wither are these guys operating from? What a wicked government. Just imagine a minister of a country talking. Imagine what the parents of these girls will be thinking on this senseless uninspiring speech by the governmentSo all the Buhari government cared for as usual is how to protect it social image with propaganda at the expense of the lives of the citizens its have sworn to protectThought the Nigerian government & army have decleared Sambisa forest a captured territory from BH- so wither are these guys operating from? What a wicked government. 4 Likes

ManirBK:

True talk our super minister they want to embrance the govt and they will not succeed galant sojas on a mission to apprehend them all. Please speak in English Language & be more reasonable in your expression. Please speak in English Language & be more reasonable in your expression. 7 Likes

I can now boldly say we are being ruled by mad men 5 Likes

And surely the government embarrassed itself 3 Likes

ManírBK:

True talk our super minister they want to embrance the govt and they will not succeed galant sojas on a mission to apprehend them all.

What the hell is 'embrance' and 'galant'?



Try to check your words before posting.

These grammatical errors will cost you your BMC salary if you are not careful.



Be a diligent sycophant, OK? What the hell is 'embrance' and 'galant'?Try to check your words before posting.These grammatical errors will cost you your BMC salary if you are not careful.Be a diligent sycophant, OK? 9 Likes

This man must be mad 2 Likes

Can dis lie Mohammed just shut up. 3 Likes 1 Share

Shut up old man 1 Like

Stupid Government led by incompetent people 1 Like

Kai! This man again..



Meanwhile.. 1 Like

Can lai say the truth better than it is? 2 Likes

Just shut up! 1 Like

This government is fighting terrorism like its football game 1 Like

Alh. Lie Mohammed 2 Likes

kernel504:

Igbos! please let's vote Buhari to continue, in our show of love for our Yoruba brothers.

Stale!



No VP or major centre position for ibos till further notice.



Ntooorrr Stale!No VP or major centre position for ibos till further notice.Ntooorrr 1 Like