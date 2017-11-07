₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,966 members, 3,897,488 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 08:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed (1154 Views)
No Godfatherism In Buhari’s Government – Lai Mohammed / Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining Of Going Through Hardship – Femi Adesina / Prayers At Shekarau's House To Destroy Buhari's Government (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by nairavsdollars: 6:24am
Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture in this interview with select journalists in Lagos spoke on efforts being made by the Muhammadu Buhari administration to revamp the economy, Mainagate scandal and the recent threats by Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to resume bombing of oil installations. Excerpts:
What is your perspective on this Mainagate scandal. Don’t you think it is a major dent on this government especially on the anti-corruption war?
The fact that Mr. President, immediately the issue came to his knowledge ask for Maina’s disengagement is the most important thing. That to me is a clear signal that we do not condone corruption. There is no better way to handle the issue than this.
What is the federal government doing to revamp the economy and ensure the ordinary man on the streets feel the impact of our exiting recession?
As you are very much aware, this administration’s contract with Nigerians sits on a tripod: the fight against corruption, tackling insecurity and reviving the economy. Even our worst critics acknowledge the progress we have made in fighting corruption and tackling insecurity. But one area in which they have consistently criticised us is the economy. Right from the inception of this administration, we chose the path of seeking a lasting solution to the economic crisis plaguing the nation instead of engaging in a quick fix that may attract accolades but will not endure. We chose to be painstaking instead of engaging in palliatives. I am happy to inform you today that we are winning! As you are very much aware, this administration’s contract with Nigerians sits on a tripod: the fight against corruption, tackling insecurity and reviving the economy. Even our worst critics acknowledge the progress we have made in fighting corruption and tackling insecurity.
But one area in which they have consistently criticised us is the economy. Right from the inception of this administration, we chose the path of seeking a lasting solution to the economic crisis plaguing the nation instead of engaging in a quick fix that may attract accolades but will not endure. We chose to be painstaking instead of engaging in palliatives. I am happy to inform you today that we are winning! Our well-thought-out policy, encapsulated in the administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), launched on April 5th 2017, is working and the results are beginning to show. In September, we exited recession and returned to the path of growth, after five consecutive quarters of contraction. As we said then, taking Nigeria out of recession did not happen by accident. It was the culmination of months of hard work by the administration and fidelity to its well-articulated economic policies. This administration will not relent in its determined effort to usher in a new dawn for Nigeria. We are winning the battle to revive the economy. We are fighting corruption like never before. We are tackling insecurity with a renewed vigour. While the naysayers, who are obviously in the minority, persist in their pastime of acting as a distraction, discerning and well-meaning Nigerians will continue to appreciate and encourage the good work of our administration.
You are the face of APC and the mouthpiece of the federal government. How do you feel when you say something and issue statements and people keep saying ‘It is a lie?
I have two burdens. The first is that I happen to be the face of the opposition and PDP has not forgiven me and they will never forgive me. I think they look at the magnitude of what has happened to them and they hold me solely responsible; which is not fair. But, I did my bit. Now becoming the face of government again, so it is automatic that whatever comes from Lai Mohammed, we must shoot it down as fake news and a lie. Unfortunately, my father gave me the name Lai also. So, it makes it very easy for them. But what I challenge them every time is please, give me one thing I said that is not true. Emotionally, you may not agree with me but in terms of facts and figures, I have never said anything which they can dispute. You don’t have to like it but you can’t deny that they are facts.
https://independent.ng/those-criticising-buharis-government-are-in-minority-lai-mohamm
2 Shares
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by nero2face: 6:24am
See this one
1 Like
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:27am
LET GOD PLEASE ARISE AND THIS MAN SHOULD BE THE FIRST TO BE DESTROYED
i'm tired of all these lies, it's too much and I can't bear it anymore
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by Campusity: 6:27am
Anyone in position of authority should beware of the likes of Lai.
I shudder to think of what they tell Mr. President in secret.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by raker300: 6:28am
Who makes more sense between lie Mohammed and speed darlington?
“Like” for darlington
“Share” for lie Mohammed
19 Likes
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by comradespade(m): 6:30am
Abi aye eleyi fe baje
This man is high on rat poison
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by wydmag(m): 6:31am
so what the minister meant is that once there is no national protest, the problem is minimal.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by Donkk1: 6:33am
Lies
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by Cyynthialove(f): 6:34am
Your tongue will be the ist thing that will decay the day you will die.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by ELdaar55(m): 6:36am
MY GRANDFATHER WAS OLDER THAN LAI MOHAMMED BEFORE HE PASSED ON BUT REASONED BETTER THAN HIM...
JUST IMAGINE WHAT AN ADULT LIKE HIM IS SPILLING OUT.
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by raker300: 6:36am
Donkk1:even his loyal BMC group know so..
See as all of them has disbanded
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by hatchy: 6:37am
OMG!!!
Where did Nigerians offend this Buhari's government for goodness sake eehn!
How can Lai Mohammed be dishing out blatant lies without shame or remorse to misinform the world as against realities on ground in Nigeria.
Well, 2019 is almost around the corner because there is no way you guys will survive the tsunami that will sweep you out of power.
Lair Mohammed continue,God is recording for you.
2 Likes
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by thesolutions: 6:40am
Few Nigerians. Just like Sterling Bank that has only One customer.
1 Like
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by Marvel1206: 6:43am
This man needs to be flogged.
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by thesolutions: 6:43am
Cyynthialove:He must using Irony to convey his message. When you can't see something that is huge, the small ones shouldn't exist then.
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by sainttwist1(m): 6:45am
lai Mohammed......LIEon of Kwara
1 Like
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by Magician1503(m): 6:46am
with the way this man is going he will not make heaven o
aah, agbalagba for that matter
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by ufuosman(m): 6:48am
Wetin dis guy dey drink or smoke wen dey make am dey use highness dey talk nonsense?
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by FarahAideed: 6:49am
I love it when sycophants decieve the dullard of Daura it only means his days in Aso Rock is numbered , GEJ aides also lived in denial till inauguration day
1 Like
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by rawpadgin(m): 6:57am
This man lied & devil shouted 'Jesus Christ'!
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by edo3(m): 6:59am
See mouth.
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by Oma307: 7:04am
this man mouth should be cellotape
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by sdindan: 7:04am
The devils Father himself.
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by rexchazy: 7:08am
Only the few Nigerians you think will vote you out in 2019
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by ceezarhh(m): 7:16am
I think comedy is this man's calling...dude has been coming up with jokes ever since...
1 Like
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:21am
hatchy:If you think Buhari will concede defeat in 2019 my brother you are living in fools paradise. Buhari is not a gentle man, he will rig himself in come 2019
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by UncleJudax(m): 7:30am
hatchy:Nigeria is a vicious cycle. Come 2017, if APC wins, more PDP members would defect. If PDP Wins, many would defect from APC...and the story continues....
Until these politicians are published for their directionlessness and lack of principles, nothing will change..
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by Donald50: 8:10am
The prof emeritus of lie is back...
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by NwaAmaikpe: 8:47am
He is technically correct,
Nigerians have stopped complaining.
We've accepted our grave mistake and are waiting eagerly for 2019 to right our wrong.
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by Kobicove(m): 8:47am
This pathological liar has started again!
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by crestedaguiyi: 8:47am
and their opinion is not important
|Re: Only Few Nigerians Are Complaining About Buhari's Government - Lai Mohammed by holluwai(m): 8:47am
Oma shey ooo
Kidnapping / Jonathan Should Contest In 2011 / Phcn Suspend Strike
Viewing this topic: sarcoma, EVILFOREST, OboOlora(f), deltaisgreat, iambabaG, skyhighweb(m), midastouch, Mirahcul, Plangkat(m), Vandieee(m), enemyofprogress, stynostin17, laraemi(f), STIdesyns(m), ebakhaiyhe(m), omojeesu(m), yungbillionaire(m), Keywordconcept(m), bbjummy, Oxenomy, enkayposh, oluwadare26(m), emshaw, Mynd44, Nissybright(m), deltapikin(m), Delaw135, jerryfisher(m), Ebenezeronline, royalads, SESSOL, Seapon(m), nairavsdollars, Kedonojo(m), wunmi590(m), andymofia(m), princeDejidayo(m), klassd(m), sixtinx(m), osanga90(m), dview001(m), tony9k, Mister2, fredosky111(m), Gbigs(m), xclusiveguy4(m), Omoedeki(m), MrIkebuk(m), Awodipog(m), mideoti(f), Kizyte(m), pasroland, Tommmy(m), KlausMike, darlingtonNYIG(m), Obidavies, Jidefido(m), Dandsome, realoscar84(m), Stanmtn, Ilefoaye(m), ruggedised, donwilly3, Dubembiafra, nathaniel007(m), EmekaBlue(m), bedspread, GraceEzeh(f), lonngmann(m), Money4passion99, Trustme2(m), Cyynthialove(f), Mrkumareze(m), Doneze, kessdivine4all, chyseth(m), densil(m), Debastin, rayenigma, policy12, Silensa(m), lakesider(m), williamsfred, gurujoe, nNEOo(m), xplode111(m), Creatify(m), ConnectMee, BAILMONEY, obimag, ukemilia(f), bet9ja(m), StPete, yomi007k(m), jamrid(m), stephcat, Agwoden(m), shammah1(m), olawale2324(m), lordpherow98(m), dgifted, RobinRay(m), milliman(m), pepemendy(m), emmanuelzi(m), Czoid, afeez370(m), ehie(f), joephemzyz(m), VOICEOFTHEMASES, Keemy88(m) and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13