₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,564 members, 4,100,125 topics. Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation (4687 Views)
|FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by kitaatita: 10:23am
FG threatens to withdraw funding for Bonny-Bodo road due to lack of cooperation by host communities
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja
The Federal Government on Thursday threatened to withdraw funding for the suspended N120bn Bonny-Bodo road project as a result of lack of cooperation by host communities meant to benefit from the project in the Niger Delta.
It called on leaders of the affected communities to unite, adding that the fund released for the project by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company might be refunded if the host communities failed to agree on specified terms.
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, gave the warning to leaders of the communities at a meeting in Abuja, which had prominent traditional rulers from the Niger Delta region, officials of Julius Berger Plc, NLNG and council of elders from Ataba and Gokana, among others, in attendance.
Fashola begged the leaders of the communities to forget their differences and stated that if the discord persisted, he might petition the President over the issue and ask him to withdraw the N60bn contract sum for the project.
He explained that the Bonny-Bodo road project had enjoyed the largest funding, as the NLNG was providing N60bn with additional N60bn counterpart funding from the Federal Government.
The minister told his guests that the contractor handling the project had been mobilised, yet the project was suspended due to lack of cooperation from the benefitting communities.
Fashola expressed worry over the position of the elders, who insisted that the project would not be implemented except they were carried along and an additional route would be constructed in Ataba. He said, “You must work this peace. Today is Thursday, since you said you know the permanent secretary, I will leave you with him. All I want is a peace accord and an invitation to Julius Berger not later than Wednesday, February 28, otherwise I will write a report to Mr. President that it doesn’t seem that this project is ready to go, but we can move the money to another project.
“Whether it is Ataba, Ogoni or Gokana, you must own this project. The people you call militants are not spirits. They take their cue from how you react. You are leaders there. If you go back home today and say it is over, the militants too will calm down. They don’t do anything without alerting the leaders.”
Fashola added, “For us, we can’t keep the money down. The contractor has received his money but now he can’t work. There are projects where contractors are waiting for money, but they don’t have it. That is a contradiction that will not last long.
“So, I will leave you. You know where we stand. We have an idea of where you stand. For me, it is a compromise that holds the project. The NLNG will not be there forever. It took time to even beg them to release this money. So, if you don’t take ownership of the project and put it to use, we might as well tell them to take their money back and that the project is not ready.”
http://punchng.com/fg-threatens-to-withdraw-funding-for-bonny-bodo-road-unveils-document-on-drinking-water-standard/
cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by OceanmorganTrix: 10:24am
THE LEADERS FIGHT WHILE THE MASSES SUFFER THE BLOW
5 Likes
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by zakim(m): 10:24am
Sai baba
2 Likes
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by lofty900(m): 10:33am
Let government withdraw the funding. We Niger deltans are the laziest people in this country. Bring good projects to the community and stupid, good for nothing youths will demand compensation before the project will be done. No difference between them and almajiris because they'll continue to suffer
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by sammyp01: 11:01am
Can you see where we are getting things wrong in this Niger Delta
Selfishness and greed. So because the route is not cutting through andoni it's Now a problem
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by texzola(m): 11:16am
Fashola is right' If the communities along the route will not cooperate,then the funds should be channelled to other serious projects whose people are reasonable & accommodating. Bunch of stupid idiots. Your son was in power for eight years but refused to do anything meaningful for you"GOD has brought a Messiah to rescue you from backwardness & your proving stubborn.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by Blue3k(m): 11:51am
This is self destructive behavior the community is engaging him. Anyway if they can't get extra route now later (distant future). 90% of something is better than 10% of nothing. Then what do they mean by carrired along?
Fashola expressed worry over the position of the elders, who insisted that the project would not be implemented except they were carried along and an additional route would be constructed in Ataba.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by stefanweeks: 11:51am
R they sane?
2 Likes
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by konvict007: 11:51am
Ok
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by Litblogger(f): 11:52am
That's their business
1 Like
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by ladeb: 11:52am
WETIN UNA DONE DO SELF
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by Flexherbal(m): 11:52am
Lack of cooperation !
1 Like
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by ibkgab001: 11:54am
Haa
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by quentin06: 11:55am
marching ground money, the bane of the niger delta's development.
3 Likes
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by genius43(m): 11:55am
Lack of cooperation ke?
This people are in most situations trying to avoid proper compensations to those whose lands and properties will be affected.
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by Euouae: 11:55am
lofty900:
You are very correct. There was a time I deployed an infrastructure across that region that will benefit every individual in each community I went to. My brother, You pay money to deploy, install and commission. Its really bad. What they will benefit from.
7 Likes
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by dlondonbadboy: 11:56am
1 Like
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by davodyguy: 11:56am
Im sure the issues will be about settlement being demanded by the community.
No wonder they prefer settlement/amnesty to community development
Later them blame the government for lack of development.
Remember the Niger Delta Avengers have gone into hiding. We heard that they get up to $ 10million every month. Since Buhari has been giving them this money, did they shout lack of development in thier region?
When Tompolo and Asari were getting paid by GEJ, did any of they remember that there are no roads leading to GEj"s hometown?
SMH
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by ladyF(f): 11:56am
1 Like
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by engrjacuzzi: 11:58am
Where will Nigeria be in years to come
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by rxmusa(m): 11:59am
Imagine! People sabotaging their progress just because of petty differences
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by JeffreyJames(m): 12:00pm
Later this idiots will scream Marginalisation. Something that will benefit your communities.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by Orpe7(m): 12:01pm
Later them go say FG no wan work for them. Yeye smellos
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by oziuwendu: 12:02pm
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by godwin120alex: 12:02pm
The ve to learn to compromise without delay
1 Like
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by JeffreyJames(m): 12:02pm
davodyguy:
Left for those community leaders, that 60bn should be shared among them and the road should be left like that. That is how those people reason.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by xdos(m): 12:03pm
I am not surprise. The people holding down development in Bonny are their greedy chiefs and so called elders.
Bonny should be one of the best Island in Nigeria but because of greediness of their chiefs and laziness of the youths, that is why they are where they are today.
All they want is to be 'settled'. And that money will be used for drinking and womanizing.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by careytommy7(m): 12:03pm
LOL. of course, they are 5%
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by schwarzermann: 12:05pm
They don't know the value of development... And I also hope the FG doesn't use this as an excuse to discontinue the project.
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by wellmax(m): 12:05pm
It is a pity, these people prefer their pockets to the overall goodness of the community
1 Like
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by efighter: 12:06pm
Fashola, you can move the money to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Nobody is disturbing the project here. Just complete Lagos-Ibadan expressway with the money. Militants in Suuth-South can use Lagos-Ibadan expressway to get to their houses and huts in their villages.
6 Likes
|Re: FG Threatens To Withdraw Funding For Bonny-bodo Road Due To Lack Of Cooperation by mrskillz: 12:06pm
“Our Money” pipo
1 Like
Yar Adua And Wife Lnked To Oil Deals / Stop Abusing Itsekiri, Lori-ogbebor Warns Ijaw / Hyundai's Made-in-nigeria Vehicles Go On Sale
Viewing this topic: dancewith, 12submarine(m), Akanniade(m), DoktaRen(m), nuland(m), ganye1, Ggee(m), Laos1(m), FastShipping, Electrica(f), Dsdada, maco22(m), VIPERVENOM(m), Darchangel(m), Jaydeehena, temmy6996(m), ddonolu, Blue3k(m), duwdu, invectives(m), PBeni(m), AYunusa, eugenela(m), Martinscov(m), snipesdam(m), Realdeals(m), koolangel1(m), naniawini(f), Bosshugo, Pointnoire(m), itsMrIke(m), mofy1(f), adar4222(m), OceanmorganTrix, Lbrasi, tundeport(m), Rolly83(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12