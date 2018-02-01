₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Angelanest: 11:45am
Yesterday, February 22, after discovering and removing the corpse of Mr. Happy Akpomieme who was killed by Fulani herdsmen in his farmland in Abraka, the Hon member representing Ethiope East State Constituency, Hon. Evance O. Ivwurie once again provided courageous leadership by leading a team of Vigilantes, Community Youths and Security personnel to comb the bush and farmlands from Abraka to Eku in search of the 'killer' herdsmen....
According to reports, on Wednesday, February 21st, Mr and Mrs. Happy Akpomiemie went to their Cassava farm with their 16 years old son Elvis Akpomieme. While peeling the cassava they just uprooted, they saw many cows and herdsmen heading close to them and they became apprehensive and Mr Happy Akpomieme immediately told his wife and son that this may just be their last day.
They were immediately accosted by the gun wielding herdsmen and the father told the son Elvis to escape and as Elvis began to run, the mother Mrs. Patience Akpomieme a 36 years old Housewife and farmer followed the son and immediately the son heard a loud gun shot fired to the mother from her back and three other gun shots followed immediately.
Elvis escaped lying in the bush from 4pm till 10pm when he managed to get the news to the town. His mother also escaped with severe gun injuries scattering her thigh. She was referred by the Government Hospital, Abraka to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara where she is now gasping for breath.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/hon-evance-o-ivwurie-and-security-agents-in-search-of-herdsmen-in-delta.html
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Angelanest: 11:46am
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by HiddenShadow: 11:47am
I can't see the vigilantes in the pics.
Can't this Senator secure guns for his people to defend themselves.
1000 guns for 1000 vigilantes can help to organize a massive bush combing to fish out these terrorists.
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:47am
Election is near, they have left Abuja to stay with the masses
Fear Nigeria politicians after Buhari
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by amani63(m): 12:57pm
HiddenShadow:with 1000 robbers AbI
Go and borrow sense
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by dlondonbadboy: 12:57pm
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by osariemenk(m): 12:57pm
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by oyetunder(m): 12:58pm
i see...honourable adventure
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Moreoffaith(m): 1:00pm
Why una dey stress una self
When bubu can give you the names and location of all the heardsmen.
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Alejoas(f): 1:01pm
Many ways to look at this news
Either he is frustrated
Bold
Plotting reelection moves
Or all of the above
Nigeria is too complicated!
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by amani63(m): 1:01pm
Na this few police men go battle herdsmen
Showing up when there is no need for that
Long live Nigeria police
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by CoolOg: 1:01pm
I wonder why that fool is laughing in the third picture.
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by VonTrapp: 1:01pm
All this one na forming
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by marvin906(m): 1:01pm
HiddenShadow:
it will be illegal..
and you will be breeding arm robbers and thugs
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by bekongtony(m): 1:01pm
Eye service
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Opinionated: 1:01pm
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Blackfyre: 1:01pm
I have a feeling this coming election will be nasty.
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by ZombieBuster: 1:01pm
This is an indictment of Buhari administration
There is Civil anarchy in the land
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by nifemi5575: 1:01pm
And BUBU is sitting down in Zoogeria head quarters seeing his terrorist killing the igbos SHITHOLE COUNTRY
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by obembet(m): 1:01pm
Make the Hon forget the second tenure... U dey find BUHARI family...
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by wellmax(m): 1:02pm
So Sad
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Naughtytboy: 1:03pm
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by MyPWisINCORRECT: 1:03pm
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Nowenuse: 1:04pm
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by Sprumbabafather: 1:04pm
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by oziuwendu: 1:04pm
may God help us
Re: Evance Ivwurie Leads Security Agents To The Bush In Search Of 'Killer' Herdsmen by ify2001025: 1:04pm
