



According to reports, on Wednesday, February 21st, Mr and Mrs. Happy Akpomiemie went to their Cassava farm with their 16 years old son Elvis Akpomieme. While peeling the cassava they just uprooted, they saw many cows and herdsmen heading close to them and they became apprehensive and Mr Happy Akpomieme immediately told his wife and son that this may just be their last day.



They were immediately accosted by the gun wielding herdsmen and the father told the son Elvis to escape and as Elvis began to run, the mother Mrs. Patience Akpomieme a 36 years old Housewife and farmer followed the son and immediately the son heard a loud gun shot fired to the mother from her back and three other gun shots followed immediately.



Elvis escaped lying in the bush from 4pm till 10pm when he managed to get the news to the town. His mother also escaped with severe gun injuries scattering her thigh. She was referred by the Government Hospital, Abraka to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara where she is now gasping for breath.



Source; Yesterday, February 22, after discovering and removing the corpse of Mr. Happy Akpomieme who was killed by Fulani herdsmen in his farmland in Abraka, the Hon member representing Ethiope East State Constituency, Hon. Evance O. Ivwurie once again provided courageous leadership by leading a team of Vigilantes, Community Youths and Security personnel to comb the bush and farmlands from Abraka to Eku in search of the 'killer' herdsmen.