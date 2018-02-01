₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:35pm On Feb 24
Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is the latest dad in the town.
See the photos of the new babies below;
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/alaafin-oyo-welcomes-twins/
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:36pm On Feb 24
See more photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/alaafin-oyo-welcomes-twins/
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:38pm On Feb 24
cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by Firefire(m): 10:49pm On Feb 24
Iku Baba’yeye, omo’iku ti iku ogbodo pa.
Congratulations for the addition & thanks for being represented at my Coronation last December.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by omowolewa: 10:51pm On Feb 24
Iku baba yeye, alashe ikeji orisa (diety alta ego)
omo Iku, ti'ku o gbordor pa, omo arun ti'arun ogbodo se. (foster child of spirit of death and infamity that they chose not to harm)
Iwo lo gbin agbado oran seyin'kunle, eleyin'kunle, oni'yen o gbodo yaa'je be kogbodo faa'tu.
Ade ape lori, baba a pelese, iru'kere a dokini ooo oo o.
Hon. Aakim Adeyemi na a bi beji repete.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by KingSango(m): 10:52pm On Feb 24
Ayi Awo Kabayesi Sango
Ayi Awo.....
Ase, ase, ase, ooo!
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by thelifepagesng: 10:56pm On Feb 24
Good
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by dotcomnamename: 10:56pm On Feb 24
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by Edopesin(m): 10:56pm On Feb 24
Chai is it sango that is energizing the dicck
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by OboOlora(f): 10:56pm On Feb 24
They better do paternity test
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:57pm On Feb 24
k'ade pe lori,ki bata pe lese kabiyesi ooooooo
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by dominique(f): 10:57pm On Feb 24
Photos not loading
Congrats to the monarch and his olori
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by april1dorlarpor(m): 10:57pm On Feb 24
Lemme laugh
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:57pm On Feb 24
So this man still get strength to chop kpekus
Besides, one resemble Alafin and one resemble the wife, I used their nostrils as a case study
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by IamKevwe: 10:57pm On Feb 24
Wow I thought he will on longer be interested in raising children, but we all know that african man like children more than money.
wel done sir
.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by Asowari(m): 10:57pm On Feb 24
this old man the Father of this twins.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 10:57pm On Feb 24
baba is still in active service..,
congratulations to the family.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by Jaytecq(m): 10:58pm On Feb 24
Ikubabayeye
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by ugolinze123: 10:58pm On Feb 24
so his white blood cell is still very active at 80...congrats anyway
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by SmartMugu: 10:58pm On Feb 24
Beautiful kids!
When he's 80 is when these kids came? Hmmmm.
Wishing them bliss and happiness.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by thesicilian: 10:58pm On Feb 24
OboOlora:Hahahaha. Your brain is working at full capacity.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by eedrissa(m): 10:58pm On Feb 24
baba ibeji
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by Yankee101: 10:58pm On Feb 24
Sharp shooter
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by 3millionia: 10:58pm On Feb 24
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by chuks34(m): 10:59pm On Feb 24
somebody said wehdone IV..... no be me talk o
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by ProfEinstein: 10:59pm On Feb 24
this man never tire, still fucckking at 80.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 10:59pm On Feb 24
DNA fast
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:59pm On Feb 24
Congratulations !
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by Felix180(m): 10:59pm On Feb 24
V
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by wyqay: 10:59pm On Feb 24
congratulations,Kabiyesi
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) by naijaking1: 11:00pm On Feb 24
Let me guess, that bleaching cream has other uses too!
