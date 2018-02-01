Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Alaafin Of Oyo Welcomes Twins (photos) (11860 Views)

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is the latest dad in the town.



The 80-year old monarch, just welcomed a set of twins with his youngest wife, memunat.



Mum and kids are said to be doing fine.

See the photos of the new babies below;



Source:



cc: Lalasticlala

Iku Baba’yeye, omo’iku ti iku ogbodo pa.



Congratulations for the addition & thanks for being represented at my Coronation last December. 2 Likes

Iku baba yeye, alashe ikeji orisa (diety alta ego)



omo Iku, ti'ku o gbordor pa, omo arun ti'arun ogbodo se. (foster child of spirit of death and infamity that they chose not to harm)



Iwo lo gbin agbado oran seyin'kunle, eleyin'kunle, oni'yen o gbodo yaa'je be kogbodo faa'tu.



Ade ape lori, baba a pelese, iru'kere a dokini ooo oo o.





Hon. Aakim Adeyemi na a bi beji repete. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ayi Awo Kabayesi Sango



Ayi Awo.....



Ase, ase, ase, ooo! 1 Like 2 Shares

Good

Chai is it sango that is energizing the dicck 20 Likes 2 Shares

They better do paternity test 19 Likes

k'ade pe lori,ki bata pe lese kabiyesi ooooooo

Photos not loading

Congrats to the monarch and his olori

Lemme laugh







So this man still get strength to chop kpekus





Besides, one resemble Alafin and one resemble the wife, I used their nostrils as a case study So this man still get strength to chop kpekusBesides, one resemble Alafin and one resemble the wife, I used their nostrils as a case study 5 Likes

Wow I thought he will on longer be interested in raising children, but we all know that african man like children more than money .

wel done sir

this old man the Father of this twins. this old man the Father of this twins. 1 Like 1 Share

baba is still in active service..,



congratulations to the family.

Ikubabayeye

so his white blood cell is still very active at 80...congrats anyway

Beautiful kids!

When he's 80 is when these kids came? Hmmmm.

Wishing them bliss and happiness.

OboOlora:

They better do paternity test Hahahaha. Your brain is working at full capacity. Hahahaha. Your brain is working at full capacity. 2 Likes

baba ibeji

Sharp shooter 1 Like



somebody said wehdone IV..... no be me talk o 1 Like

this man never tire, still fucckking at 80.

DNA fast 1 Like

Congratulations !

congratulations,Kabiyesi