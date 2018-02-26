Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic (2847 Views)

By Hamza Idris, Latifat Opoola (Abuja) & Hamisu Kabir Matazu (Damaturu)







Nearly half the girls abducted from their school in Yobe State are said to have been ferried across the border into Niger Republic.



The girls were seized from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday.



Credible sources told the Daily Trust yesterday the girls were split into two groups; one was left in an enclave in northern Borno State and the other taken to a village in Niger Republic.



It was gathered that the girls were abducted by the Musab Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram which is loyal to the Islamic State of West Africa.



The group had lost grounds along the shores of the Lake Chad, the same way Abubakar Shekau, the factional leader of the group suffered was sacked from the Sambisa Forest base following onslaught by the Nigerian military.



“The girls ferried across a shallow river and are held in the border town of Duro in Niger Republic,” the source, who does not want to be named, said.



“The second batch has been moved to Tumbun Gini area of Abadam LGA of Borno,” he added.

Abadam, with headquarters at Malam Fatori is three kilometres from Bosso Niger Republic.

The military was not available for comments last night.



FG says 110 Dapchi Girls unaccounted for

Meanwhile, the Federal Government yesterday confirmed that 110 students of the school, are so far unaccounted for.



Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, revealed the figures after a meeting between a Federal Government delegation and representatives of key stakeholders in Damaturu, the Yobe State capita.



Present at the meeting were senior officials of the state government, the college principal, parents of the missing girls and representatives of security agencies.



The minister said, based on briefings from the Principal of the College, Hajia Adama Abdulkarim, and the state Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Lami, 110 have not been accounted for. He said 906 students were in the school on the day of the attack.



The minister also said the Federal Government has directed the police and civil defence authorities in Yobe State to immediately deploy their personnel to all the schools in the state in order to ensure the security and safety of the students and staff.



He said the Federal Government has stepped up efforts to rescue the girls and return them safely to their parents, saying the security agencies are working on many leads regarding the whereabouts of the girls.



A statement from the minister’s office said: ‘’This is the second time in four days that a Federal Government delegation would visit Yobe State since the unfortunate incident.



This is a measure of the seriousness with which we are addressing the issue. The security forces are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the girls.



‘‘We are back here in Yobe as part of efforts to provide some succour to the parents of the girls, to let them know that they are not alone and also to reassure them that we will not rest until we have found the girls. We will carry the parents along on the efforts we are making,’’ he said.



For his part, the Minister of Interior said the delegation embarked on the trip in order to get the facts right ‘’so that the approach to the solution can be correct’’.



‘‘We must get back the girls and also ensure that this does not happen again,’’ he said.



The Federal Government delegation, which comprised the Ministers of Information and Culture as well as that of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retired), held an enlarged meeting that was attended by Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State; members of the state cabinet, the Principal and Vice Principal of the school, representatives of the parents of the missing girls and security agencies, among others.





Military withdrawal aided school attack, Gaidam insists



Yobe State governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam re-emphasized yesterday that the Boko Haram attack in Dapchi and Buni-Yadi years back were aided by Military withdrawals from those locations.



The governor, who spoke during a sympathy visit paid to him by Borno State governor and chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, said the military did not notify them when troops were withdrawn.



“I want to put the record straight, there was no military presence at the time of Dapchi attack because we don’t even know that the Military have been withdrawn.



“The Dapchi and Buni-Yadi attacks are similar because both attacks came weeks after the military withdrawal. I want the press to quote me on this” he said.



Governor Gaidam said it was not an accuse for the theatre commander to attribute the military withdrawal to shortage of personnel.



“When I met the Theatre commander on why the military were withdrawn, he said they have shortage of manpower. To me, it is not an excuse because it’s duty bound for the FG to recruit and bridge the gap” he added.



Yobe State government said yesterday that the Military withdrew from Dapchi a week not hours as reported by an online newspaper.



Also a statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs to Yobe Governor, Malam Abdullahi Bego said the report by the medium is erroneous and misleading.



The statement said Gaidam was reported as having told Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State when he came on a sympathy visit to Government House Damaturu that military men were “unexpectedly withdrawn from the town (Dapchi) a few hours before the attack” on the girls’ college in Dapchi.



“We wish to put it on record that His Excellency Governor Gaidam did not say the military were withdrawn “a few hours before the attack.”



“Here is what the governor said on the issue: “The unfortunate situation that I observed and about which I drew the attention of the Theatre Commander who came with the FG delegation to Dapchi and the GOC who is resident here is that there is no justification whatsoever to withdraw the military from Dapchi town knowing fully well that there is a girls’ school there and that the local government area is one of the flashpoint areas.



They withdrew the military personnel from the town last week which was not even known to us. Within the week following the withdrawal of the military, this incident happened. I drew their attention to that so that they restore the presence of the military personnel. A lot needs to be done even though Mr. President is doing his best to ensure that the insurgency is stamped out”.



“Therefore, the timeline for when military presence was withdrawn from Dapchi as reported by SaharaReporters is erroneous and misleading.



Attacks in Dapchi, Buni-Yadi similar - Shettima

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, said yesterday that the attacks on the girls’ school in Dapchi had reminded him of the abduction of Chibok girls because they are similar.



The governor said both attacks occured when least expected. “Nobody expected attack on Dapchi. This reminds us to be on guard”.



Shettima noted that the only difference in the attacks is the APC-led Federal government has responded swiftly in Dapchi without any denial.



“Neither denial, nor conspiracy theory as was done in the case of Chibok girls abduction under PDP-led Federal Government. We should learn to separate politics from human lives” he said.

He said they shared with Yobe people the pain of the unfortunate incidence “I have been in your shoes; I know the trauma and pain you are going through. Parents look up to you”, he said.



The governor advised people in the state to be calm, while expressing optimism that the girls would return to their parents safely.



They will soon be released.



Total girls in captivity (Chibok + Dapchi), now 250 girls.



Nigerians trust in the ability of General Mohomodu Buhary to release the girls within the next few hours unconditionally and without paying any ransom, being a “war general”



We use this medium to appeal to APC politicians not to play any rough play or dirty politics with the Dapchi girls. Release the innocent girls and look for other medium to achieve your political plans.

Chibok now dapchi...... All these schools name shaaaa. 1 Like 1 Share

And the Nigerian airforce surveillance did not capture the movement! 3 Likes 1 Share

Will you people kipwaet

All the gurls are still in nigeria they just want to send the fg and their mumu minions on a wild goose chase. How i wish the fg are having a single wise person among all the dumb security chiefs they would have started searching some targeted buildings arround yobe state.

Who care to joing me in my drinking of beer 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a terrorist 3 Likes 1 Share

in all they are all northerners so nothing consign me, by the way spilt d country already am tired of this hausa people 2 Likes

This is what we get when our border is porous. So you mean there is no custom to give them heat fire.



Make una tell us another story 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is responsible for the kidnap of those girls.... 3 Likes

Karma is such a bitch. 1 Like

Make una tell us another story My brother the thing tire me o. Our borders are so porous even the one with Benin Republic. The question is Who actually saw them been ferried into Niger? My brother the thing tire me o. Our borders are so porous even the one with Benin Republic. The question is Who actually saw them been ferried into Niger? 2 Likes

What I know for sure is that our politicians cannot say they don't know about all these kidnapping here and there

Anyways it northern problem, what happens in the north should pls stay there, I am tired of this rubbish. 1 Like





When there are conspiracies against our government, we are expected as ‘real patriots’ to come together to fight off the intruders and criminals with one voice.



When our national security are being compromised, is not the best of time to play dirty politics and apportion blame.



When our military are being ridiculed, we are expected to stand for their support.



BUT NO!



APC as opposition party then played an extremely dirty politics.



APC using Alh. Lie Mohammed casted a lot of aspersions on our sovereignty as a country.



APC as a party ridiculed the government ability to fight-off the terrorists.



APC through Alh.Lie Mohammed technically became the spokesman of Boko Haram terrorist, against the Nigerian state.



International medias were brought in to destroy the image of the then administration while labeling Nigeria as a terrorist state.



Now the “Cluess administration of Badluck Jonathan” is long gone!



We are back to the circle.



Please tell me, how you expect someone like me who hate injustice to have any iota of sympathy for this wicked and super clueless gonment of APC?





In Gen. Buhary's words:



“Jonathan should vacate and give way to competent hand to govern the country because issue of security is a fundamental duty of any responsible government, but Jonathan failed to protect the lives and the properties of Nigerians since he assumed power".





Can we therefore advise same to Buhary today?



Mohomodu Buhary should vacate and give way to competent hand to govern the country because issue of security is a fundamental duty of any responsible government, but General Buhary has failed woefully to protect the lives and the properties of Nigerians since he assumed power.

Do i have any sympathy left for the Dapchi girls?



Not at all. Not one left.

Karma is a Bitch 2 Likes

I would be surprise after reading this news and the APC government fails to mention PDP,in there usual 'blame others for our lapses',. Is this not stupidity of the highest order,when you should ve taken premptive measures,knowing what happened in Chibok,yet APC failed to learn,guess PDP would have acted far better if they had the experience you now have. The whole truth is still not been said,who ordered the withdrawal?who is benefitting from this national disgrace?who needs more defence allocation?who needs money for re-election?so many questions begging for answers! 1 Like







It was gathered that the girls were abducted by the Musab Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram which is loyal to the Islamic State of West Africa. Lol it took 4 days to figure out how many girls were missing. It can't be this easy to know where they went. Who gathered this intelligence report. 1 Like

This incident is even more unfortunate because a wise government would have been proactive and taken preemptive measures. How could they have witnessed the Chibok saga, reaped political points off of it and still gone to sleep thus allowing this Dapchi drama? Is it to come and show that there would be no supposed 'pretense and cover-up' now unlike in 2014? Who lack of pretense epp? Has it kept the girls and citizens generally safe?



Shettima should just shut up sef! If not because the press refused to let them get away with their folly, they had already started denying with the school first claiming that no one was missing then the Army claiming that they has rescued the girls! 3 Likes

Here we go again with all these fake assuming journalism that do nothing more than distract all rescue efforts 3 Likes





This is why you should not wish evil to others who would have thought that the APC diabolical government will be repeating the same mistakes the PDP government made under Jonathan even in a more terrible and meaner version. Buhari was busy whining and dining when Benue was in blood the same he did on Fulani Herdsmen attacks in Kogi, Adamawa etc. woe betide any monster chanting Sai baba or Buhari till 2023 again. 1 Like

Na wa....... Vote EREWA 4 President 1 Like

These girls are cooling their heels in Buhari home town.



Imagine US citizens ferried to Mexico....



I am still surprised that people in Nigeria believe that this country will be good soon or in the future.



What Buhari is interested in, is making Niger the 37 state of Nigeria...by linking it with rail line and building a refinery there and other plans he might have not made public yet.



For me I have long given up on the country.



Nothing is new to me anymore.



We say restructing they say no

We say state police they say no

We say we go back to 1963 constitution agreed by Nigeria's founding fathers, they say no

We say total separation they say no

E