|Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by dre11(m): 7:42am
110 students unaccounted for, FG says
By Hamza Idris, Latifat Opoola (Abuja) & Hamisu Kabir Matazu (Damaturu)
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/half-of-dapchi-schoolgirls-taken-to-niger-republic.html
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Firefire(m): 7:45am
They will soon be released.
Total girls in captivity (Chibok + Dapchi), now 250 girls.
Nigerians trust in the ability of General Mohomodu Buhary to release the girls within the next few hours unconditionally and without paying any ransom, being a “war general”
We use this medium to appeal to APC politicians not to play any rough play or dirty politics with the Dapchi girls. Release the innocent girls and look for other medium to achieve your political plans.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by nrexzy(m): 7:50am
Chibok now dapchi...... All these schools name shaaaa.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Pavore9: 7:50am
And the Nigerian airforce surveillance did not capture the movement!
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:51am
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by 2cato: 7:52am
Will you people kipwaet
All the gurls are still in nigeria they just want to send the fg and their mumu minions on a wild goose chase. How i wish the fg are having a single wise person among all the dumb security chiefs they would have started searching some targeted buildings arround yobe state.
Who care to joing me in my drinking of beer
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by ZombieBuster: 7:57am
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Asowari(m): 7:59am
in all they are all northerners so nothing consign me, by the way spilt d country already am tired of this hausa people
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by madridguy(m): 8:01am
This is what we get when our border is porous. So you mean there is no custom to give them heat fire.
Make una tell us another story
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Hofbrauhaus: 8:04am
Buhari is responsible for the kidnap of those girls....
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by dangermouse(m): 8:05am
Karma is such a bitch.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by dealslip(f): 8:10am
madridguy:My brother the thing tire me o. Our borders are so porous even the one with Benin Republic. The question is Who actually saw them been ferried into Niger?
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Baawaa(m): 8:22am
What I know for sure is that our politicians cannot say they don't know about all these kidnapping here and there
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by whitebeard(m): 8:24am
Anyways it northern problem, what happens in the north should pls stay there, I am tired of this rubbish.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by madridguy(m): 8:26am
Our border with Benin Republic is still better, since our men of Nigeria Custom sees it as their pot of soup unlike in the north. Without good borders, especially in the North, Boko Haram just dey start.
dealslip:
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Firefire(m): 8:30am
madridguy:
When there are conspiracies against our government, we are expected as ‘real patriots’ to come together to fight off the intruders and criminals with one voice.
When our national security are being compromised, is not the best of time to play dirty politics and apportion blame.
When our military are being ridiculed, we are expected to stand for their support.
BUT NO!
APC as opposition party then played an extremely dirty politics.
APC using Alh. Lie Mohammed casted a lot of aspersions on our sovereignty as a country.
APC as a party ridiculed the government ability to fight-off the terrorists.
APC through Alh.Lie Mohammed technically became the spokesman of Boko Haram terrorist, against the Nigerian state.
International medias were brought in to destroy the image of the then administration while labeling Nigeria as a terrorist state.
Now the “Cluess administration of Badluck Jonathan” is long gone!
We are back to the circle.
Please tell me, how you expect someone like me who hate injustice to have any iota of sympathy for this wicked and super clueless gonment of APC?
In Gen. Buhary's words:
“Jonathan should vacate and give way to competent hand to govern the country because issue of security is a fundamental duty of any responsible government, but Jonathan failed to protect the lives and the properties of Nigerians since he assumed power".
Can we therefore advise same to Buhary today?
Mohomodu Buhary should vacate and give way to competent hand to govern the country because issue of security is a fundamental duty of any responsible government, but General Buhary has failed woefully to protect the lives and the properties of Nigerians since he assumed power.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by JasonScolari: 8:49am
Do i have any sympathy left for the Dapchi girls?
Not at all. Not one left.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by KwoiZabo(m): 8:51am
Karma is a Bitch
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by AustineE1: 8:55am
I would be surprise after reading this news and the APC government fails to mention PDP,in there usual 'blame others for our lapses',. Is this not stupidity of the highest order,when you should ve taken premptive measures,knowing what happened in Chibok,yet APC failed to learn,guess PDP would have acted far better if they had the experience you now have. The whole truth is still not been said,who ordered the withdrawal?who is benefitting from this national disgrace?who needs more defence allocation?who needs money for re-election?so many questions begging for answers!
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Blue3k(m): 9:10am
Lol it took 4 days to figure out how many girls were missing. It can't be this easy to know where they went. Who gathered this intelligence report.
“The girls ferried across a shallow river and are held in the border town of Duro in Niger Republic,” the source, who does not want to be named, said.
It was gathered that the girls were abducted by the Musab Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram which is loyal to the Islamic State of West Africa.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by freeze001(f): 9:18am
This incident is even more unfortunate because a wise government would have been proactive and taken preemptive measures. How could they have witnessed the Chibok saga, reaped political points off of it and still gone to sleep thus allowing this Dapchi drama? Is it to come and show that there would be no supposed 'pretense and cover-up' now unlike in 2014? Who lack of pretense epp? Has it kept the girls and citizens generally safe?
Shettima should just shut up sef! If not because the press refused to let them get away with their folly, they had already started denying with the school first claiming that no one was missing then the Army claiming that they has rescued the girls!
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by FarahAideed: 9:26am
Here we go again with all these fake assuming journalism that do nothing more than distract all rescue efforts
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by madridguy(m): 10:39am
So we shared the Dasuki money together?
Firefire:
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Ratello: 10:41am
This is why you should not wish evil to others who would have thought that the APC diabolical government will be repeating the same mistakes the PDP government made under Jonathan even in a more terrible and meaner version. Buhari was busy whining and dining when Benue was in blood the same he did on Fulani Herdsmen attacks in Kogi, Adamawa etc. woe betide any monster chanting Sai baba or Buhari till 2023 again.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by prodiga: 10:42am
Na wa....... Vote EREWA 4 President
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Firefire(m): 10:44am
madridguy:
Comment, irrelevant.
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by Cooly100: 11:51am
These girls are cooling their heels in Buhari home town.
Imagine US citizens ferried to Mexico....
I am still surprised that people in Nigeria believe that this country will be good soon or in the future.
What Buhari is interested in, is making Niger the 37 state of Nigeria...by linking it with rail line and building a refinery there and other plans he might have not made public yet.
For me I have long given up on the country.
Nothing is new to me anymore.
We say restructing they say no
We say state police they say no
We say we go back to 1963 constitution agreed by Nigeria's founding fathers, they say no
We say total separation they say no
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:52am
Baawaa:So buhari is now our politician?
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by QuitNotice(m): 1:39pm
E
|Re: Half Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Taken To Niger Republic by careytommy7(m): 1:39pm
What says bubu?
