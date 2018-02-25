|How Boko Haram Kidnapped Dapchi Schoolgirls - Residents, School Staff by sinkhole: 8:59am
How Boko Haram attack, kidnap of Dapchi schoolgirls occurred – Residents, School staffhttps://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/259646-boko-haram-attack-kidnap-dapchi-schoolgirls-occurred-residents-school-staff.html
February 23, 2018Abdulkareem Haruna
Residents of Dapchi, the Yobe community attacked on Monday, said the Boko Haram gunmen that invaded their community had no other mission than to abduct the female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.
The grieving parents, relatives and residents of Dapchi, a dusty agrarian community, informed PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen that invaded their community were strangers who had to force some of the residents to show them way around the town.
“They were total strangers to the town”, said Abubakar Muhammed. “They did not even know where the school GGSS is located even though it is just by the road on the way to Gashua. And when they eventually located the school they moved in, captured many of our daughters and left without any one confronting them”, said Mr. Muhammed in tears.
Dapchi, a town 101km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, is one of the oldest communities in Yobe State. PREMIUM TIMES reporter arrived Dapchi at noon on Thursday and met a quiet community, in the state of grief.
There was heavy security presence formed by soldiers and police officers all in strategic position as they waited for the arrival of a federal government delegation led by the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Muhammed.
The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, was already in the town ahead of the visiting federal government delegation. It was also his first visit to Dapchi since that attack occurred. Then, he was away from the state on an official function in Abuja, according to his spokesman, Abdullahi Bego.
The presence of the governor in the attacked town gave residents hope that they would soon be reunited with the rescued schoolgirls whom the state government had the previous night announced had been rescued by soldiers
But before the arrival of the minister, the governor had to address the residents and tell them the truth. There were no girls that had been rescued.
The governor’s message doused the mood of the parents some of whom broke down in tears.
Mr. Gaidam urged them to take heart as the government “is still working round the clock to see that the missing girls were found”.
The Nigerian government has not come clear on the fact that these missing girls were actually abducted by the Boko Haram and the narratives that the girls have fled the attack and are still somewhere in the bush really pissed the members of the attacked community.
PREMIUM TIMES spoke with many of the residents who confirmed that they saw the Boko Haram gunmen taking the missing girls away in their trucks.
Abdullahi Jimuna, a young man who identified himself as a trader, said many of them are yet to overcome the shock of witnessing such invasion, which was the first ever in the community.
“On Monday at about 6.30 p.m., we were about to perform the evening prayer, then we saw about eight Hilux vans and a Tata truck coming into the town the other direction”, said Mr. Jimuna, a lanky fair-skinned man.
“When they arrived the town the vehicles separated in two groups, taking different directions. Then suddenly they began to shoot sporadically. After a while, as everyone was fleeing, then we began to hear the schoolgirls were screaming, we saw some of them scaling the fence and taking to the bush. Then we saw some of them being conveyed in a truck and being taken away.
“We were told on Wednesday night that they have been rescued somewhere near Geidam, but we later found out that it was all lies. It was lies because the governor came here today and informed us that as far as he was concerned these kids were not even abducted and taken away, that they might have ran into the bush.
“So if that is his opinion on the matter, then it means the issue of rescuing them from the Boko Haram does not arise. As I am talking to you now, many of us are traumatised, many are hospitalised due to the incident and abduction of the girls,” Mr. Jimuna said.
CLEAR MISSION TO ABDUCT SCHOOLGIRLS
Usman Na-Katarko, a farmer, told PREMIUM TIMES that he was very sure that the schoolgirls were the primary target of the Boko Haram gunmen whom he said were total strangers to the town.
“It was about prayer time, and we were in the mosque when we began to hear sounds of vehicles moving at unusual speed around the streets,” he said.
“Then we saw some of them driving towards where the security people are stationed. Then we began to hear shootings. From my experience as an internally displaced person from Katarko, I knew that such kind of shooting was not a friendly one. So I told people that this is not good we have to take to safety.
“I told them that these people in military uniform are not soldiers, because on their Hilux vans are inscriptions in Arabic.
“So I had to flee out of the mosque. As I was running towards my house to see if my family had also ran out, I saw a large number of Boko Haram gunmen (marching on) a village head of a nearby community called Dana, asking him to take them to a school; I had to dock and I heard them cursing him and shouting at him that “show us where the school is, show us where the girls school is.” And I think the Village head deliberately took them to a junior secondary near the hospital, where there were no student at that time, and when they were going into the school the village head escaped.
“When they found out that the school was empty they came back asking people to tell them the location of GGSS until they eventually located the school. They were very specific about what they were looking for. In fact they were telling some people in Kanuri language that “go on with your prayers we are not here for you people.” They even shook hands with some villagers to tell them they did not mean harm.
“From all indication, their primary mission was the school and it appeared most of them don’t know much about the town, they were strangers that was why it took them time to locate the school which was along the highway at the outskirts of the town.
“When they eventually found the school, they abducted more than 90 girls, most of them are our friends and brothers’ daughters, and took them away,” he said.
Another resident of the attacked town, Garba Dapchi, said even if the security operatives had arrived Dapchi two hours after the attack they would have been able to intercept the abductors and rescue the girls.
“On Monday at prayer time, they came into the town, they did not beat or harm anyone”, he said.
“All they were interested in was abducting the girls and taking them away. They also looted our wares in shops and then made away with the girls in trucks.
“After a day, we got the information that they have been intercepted in Geidam and the girls were being returned to Dapchi town. We all gathered here to receive them, then the governor came and said the truth was that there were not girls that were found.
“Everyone saw them leaving with our daughters, they took them on trucks and headed east, towards Gumsa village. As they were leaving many of us saw their vehicles breaking down on the way and they were stopping to fix it then carry on; they did not go far from this vicinity up till about 9 p.m. in the night. No one came to chase them; even when the soldiers arrived, they did not give them any pursuit.
“We can only pray that God should intervene and help us rescue our children because it is very clear that government and the security operatives are not ready to protect or help us.”
GRIEVING PARENTS
Our reporter was able to meet parents of some of the missing schoolgirls, who are in different state of grief over the disappearance of their daughters. Many of them who felt disappointed that government lied about rescuing the girls would not want to speak. But some that did speak, expressed their disappointment and asked the government to help rescue the girls.
Aminami Maigoro told PREMIUM TIMES that he could not find his 20 years old daughter, whom he said was also among the missing schoolgirls.
“She was in JSS 3. I am deeply saddened by what happened here on Monday,” he said.
“We live in Jimbam, a village not far away from here and she is schooling here. We came here to take delivery of our daughters after we heard that they were rescued in Geidam. But when we got here we found out that there were no girls that were rescued. We are seriously concerned and worried about government coming out to deny its statement made less than 24 hours ago. We fear they should not play politics with the lives of our children.”
Muhammed Sanusi, another parent, said he could not find his 14 years old daughter when the school management asked those that escaped the attack to go home. He said he was not pleased with the way government was managing the situation.
“When the Boko Haram gunmen came, it was already getting dark and initially we did not know that they had entered the school,” he said.
“It was later we heard the news that the school was invaded and that the students all fled. But in the morning, we were later informed that they had taken many girls away. We all gathered in the school premises as some of the girls that escaped into the bushes were being helped to return.
“At about 2pm, they asked us to come and get our girls; but unfortunately my daughter was not among the ones that escaped. My daughter Aisha Muhammed is nowhere to be found; she is just 14 years old in JSS3.
“We were all excited when the news came to us last night that the girls have been rescued in Geidam; we even commended the government for standing by our side in such a crucial time. But the same government now said no girl has been rescued.
“But the government has a duty to get us our children in whatever means or way that is necessary.”
A VISIT TO THE ATTACKED SCHOOL
Government Girls Science and Technical College (formerly known as Government Girls Secondary School, GGSS) Dapchi is located by the roadside at the outskirts of Dapchi town on the way to Gashua. It has a large perimeter fencing around a dusty plane within which the school is situated. It is obviously an old school that appears to be begging for serious face lift, especially the staff quarters and the dormitory.
Driving within the school premises seemed very difficult as vehicles could easily get stuck in the slippery sands.
There are a couple of neem trees providing shades around some of the buildings.
PREMIUM TIMES visited the school dormitory where most of the girls were at the time the Boko Haram gunmen attacked.
Abandoned wares belonging to the Dapchi schoolgirls Abandoned food in the deserted dormitory.
The dorm was found deserted as the students had to leave for the one week post-attack break. But the students left a tell-tale of the situation they found themselves at the time of the attacks.
The hall was littered with clothing, shoes, books and the air choked with smell of already served but abandoned meals.
Ya’Ari Malam Ari, the chief cook of the school, who was still at the dorm area because the management asked her and her colleagues to report daily to cook for the newly deployed soldiers guarding the school, told PREMIUM TIMES that in her over 15 years of working in the school kitchen, she had never witnessed a situation in which poor little students were so horrified.
“I have been working in this school as a cook for over 15 years, and this is our first experience with such kind of horror,” she said.
She said her daughter was among those that took to the bush at the time of the attack.
“We were all here preparing the students to break their usual Monday voluntary fasting which most of the Muslim students observe, when we began to hear distant shooting and commotion in town. Suddenly we saw men in uniform but who don’t look like soldiers entering our school premises and heading towards the dormitory area.
“Somebody alerted us that it was Boko Haram and we immediately asked everyone to run for safety. When the students were fleeing some of them were deceived to enter the Boko Haram gunmen’s vehicle. Because as everyone was running in confusion, some of the Boko Haram men started calling on the girls and telling them ‘come and let’s help’, ‘come and let’s help you to escape’. So many of them were either deceived or forcefully taken away by the gunmen.
Front view of girls dormitory GGSTC DAPCHI from where the girls were abducted by BHT Signpost of GGSTC Dapchi
“I have a child who is a student here and she was lucky to escape and return home, after I had given up hope that she might have been abducted as well. Her name is Zara Bukar.
“But many of her friends are nowhere to be found. We have not seen Ummi, we have not seen Yaani Fanna, we have not seen Zarau, Kaka, Halira, Zara, Maimuna all of them are yet to be found. I know more than ten girls in Dapchi town who are missing. Even one of my neighbour’s daughter who is in her final year and was already betrothed is also missing,” she said.
KIDNAP FOR RANSOM
Hours after it released a statement that some of the girls had been freed, the Yobe State government recanted on Thursday and said none has been rescued. The actual number of missing girls is also yet to be ascertained. While the police said 30 were missing as at Wednesday evening, the state government said over 50 were missing.
On Thursday, the information minister, Lai Mohammed, said the government was yet to ascertain the actual number of missing girls.
The deliberate target of the schoolgirls by the terrorists may be an indication that they hope to profit from it especially by demanding ransom.
The sect has released scores of kidnapped people, mostly females to the Nigerian government after negotiations. These include scores of schoolgirls who were kidnapped from Chibok in Borno State in 2014.
While the government is yet to officially acknowledge it, many Nigerians believe the government paid huge sums as ransom for the release. On Thursday, many senators including the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, acknowledged the ransom payment.
It is not clear how much such ransom payments influenced the decision of the group to target another girls’ school.
For the parents of the kidnapped Dapchi girls, however, all they want is the safe rescue of their wards.
“It is the responsibility of government to get our daughters rescued safely and returned home unharmed because these kids were taken in a facility that is under the care of government,” Mr. Sanusi, the father of the kidnapped 14-year-old student said.
I'm speechless...
Exactly as it happened in Chibock
Do we really learn in this country
It is high time school authorities, girl's schools in particular, in the north starts conducting regular "mass kidnap drill" for students
“Everyone saw them leaving with our daughters, they took them on trucks and headed east, towards Gumsa village. As they were leaving many of us saw their vehicles breaking down on the way and they were stopping to fix it then carry on; they did not go far from this vicinity up till about 9 p.m. in the night. No one came to chase them; even when the soldiers arrived, they did not give them any pursuit.
“We can only pray that God should intervene and help us rescue our children because it is very clear that government and the security operatives are not ready to protect or help us.”
Hmnnn....Na wa o.
Should we assume some politicians/military top brass want to justify the request for $1b for a fight against defeated BH? Hence the need to look the other way for the abduction of the girls?
Or that the ransom being paid to BH is being used to regroup for abductions as this? Could it be political as many claimed?
However the truth is this fight against terrorism has turned the more you look the less you see and the earlier we accept our military are lying about the true state of insurgency in the north east the better.
Lies and propaganda is now statecraft under this administration whose actions and inactions has brought about more insecurity on Nigerians.
Girls boarding schools shold just be built in the capital city away from BH terrirory. I don't think this will end
I just weep for the day a Nigerian politician will die.... his gnashing of teeth in hell will be something....
Nigeria thinks God is sleeping...
It's obvious that this is political Boko Haram
Its seems the sponsors of boko haram are not pleased with buhari with the way there are disgracing him.
Check the military and top politicians who are to benefit in the insurgency fund from Buhari.
"No one came to chase them; even when the soldiers arrived, they did not give them any pursuit."
There you have it. APC ruling with, and defeating insurgency with propaganda.
And some misguided youths want this calamity to continue for another 4yrs?
it is hard to believe that there is no conspiracy going on
their vehicles broke down many times
.the soldiers arrived on time but gave them no pursuit
can u see the bold writing on the wall?
capture the girls
rescue them bf may 29
(mark my words)
campaign with it
collect one billion dollar which is about 350 billion naira
(ruminate on that amount for a second)
rig elections with that money
share the rest of it
the presidency is happy
the northern elites are happy
boko haram gets fresh girls to test their fecundity with.in addition they get more money as ransom for some of the girls and get some of their fighters released
everyone smiling to the bank
job executed!
however we can see thru the smoke screen
Shekau must be very rich by now
Buhari is a failure, curse be on anyone that is planning on voting this dullard next year
I pray for their safe returns....
God is their strength.
This kidnapped saga has just exposed the level of educational backwardness in the north.Science abi technical college learning how to write 1,2,3 .Those students interviewed with teachers couldn't speak a word of English all drapped in long Hijab as if that would discourage Boko..gang from coming.See mentality.
And the world is silent.
If this had happen in the western world, it will be in the news 247
The Nigerian army is now a joke
Nigeria is cursed
Na wah
the devil resides in the our politicians houses
how can u keep parents in grief just for politics
peoples darling children
soon, they will start sharing them to alhajis with 10 wives already
as child bride
northern Nigeria! what are u doing to urselves. hope u know the future consquences
am ashamed of being a Nigerian
The unserious level in this country is too high,how can such thing happen, no confrontation and this is Northeast that has presence of soldiers everywhere and they were around till 9pm within the vicinity,sometimes I wonder if everything in this country is staged..I'm beginning to think if the 1bn$ loan is also behind this.. So pathetic
It would have being better named Islamic school since the girls were forced to fast on Monday's.What height of educational incompetence.
How did we even end up with Abookis? They are the problem we have in this world
Buhari secretly paid Bokoharam hundreds of millions of euros to release some chibok girls.
Now they've see reasons to take more girls and get more ransom. And in turn Bokoharam will give him some share of the ransom.
You think we don't know
Omeokachie:
"No one came to chase them; even when the soldiers arrived, they did not give them any pursuit."
There you have it. APC ruling with, and defeating insurgency with propaganda.
And some misguided youths want this calamity to continue for another 4yrs?
Tell me ,during the time of ur Godfather "Jonathan" what did he do?, he publicly said 'no girls were kidnapped ' in chibok.
to b sincere ,let put sentiment away and let stop taking side ..... Nigeria is just a chit hole ,a hut , with citizen that can not think outside the box
They were saying GEJ was sponsoring boko haram...now the truth is out!
Lol �
SET UP BY THE HAUSA DAURA MAN. JUST GIVE THEM SMALL TIME THEY WILL RELEASE THE SCHOOL CHILDREN AND THE MEDIA WILL SAY SAI BABA IS WORKING. NDI ALA NDI ALA
Allah ya isa
peacockremi:
Tell me ,during the time of ur Godfather "Jonathan" what did he do?, he publicly said 'no girls were kidnapped ' in chibok.
to b sincere ,let put sentiment away and let stop taking side ..... Nigeria is just a chit hole ,a hut , with citizen that can not think outside the box
Hahaha...one of the worshippers of the herdsman quotes me again.
I no that some civilize Buffalo and flat headed people will start shouting buhari .
is it buhari that kidnapped them? , pls just b reasonable for once and accept that this gaddemn country is a mess , remember it happened during ur godfather "Jonathan " believe me or not nobody is safe in this chit hole country .
pls just quote me and b kidnap by bokoharam
Book haram is political believe it or not
