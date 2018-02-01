₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Opinionated: 12:08pm
By Kurtis Adigba
After the public statement issued by former President Obasanjo, wherein he unsolicitedly advised president Buhari to “dismount the horse” and not seek for re-election in 2019, the calls for Buhari, to embrace the Mandela option have become very loud amongst supporters of the former president.
What is the Mandela option?
Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, an outstanding South African anti- apartheid revolutionary, was elected the first president of South Africa in 1994 for a term of 5 years. He was the country’s first black head of state and the first elected in fully representative democratic election. He also served as the president of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1991-1997.
Mandela, was jailed by the Apartheid government of South Africa with some of his revolutionary colleagues such as Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kadrada, Jacob Zuma, and so many others. Mandela spent almost 30 years in jail. He rejected so many deals that would secured his personal freedom without his colleagues. Madiba, as he is affectionately called by his adoring supporters, was in prison during most of his active and productive years. He sacrificed the love and comforts of his young family for the struggles to free the people. He did not see his young children grow, neither did he see his young beautiful wife, Winnie Mandela, grow into the powerful woman she became. His family life and business suffered, but Madiba, stood firm on his demands for a just,fair, and equal society that will guarantee liberty for all. Madiba, was for shared, inclusive prosperity for all South Africans, irrespective of race, color, language, and status.
In 1990, after a negotiated deal that guaranteed freedom for Mandela and his compatriots, ( the deal was negotiated by the current President Ramophosa) and the dismantling of the apartheid government, Mandela, was released. He was elected the leader of the ANC in 1991. In the 1994 election which followed the amendment of the Constitution, he was elected president of the RSA for a term of 5 years. His deputy at the time, was Thabo Mbeki. Thabo, is the cerebral and well spoken son of Govan Mbeki.
In the run-up to the election, Mandela, never wanted to be president. He preferred his compatriot, Govan Mbeki to be president. Govan Mbeki and others, on the other hand, wanted Mandela. And so, they reached a compromise whereby Mandela will be president and Thabo Mbeki, will be his deputy. Mandela’s major focus, was the dismantling of the legacy of apartheid by tackling institutionalized racism and fostering racial reconciliation. He established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission headed by Reverend Desmond Tutu for this purpose. He was a uniting figure and achieved so much in his first term. He was widely expected to seek re-election in 1999.
In 1998, Mandela announced that he will not be seeking re-election. He said he had substantially accomplished his purpose in government, and needed to spend more time with his family. The leadership of the ANC tried in vain to get him to change his mind. In 1999, after 5 years as president, Madiba retired from the presidency and politics. His action, was applauded by the entire world. This decision not to seek re-election, is what is known as the Mandela option.
In 2006, when it was being rumoured that President Obasanjo was intent on seeking a third term in office, Madiba, wrote him a letter warning against such illegality. Obasanjo’s attack dogs, criticized Mandela for what was then described as interfering with the internal affairs of Nigeria based on mere speculation. The same people who are now citing the Mandela option as reason why President Buhari shouldn’t run for a re-election that is constitutional, did not accept Mandela’s counsel not to pursue an illegality! Obasanjo sought a third term and failed.
Should Buhari follow the Mandela Option?
The decision is for Buhari to make depending on his personal circumstances, and the thinking of his party. This is not a decision for the opposition, or some few powerful elites to make. I concede that the Mandela option, is a good factor to consider, but it cannot be the only factor. It is one out of many factors to consider. President Buhari, is legally entitled to seek re-election, and cannot be forced out of the race.
To all the people worried about the prospect of Buhari losing the election, please don’t lose sleep over it. Buhari, had lost in 3 previous elections, it is nothing new to him.
The opposition should mobilize to defeat President Buhari at the polls instead of harassing him with the Mandela option. If Buhari, is indeed a poor president, why is the opposition and the Coalition Movement worried, or troubled by the prospects of his running in the election? It should be good news for them!
source: http://www.opinions.ng/president-buhari-embrace-mandela-option/
2 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Firefire(m): 12:10pm
NO!
He would be disgraced out of office. He is already planning to rig the next election. Nigerians are aware and waiting for the power drunk.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by thesicilian: 12:12pm
The OBJ that fought his vice president Atiku tooth and nail for 3rd term presidency is now the one advising Buhari to step down after just one term. Let's call a spade a spade, we do not have credible elder statesmen in this country.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Mariangeles: 12:17pm
The question is not whether Buhari wants to seek reelection or not (he has the right to do so transparently) because all things being free and fair, he'll definitely lose...The real question is whether he'll be honourable enough to concede defeat and relinquish power...?
11 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by yarimo(m): 12:20pm
If not for majority of Nigerians begging BUHARI to continue as president till 2023, he won't be thinking of any re election in 2019.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by tuzeriouz: 12:37pm
yarimo:keep quiet, assistant dullard-general! Nigerians are not asking pa buhari to seek re-election. Sycophants like u must be buried alive with buhari before 2019 elections.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by princepeter566: 12:38pm
the poster above me sounds like the mouthpiece of miyetti Allah. what do u mean by majority of Nigerian ?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by LordOfCash: 1:22pm
Buhari will not embrace anything
1 Like
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Mogidi: 1:22pm
yarimo:
5 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Dannyset(m): 1:22pm
Chai!
Buhari can choose to recontest or not. It is also absurd for a party like the dead and corrupt PDP to be championing that course.
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by modelmike7(m): 1:23pm
YES, after 2023......
In Buhari, we 'sane' ones believe....
Nigeria must be great again!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by HeyCorleone(m): 1:24pm
He should just bow out now that the ovation is still fairly loud.
Otherwise he'd go down in the history of infamy, and I see the US intervening such as they did in Libya.
1 Like
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by NonFarmPayrol: 1:25pm
the cow should win second term please
buhari till zombies beg for bread
wetin concern us, those who voted him are suffering the most
check the "statistacs" His dullness is international
2 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by jerflakes(m): 1:25pm
Firefire:
So it shall be
5 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by FarahAideed: 1:25pm
Is Buhari Mandela? Mandela was a nationalist while Buhari is nothing but a bitter terrorist that belongs in son cave in Afghanistan taking refuge from buzzing predator drones above looking for terrorists to deliver hell fire payload to .
4 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by dlondonbadboy: 1:25pm
I really want Buhari to contest oo
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Neyoor(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by lonelydora(m): 1:25pm
I wish he could but Buhari being who he is won't listen to the advice of elders. Buhari is the typical example of "A stubborn fly follows the corpse to the grave". Only time will tell.
2 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by modelmike7(m): 1:26pm
thesicilian:God bless you for this bro.
There was a country!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Firefire(m): 1:26pm
jerflakes:
Amen!
2 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Pavore9: 1:27pm
Haba, Buhari is not at the same level of moral development Mandela was.
2 Likes
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by 3millionia: 1:28pm
Who is buhari?
1 Like
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by ifedior: 1:28pm
Buhari! Buhari!! Buhari!!! How many times did I call you? He who has ears, let him hear....
Retire to Daura and enjoy the comfort of your family while u still have the time
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by ipobarecriminals: 1:28pm
. let the old man be.If he like make he run and if he like make he give up.
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Herhmjay(m): 1:28pm
The same OBJ that wanted to go third term abi
All these old men are still our greatest problem in Nigeria
Because he's not benefiting from this govt, that's why he's behaving like a human being
Mtcheeeew
Pot calling kettle black
1 Like
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Herhmjay(m): 1:30pm
The same OBJ that wanted to go third term abi
All these old men are still our greatest problem in Nigeria
Because he's not benefiting from this govt, that's why he's behaving like a human being
Pot calling kettle black
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Quoran: 1:30pm
It is wrong to put Buhari and Mandela in the same sentence. Mandela is everything that Buhari is not. Buhari won't leave on his own. He will prefer to be disgraced out.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by Gungnir: 1:30pm
Let's go back to region.
|Re: Should President Buhari Embrace The Mandela Option? by marvin906(m): 1:30pm
whether he wants to contest or not..
he has the right..
make obj go sleep joor the old fool that was looking for a third term
1 Like
Hidden Camera Shot Of Edo State Governor Adam Oshiomhole / To Earn $50 To $200 Per Day Is Very Possible... I Do It And Its Work. / Can They Impeach Jonathan? Comment And Win #200 Recharge Card Tonight
