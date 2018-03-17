₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by agbotikuyo(f): 8:30pm
Some residents of Abuja were asked to share their opinions about the candidacy of President Buhari in 2019 and they had lots to say
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wCBSgu8TXo
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by ekrizz(m): 8:43pm
Never!!!
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by walexydo: 8:48pm
God forbids bad thing to happen again in Nigeria
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by alsudaes1(m): 9:49pm
I'll advise NO
The question is who should?
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Venica(f): 9:50pm
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Kenxxy(m): 9:50pm
Maybe next generation
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by crazysaint(m): 9:50pm
Whether Buhari likes it or not
Whether Sarki likes it or not
whether madridguy likes it or not
Whether Ngenekwenu or whatever likes it or not.
Infact whether all the zombies in nairaland and in diaspora likes it or not.
One thing i know is certain
Buhari is going back to daura.
#Buharimustgo
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by tdayof(m): 9:50pm
Nigerians are just aggressive beings. Right to vote and be voted for remain part of his rights.
If you're not interested and feel he didn't do well, then go out and vote against him. If you feel your vote isn't enough then go and meet people with same mind like yours and vote against him. Y'all don't need to start insulting his supporters.
The economy is not good, the economy is bad etc. All your insult won't stop it. Go out and vote and leave the president supporters alone. You can't force me to hate someone because you don't like him.
He's not good enough, that's your opinion. Wait till 2019. This is Nigeria, wailing hasn't changed anything since 1960.
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by wwwkaycom(m): 9:50pm
Abuja voters or voters anywhere whatsoever can't determine whether the president should contest or not, it's President Buhari and his party APC that has that prerogative. All we could say is whether we'll vote for him or not. Meanwhile, where is the alternative if PMB shouldn't contest?
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by RexTramadol1(m): 9:50pm
President Buhari should continue oh
Does he need a marabout to tell him that?
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by sureboykris(m): 9:50pm
I really pray he decides not to run. He should go home
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by raphafire: 9:51pm
Talk is cheap so I sold mine to market women...PVC or Holy ghost fire must push him out...
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Breezzy(m): 9:51pm
Person no see road wan cross for express
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by AustineCJ: 9:51pm
Chukwu aju....except the gods wants to punish us for our past sins....he isn't even an option.let them just leave the seat vacant.
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Yankee101: 9:51pm
The hunger alone, it's a big no
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by europebaby: 9:51pm
Lmaoooo
Ahn Ahn unu don taya for "shange"...
walexydo:
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by annnikky(f): 9:51pm
Second of tenure of that dullard will be a disaster and God won't allow him to smell that seat again.. Amen
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Yekoyeko(m): 9:52pm
He should go ahead and contest
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by europebaby: 9:52pm
LWKMD....
AustineCJ:
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Koolking(m): 9:53pm
Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!
He's the only president so far with the best interest of Nigerians at heart.
If you disagree, you are incurably blinded by hate. It's a free world
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by ak22(m): 9:53pm
Why not ? He can contest for the president of herdsman Association of Nigeria
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Okwyjesus(m): 9:53pm
agbotikuyo:
Yes ooh . For ultimate disgrace and humiliation.
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by debolayinka(m): 9:53pm
For which post? Cowlord of Daura?
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by lilytender: 9:53pm
Now that you all have discovered that no living creature, either person, animal, place or thing can defeat the people's general, you have added blackmail and harassment. You have started wailing that he should not contest. Your forefathers can noe stop the people's general. Victory is sure.
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by LastSurvivor11: 9:54pm
For non abuja residents here is your chance to have your say.....
Like for Shekau or Share for buhari
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by osazeeblue01: 9:56pm
This time i will support him ........ just a
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by fancy4eve(f): 9:56pm
Oh God, wat kind of YEYE question is this. Abeg our mumu don do
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Euouae: 9:56pm
2023 Ascerta!
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Merceline(f): 9:58pm
tdayof:
You are on point. It is not about talking. Some people will perform a 360 on their opinion and forget education, his academic qualification and even his age when they jam a cup of rice
|Re: Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v by Abeyjide: 9:59pm
who do you people want as almost everybody want him to depart to daura?
