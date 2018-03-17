Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Should President Buhari Contest In 2019? Abuja Residents Share Their Opinions (v (8547 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wCBSgu8TXo



Some residents of Abuja were asked to share their opinions about the candidacy of President Buhari in 2019 and they had lots to say

Never!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

God forbids bad thing to happen again in Nigeria 47 Likes 3 Shares

I'll advise NO











The question is who should? 21 Likes 2 Shares

Maybe next generation 1 Like

Whether Buhari likes it or not

Whether Sarki likes it or not

whether madridguy likes it or not

Whether Ngenekwenu or whatever likes it or not.

Infact whether all the zombies in nairaland and in diaspora likes it or not.



One thing i know is certain



Buhari is going back to daura.



#Buharimustgo 72 Likes 5 Shares

Nigerians are just aggressive beings. Right to vote and be voted for remain part of his rights.



If you're not interested and feel he didn't do well, then go out and vote against him. If you feel your vote isn't enough then go and meet people with same mind like yours and vote against him. Y'all don't need to start insulting his supporters.



The economy is not good, the economy is bad etc. All your insult won't stop it. Go out and vote and leave the president supporters alone. You can't force me to hate someone because you don't like him.



He's not good enough, that's your opinion. Wait till 2019. This is Nigeria, wailing hasn't changed anything since 1960. 15 Likes 1 Share

Abuja voters or voters anywhere whatsoever can't determine whether the president should contest or not, it's President Buhari and his party APC that has that prerogative. All we could say is whether we'll vote for him or not. Meanwhile, where is the alternative if PMB shouldn't contest? 5 Likes 3 Shares

President Buhari should continue oh











Does he need a marabout to tell him that? 2 Likes 1 Share

I really pray he decides not to run. He should go home 3 Likes

Talk is cheap so I sold mine to market women...PVC or Holy ghost fire must push him out... 2 Likes

Person no see road wan cross for express 1 Like 1 Share

Chukwu aju....except the gods wants to punish us for our past sins....he isn't even an option.let them just leave the seat vacant. 7 Likes

The hunger alone, it's a big no 2 Likes





Ahn Ahn unu don taya for "shange"...



walexydo:

God forbids bad thing to happen again in Nigeria LmaooooAhn Ahn unu don taya for "shange"... 1 Like

Second of tenure of that dullard will be a disaster and God won't allow him to smell that seat again.. Amen 6 Likes

He should go ahead and contest 1 Like







AustineCJ:

Chukwu aju....except the gods wants to punish us for our past sins....he isn't even an option.let them just leave the seat vacant. LWKMD.... 1 Like

Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!

He's the only president so far with the best interest of Nigerians at heart.

If you disagree, you are incurably blinded by hate. It's a free world 7 Likes 1 Share

Why not ? He can contest for the president of herdsman Association of Nigeria 1 Like

Yes ooh . For ultimate disgrace and humiliation. Yes ooh . For ultimate disgrace and humiliation. 1 Like

For which post? Cowlord of Daura? 1 Like

Now that you all have discovered that no living creature, either person, animal, place or thing can defeat the people's general, you have added blackmail and harassment. You have started wailing that he should not contest. Your forefathers can noe stop the people's general. Victory is sure. 6 Likes 1 Share

For non abuja residents here is your chance to have your say.....



Like for Shekau or Share for buhari 1 Like

This time i will support him ........ just a

Oh God, wat kind of YEYE question is this. Abeg our mumu don do 2 Likes





2023 Ascerta!

tdayof:

Nigerians are just aggressive beings. Right to vote and be voted for remain part of his rights.



If you're not interested and feel he didn't do well, then go out and vote against him. If you feel your vote isn't enough then go and meet people with same mind like yours and vote against him. Y'all don't need to start insulting his supporters.



The economy is not good, the economy is bad etc. All your insult won't stop it. Go out and vote and leave the president supporters alone. You can't force me to hate someone because you don't like him.



He's not good enough, that's your opinion. Wait till 2019. This is Nigeria, wailing hasn't changed anything since 1960.







You are on point. It is not about talking. Some people will perform a 360 on their opinion and forget education, his academic qualification and even his age when they jam a cup of rice You are on point. It is not about talking. Some people will perform a 360 on their opinion and forget education, his academic qualification and even his age when they jam a cup of rice 1 Like