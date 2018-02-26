Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: Tobi Reveals Why Cee-C Kissed Him (3758 Views)

It will be recalled that Cee-c had severally embarrassed Tobi for trying to get romantic with her, but she later professed love for him.



However, Tobi said Cee-C kissed him because she wanted to change her game.



According to him, when Cee-C found out that her game was not clicking she kissed him and after playing her game, she went back to her old self.



Tobi told Miracle, ”Did you remember that time she was all over me, I mean the very day she kissed me?



”She did that because it was her game plan.



more dtails @



Ceecee is a typical woman.



Confused,

Petty,

Manipulative,

Psychotic,

Nagging,

Thinks so much of herself,

Feels indispensable yet insecure.

Has nothing to offer but her cookie jar, yet she wants a man to earn it first before she gives it.



Let's help her get home this Saturday..

Let's also be kind to make sure she's not lonely on the trip back, by sending Tobi back too.



I dedicate my FTC to everyone tired of this midget, her numerous wahala and her pathetic sister who just ruined her chances in the show. Ceecee is a typical woman.Confused,Petty,Manipulative,Psychotic,Nagging,Thinks so much of herself,Feels indispensable yet insecure.Has nothing to offer but her cookie jar, yet she wants a man to earn it first before she gives it.Let's help her get home this Saturday..Let's also be kind to make sure she's not lonely on the trip back, by sending Tobi back too.I dedicate my FTC to everyone tired of this midget, her numerous wahala and her pathetic sister who just ruined her chances in the show. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Tobi, Miracle, Ceec, the kiss, Big Brother including Big Brother Naija Chair.. all of you are all maaaadd 2 Likes





I don't I can stand that bìtch in a conversation for 5 minutes.





USELESS THING Cee-c the miserable rude and arrogant midget.I don't I can stand that bìtch in a conversation for 5 minutes.USELESS THING 1 Like

And an extremely starved kpekus amidst nocturnal beneath the sheets movement all around her had nothing to do with it?

Gungnir:





Na una wahala be that ? e concern me? 1 Like

Tobi thank God for you o. She actually wanted to set u up so that like kemen, biggie will disqualify you. She want to act like Tboss despite the Bleep that she has no class. Imagine her telling Alex to forget about Leo that all housemates has nothing to offer. She is pained now that Alex and Leo are back together. Very petty midget

Sex galore!

Yoruba Demon

Jonathan:



"Tobi told Miracle, ”Did you remember that time she was all over me, I mean the very day she kissed me?" "DID"??



Who speaks English that way? Mbok next time say: "Do you remember..." So apart from the rubbish sexual acts they teach perverts who watch the show they are teaching them bad English as well?"Tobi told Miracle, ”Did you remember that time she was all over me, I mean the very day she kissed me?" "DID"??Who speaks English that way?Mbok next time say: "Do you remember..." 1 Like 2 Shares

......