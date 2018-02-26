₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by autojosh: 12:31pm
You may call it dumb but car collectors see it as gold. To make matters worse for car collectors, this car has a lot of history and not more than 25 units were made. One is now going up for auction and it is expected to be the most expensive British car ever sold at an auction.
This Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato is one out of only three that were made in ultra-light DP209 specification. It was also driven by Jim Clark who is a two-time F1 champion and Indy 500 winner .
Despite looking this clean, the car has crashed several times and it has been repaired several times. Now, it is going up for sale at the Festival of Speed which is the same place it crashed 56 years ago.
Presently, the most valuable British car ever sold at an auction is a 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 which was sold for $22.5 million and the Zagato is expected to break this record.
Any car collector in the house? Will you buy this car for N8.2Billion? Tell us in the comment section.
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by autojosh: 12:32pm
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by Homeboiy: 12:36pm
Bros no de ask me this kind question
E dey vex me
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 12:51pm
☣ ☠
∆ Yes. if I have $8trillion. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by stGabrielo(m): 1:00pm
Mtcheew...just like a cart
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by naserafu: 1:41pm
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by segtak25: 1:41pm
When I'm not mad. I can't buy it for 500k self.
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by Iyajelili(f): 1:41pm
You sabi ask annoying question
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by naturefellow(m): 1:42pm
Back at ya autojosh, you go buy... ?
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 1:42pm
Make I get de money first
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:42pm
NOOOOOOOO,
I cant.
Thank you!!!
Is that all
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 1:42pm
Homeboiy:
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by okachie1(m): 1:42pm
If I'm a petrol head and I do have the money why not? I will buy it pronto!
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by martinz1414(m): 1:42pm
bros, make I for carry am do wetin...
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by McAausim: 1:42pm
Na juju?
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by Rollins777(m): 1:43pm
Yes of course because I will make more than the price.
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by MorataFC: 1:43pm
I dhey craze?
How much is private jet
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by hoygift: 1:43pm
Omoh wobe how much did WizKid but his watch again
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by jonadaft: 1:43pm
Yes!
And later sell it to Dino melaye for 10 billion naira
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by Cirochukade: 1:43pm
You should have receive sense by now
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by hollawahlay(m): 1:44pm
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by MorataFC: 1:44pm
I dhey craze?
How much is private jets?
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by SIaye: 1:44pm
xxxblast09ii:
Even your username they show scam.
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by romeoetin(m): 1:44pm
When Im not mad
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 1:45pm
Instead of buying I would rather distribute. the money to the poors
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by Originality007: 1:46pm
the cat must take.me to heaven, even if am the greatest sinner on the earth
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by essential3434: 1:46pm
Jumped into thread thinking it was a CAR didn't know it's a motor
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by Phelix01(m): 1:46pm
I beg, how much Jiji dey sell their Tokunbo cars...
Rubbish.
|Re: Will You Buy This 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato For N8.2billion? (Photos) by zodiax017: 1:46pm
for where. Under buhari?
