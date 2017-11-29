Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) (7035 Views)

Aston Martin is better known for creating luxurious sports cars and grand tourers, as well as models driven by James Bond like the one pictured.





The bicycle comes equipped with wireless gear shifting technology which allow the left and right levers to operate just like the paddles found behind the steering wheels on Aston Martin’s sports cars.





That means pushing right to go up a ratio and left to go down.







Price: £15,777



Weight: 5.9kg



Height: 1.5m



Length: 1.8m



Top speed: 30mph

















I dey craze



I will rather use the cash for buy 9 Keke Napep and give them out on hire purchase......



Or better still.

I will use it to carry Bet9ja odds that 40 years from now.



Our very own Nairaland Airforcer career never blow.

Ring the guy musical Career with Hydrogen and Atomic bomb.



Shey no pedal at all?





Trust nija celebs to buy it JUST FOR THE PRICE AND HYPE!

I'm just here wondering if I can hit 30mph on it. I love cycling.

Iro ooo... Keke?

wetin be the fuel? blood, pms, dpk, electricity or what? Any other thing but blood, i fit buy

does the bike have nitro on it .. cause I don't understand

Exactly what makes this thing special?

I weak

I hope the bicycle can travel to heaven and back!

30mph damn

Tori kini? Car finish for road?

Yes

alexistaiwo:

Bicycle for N7 million .

I dey craze



I will rather use the cash for buy 9 Keke Napep and give them out on hire purchase......



Or better still.

I will use it to carry Bet9ja odds that 40 years from now.



Our very own Nairaland Airforcer career never blow.

Ring the guy musical Career with Hydrogen and Atomic bomb.



E still no go blow



Will it lead me out of recession??

If it can't

Then









Where's the pedal??

Y'all should stop reasoning like poor people, my house boy can afford it. 1 Like

I will buy muscle.. very neat one 2.6m. 700,000 for one plot in ikorodu and 3m to develop it 3 Likes



bicycle 7m See this people, they took us grantedbicycle 7m

OK

7 million naira with a top speed of 30mph...

as in keke

I must make doe





Explorers shey we go still pedal am?





In as much as the price is steep it is common knowledge that bicycles used by professional bike riders are quite expensive.



Instead of crying at the naira amount we should be crying at how useless our naira has become. 1 Like

Unless the bicycle dey ride itself and na visa free entry anywhere you go

Noah13:

Exactly what makes this thing special?

for me bicycle na bicycle this one na just hype



if ferreri make now them go sell am 20 million



I think it is because of the brand



they normally sell their product expensive 2 Likes

Kai









No na