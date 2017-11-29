₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 12:02pm On Nov 28
Fancy, a brand new Aston Martin bicycle for the price of a family runaround car.
Aston Martin is better known for creating luxurious sports cars and grand tourers, as well as models driven by James Bond like the one pictured.
The bicycle comes equipped with wireless gear shifting technology which allow the left and right levers to operate just like the paddles found behind the steering wheels on Aston Martin’s sports cars.
That means pushing right to go up a ratio and left to go down.
Price: £15,777
Weight: 5.9kg
Height: 1.5m
Length: 1.8m
Top speed: 30mph
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/money/cars/article-5039403/An-Aston-Martin-price-family-car-sort-of.html
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by alexistaiwo: 12:04pm On Nov 28
Bicycle for N7 million .
I dey craze
I will rather use the cash for buy 9 Keke Napep and give them out on hire purchase......
Or better still.
I will use it to carry Bet9ja odds that 40 years from now.
Our very own Nairaland Airforcer career never blow.
Ring the guy musical Career with Hydrogen and Atomic bomb.
E still no go blow
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by dumo1(m): 12:05pm On Nov 28
Shey no pedal at all?
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by sisisioge: 12:18pm On Nov 28
Na power bike? Ndi iranu!
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by PrinceJoeWan(m): 12:19pm On Nov 28
Trust nija celebs to buy it JUST FOR THE PRICE AND HYPE!
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by Kufie(m): 12:27pm On Nov 28
I'm just here wondering if I can hit 30mph on it. I love cycling.
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by KinzyeWriter(m): 12:36pm On Nov 28
Iro ooo... Keke?
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by OlujobaSamuel: 1:24pm On Nov 28
wetin be the fuel? blood, pms, dpk, electricity or what? Any other thing but blood, i fit buy
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by CyberGypsy(m): 1:26pm On Nov 28
does the bike have nitro on it .. cause I don't understand
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by Noah13: 1:55pm On Nov 28
Exactly what makes this thing special?
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by smithsydny(m): 2:37pm On Nov 28
I weak
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by ncoolboiy(m): 3:06pm On Nov 28
I hope the bicycle can travel to heaven and back!
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by alfred007(m): 4:42pm On Nov 28
30mph damn
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by blingxx(m): 5:43pm On Nov 28
Tori kini? Car finish for road?
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by cogbuagu: 7:52pm On Nov 28
Yes
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by Boxer007(m): 6:56am
alexistaiwo:
Correction. You don't have the money
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by trustibk1(m): 6:57am
Will it lead me out of recession??
If it can't
Then
The thing goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka Skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun Poom, poom, you don' know? I tell her man's not hot. . the baby take off your jacket. .I say bae man's not hot
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by Justdare: 6:57am
Where's the pedal??
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by rafhell(m): 6:57am
Y'all should stop reasoning like poor people, my house boy can afford it.
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by lekanation(m): 6:57am
I will buy muscle.. very neat one 2.6m. 700,000 for one plot in ikorodu and 3m to develop it
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by censeakay(m): 6:58am
See this people, they took us granted
bicycle 7m
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by sotall(m): 6:58am
OK
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 6:58am
7 million naira with a top speed of 30mph...
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by yrex01(m): 6:59am
as in keke
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by olumaxi(m): 6:59am
I must make doe
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:00am
Explorers shey we go still pedal am?
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by Notmyproblem: 7:01am
In as much as the price is steep it is common knowledge that bicycles used by professional bike riders are quite expensive.
Instead of crying at the naira amount we should be crying at how useless our naira has become.
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:01am
Unless the bicycle dey ride itself and na visa free entry anywhere you go
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by rafhell(m): 7:02am
Noah13:
Sure it can.....if you face dangote truck on the express head-on and at full speed.
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by coolie1: 7:02am
for me bicycle na bicycle this one na just hype
if ferreri make now them go sell am 20 million
I think it is because of the brand
they normally sell their product expensive
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by millionboi2: 7:02am
Kai
No na
|Re: Aston Martin Unveils ₦7.6m Bicycle, Would You Buy It?(Photos) by nonut: 7:02am
If it doesn't fly, it's useless.
