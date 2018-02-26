Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State (12629 Views)

For the first time in this country, public school students were provided with school buses to aid transportation.



Aregbesola is working.



see photos below..



source

Good one Mr governor 13 Likes

The supplier don hammer. I hope the buses are maintained properly and utilised solely for conveying school pupils 10 Likes

I hope he has made provision for fueling of the buses!

He doesn't appear to understand recurrent expenditure is just as important as capital investment in provision of service. 15 Likes

I hope some heartless will not be using this bus to Shuttle between Osun and Lagos. 5 Likes

For the first time in this country, public school students were provided with school buses to aid transportation. Op, are you okay? What do you mean by the emboldened? This is so 1999-2007 project. Many governors then (I remember Achike Udenwa and Chimaroke Nnamani) had these free buses. 22 Likes 4 Shares

This man seems to have much interest about education ooo, God bless him 11 Likes

Nice one, but maintainance be the koko 4 Likes 1 Share

Good one... The poor enjoying tax payers money 3 Likes

This is a good one 2 Likes

Oga providing social amenities for the people of the state is your responsibility besides the money is their common wealth..



God bless you Gov. Aregbesola...,if our leaders can cherish education this much i'm sure Nigeria's education won't still be at this level. 7 Likes

This guy seems to be a result oriented man. He doesn't loud it. 15 Likes 3 Shares

The real Mr projects 7 Likes 1 Share

this man thinks the people of Osun are feeble minded#hemightberightthogh#



same thing he did when he wanted to go for his second term. na buses, free school uniforms and the like.

after having won the election , the buses disappeared ...



El-rufai see your mate doing great things, while you are busy sacking teachers without adequate plan for their replacers. 5 Likes 1 Share

He doesn't appear to understand recurrent expenditure is just as important as capital investment in provision of service. It'd not only him but almost all state governors, past and present.



They launch a good program but watch out after 2 years, the program will collapse.



This is commendable 5 Likes

Aregbesola is proving doubters like me wrong in terms of governance. His major undoing is owing his workers backlogs of salaries. 10 Likes 1 Share

With his giant stride in education, the common sense senator declared his party man as the education man of the year.You can see that common sense is not common. 8 Likes

proudly Osun man ,keep the good work up 3 Likes

See scam! This is a stale 2014 news. That is what he used to hoodwink Osun poor citizens to earn their vote for his second term bid. 3 Likes

Ekiti people have suffered!





Whats Fayose doing!





With the whole debt on Osun, the state is still forging ahead.





3 Likes

2014 during his campaign for his second term

2014 during his campaign for his second term
Propaganda at the highest point. The buses are no where to be found anymore

Back then in rivers state (I think 2000)we had free school busses for every student whether public or private school pupils .... Big ones like Marco polo bus. So Mr op do your research well 3 Likes

As a flat head, this news gives me severe migraine. 3 Likes

Either the Op is high on Osogbo weed or she's lost in the past. These buses have been at State secretariat for over 3 years now, even the painters that painted the buses were from Ogun state. Ogbeni Op, you sure say you dey ok? 1 Like