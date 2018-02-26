₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by ogochukwu247(f): 8:27pm On Feb 26
For the first time in this country, public school students were provided with school buses to aid transportation.
Aregbesola is working.
see photos below..
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/26/photos-gov-aregbesola-commission-school-buses-public-schools-osun-state/
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by ufuosman(m): 8:32pm On Feb 26
Good one Mr governor
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by SweetJoystick(m): 8:39pm On Feb 26
The supplier don hammer. I hope the buses are maintained properly and utilised solely for conveying school pupils
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by Desyner: 9:15pm On Feb 26
I hope he has made provision for fueling of the buses!
He doesn't appear to understand recurrent expenditure is just as important as capital investment in provision of service.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by herbeedar(m): 9:28pm On Feb 26
I hope some heartless will not be using this bus to Shuttle between Osun and Lagos.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by obaataaokpaewu: 9:28pm On Feb 26
For the first time in this country, public school students were provided with school buses to aid transportation. Op, are you okay? What do you mean by the emboldened? This is so 1999-2007 project. Many governors then (I remember Achike Udenwa and Chimaroke Nnamani) had these free buses.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by hezy4real01(m): 9:29pm On Feb 26
This man seems to have much interest about education ooo, God bless him
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by babatgtr: 9:29pm On Feb 26
Nice one, but maintainance be the koko
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by bjayx: 9:31pm On Feb 26
Good one... The poor enjoying tax payers money
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by koolgee(m): 9:31pm On Feb 26
This is a good one
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by junkiesneverdie: 9:31pm On Feb 26
Oga providing social amenities for the people of the state is your responsibility besides the money is their common wealth..
that's how it's done in other countries
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by OrestesDante(m): 9:32pm On Feb 26
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by Hardrock1(m): 9:32pm On Feb 26
God bless you Gov. Aregbesola...,if our leaders can cherish education this much i'm sure Nigeria's education won't still be at this level.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by edgecution(m): 9:33pm On Feb 26
This guy seems to be a result oriented man. He doesn't loud it.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by gwmlogistic: 9:33pm On Feb 26
The real Mr projects
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by NihinlolaTenny(f): 9:33pm On Feb 26
this man thinks the people of Osun are feeble minded#hemightberightthogh#
same thing he did when he wanted to go for his second term. na buses, free school uniforms and the like.
after having won the election , the buses disappeared ...
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by grbgrb4(m): 9:33pm On Feb 26
El-rufai see your mate doing great things, while you are busy sacking teachers without adequate plan for their replacers.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by Hardrock1(m): 9:33pm On Feb 26
God bless you Gov. Aregbesola...,if other governors can cherish education this much how Aregbesola does,i'm sure Nigeria's education won't still be at this level.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by ubiquitousade(m): 9:34pm On Feb 26
Desyner:It'd not only him but almost all state governors, past and present.
They launch a good program but watch out after 2 years, the program will collapse.
You've made a good point.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by Ebullience(m): 9:35pm On Feb 26
This is commendable
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by christejames(m): 9:37pm On Feb 26
Aregbesola is proving doubters like me wrong in terms of governance. His major undoing is owing his workers backlogs of salaries.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by nakamora: 9:38pm On Feb 26
With his giant stride in education, the common sense senator declared his party man as the education man of the year.You can see that common sense is not common.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by NabeelAbu: 9:39pm On Feb 26
proudly Osun man ,keep the good work up
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by dodelight(m): 9:39pm On Feb 26
See scam! This is a stale 2014 news. That is what he used to hoodwink Osun poor citizens to earn their vote for his second term bid.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by Euouae: 9:42pm On Feb 26
Ekiti people have suffered!
Whats Fayose doing!
With the whole debt on Osun, the state is still forging ahead.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by Samueldodo781(m): 9:46pm On Feb 26
dodelight:
2014 during his campaign for his second term
Propaganda at the highest point. The buses are no where to be found anymore
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by Euouae: 9:47pm On Feb 26
nakamora:
you said it all
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by slowice(m): 9:49pm On Feb 26
Back then in rivers state (I think 2000)we had free school busses for every student whether public or private school pupils .... Big ones like Marco polo bus. So Mr op do your research well
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by KahlDrogo(m): 9:56pm On Feb 26
As a flat head, this news gives me severe migraine.
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by vicardino(m): 9:57pm On Feb 26
Either the Op is high on Osogbo weed or she's lost in the past. These buses have been at State secretariat for over 3 years now, even the painters that painted the buses were from Ogun state. Ogbeni Op, you sure say you dey ok?
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by nairasee2: 9:58pm On Feb 26
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Commissions School Buses For Public Schools In Osun State by Lonestar124: 9:59pm On Feb 26
Old news
