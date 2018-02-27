₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement
How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by iamherry(m): 12:27pm
The federal government has released a statement informing Nigerians how President Buhari should be addressed at formal functions henceforth. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the directive in a circular sent to ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government. The circular reads;
“Government has observed with concern the inconsistent manner in which the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressed during Official and Private functions. It has therefore become necessary to have a standard format for addressing him at such formal occasions. To this end, Mr. President shall henceforth be addressed as ‘‘MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.’’ except in purely Armed Forces Programmes, where “COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA” will be added. All concerned persons should accordingly be guided and ensure strict compliance with the contents of this Circular.”
This new directive indicates the president, though a retired major general, is not to be addressed by that military rank at formal function
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2018/2/fg-issues-statement-on-how-nigerians-should-address-president-buhari-henceforth.html
2 Likes
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by coolcharm(m): 12:49pm
Yimu... Drowning president of Fulani herdsmen
7 Likes
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by krissconnect(m): 12:58pm
His rolal lowness, dullardino muhamtcheww buhashit.. mek una come arrest me na, I dey my house
12 Likes
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by tuzeriouz: 1:12pm
The Dullard of Daura Order
8 Likes
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by JideAmuGiaka: 1:52pm
MUMUmmadu BUHARI
GCFR...General Criminal Federal Republic.
Noted.
3 Likes
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by desreek9(f): 1:52pm
kikikiki, MUMUMADU DULLHARI, FRESIDULL OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF SHIITHOLE
1 Like
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Andrewgame42: 1:52pm
Like this one is the problem
I finished nysc last year November.... I never still see work... Buh them won teach me how I should addressed the president!
2 Likes
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Giddymoney(m): 1:53pm
iamherry:
2 Likes
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by sanandreas(m): 1:53pm
He doesn't deserve it
1 Like
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by YelloweWest: 1:53pm
Dullard of daura.
Mumu in cheif
1 Like
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by nwabobo: 1:53pm
iamherry:
Why are they copying GEJ?
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/146811-exclusive-dont-call-commander-chief-armed-forces-jonathan-tells-nigerians.html
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by goldtooth: 1:53pm
We have a lot of issues bothering Nigerians and this should be the least of our worries
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by iperez(m): 1:53pm
Buhari is my servant so that's what ama call him... SERVANT!!
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by futureenergy: 1:54pm
No big deal in the ordinary news. Except of course for petty fellows seeking to make fuss out of everything.
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by strangest(m): 1:54pm
rubbish, it doesnt stop the fact that his a President Buhari
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by VirginFinder: 1:54pm
Ok
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by LordIsaac(m): 1:54pm
Omg....Nigeria. So much for an official statement!
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by gurunlocker: 1:54pm
Senseless post.... There are many important things to note and work on than this.
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Winners72(m): 1:54pm
This man is just seeking relevance so we could be decieved to voting him again, it will not werk IJN.
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Notmyproblem: 1:54pm
Bubu and his people will not cease to display their stupidity.
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by chibuthanks: 1:54pm
RUBBISH
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Jh0wsef(m): 1:54pm
..
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by columbus007(m): 1:55pm
Lol, and please what different would that make?let him resign jare,ode
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Cooladex(m): 1:55pm
Smelly talk. How will this improve the standard of living?
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Faceville: 1:55pm
Bubu
bulala
Bucow
Bumumu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by EricBloodAxe: 1:55pm
*Yawns*
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by SnakeChopMoney(m): 1:55pm
He's a clown
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by kense88: 1:55pm
That will take effect at Daura. He must go back to Daura.
1 Like
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Tintinnoty(m): 1:55pm
.
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by IjeleNwa(m): 1:55pm
Oya ri
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by crestedaguiyi: 1:56pm
the dullard of daura is better pls
|Re: How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement by Britishcoins: 1:56pm
STUPID PRESIDENT DULLARD BUHARI AKA FULANI HERDSMEN. PRESIDENT OF ZOMBIE REPUBLIC
