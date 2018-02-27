Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / How Nigerians Should Address President Buhari Henceforth - FG Issues Statement (1624 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





“Government has observed with concern the inconsistent manner in which the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressed during Official and Private functions. It has therefore become necessary to have a standard format for addressing him at such formal occasions. To this end, Mr. President shall henceforth be addressed as ‘‘MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.’’ except in purely Armed Forces Programmes, where “COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA” will be added. All concerned persons should accordingly be guided and ensure strict compliance with the contents of this Circular.”



This new directive indicates the president, though a retired major general, is not to be addressed by that military rank at formal function



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2018/2/fg-issues-statement-on-how-nigerians-should-address-president-buhari-henceforth.html The federal government has released a statement informing Nigerians how President Buhari should be addressed at formal functions henceforth. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the directive in a circular sent to ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government. The circular reads;“Government has observed with concern the inconsistent manner in which the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressed during Official and Private functions. It has therefore become necessary to have a standard format for addressing him at such formal occasions. To this end, Mr. President shall henceforth be addressed as ‘‘MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.’’ except in purely Armed Forces Programmes, where “COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA” will be added. All concerned persons should accordingly be guided and ensure strict compliance with the contents of this Circular.”This new directive indicates the president, though a retired major general, is not to be addressed by that military rank at formal function 2 Likes

Yimu... Drowning president of Fulani herdsmen 7 Likes

His rolal lowness, dullardino muhamtcheww buhashit.. mek una come arrest me na, I dey my house 12 Likes

The Dullard of Daura Order 8 Likes

MUMUmmadu BUHARI



GCFR...General Criminal Federal Republic.



Noted. MUMUmmadu BUHARIGCFR...General Criminal Federal Republic.Noted. 3 Likes

kikikiki, MUMUMADU DULLHARI, FRESIDULL OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF SHIITHOLE 1 Like

Like this one is the problem

I finished nysc last year November.... I never still see work... Buh them won teach me how I should addressed the president! 2 Likes

iamherry:

The federal government has released a statement informing Nigerians how President Buhari should be addressed at formal functions henceforth. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the directive in a circular sent to ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government. The circular reads;



“Government has observed with concern the inconsistent manner in which the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressed during Official and Private functions. It has therefore become necessary to have a standard format for addressing him at such formal occasions. To this end, Mr. President shall henceforth be addressed as ‘‘MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.’’ except in purely Armed Forces Programmes, where “COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA” will be added. All concerned persons should accordingly be guided and ensure strict compliance with the contents of this Circular.”



This new directive indicates the president, though a retired major general, is not to be addressed by that military rank at formal function



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2018/2/fg-issues-statement-on-how-nigerians-should-address-president-buhari-henceforth.html 2 Likes

He doesn't deserve it 1 Like

Dullard of daura.



Mumu in cheif 1 Like

iamherry:

The federal government has released a statement informing Nigerians how President Buhari should be addressed at formal functions henceforth. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the directive in a circular sent to ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government. The circular reads;



“Government has observed with concern the inconsistent manner in which the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressed during Official and Private functions. It has therefore become necessary to have a standard format for addressing him at such formal occasions. To this end, Mr. President shall henceforth be addressed as ‘‘MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.’’ except in purely Armed Forces Programmes, where “COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA” will be added. All concerned persons should accordingly be guided and ensure strict compliance with the contents of this Circular.”



This new directive indicates the president, though a retired major general, is not to be addressed by that military rank at formal function



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2018/2/fg-issues-statement-on-how-nigerians-should-address-president-buhari-henceforth.html

Why are they copying GEJ?





https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/146811-exclusive-dont-call-commander-chief-armed-forces-jonathan-tells-nigerians.html Why are they copying GEJ?

We have a lot of issues bothering Nigerians and this should be the least of our worries

Buhari is my servant so that's what ama call him... SERVANT!!

No big deal in the ordinary news. Except of course for petty fellows seeking to make fuss out of everything.

rubbish, it doesnt stop the fact that his a President Buhari

Ok

Omg....Nigeria. So much for an official statement!

Senseless post.... There are many important things to note and work on than this.

This man is just seeking relevance so we could be decieved to voting him again, it will not werk IJN.





Bubu and his people will not cease to display their stupidity.

RUBBISH

..

Lol, and please what different would that make?let him resign jare,ode

Smelly talk. How will this improve the standard of living?

Bubu

bulala

Bucow

Bumumu BububulalaBucowBumumu 1 Like 1 Share

*Yawns*



He's a clown

That will take effect at Daura. He must go back to Daura. 1 Like

.

Oya ri

the dullard of daura is better pls