Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast (12099 Views)

Graphic Photos Of Ebony Reigns’ Corpse & Accident Scene / Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius / Olamide: Don't Compare My Family To Psquare, We Never Dey Stay Banana Island (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is disgusting and sickening; the ability of a human being to ‘handle’ a dead body in a morgue, take footage of it and share to the masses. This is the most obnoxious act ever perpetuated by any human being in the world of show business or general lifestyle – never, and MandyNews.com is overly appalled.



If there is/was any doubt about the assertion that Ghana is a ‘shithole’, here goes the affirmation. Ghana is indeed a freaking ‘shithole’, where professionals in a medical facility would muster the effrontery and insanity to manhandle dead bodies, take coverage of it on their phones and share.



This despicable act was executed by personnel at the Bechem Government Hospital Mortuary on the dead bodies of singer, Ebony, and her associate, Franky Kuri – and the video, unfortunately went viral, until recent reports claim it’s been shut down by Facebook.



The family of celebrated singer, Ebony, are acting fast in taking legal action against the Bechem Government Hospital and the persons in charge of the operations at the Morgue and most especially, the culprits involved in such a disgraceful act.



Mandynews.com has reliable information that, the Father of Ebony, the family lawyer and management of the late Ebony are heading to Bechem, to sue the Hospital and every dullard involved in this outrageous behaviour.



Source: Previous thread: http://www.nairaland.com/4372679/video-shows-man-handling-playing This is disgusting and sickening; the ability of a human being to ‘handle’ a dead body in a morgue, take footage of it and share to the masses. This is the most obnoxious act ever perpetuated by any human being in the world of show business or general lifestyle – never, and MandyNews.com is overly appalled.If there is/was any doubt about the assertion that Ghana is a ‘shithole’, here goes the affirmation. Ghana is indeed a freaking ‘shithole’, where professionals in a medical facility would muster the effrontery and insanity to manhandle dead bodies, take coverage of it on their phones and share.This despicable act was executed by personnel at the Bechem Government Hospital Mortuary on the dead bodies of singer, Ebony, and her associate, Franky Kuri – and the video, unfortunately went viral, until recent reports claim it’s been shut down by Facebook.The family of celebrated singer, Ebony, are acting fast in taking legal action against the Bechem Government Hospital and the persons in charge of the operations at the Morgue and most especially, the culprits involved in such a disgraceful act.Mandynews.com has reliable information that, the Father of Ebony, the family lawyer and management of the late Ebony are heading to Bechem, to sue the Hospital and every dullard involved in this outrageous behaviour.Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/28/ebonys-family-to-sue-mortuary/

okay





Na wa

What happens to the Nigerian adage that says;

"Na where person dey work, na there E dey chop" Na waWhat happens to the Nigerian adage that says; 17 Likes 1 Share

Post the video here. I will not visit any silly blogging site to watch a video. This thread shouldn't even be on front page if we have to click some link just to watch a video. Nope, I won't do it. 4 Likes 1 Share





How much they wan get from the man?



If you take a child's mouth out off the breast, will you give him/her yours?



Working as a mortuary attendant already means less pvssy for the man so necrophilia is bae. That she was ebony in life doesn't means she's not dust now. Abi her thing different from the others he's been chopping? How much they wan get from the man?If you take a child's mouth out off the breast, will you give him/her yours?Working as a mortuary attendant already means less pvssy for the man so necrophilia is bae. That she was ebony in life doesn't means she's not dust now. Abi her thing different from the others he's been chopping?

Na wa. So the fo.ol decided to touch on her dead body what he couldn't touch on her live body. Perverts everywhere!

2 bad

*QUOTE*

If I see it on social media, I will hold you responsible because I won’t share it,” another person is heard as saying. Moments after that, the same man was captured handling Ebony Reigns breasts and private part, until the one taking footage asked him to take off his hands just so he could film his preferred part.



*UNQUOTE*

Good one from the family, what a crazy act from the morgue attendants. From MORGUE to JAIL is the journey of their lives.



People don't sha want this babe Soul to Rest IN PEACE.

From the Pastor that predicted she will die.

To the Ghanian Army arresting and sentencing the corpse of her friend.

To her mom going to meet the Babalawos for her daughter to come back to kill her killers.

To this Morgue attendant molesting her corpse again.

Babe, try to REST IN PEACE ASAP O.

You are more popular in death than when you were alive.

I heard/read about you the first time , the day you died.

RIP Pretty Girl. 3 Likes 1 Share

The dude wants to know if she was truly a lesbian or not 1 Like

make I talk to the mortuary attendant in Fela's voice."Trouble the sleep,nyanga go wake up, waiting e dey find? Kpalava e dey find,kpalava e go get ooo,kpalava e go get." U go regret ever working in the mortuary in the first place. Yeye person. Mtcheeeewww make I talk to the mortuary attendant in Fela's voice."Trouble the sleep,nyanga go wake up, waiting e dey find? Kpalava e dey find,kpalava e go get ooo,kpalava e go get." U go regret ever working in the mortuary in the first place. Yeye person. Mtcheeeewww 1 Like







We the mosuary ppl we not cleen his body? What his all these fuse abt sefWe the mosuary ppl we not cleen his body?

Why?



He touched her soul?



Free the man joor

Private part?

yes that's good for him... foolish man

Konji na bastered......... even the devil fear this this guy chaiiiii death body gashhhh

rentAcock:

Post the video here. I will not visit any silly blogging site to watch a video. This thread shouldn't even be on front page if we have to click some link just to watch a video. Nope, I won't do it.

Na nairaland na. Read am again. Na nairaland na. Read am again. 1 Like

Blood of Nehemiah

He was a foolish man, RIP to his departed soul

Those idiotic pigs of biafra still shouting Nigeria is a shithole fails to realise that Nigeria under buhari is still the best in Africa.



The World is truly coming to an end..........Can't wait dho Disgusting.....The World is truly coming to an end..........Can't wait dho

Where is the evidence for all to see?

buhariguy:

Those idiotic pigs of biafra RIP to your departed soul, and you were such a nice man o. It's such a pity RIP to your departed soul, and you were such a nice man o. It's such a pity 3 Likes

any guy would do that to a hot corpse,just thank God he didn't penetrate her or gangbanged her with his colleagues it could've been worse youknw..

rentAcock:

Post the video here. I will not visit any silly blogging site to watch a video. This thread shouldn't even be on front page if we have to click some link just to watch a video. Nope, I won't do it. Who is asking you to even click a link to see the video, unfortunately for you , you can't get the video anywhere.

And who are the 'WE' that want to click the link with you?!

Why do you want to even see a video of a corpse being molested, u be pervert too?!

Go watch porn if you feeling funny boy! Who is asking you to even click a link to see the video, unfortunately for you , you can't get the video anywhere.And who are the 'WE' that want to click the link with you?!Why do you want to even see a video of a corpse being molested, u be pervert too?!Go watch porn if you feeling funny boy! 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmmm

Hmmm na real wa

And the idiot that did this despicable act must ba a self-acclaimed Christian or Muslim. 1 Like

rentAcock:

Post the video here. I will not visit any silly blogging site to watch a video. This thread shouldn't even be on front page if we have to click some link just to watch a video. Nope, I won't do it.

Who asked you bout that one�� Who asked you bout that one��

Wesporting:





The family of celebrated singer, Ebony, are acting fast in taking legal action against the Bechem Government Hospital and the persons in charge of the operations at the Morgue and most especially, the culprits involved in such a disgraceful act.

Lmao...taking legal action on behalf of the dead.



On a serious note, our fascination with social media is taking over our social, moral and ethical sensibility. It's absolutely appalling. Nowadays, you will witness more phone shots at an accident scene than emergency assistance to the victims. Crazy world. Lmao...taking legal action on behalf of the dead.On a serious note, our fascination with social media is taking over our social, moral and ethical sensibility. It's absolutely appalling. Nowadays, you will witness more phone shots at an accident scene than emergency assistance to the victims. Crazy world.