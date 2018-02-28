₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,968,060 members, 4,108,758 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 February 2018 at 02:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast (12099 Views)
Graphic Photos Of Ebony Reigns’ Corpse & Accident Scene / Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius / Olamide: Don't Compare My Family To Psquare, We Never Dey Stay Banana Island (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Wesporting: 11:35am
Previous thread: http://www.nairaland.com/4372679/video-shows-man-handling-playing
This is disgusting and sickening; the ability of a human being to ‘handle’ a dead body in a morgue, take footage of it and share to the masses. This is the most obnoxious act ever perpetuated by any human being in the world of show business or general lifestyle – never, and MandyNews.com is overly appalled.
If there is/was any doubt about the assertion that Ghana is a ‘shithole’, here goes the affirmation. Ghana is indeed a freaking ‘shithole’, where professionals in a medical facility would muster the effrontery and insanity to manhandle dead bodies, take coverage of it on their phones and share.
This despicable act was executed by personnel at the Bechem Government Hospital Mortuary on the dead bodies of singer, Ebony, and her associate, Franky Kuri – and the video, unfortunately went viral, until recent reports claim it’s been shut down by Facebook.
The family of celebrated singer, Ebony, are acting fast in taking legal action against the Bechem Government Hospital and the persons in charge of the operations at the Morgue and most especially, the culprits involved in such a disgraceful act.
Mandynews.com has reliable information that, the Father of Ebony, the family lawyer and management of the late Ebony are heading to Bechem, to sue the Hospital and every dullard involved in this outrageous behaviour.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/28/ebonys-family-to-sue-mortuary/
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by stefanweeks: 1:08pm
okay
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by NwaAmaikpe: 1:08pm
Na wa
What happens to the Nigerian adage that says;
"Na where person dey work, na there E dey chop"
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by rentAcock(m): 1:08pm
Post the video here. I will not visit any silly blogging site to watch a video. This thread shouldn't even be on front page if we have to click some link just to watch a video. Nope, I won't do it.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by storge: 1:08pm
How much they wan get from the man?
If you take a child's mouth out off the breast, will you give him/her yours?
Working as a mortuary attendant already means less pvssy for the man so necrophilia is bae. That she was ebony in life doesn't means she's not dust now. Abi her thing different from the others he's been chopping?
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by webincomeplus(m): 1:09pm
Na wa. So the fo.ol decided to touch on her dead body what he couldn't touch on her live body. Perverts everywhere!
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by samdbest: 1:09pm
2 bad
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by modelmike7(m): 1:09pm
*QUOTE*
If I see it on social media, I will hold you responsible because I won’t share it,” another person is heard as saying. Moments after that, the same man was captured handling Ebony Reigns breasts and private part, until the one taking footage asked him to take off his hands just so he could film his preferred part.
*UNQUOTE*
Good one from the family, what a crazy act from the morgue attendants. From MORGUE to JAIL is the journey of their lives.
People don't sha want this babe Soul to Rest IN PEACE.
From the Pastor that predicted she will die.
To the Ghanian Army arresting and sentencing the corpse of her friend.
To her mom going to meet the Babalawos for her daughter to come back to kill her killers.
To this Morgue attendant molesting her corpse again.
Babe, try to REST IN PEACE ASAP O.
You are more popular in death than when you were alive.
I heard/read about you the first time , the day you died.
RIP Pretty Girl.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by bobokeshington: 1:09pm
The dude wants to know if she was truly a lesbian or not
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Josephjnr(m): 1:10pm
make I talk to the mortuary attendant in Fela's voice."Trouble the sleep,nyanga go wake up, waiting e dey find? Kpalava e dey find,kpalava e go get ooo,kpalava e go get." U go regret ever working in the mortuary in the first place. Yeye person. Mtcheeeewww
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by adaksbullet(m): 1:10pm
What his all these fuse abt sef
We the mosuary ppl we not cleen his body?
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by moscobabs(m): 1:11pm
Why?
He touched her soul?
Free the man joor
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by veacea: 1:11pm
Private part?
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Phelix01(m): 1:11pm
yes that's good for him... foolish man
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by torvickof1312(m): 1:11pm
Konji na bastered......... even the devil fear this this guy chaiiiii death body gashhhh
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by ColdSun: 1:12pm
rentAcock:
Na nairaland na. Read am again.
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by busky101(m): 1:12pm
Blood of Nehemiah
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by mexxmoney: 1:12pm
He was a foolish man, RIP to his departed soul
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by buhariguy(m): 1:13pm
Those idiotic pigs of biafra still shouting Nigeria is a shithole fails to realise that Nigeria under buhari is still the best in Africa.
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by PsalmieD(m): 1:13pm
Disgusting.....
The World is truly coming to an end..........Can't wait dho
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by olihilistic(m): 1:13pm
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by MorataFC: 1:14pm
Where is the evidence for all to see?
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by mexxmoney: 1:14pm
buhariguy:RIP to your departed soul, and you were such a nice man o. It's such a pity
3 Likes
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Mandrake007(m): 1:14pm
any guy would do that to a hot corpse,just thank God he didn't penetrate her or gangbanged her with his colleagues it could've been worse youknw..
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by modelmike7(m): 1:14pm
rentAcock:Who is asking you to even click a link to see the video, unfortunately for you , you can't get the video anywhere.
And who are the 'WE' that want to click the link with you?!
Why do you want to even see a video of a corpse being molested, u be pervert too?!
Go watch porn if you feeling funny boy!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Finest6: 1:15pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by dogstyle007(m): 1:15pm
Hmmm na real wa
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Austinoiz(m): 1:16pm
And the idiot that did this despicable act must ba a self-acclaimed Christian or Muslim.
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Bigval5: 1:16pm
rentAcock:
Who asked you bout that one��
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Koolking(m): 1:17pm
Wesporting:
Lmao...taking legal action on behalf of the dead.
On a serious note, our fascination with social media is taking over our social, moral and ethical sensibility. It's absolutely appalling. Nowadays, you will witness more phone shots at an accident scene than emergency assistance to the victims. Crazy world.
|Re: Ebony Reigns' Family To Sue Mortuary & The Man Who Touched Her Breast by Bigval5: 1:18pm
buhariguy:
Dumbass
Hey Does Anybody Know Biography Of Dr Alban / Akon To Become Father For The 6th Time / Jay Martins Soon Tying The Knot
Viewing this topic: Daisy17, ERockson, charmingangel(f), ahmodu4real(m), oprah007(m), obyon(m), wuyexzy, atwix(m), ELKHALIFAISIS(m), eseveli(m), Electronics, seyizma(m), Zhegx(m), ObongawanAKS, SinWhale95, shabidu(m), akudofarms, mosbiod(m), Abbeysunday(m), mizlovette(f), Oluomo2009, dreamfield2002, hokafor(m), Ifyike, kunlite(m), Malive, maximunimpact(m), richebony, amtheone(m), SmartMugu, asha80(m), stephenajana, larade16, Temitoppe(m), miskul, Yomiwayne80(m), potterpeters(m), chikoy, Thatitan234(m), Bemby69(m), dozinasa(f), GentleNaaz(m), Oyewole609, rexx07(m), Wes50(m), lilwheezy1(m), omoileola, tonob, VICTORCIZA(m), iconize and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10