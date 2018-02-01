Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security (17076 Views)

According to the father identified as Kasarachi Innocent, the girl who wanted to film the deputy governor - did not allow herself to be discouraged as she insisted on trying saying 'if they don't allow her, she will come back'.



The deputy governor later recognized the girl at the event and even gave her some money to the surprise of her parents and everyone at the event.



The father shared the news on Facebook. Read below;



IF THEY DON'T ALLOW ME, I WILL COME BACK!



I was invited to a Dinner to round off a conference by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Port Harcourt on Saturday. I had earlier presented a paper at the conference. My family joined me for the Dinner.



The Deputy Governor of Rivers State was to be given an award at the Dinner. As she stood for her citation, my second daughter told me she wanted to go video her. My wife refused and I told her the security would not allow her. She insisted on trying. I allowed her. She forced her way through the security and was face to face with the deputy governor and did her video.



Later in her speech, the deputy governor asked for my daughter to come out and insisted that she would take pictures with her. She gave her money and even asked to be involved in her education henceforth. My wife was shocked. Everyone was.



LESSONS: 1. Try first! You can come back if you fail!



2. To get to the front in life, you must find your way through the SECURITY - the obstacles!

3. When you get to the FRONT in life, your helpers will see you clearly!



Nice one !!



Unlike a certain governor of kogi state who arrested and charge two men to court,and to be paid 1 million Naira as fine just because their cars obstructed his convoy ...



I didn't mention anybody's name ooooo





God bless the PDP



God bless Nyesom Wike



God bless Rivers State



God bless Delta State



This is beautiful. I wish she will become the next governor after Mr Project 1 Like

Later in her speech, the deputy governor asked for my daughter to come out and insisted that she would take pictures with her. She gave her money and even asked to be involved in her education henceforth.





Awwwwww!!

What a beautiful gesture.

This is how it is done in sane climate/society.

Your Excellency, God bless you

Beautiful Mummy!!



First time I am hearing about her, The short Wike, is the only one in front with his pot belly doing everything negative prior now. 2 Likes 1 Share

the PDP governors MAKE THEIR OFFICES ACCESSIBLE TO THE MASSES UNLIKE THAT ZOMBIE PARTY APC 1 Like

Bless your soul child 1 Like

Wike just stole this woman's shine.

Outside Rivers State, nobody knows her.



If she is wise, she should sack and overhaul her security team for such a security breach.

Wike just stole this woman's shine.

Outside Rivers State, nobody knows her.

If she is wise, she should sack and overhaul her security team for such a security breach.

Today it's an innocent girl, tomorrow it may be a suicide bomber.

Determination

Best deputy governor rivers has ever had, she ain't politically strong but she's very close to people around her, if you ever get to meet her one on one, she will definitely give you a listening ear..... 1 Like

Wow!!!!

If you try this with some others ,she will be back with SWOLLEN face 1 Like

chuksjuve:

Nice one !!



Unlike a certain governor of kogi state who arrested and charge two men to court,and to be paid 1 million Naira as fine just because their cars obstructed his convoy ...



I didn't mention anybody's name ooooo





Courageous girl







But don't try that with anyone named Buhari





They will spray you bullets

modelmike7:

*Quote*

Later in her speech, the deputy governor asked for my daughter to come out and insisted that she would take pictures with her. She gave her money and even asked to be involved in her education henceforth.





*UNQUOTE *

Awwwwww: What a beautiful gesture.

This is how it is done in sane climate/society.

Your Excellency, God bless you ma!



First time I am hearing about her, The short Wike, is the only one in front with his pot belly doing everything negative prior now.



Lol, she ain't a politician, the woman is just too good, she accommodates everyone

Nn

obaataaokpaewu:

How many Kogi are there in the country. You didn't mention name but you mentioned everything needed

You want to set me up Abii ?



I didn't mention anybody's name .



I so much appreciate this one he said



You can come back if you fail



No matter how many times you fail in life



Never for once give up on yourself.



See you at battle field 2 Likes

That's called courage in time of obstacles

dainformant:

..the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo when she visited a Redeemed church in Port-Harcourt, the state capital.



There are deputy governors in Nigeria in this dispensation? Never seen their footprints anywhere. I guess, they are just arm-chair deputies because the governors overshadow them all.



There are deputy governors in Nigeria in this dispensation? Never seen their footprints anywhere. I guess, they are just arm-chair deputies because the governors overshadow them all.

By the way, who is the deputy governor of Lagos State for the record?

Wike just stole this woman's shine.

Outside Rivers State, nobody knows her.



If she is wise, she should sack and overhaul her security team for such a security breach.

Today it's an innocent girl, tomorrow it may be a suicide bomber.

Not true tho, nobody knows her because she ain't interested in politics, she don't even campaign

Nice one girl but don't try it again

strong willed girl

and a nice gesture from the deputy governor 1 Like

Godjone:

the PDP governors MAKE THEIR OFFICES ACCESSIBLE TO THE MASSES UNLIKE THAT ZOMBIE PARTY APC

It's just so obvious my brother.

modelmike7:



It's just so obvious my brother.

You can even be in an event with her and you won't know she's the deputy governor, her convoy in ph no dey pass 3 4 cars