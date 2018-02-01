₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by dainformant(m): 12:53pm
A man has revealed what happened after his young daughter broke through security in order to catch a glimpse of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo when she visited a Redeemed church in Port-Harcourt, the state capital.
According to the father identified as Kasarachi Innocent, the girl who wanted to film the deputy governor - did not allow herself to be discouraged as she insisted on trying saying 'if they don't allow her, she will come back'.
The deputy governor later recognized the girl at the event and even gave her some money to the surprise of her parents and everyone at the event.
The father shared the news on Facebook. Read below;
IF THEY DON'T ALLOW ME, I WILL COME BACK!
I was invited to a Dinner to round off a conference by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Port Harcourt on Saturday. I had earlier presented a paper at the conference. My family joined me for the Dinner.
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State was to be given an award at the Dinner. As she stood for her citation, my second daughter told me she wanted to go video her. My wife refused and I told her the security would not allow her. She insisted on trying. I allowed her. She forced her way through the security and was face to face with the deputy governor and did her video.
Later in her speech, the deputy governor asked for my daughter to come out and insisted that she would take pictures with her. She gave her money and even asked to be involved in her education henceforth. My wife was shocked. Everyone was.
LESSONS: 1. Try first! You can come back if you fail!
2. To get to the front in life, you must find your way through the SECURITY - the obstacles!
3. When you get to the FRONT in life, your helpers will see you clearly!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/deputy-governor-of-rivers-state-poses-with-girl-who-broke-through-her-security.html
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by chuksjuve(m): 12:56pm
Nice one !!
Unlike a certain governor of kogi state who arrested and charge two men to court,and to be paid 1 million Naira as fine just because their cars obstructed his convoy ...
I didn't mention anybody's name ooooo
Check my profile
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by JasonScolari: 1:08pm
God bless the PDP
God bless Nyesom Wike
God bless Rivers State
God bless Delta State
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
Amaechi, go and find your blessings from fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by Evablizin(f): 1:17pm
Determination is her motto.
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by careytommy7(m): 1:17pm
This is beautiful. I wish she will become the next governor after Mr Project
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by modelmike7(m): 1:22pm
*Quote*
Later in her speech, the deputy governor asked for my daughter to come out and insisted that she would take pictures with her. She gave her money and even asked to be involved in her education henceforth.
*UNQUOTE *
Awwwwww!!
What a beautiful gesture.
This is how it is done in sane climate/society.
Your Excellency, God bless you
Beautiful Mummy!!
First time I am hearing about her, The short Wike, is the only one in front with his pot belly doing everything negative prior now.
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by Godjone(m): 1:22pm
the PDP governors MAKE THEIR OFFICES ACCESSIBLE TO THE MASSES UNLIKE THAT ZOMBIE PARTY APC
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by DollarAngel(m): 1:23pm
Bless your soul child
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by Amirullaha(m): 1:23pm
Hmmm...
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by NwaAmaikpe: 1:24pm
Wike just stole this woman's shine.
Outside Rivers State, nobody knows her.
If she is wise, she should sack and overhaul her security team for such a security breach.
Today it's an innocent girl, tomorrow it may be a suicide bomber.
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by narorose(f): 1:26pm
Determination
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by swagagolic01(m): 1:26pm
Best deputy governor rivers has ever had, she ain't politically strong but she's very close to people around her, if you ever get to meet her one on one, she will definitely give you a listening ear.....
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by Burgerlomo: 1:26pm
Wow!!!!
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by miqos02(m): 1:26pm
If you try this with some others ,she will be back with SWOLLEN face
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by obaataaokpaewu: 1:26pm
chuksjuve:How many Kogi are there in the country. You didn't mention name but you mentioned everything needed
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by Fukafuka: 1:27pm
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by ZombieBuster: 1:28pm
Courageous girl
But don't try that with anyone named Buhari
They will spray you bullets
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by swagagolic01(m): 1:28pm
modelmike7:
Lol, she ain't a politician, the woman is just too good, she accommodates everyone
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by 1x2x3: 1:29pm
Nn
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by chuksjuve(m): 1:29pm
obaataaokpaewu:
You want to set me up Abii ?
I didn't mention anybody's name .
Thanchu
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by amani63(m): 1:29pm
I so much appreciate this one he said
You can come back if you fail
No matter how many times you fail in life
Never for once give up on yourself.
See you at battle field
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by neolboy(m): 1:30pm
That's called courage in time of obstacles
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by Koolking(m): 1:30pm
dainformant:
There are deputy governors in Nigeria in this dispensation? Never seen their footprints anywhere. I guess, they are just arm-chair deputies because the governors overshadow them all.
By the way, who is the deputy governor of Lagos State for the record?
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by swagagolic01(m): 1:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Not true tho, nobody knows her because she ain't interested in politics, she don't even campaign
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by Phelix01(m): 1:30pm
Nice one girl but don't try it again
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by bigfish3k: 1:31pm
strong willed girl
and a nice gesture from the deputy governor
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by asuustrike2009: 1:31pm
Godjone:
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by modelmike7(m): 1:32pm
swagagolic01:It's just so obvious my brother.
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by swagagolic01(m): 1:34pm
modelmike7:
You can even be in an event with her and you won't know she's the deputy governor, her convoy in ph no dey pass 3 4 cars
|Re: Girl Videos Ipalibo Banigo, Rivers Deputy Governor, Breaks Through Security by modelmike7(m): 1:35pm
swagagolic01:GOD WILL KEEP BEING WITH HER NOW AND ALWAYS
