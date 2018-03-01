Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 10 Of The Most Powerful Passports In The World (26793 Views)

You might not realize this, but a passport is a very powerful thing. It literally is your identity and shows from where you belong. If you don’t have a passport, then chances are you belong to no nation, no country, and you have no place that can be called home. However, not all passports represent your identity or where you are from, some of them represent power. And we are talking about some serious power here. There are a few passports in the world which when held, gives you access to a lot of countries without much hassle. Sometimes you don’t even need to apply for visas to get into other countries if you are the holder of certain passports. With that being said, listed below are the top 10 of the most powerful passports in the world. 6 Likes 2 Shares

10. Liechtenstein



Taking the 10th spot in our list of most powerful passports in the world is Liechtenstein. Quite surprising to see this particular country in the list aren’t you? Well, believe it or not, Liechtenstein passport holders can travel to a whopping 159 countries without any visa. That is quite impressive for such a lesser-known country. 9 Likes

9. Malaysia and Malta



In our 9th position is the double M duo of Malaysia and Malta. Holding the passport of these two countries allow you to travel to 163 countries without a visa. This is indeed a big number of countries considering none of them are considered as superpowers of this world. Quite surprising to see Malta in the list, though. 9 Likes

8. Iceland



According to folklores, the name Iceland was given by the Vikings to deter outsiders from entering the country because the name sounded like this beautiful country is nothing but ice. Despite their strict entry back a couple of centuries ago, an Iceland passport holder can enter a lot of countries without any visa. The number stands at 165 countries. 7 Likes 1 Share

7. South Korea



While North Korea has been shut off from the rest of the world, South Korea are more than welcome to every country in the world. In fact, if you happen to hold a South Korean passport then you can get access to 166 countries without a visa. 5 Likes

6. Australia, Singapore, Greece



Ranking 6th in our list of most powerful passports is a three-way tie between countries from 3 different continents. Having the passport of Australia, Singapore or even Greece will let you roam around the world to 167 countries without the hassle of any visa. 8 Likes 1 Share

5. Switzerland, Austria, New Zealand



These three countries are considered as the 5th most powerful countries in the world in accordance to their passport. Having the passport of Switzerland, Austria and New Zealand gives you access to 168 countries without the visa. While it is understandable to see Switzerland and Austria in the list, given they are in EU, seeing the name of New Zealand is a surprise. 5 Likes

4. Ireland, Japan, Canada, France, Norway, Portugal, and Spain



Our 4th place sees a huge list of countries coming from a number of continents. The list consists of European powerhouses like France, Portugal and Spain along with Ireland and Norway joining the likes of Canada, and Japan to give access to 170 countries all over the world without any visa. There are an estimated 207 sovereign states in the world and you can travel to 170 of them without any problem if you hold one of these 7 passports. 7 Likes

3. Italy, Belgium, and Netherlands



It is a total European domination in our number 3 spot for the world’s most powerful passports. Italy joins the neighboring countries of Belgium and Netherlands to have access to 171 countries without the need of any kind of visa. Given how friendly and cooperating Netherlands and Belgium are, it is no surprise to see them so high on the list. 4 Likes 1 Share

2. USA, Germany, Denmark, and Luxemburg



The number 2 spot is comprised with four countries and Europe represents three of them. Many people will be surprised to know that the USA isn’t the top country with most access to countries with visa. However, these four countries can go to 172 countries with no visa. 7 Likes 2 Shares





To round off our list of the most powerful passport, we have the UK, Finland, and Sweden. If you are a holder of these countries passport then you can travel to a staggering 173 countries with no visa.





https://curiousmob.com/most-powerful-passports/ 1. United Kingdom, Finland, and SwedenTo round off our list of the most powerful passport, we have the UK, Finland, and Sweden. If you are a holder of these countries passport then you can travel to a staggering 173 countries with no visa.

fake list. no rising sun own 169 Likes 13 Shares

Naija I hail ooooo! 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria

I thank God for #2 and my green ng passport too. I love both 100% 5 Likes

Waiting For Federal Republic Of Nigeria Passport..

this list is outdated.....Singapore,japan and Germany are top.



the new list was unveiled this morning...lazy moderators should learn to verify before posting on frontpage 20 Likes 2 Shares

God abeg dash me that of USA... 3 Likes

where is d one of d Federal republic of sh1t hole? 5 Likes 1 Share

You ended up mentioning all the countries in the world, apart from African countries. 5 Likes

Were is Nigeria passports? 5 Likes

The 10 international countries Nigerian passport can take you to without visa are ECOWAS countries. Besides that, you are on your own. 1 Like

As for Nigeria, if u hold any of the 207 passports, u can travel to Nigeria without Visa. 14 Likes

fake list. no rising sun own ? I AGREE WITH YOU I AGREE WITH YOU 1 Like