Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) (20252 Views)

Benjamin Madubugwu Sparks At Security Operatives In Court (Photos, Video) / Lere Olayinka Drinks With Friends As Sheriff Loses At Supreme Court (Photos) / Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



A mild drama played out at an Abuja court today as dozens of protesters carrying placards stormed the court premises in solidarity with Senator Dino Melaye who is facing trial with the Federal government.



Melaye is being charged by the FG for allegedly false information of an assassination attempt on his life. Some senators including Ben Murray Bruce have arrived the premises to support the kogi west senator. More details soon....



https://politicsngr.com/drama-dino-melayes-trial-senators-protesters-besiege-court-photos/ A mild drama played out at an Abuja court today as dozens of protesters carrying placards stormed the court premises in solidarity with Senator Dino Melaye who is facing trial with the Federal government.Melaye is being charged by the FG for allegedly false information of an assassination attempt on his life. Some senators including Ben Murray Bruce have arrived the premises to support the kogi west senator. More details soon.... 6 Likes 1 Share

One one naira sharing things,Nigeria youths be wise 38 Likes 1 Share

Bunch of criminals. 4 Likes

phrancys001:

One one naira sharing things,Nigeria youths be wise

I hope you say the same thing next time people protest on behalf of Tinubu. I hope you say the same thing next time people protest on behalf of Tinubu. 62 Likes 2 Shares

I Love The Politics Playing Out Between The Saraki Camp & PMB's Camp



I Hope Some Nigerians Won't Be Deceived By The Charade 11 Likes 2 Shares

Really IPOBIANS are jobless 6 Likes

And that shameless e-diot will call himself common sense senator. Protesting for a boy his son's age 13 Likes 1 Share

Most distinguished senator Dino Melaye dey kampe...no shaking 17 Likes 1 Share

Dino Dino 1 Like

phrancys001:

One one naira sharing things,Nigeria youths be wise



May God bless Sen Dino Melaye, the most outspoken and vibrant Senator since 1999.



The youths of this country are solidly behind you our dear most Distinguished Senator May God bless Sen Dino Melaye, the most outspoken and vibrant Senator since 1999.The youths of this country are solidly behind you our dear most Distinguished Senator 43 Likes 3 Shares

honestly I love courageous and outspoken men,

Dino one of them. 26 Likes 1 Share

Paid protestors ......including Ben 'Oyibo' Bruce.



11 Likes

Dino. Melaye... The Nightmare of Tinubu 13 Likes

Election in few months, Nigerian youth are like this . Then we are not ready. 5 Likes 2 Shares

bunch of shameless thieves. 1 Like 2 Shares

If only they had jobs 4 Likes

Politics of doom and backwardness is what we practice in this country... I know these protesters were hired... Smh! 1 Like

stephanie11:

@POLITICSNGR



A mild drama played out at an Abuja court today as dozens of protesters carrying placards stormed the court premises in solidarity with Senator Dino Melaye who is facing trial with the Federal government.



Melaye is being charged by the FG for allegedly false information of an assassination attempt on his life. Some senators including Ben Murray Bruce have arrived the premises to support the kogi west senator. More details soon....



https://politicsngr.com/drama-dino-melayes-trial-senators-protesters-besiege-court-photos/

as usual rented crowd as usual rented crowd 2 Likes

paid protesters 2 Likes





.... About to watch 'The Cabal vs Melaye'



Worthless leaders cry when they are criticized or challenged. Saw this movie 'The Cabal Vs Saraki'.... About to watch 'The Cabal vs Melaye'Worthless leaders cry when they are criticized or challenged. 1 Like

Nigeria is just as unending Drama Series... the actors are politicians they act and get paid more than the NBA superstars. We are the spectators that laugh and applaud as our commonwealth gets stolen.



Kudos to us!





One Stop Shop for everything EVENT in the Southeast of Nigeria. With us handling your event, seamless success is assured. We take care of everything from A-Z.



No matter your budget, we offer you the best of services.

+2348165287276 1 Like

Why protesting when the case is in the court.



youths are fooling themselves

i spit on poverty for 1500..youths are fooling themselvesi spit on poverty

Nigeria Youth Stand with Dino.

Nairalanders stand with Dino.





Rubbish 1 Like

.

wetin concern me?

Tinubu has his reconciliation work cut out for him. 1 Like

In kach voice dino dino dino 1 Like