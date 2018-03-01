₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by stephanie11: 10:43am
@POLITICSNGR
A mild drama played out at an Abuja court today as dozens of protesters carrying placards stormed the court premises in solidarity with Senator Dino Melaye who is facing trial with the Federal government.
Melaye is being charged by the FG for allegedly false information of an assassination attempt on his life. Some senators including Ben Murray Bruce have arrived the premises to support the kogi west senator. More details soon....
https://politicsngr.com/drama-dino-melayes-trial-senators-protesters-besiege-court-photos/
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by phrancys001(m): 10:45am
One one naira sharing things,Nigeria youths be wise
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:46am
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by Untainted007: 10:52am
Bunch of criminals.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by Mogidi: 10:53am
phrancys001:
I hope you say the same thing next time people protest on behalf of Tinubu.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by Eggcelent(m): 10:54am
I Love The Politics Playing Out Between The Saraki Camp & PMB's Camp
I Hope Some Nigerians Won't Be Deceived By The Charade
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by yarimo(m): 12:19pm
Really IPOBIANS are jobless
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:29pm
And that shameless e-diot will call himself common sense senator. Protesting for a boy his son's age
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by AirFireEarthH20(m): 12:33pm
Most distinguished senator Dino Melaye dey kampe...no shaking
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 12:33pm
Dino Dino
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by AirFireEarthH20(m): 12:36pm
phrancys001:
May God bless Sen Dino Melaye, the most outspoken and vibrant Senator since 1999.
The youths of this country are solidly behind you our dear most Distinguished Senator
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by Papasmal(m): 12:42pm
honestly I love courageous and outspoken men,
Dino one of them.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 12:43pm
Paid protestors ......including Ben 'Oyibo' Bruce.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 12:43pm
Dino. Melaye... The Nightmare of Tinubu
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by omotuntun: 12:43pm
Election in few months, Nigerian youth are like this . Then we are not ready.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by seangy4konji: 12:43pm
bunch of shameless thieves.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by yeyerolling: 12:43pm
If only they had jobs
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:43pm
Politics of doom and backwardness is what we practice in this country... I know these protesters were hired... Smh!
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by free2ryhme: 12:44pm
stephanie11:
as usual rented crowd
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by iSage: 12:44pm
paid protesters
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by afbstrategies: 12:44pm
Saw this movie 'The Cabal Vs Saraki'
.... About to watch 'The Cabal vs Melaye'
Worthless leaders cry when they are criticized or challenged.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by iKnowevents(m): 12:45pm
Nigeria is just as unending Drama Series... the actors are politicians they act and get paid more than the NBA superstars. We are the spectators that laugh and applaud as our commonwealth gets stolen.
Kudos to us!
One Stop Shop for everything EVENT in the Southeast of Nigeria. With us handling your event, seamless success is assured. We take care of everything from A-Z.
No matter your budget, we offer you the best of services.
+2348165287276
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by BIGTinfotech: 12:45pm
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 12:45pm
Why protesting when the case is in the court.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by marvin906(m): 12:47pm
for 1500..
youths are fooling themselves
i spit on poverty
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by omusiliyu(m): 12:47pm
Nigeria Youth Stand with Dino.
Nairalanders stand with Dino.
Rubbish
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by flex04(m): 12:47pm
.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by Phelix01(m): 12:48pm
wetin concern me?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by EsotericMonk: 12:49pm
Tinubu has his reconciliation work cut out for him.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by Oluwambo147(m): 12:51pm
In kach voice dino dino dino
|Re: Dino Melaye's Trial: Senators, Protesters Besiege Court (Photos) by kernel504(m): 12:52pm
Mogidi:
You want to kill this guy.
