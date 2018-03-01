₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 01 March 2018 at 02:24 PM
Romance / "why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife" - Reno Omokri
|“why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by Nkemakonam62: 11:39am
Dear men, side chicks look hotter than wives wife because you dont live with them. You only see them when they’ve perfected their makeup. Dont leave a wife because of a hot side chick. Her hotness is a mirage that will disappear once you start living with her. Don’t let your emotions deceive you that you have fallen in love. Falling in love is not as deep as standing in love. A person who falls in love can fall out of love. But when you stand in love, it means you stand up for your partner for better or worse. Falling in love is emotional. Standing in love is a choice of commitment #RenosNuggets
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by BankeSmalls(f): 11:40am
Stop making excuses for housewives who dress like a witch in the house, smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgetting to wash or cover herself properly after s€x.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by Paradigm777: 11:44am
Falling in love is not as deep as standing in love.
Most men are born to Cheat no matter how beautiful and hot their wives are.
Except mon Père et moi so quoters beware.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by biafraisdead(m): 12:07pm
BankeSmalls:so what's ur point? are u in support of a married man to have side chic?
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by dealslip(f): 12:11pm
BankeSmalls:Aunty not all women whose husbands cheat are housewives. Some are so beautiful and hot you keep wondering whether the man is mad for cheating on her.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by sonsomegrigbo: 12:12pm
I'm getting tired of biafrans...
If it is not a crime....
It will be posting in the wrong thread...
What has this one get to do with politics
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by sonsomegrigbo: 12:12pm
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by akeentech(m): 12:56pm
My side chick is on LN
The reason is obvious, women feel settled and gain weight after marriage, They believe they ar not entice to anyone anymore, therefore they let lose all the shinrinrin they are used to before marriage while we MEN (I'm talking on behalf of every man) want our wives to be even more hotter than never before.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by desreek9(f): 12:56pm
Nice one reno
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by AntiWailer: 12:56pm
Mcheww
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by Pubichairs(m): 12:57pm
this one is damn jobless, are u encouraging adultery or what
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by adecz: 12:57pm
They are side chicks because we don't
need to live with them.
They are a practical, living example of
eating your cake & still having a sweeter one.
Side chicks are the variety & spice of life,
so, we don't want to live life without them.
You should also give her idea about the
possibility of a side chick, to put her on
high jump, if not she may even take you
for granted.
Even sing ladies & guys all have side dudes
& side chicks.
We all love them; so let them be.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by MrOjay1(m): 12:57pm
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by Yewandequeen(f): 12:57pm
Yeske. Operation stay away from side chics
I don't even know what's wrong with most men. Instead of choosing side chics why don't you take your time to brush up your wife to look like the side chics u might go after.
Call her, sit her down and talk sense into her head. The kinda woman u want her to be and how hot u want her to be than doing chukwuchukwu outside. I just tire.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by Bee456: 12:58pm
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by eyezkongba: 12:58pm
Oga,who this one hep?
mschewwww....!
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by desreek9(f): 12:58pm
BankeSmalls:
So you that is a side chick, you've never dressed like a witch in the house, you've never had smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgot to wash or cover yourself properly after sex, right?
Mistake of a woman you are
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by valencia25(m): 12:59pm
This man na bad business for potential side chicks, 1 aunty above me is angry.
Aunty go and marry and stop aspiring to become a side chick.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by kingsmaila(m): 12:59pm
I support your take sir. I stand in love not fall in love with my wife.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by EsotericMonk: 12:59pm
That's an angle to it, but wives tend to get relaxed and care less about their looks , also care less about improving themselves in all areas unlike side chicks who are always upping their game cos that's their selling point.
My wife has gotta stay hot and sexy, even if she tie wrapper, it's gotta be in a sexy way, not like a village woman
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by Phelix01(m): 1:00pm
Funke!!!
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by DrMaximay(m): 1:00pm
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by lilyheaven: 1:01pm
Cheating is sweet, ask men .
Is not a question of hot side chic or hot wife.
They feel they are real men when they cheat and not caught.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by bigfish3k: 1:01pm
true
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by marvin906(m): 1:02pm
that one na error na..
lord knows i will provide everything for my wife..
to look like wonder woman..
buh if she decides to sit down and explode..
no wahala i go jejely go play away match
lord knows
is not a crime for my wife to look hot and dress hot buh not slutty..
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by DONOCSO(m): 1:02pm
Okay.
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by Pataricatering(f): 1:02pm
BankeSmalls:there are housewives who look great at home and are not unkempt and there husbands will still cheat ! Not all people were made monogamous - male and female inclusive !
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by Timoleon(m): 1:02pm
Yewandequeen:
in simple terms really...have you ever noticed that meat stolen from mom's pot is usually sweeter than meat serve by mom on a meal?
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by computerboy: 1:02pm
Side chicks don't always look hotter. Some men go for side chicks just to taste varieties.
My signature, my business
|Re: “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri by mikkycoins(m): 1:02pm
BankeSmalls:Are u a sidechick?
