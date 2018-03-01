Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / “why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri (14008 Views)

http://www.akelicious.com/2018/03/why-your-side-chick-looks-hotter-than.html Dear men, side chicks look hotter than wives wife because you dont live with them. You only see them when they’ve perfected their makeup. Dont leave a wife because of a hot side chick. Her hotness is a mirage that will disappear once you start living with her. Don’t let your emotions deceive you that you have fallen in love. Falling in love is not as deep as standing in love. A person who falls in love can fall out of love. But when you stand in love, it means you stand up for your partner for better or worse. Falling in love is emotional. Standing in love is a choice of commitment #RenosNuggets 67 Likes 2 Shares

Stop making excuses for housewives who dress like a witch in the house, smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgetting to wash or cover herself properly after s€x. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Falling in love is not as deep as standing in love.



Most men are born to Cheat no matter how beautiful and hot their wives are.

Except mon Père et moi so quoters beware. Most men are born to Cheat no matter how beautiful and hot their wives are.Except mon Père et moi so quoters beware. 17 Likes

BankeSmalls:

Stop making excuses for housewives who dress like a witch in the house, smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgetting to wash or cover herself properly after s€x. so what's ur point? are u in support of a married man to have side chic? so what's ur point? are u in support of a married man to have side chic? 72 Likes 1 Share

BankeSmalls:

Stop making excuses for housewives who dress like a witch in the house, smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgetting to wash or cover herself properly after s€x. Aunty not all women whose husbands cheat are housewives. Some are so beautiful and hot you keep wondering whether the man is mad for cheating on her. Aunty not all women whose husbands cheat are housewives. Some are so beautiful and hot you keep wondering whether the man is mad for cheating on her. 107 Likes 2 Shares

My side chick is on LN



The reason is obvious, women feel settled and gain weight after marriage, They believe they ar not entice to anyone anymore, therefore they let lose all the shinrinrin they are used to before marriage while we MEN (I'm talking on behalf of every man) want our wives to be even more hotter than never before. 2 Likes

Nice one reno 2 Likes

Mcheww

this one is damn jobless, are u encouraging adultery or what





We all love them; so let them be. They are side chicks because we don'tneed to live with them.They are a practical, living example ofeating your cake & still having a sweeter one.Side chicks are the variety & spice of life,so, we don't want to live life without them.You should also give her idea about thepossibility of a side chick, to put her onhigh jump, if not she may even take youfor granted.Even sing ladies & guys all have side dudes& side chicks.We all love them; so let them be. 2 Likes





I don't even know what's wrong with most men. Instead of choosing side chics why don't you take your time to brush up your wife to look like the side chics u might go after.



Call her, sit her down and talk sense into her head. The kinda woman u want her to be and how hot u want her to be than doing chukwuchukwu outside. I just tire. Yeske. Operation stay away from side chicsI don't even know what's wrong with most men. Instead of choosing side chics why don't you take your time to brush up your wife to look like the side chics u might go after.Call her, sit her down and talk sense into her head. The kinda woman u want her to be and how hot u want her to be than doing chukwuchukwu outside. I just tire. 6 Likes 1 Share

Oga,who this one hep?

mschewwww....! 1 Like

BankeSmalls:

Stop making excuses for housewives who dress like a witch in the house, smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgetting to wash or cover herself properly after s€x.

So you that is a side chick, you've never dressed like a witch in the house, you've never had smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgot to wash or cover yourself properly after sex, right?



Mistake of a woman you are So you that is a side chick, you've never dressed like a witch in the house, you've never had smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgot to wash or cover yourself properly after sex, right?Mistake of a woman you are 27 Likes 1 Share

This man na bad business for potential side chicks, 1 aunty above me is angry.



Aunty go and marry and stop aspiring to become a side chick. 3 Likes

I support your take sir. I stand in love not fall in love with my wife. 4 Likes

That's an angle to it, but wives tend to get relaxed and care less about their looks , also care less about improving themselves in all areas unlike side chicks who are always upping their game cos that's their selling point.

My wife has gotta stay hot and sexy, even if she tie wrapper, it's gotta be in a sexy way, not like a village woman 5 Likes

Funke!!! 2 Likes

Cheating is sweet, ask men .

Is not a question of hot side chic or hot wife.

They feel they are real men when they cheat and not caught. 1 Like 1 Share

true 1 Like

that one na error na..

lord knows i will provide everything for my wife..

to look like wonder woman..

buh if she decides to sit down and explode..

no wahala i go jejely go play away match

lord knows

is not a crime for my wife to look hot and dress hot buh not slutty.. 6 Likes

Okay.

BankeSmalls:

Stop making excuses for housewives who dress like a witch in the house, smelly hair, mouth and armpit and forgetting to wash or cover herself properly after s€x. there are housewives who look great at home and are not unkempt and there husbands will still cheat ! Not all people were made monogamous - male and female inclusive ! there are housewives who look great at home and are not unkempt and there husbands will still cheat ! Not all people were made monogamous - male and female inclusive ! 11 Likes

Yewandequeen:

Yeske. Operation stay away from side chics



I don't even know what's wrong with most men. Instead of choosing side chics why don't you take your time to brush up your wife to look like the side chics u might go after.



Call her, sit her down and talk sense into her head. The kinda woman u want her to be and how hot u want her to be than doing chukwuchukwu outside. I just tire.



in simple terms really...have you ever noticed that meat stolen from mom's pot is usually sweeter than meat serve by mom on a meal? in simple terms really...have you ever noticed that meat stolen from mom's pot is usually sweeter than meat serve by mom on a meal? 1 Like

Side chicks don't always look hotter. Some men go for side chicks just to taste varieties.





