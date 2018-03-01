Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo (4707 Views)

Read the man's story below as shared by the Humans of Abuja.



I have lots of thoughts in my head. I used to be married to just one wife and I was happy with that. We got married and have 4 girls. My father who's late now wouldn't hear of it. He said I'm his only son and I needed to have a male child to continue his lineage. He was an educated man so he knew a woman has nothing to do with the sex of a child. He said, since I didn't have any luck in giving my wife a male child maybe some other woman would.



He encouraged me into taking a second wife which I did but I still didn't have any luck with her. She gave me two female children. He almost made me take a third which I refused. Handling two women alone is difficult enough, a third would have been impossible.



He passed away after a few years and no one bothered me about it again. Strangely, my mother doesn't have any problem with I not having a male child. But it's beginning to bother me these days. I've been thinking, 'what if I died tomorrow, so no one would be here to continue our family lineage'. Maybe I should just adopt a boy child that would bear my name. But how would my wives take it? These are the things I think about and exactly what I'm sitting here and thinking about right now.



It is God that gives Children

Adopt a son but your wives must know and agree with you for it to work.

The day some men understand that they determine the sex of their children and not their wives is the day we start having happy families.







People cannot just be satisfied with the children they are blessed with irregardless of gender. How those children would be catered for now is what the man should be thinking about.

The man should accept his fate. Seems he isn't destined to have male children.......

No sensible person has sat him down tell him that:



It is likely his fault that he had only girls.

That women actually take care of their dads more than men.

That having male or female kids makes no damn difference.

That adoption could have been a better option than marrying another woman.







If he wants to have a male child.

If he wants to have a male child. He should wear hats when making love.

Hmmmn he should adopt with acceptance nd agreement from his wives.



As if girls are worthless

You can't force God to do your willing

