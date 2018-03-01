₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Angelanest: 8:39pm On Mar 01
A man has revealed how his father forced him to get an extra wife in order to have a male child. According to him, being the only son prompted him to marry a second wife in order to please his father and have a son. After marrying two wives, the man has been blessed with six girls {4 from the first wife and 2 from the second wife}...He was almost made to marry the third wife in search for a son.
Read the man's story below as shared by the Humans of Abuja.
I have lots of thoughts in my head. I used to be married to just one wife and I was happy with that. We got married and have 4 girls. My father who's late now wouldn't hear of it. He said I'm his only son and I needed to have a male child to continue his lineage. He was an educated man so he knew a woman has nothing to do with the sex of a child. He said, since I didn't have any luck in giving my wife a male child maybe some other woman would.
He encouraged me into taking a second wife which I did but I still didn't have any luck with her. She gave me two female children. He almost made me take a third which I refused. Handling two women alone is difficult enough, a third would have been impossible.
He passed away after a few years and no one bothered me about it again. Strangely, my mother doesn't have any problem with I not having a male child. But it's beginning to bother me these days. I've been thinking, 'what if I died tomorrow, so no one would be here to continue our family lineage'. Maybe I should just adopt a boy child that would bear my name. But how would my wives take it? These are the things I think about and exactly what I'm sitting here and thinking about right now.
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by sexybbstar(f): 8:40pm On Mar 01
Heheheheh
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by k5500: 8:41pm On Mar 01
It is God that gives Children
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Angelanest: 8:41pm On Mar 01
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Dannieln1(m): 8:44pm On Mar 01
His now the six children abi
Where are the pictures op
Pls show me the pictures
Pls pictures of the six gals
Am begging u ooo op
Oya show me the six girls
What is even wrong with this op
Why ar u delaying the ghals coming
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Evablizin(f): 8:49pm On Mar 01
Adopt a son but your wives must know and agree with you for it to work.
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Omogbolahan33(m): 8:53pm On Mar 01
daddy MOREMI HALL
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:55pm On Mar 01
Abeg makai laf jare
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by OrestesDante(m): 9:01pm On Mar 01
☣ ☠
∆ Tell him Winners never quit. And Quitters Never win.
He should marry more wives and give birth to more children. He may be lucky to have a male child.
The day some men understand that they determine the sex of their children and not their wives is the day we start having happy families. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:10pm On Mar 01
Oga you must continue to born o nor be you dey find male child. .People cannot just be satisfied with the children they are blessed with irregardless of gender.How those children would be catered for now is what the man should be thinking about.
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by moredollar(m): 9:47pm On Mar 01
The man should accept his fate. Seems he isn't destined to have male children.......
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by ariyebaba(m): 11:10pm On Mar 01
LWTMB4H
D man don get investment
Na to dey collect bride price
lol
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by afbstrategies: 11:43pm On Mar 01
No sensible person has sat him down tell him that:
It is likely his fault that he had only girls.
That women actually take care of their dads more than men.
That having male or female kids makes no damn difference.
That adoption could have been a better option than marrying another woman.
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 11:43pm On Mar 01
If he wants to have a male child.
He should wear hats when making love.
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by narorose(f): 11:44pm On Mar 01
He never marry finish
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by YINKS89(m): 11:45pm On Mar 01
Is he really sure those daughters re his sef?
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Ellabae(f): 11:46pm On Mar 01
Hmmmn he should adopt with acceptance nd agreement from his wives.
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Pharaoh001(f): 11:47pm On Mar 01
Good for him....
he has no contempt
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by desreek9(f): 11:47pm On Mar 01
What a wonderful God
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by AntiBrutus: 11:47pm On Mar 01
He shouldn't give up.He can do this...
I'll suggest he takes a third wife.
He might be lucky to end up with a female son.
That one na still heir to his unknown name/lineage
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by CloudResident(m): 11:47pm On Mar 01
Papa Abi -girl
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by shatta419: 11:49pm On Mar 01
Pictures Or AdonBilibit! na we qo epp am Geh Dem?..
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by TikaBudi(f): 11:50pm On Mar 01
All these bloggers sefff
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by kenodrill: 11:51pm On Mar 01
moredollar:
What's your understanding of destiny?i expect you to be rational in your thoughts and not 'ven a low sense of judgment.
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by wizzakosh(m): 11:52pm On Mar 01
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Luukasz(m): 11:53pm On Mar 01
OrestesDante:Which day did men become God to determine the sex of their kids.. and bruhv sometimes you have to quit to restrategies, reevaluate and win another day
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by emeijeh(m): 11:53pm On Mar 01
I still dey laff here.
Let him marry 2 more women.
Fool.
As if girls are worthless
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Bari22(m): 11:56pm On Mar 01
You can't force God to do your willing
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by onomeabuja: 11:59pm On Mar 01
Angelanest:OKOKOBIAKO? KIA MAKE THE MAN NO WORRY O because NA ROYAL FAMILY IN THE MAKING NA HIM DE ASSEMBLE SO OOOO HAHAHAHAHA
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by OrestesDante(m): 12:10am
Luukasz:
☣ ☠
∆ Trashed!
Thank You ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by Luukasz(m): 12:16am
OrestesDante:Go and ask micheal jordan who always said quitters never win.. dude went to baseball from BB thinking he could achieve great feats instead dude was overwhelmed and rendered useless.
Nobody told dude to quit before he did
|Re: Man Who Married 2 Wives In Order To Have A Male Child Now Has 6 Daughters. Photo by OrestesDante(m): 12:18am
Luukasz:
