|Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by SamoaJoe: 8:34pm On Mar 02
President Muhammadu Buhari again on Friday took a swipe at his predecessors, saying trucks conveying fertilizer disappeared “miraculously” in transit under previous governments.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/02/trucks-fertilizer-disappeared-under-previous-govts-buhari
1 Like
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by Jokerman(m): 8:38pm On Mar 02
Fraudulent man... you have started jam talking again.... eleribu baba...
161 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by immortalcrown(m): 8:42pm On Mar 02
Pot calling kettle "black."
He is a violator of the hate speech law.
103 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by IgweBUIKE1(m): 8:46pm On Mar 02
jonzing man... always blaming
72 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by FarahAideed: 8:47pm On Mar 02
Can this man just shut up?
93 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by SamoaJoe: 8:48pm On Mar 02
Buhari is highly irresponsible.
There was corruption under the last admin:
There is corruption now.
School children were kidnapped in Borno under the last admin:
They've been kidnapped in Yobe under this admin.
There was no nepotism under the last admin:
Nepotism is the middle name of this admin.
Trucks of fertilizer disappeared under the last admin: Trucks of human beings are disappearing under this admin.
Bubari your government is taking great delight in failure. Resign or simply drop dead in office you iddiot!
178 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by loveth360(f): 8:55pm On Mar 02
And trucks of moneys appeared in apc lead by buhari reign.
45 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by doingood: 8:57pm On Mar 02
Maybe snake swallow fertilizer
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by SamoaJoe: 8:57pm On Mar 02
A lying, old, dead vegetable... that's what Buhari is. Under the previous government, the minister of Agriculture was one of the best brain we had around. Now Akinwumi Adesina has taken a greater position globally. Because of his performance, corruption in fertilizer distribution was eradicated through e-wallet. We were food sufficient.
You came onboard and destroyed everything with your useless archaic policies, Saddled us with a dead gerontocrat as Agriculture minister while fighting a fake corruption on the pages of newspaper. APC, we are tired of your lies and deceits.
Ndi Ala!
cc
Yarimo Ikpunnu Omenkalives
90 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by Omeokachie: 8:57pm On Mar 02
Hahaha...
Failed president
36 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by eTECTIVe(m): 9:00pm On Mar 02
Dis ppl think we are stupid or wat? Was it not under dis same govt, jus few months ago to b precise dat trucks of petrol disappeared and no one explained how? BH have been completely defeated but yet there have been more attacks by d day. A bag of rice is still stuck at 15-16k, subsidy has been removed but d govt pays "recovery" for fuel.. And Under dis same govt snake and monkey have swallowed money, It is either d President has gone mad or took fura mixed with weed
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by NaijaMutant(f): 9:01pm On Mar 02
Buhari should just shut up
He is becoming irritating.
I still reiterate that no iota of wisdom can ever come out of the mouth of Buhari except from reading a prepared speech
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by UncleJudax(m): 9:10pm On Mar 02
NaijaMutant:He has always been irritating. Problem now is that he is talking too damn much...
Subtle campaign jargons
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by TreasuredGlory: 9:17pm On Mar 02
Oga face front and mind your own business. The northern people are mainly the users of fertilizer. So, definitely, it must have disappeared to the North. Always passing d bucks.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by Neminc: 9:17pm On Mar 02
And the blame game continues
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by osemoses1234(m): 9:17pm On Mar 02
Ote man still carry pass government matter for head like gala abeg make I carry my dogs dey go
19 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by pato51: 9:18pm On Mar 02
gud
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by Pavore9: 9:19pm On Mar 02
Tales by moonlight! PMB should face front.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by Thisis2raw(m): 9:19pm On Mar 02
Under last government snake didn't swallow any money. Under last government monkey didn't swallow any money. Under last government nobody cut Bush with hundreds of millions.
Then lists goes on
6 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by dumodust(m): 9:19pm On Mar 02
SamoaJoe:
not just trucks of human beings, even food meant for IDPs are disappearing and his closest associates are cutting grass for 200million
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by KingLaka: 9:19pm On Mar 02
His mate Reno is coming to reply him. Rubbish old gworo chewing daft useless herdsman
15 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by hokafor(m): 9:20pm On Mar 02
This lowlife have you started again. Blaming games
16 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by ifyalways(f): 9:20pm On Mar 02
Baba babu, what has changed now?
5 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by gurunlocker: 9:20pm On Mar 02
$26bn disappeared miraculously under your clueless government, IDP foods disappeared miraculously under your government. Make we name more?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by enjoy1100: 9:21pm On Mar 02
:oWow
Meanwhile enugu timber market is on fire
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by bobokeshington: 9:21pm On Mar 02
Tired of this clueless government already
8 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by Machinegun91(m): 9:21pm On Mar 02
And miraculous snakes are swallowing millions of naira under this present worst administration.
14 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by petsam11(m): 9:21pm On Mar 02
Just the way snakes and monkeys have been using our money for breakfast and laugh respectively! #Sighs
8 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by asawanathegreat(m): 9:21pm On Mar 02
Buhari is a scam
7 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by Coldfeets: 9:23pm On Mar 02
As far as I am concerned, things don't just disappear in this country.
Rather...
They get swallowed.
3 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by bobokeshington: 9:23pm On Mar 02
NaijaMutant:
God don catch all of una wey shout "sai baba" for 2015
12 Likes
|Re: Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari by shervydman(m): 9:24pm On Mar 02
Buhari n blame game sha....ahn ahn!!
8 Likes
