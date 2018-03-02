Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Trucks Of Fertilizer Disappeared Miraculously Under Previous Governments- Buhari (9450 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari again on Friday took a swipe at his predecessors, saying trucks conveying fertilizer disappeared “miraculously” in transit under previous governments.



Buhari spoke while granting audience to members of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



He expressed delight that contrary to what happened under previous governments, none of the 3,333 trucks that participated in the fertilizer programme of his administration in 2017 got missing.



He promised that his administration would continue to provide adequate security in order to sustain the programme.



“Unlike in previous governments where trucks conveying fertilizer would miraculously disappear in transit, in 2017, none of the 3,333 trucks that participated in this program went missing," the president said.



“I want to assure all participants of the PFI that, we will continue to provide adequate security so that this program, and its positive impact on Nigeria, is sustained."



While acknowledging the partnership among the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and state governors to ensure Nigeria feeds itself, Buhari urged them to continue on the track.



He urged stakeholders to continue to support programmes like the PFI and work together to ensure that the country never returns to the dark days of import dependency



“The rains are upon us. Farmers in the Southern part of the country will be planting soon. We must all do our bit to ensure fertilizer is readily available."



“Therefore, the Ministry of Finance and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority should immediately engage the Governors Forum to conclude their orders."



“The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should conclude the planning for all government programmes for the 2018 season to ensure synergy."





Fraudulent man... you have started jam talking again.... eleribu baba... 161 Likes 10 Shares

Pot calling kettle "black."





He is a violator of the hate speech law. 103 Likes 7 Shares

jonzing man... always blaming 72 Likes 4 Shares

Can this man just shut up? 93 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari is highly irresponsible.



There was corruption under the last admin:

There is corruption now.



School children were kidnapped in Borno under the last admin:

They've been kidnapped in Yobe under this admin.



There was no nepotism under the last admin:

Nepotism is the middle name of this admin.



Trucks of fertilizer disappeared under the last admin: Trucks of human beings are disappearing under this admin.



Bubari your government is taking great delight in failure. Resign or simply drop dead in office you iddiot! 178 Likes 8 Shares

And trucks of moneys appeared in apc lead by buhari reign. 45 Likes 6 Shares

Maybe snake swallow fertilizer 15 Likes 1 Share

A lying, old, dead vegetable... that's what Buhari is. Under the previous government, the minister of Agriculture was one of the best brain we had around. Now Akinwumi Adesina has taken a greater position globally. Because of his performance, corruption in fertilizer distribution was eradicated through e-wallet. We were food sufficient.



You came onboard and destroyed everything with your useless archaic policies, Saddled us with a dead gerontocrat as Agriculture minister while fighting a fake corruption on the pages of newspaper. APC, we are tired of your lies and deceits.



Ndi Ala!



cc



Yarimo Ikpunnu Omenkalives 90 Likes 7 Shares

Hahaha...



Failed president 36 Likes

Dis ppl think we are stupid or wat? Was it not under dis same govt, jus few months ago to b precise dat trucks of petrol disappeared and no one explained how? BH have been completely defeated but yet there have been more attacks by d day. A bag of rice is still stuck at 15-16k, subsidy has been removed but d govt pays "recovery" for fuel.. And Under dis same govt snake and monkey have swallowed money, It is either d President has gone mad or took fura mixed with weed 36 Likes 2 Shares







He is becoming irritating.





I still reiterate that no iota of wisdom can ever come out of the mouth of Buhari except from reading a prepared speech

NaijaMutant:

Buhari should just shut up





He is becoming irritating.





He has always been irritating. Problem now is that he is talking too damn much...

Subtle campaign jargons





Oga face front and mind your own business. The northern people are mainly the users of fertilizer. So, definitely, it must have disappeared to the North. Always passing d bucks. 25 Likes 1 Share

And the blame game continues 17 Likes 2 Shares

Ote man still carry pass government matter for head like gala abeg make I carry my dogs dey go 19 Likes

gud

Tales by moonlight! PMB should face front. 8 Likes 1 Share

Under last government snake didn't swallow any money. Under last government monkey didn't swallow any money. Under last government nobody cut Bush with hundreds of millions.

Then lists goes on 6 Likes

SamoaJoe:

Buhari is highly irresponsible.



There was corruption under the last admin:

There is corruption now.



School children were kidnapped in Borno under the last admin:

They've been kidnapped in Yobe under this admin.



There was no nepotism under the last admin:

Nepotism is the middle name of this admin.



Trucks of fertilizer disappeared under the last admin: Trucks of human beings are disappearing under this admin.



Bubari your government is taking great delight in failure. Resign or simply drop dead in office you iddiot!

not just trucks of human beings, even food meant for IDPs are disappearing and his closest associates are cutting grass for 200million

His mate Reno is coming to reply him. Rubbish old gworo chewing daft useless herdsman 15 Likes

This lowlife have you started again. Blaming games 16 Likes

Baba babu, what has changed now? 5 Likes

$26bn disappeared miraculously under your clueless government, IDP foods disappeared miraculously under your government. Make we name more? 15 Likes 1 Share

:oWow









Meanwhile enugu timber market is on fire

Tired of this clueless government already 8 Likes

And miraculous snakes are swallowing millions of naira under this present worst administration. 14 Likes

Just the way snakes and monkeys have been using our money for breakfast and laugh respectively! #Sighs 8 Likes

Buhari is a scam 7 Likes

As far as I am concerned, things don't just disappear in this country.



Rather...



They get swallowed. 3 Likes

NaijaMutant:

Buhari should just shut up





He is becoming irritating.





I still reiterate that wisdom can ever come out of the mouth of Buhari except from reading a prepared speech

God don catch all of una wey shout "sai baba" for 2015 God don catch all of una wey shout "sai baba" for 2015 12 Likes