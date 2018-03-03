Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Baby With 4 Hands And 3 Legs Born In Zaria, Kaduna (Photos) (20950 Views)

Strangely, Hawwa’u was not perturbed about the physique of her baby. She told Daily Trust that she regarded it as part of the might of Allah. “Both of them are female. Of course, one would have loved to deliver the babies without any deformity. But since Allah in His infinite mercy had decided to create the twins like this, what can I do? This is why you see me relaxed, and I love them both.







The only peculiar behaviour exhibited by the deformed twin, is a big appetite. Apart from that. She is normal like any other baby. Have you forgotten that I carried her in my womb for nine months? I love my daughter and I know that she is human, despite her physical challenge," Hawwa’u said, adding that she has given birth three times before now, making the twins her fourth delivery during her six years of marriage. .





Similarly, Hawwa’u said she doesn’t attend ante-natal sessions, saying that she delivered her other children at home, same as the twins. A doctor at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Dr. Umar Abdul’aziz, said the extra leg and hands can be removed and the little girl can have a normal life.



That's serious. Thank God for the life of Christian's of yesterday, today and forever more.. All the bad fins ov dis world are from the other religion....Am really sure i do'nt called somebody name, before all the bad egg's in Nairaland will quote me wrongly!! 3 Likes

Product of an Alien 7 Likes

Happening in India now in Nigeria 7 Likes 1 Share

fear north 10 Likes

Why is that all this kind of strange ocurrance are common in the North? 24 Likes 1 Share

WTF ! 1 Like

Very brave woman, may Allah strengthen her. There should be surgical procedures for this though. 23 Likes

Nonsense people all the bad things in this world is from them 8 Likes

help us oh Lord

Simply 'absorbed' the reminant of a twin that couldn't survive the harrowing embrologic processes of fetal developments especially in a poverty-stricken region where Medical infrastructure and care-giving is at its lowest ebb in Sub-saharan Africa. 47 Likes

This world will soon end











A good pediatric surgeon and a good hospital can take care of this and the baby will have a good chance of survival. I hope he/she does. Good luck child! You need it in this "****hole" of a country A case of an undeveloped twin. A good prenatal check up could have detected this. But alas this woman is not a resident in Aso Rock or a government house to be flown abroadA good pediatric surgeon and a good hospital can take care of this and the baby will have a good chance of survival. I hope he/she does. Good luck child! You need it in this "****hole" of a country 21 Likes

Some people in Her village and those in Our Nairaland Village will say it is the handiwork of Witches and Wizard...

Some will even say it's her Step mother.

Just watch their comments above and below... 1 Share

Effect of inbreeding 1 Like

Mortal kombat, Goro remake. 1 Like

SO?



THERE IS NO BIG DEAL ABOUT THIS BIRTH.



SHE WAS CARRYING TWINS, BUT HER EGGS DID NOT DIVIDE PROPERLY ON TIME HENCE THE BABIES ARE CO-JOINED.





OUR STUPID CULTURE AND PEOPLE WILL NOW BE MAKING SACRIFICES TO THE gods WHOM THEY STUPIDLY BELIEVE HAS A HAND IN THIS.



WE SEEM TO VERY EASILY TRUST OUR VERY USELESS gods WHO CAN NOT EVEN MAKE NEPA WORK.



THE WOMAN DID NOT DO ANYTHING WRONG.





THE CHILD SHE GAVE BIRTH TO IS NOT A WITCH OR ANYTHING.





WE MUST UNDERSTAND HOW SCIENCE WORKS. UNFORTUNATELY, SCIENCE DID NOT WORK FULLY FOR THE WOMAN.





A GOOD MEDICAL TEAM SHOULD VERY EASILY REMOVE THE UNFORMED BABY AND THE OTHER BABY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE A VERY HEALTHY LIFE. 5 Likes

Horrible ... This is witchcraft



Meanwhile the idiot upstairs say nah mortal kombat #goro mumu 1 Like

emmykey0128:

Why is that all this kind of strange ocurrance are common in the North? u well? u well? 1 Like

Lol...Octopus

I need logical answers for this



may they receive help soon I know this is a kind of conjoined twins... But, WHAT WAS THE SIN OF THIS INNOCENT BABY TO BE BORN LIKE THISmay they receive help soon 1 Like

This might be due to exposure to radioactive substances oh.



Blood of Allah 1 Like

Genetic mayhap

buhari's regime will not kill me....nt only hardship but abnormalities everywhere 3 Likes

After doing this everyday, what do you expect his semen to produce? 4 Likes 1 Share

There are some things that sometimes you find it difficult to explain. May God be with them

ThankGod she said it's the work of Allah not God. Because God can not give a child like this. I now understand how Satan Intrude into a better plan created by God because of the weakness of men. 1 Like

Lord! 1 Like