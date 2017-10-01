₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,042 members, 3,840,535 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) (707 Views)
Monkey Pox Outbreak: Important Things You Should Know About Monkeypox / Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined / Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:20pm
A Facebook user identified as Daniel Igoche, has raised an alarm after meeting a little girl with the symptom of the dreaded Monkeypox virus in Kaduna state. According to him, the little girl has only been treated with traditional roots and herbs due to financial constraint. The young man is calling on the Kaduna state authorities to look into the matter before it gets worse.
Twelves persons have been reportedly quarantined in Bayelsa state after the first case of suspected monkeypox infection was reported a few days ago. The virus later spread to the neighbouring state of Rivers.
Nigerians are required to always wash their hands, avoid monkeys, bush meats, and dead animals as well as be on the lookout for symptoms which often manifests as various stages of rash and an intense weakness of the body, severe pains, among other things.
Samples from suspected victims in Bayelsa and Rivers have been sent to the World Health Organisation, WHO, laboratory in Dakar, Senegal for confirmation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/young-girl-spotted-symptoms-deadly-monkeypox-virus-kaduna-photos.html
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:21pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:21pm
This one no be monkey pox nah
Look am well
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by bedspread: 9:22pm
Hmmm....LORD SAVE UR PEOPLE... this thin is fast spreading
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by MasViews: 9:22pm
Oh God, protect your servants.
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 9:23pm
Arewa youths now!
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by chalsnoble(m): 9:29pm
and am sure it started from the North
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:30pm
This shi is scary!
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by ruggedised: 9:32pm
Where's my uk visa?? I'm leaving this country
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:05pm
poo started from the north nah
Can't wait for this country to split
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:06pm
nigeria health system is poor.
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by imarrpopson: 10:06pm
Market your iTunes gift card and bitcoins with me. With instant payment into your bank account. I buy the following denominations of iTunes card.
$5 ➡Many pieces
$10 ➡Many pieces
$15 ➡Many pieces
$25 ➡Many pieces
$50 ➡Many pieces
$75 ➡Many pieces
$100. ➡Many pieces
**you can trust us 100%
**no used card please
08100557145 whatsapp/call
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 10:06pm
mmm
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:06pm
dannytoe:.
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by OCTAVO: 10:06pm
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by dessz(m): 10:06pm
D guy still get mind snap pishure.
Me, I don run tey-tey.
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 10:07pm
Ok
|Re: Girl Spotted With Symptoms Of Monkeypox In Kaduna (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 10:07pm
This thing is spreading and the brainless buhari is quiet about it
(0) (Reply)
Staphylococcus Aureus / The Best Way To Get Sexy Female Abs / It Increases The Level Of Testosterone At Peak Smoothly And Efficiently
Viewing this topic: garantus2, Ebiji, Hoctechs22, EWAagoyin(m), Sweetyie(f), Asology(m), patroccini, itsIYKE(m), Mypeople2(m), dominicnuel(m), offegas(m), Florblu(f), highername, hostine316(m), Dapromzy333(m), Silvertrinity(f), Chatlaury(f), softworker(m), Doutimi3(m), coolplanet, Yksoul(m), Ritasnr, olujinmisamson1(m), tosan245(m), Giannakopoulos(f), Muobosky010, Klansman11(m), Jaypower2(m), playboy99(m), latup4real(m), Esepayan(m), kenness, bunminikan(m), emvuatt, Mcdion, SarFakky, kevaxa(m), omartins(m), stonedigital, bengasyll(m), DaniDani(m), Vicargeneral, gdcomms, DIG1, darkenkach(m), UduMgbo1, Suntemi(m), Lukandah00001(m), Flashh, homopoliticus, zubino(m), favourmic(m), KaBabs1, deturla(m), brudiga, ovuru2(m), niyilagun(m), esorison(m), pocal, Menzy86(m), Blaiseikenna50, wasak(m), elobyobi, zeehanny1, whatofyou, stanaik2000, charky, sorextee(m), ChrisChino(m), Oluwolex2000(m), Donbosco22, Sirwifi, Chevronstaff, Mayorbb, chinonso23(m), fuckingAyaya(m), Mrdecent(m), anthony533(m), Obiyolucky1, skajove(m), honeyjoyce(f), LexngtonSteele, Fayoski, omotolly22(f), attention007(m), Monaco2(m), Lordwize(m), ecolime(m), Fourcade(m), blacq2009(m), aribs(m), yungest(m), Nicestibk(m), prinxpalax(m), ELpriist(m), Elijah348, OCTAVO, Sleekydee(m), Jerroryb123, idpomping, Lilshorecords(m), adanny01(m), ladywise, kagari, Bamidele539, seuncyber(m), mtngloetiartel, OKWUSIGO(m), usbcable(m), Vado(m), cutebobo(m), makydebbie(f), boman2014, tnerro, letusbepieces, erasergozy, DrBasit(m), ammyluv2002(f), olaleks007(m), konjinus(m), Tallest45(m), Blazinraj01(f), africo13610, Chikkichukky(f), BigIyanga, shaiyne(m), Softhands(m), fioella(f), tony1305, Profkomolafe(m), BrutalJab, Factfinder1(f), efemena12, lalasticlala(m), MrPresident1, Stevengerd(m), chiranking(m), drotba(m), pinkguy(m), Lambanoo(m), deleyola, juce, fidalgo19, Precious91(m), elantraceey(f), debris, mangood74, Rhips, cosmatika(m), lanre4u99(m), clefstone(m), Cherokee(m), Omopasito, swimcash(m), MGeey(f), potent5(m), dannyhopy(f), whitewalkers(m), Urchee, gulfer, mykh01(m), Godson201333(m), greatme2good(f), iamgruth(m), DonBenny77(m), khalidjnr(m), assemble, Alighoda2(m), atiteb4, nomaison(m), dtechbaze(m), umbawo(m), kaydguru, Empireland, dessz(m), daniella04, akowe2(m), DeBlunt, ruggedtimi(m), ejifranks(m), EazyMoh(m), Positivepoint(m), shinarlaura(f) and 258 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23