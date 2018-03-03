₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by londonrivals: 12:01pm
The rapper shared a photo of himself and his lady love, actress Juliet Ibrahim and wrote;
Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I’m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You’ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love. I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You’re everything I hope for, you’re everything I need, you are so...wait, that’s from a song ? lol. To my love, my world, my everything @julietibrahim Happy Birthday, beautiful
http://www.metronaija.ng/world-everything-iceberg-slim-celebrates-juliet-ibrahim/
5 Likes
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by DrinkLimca(m): 12:07pm
A lady is only your everything when you have put a ring on her finger and you have done the appropriate rights with her family..
until then, she is all men's world and we are all free to fork her based on highest bidding...
ice berg should stop deceiving herself. a lady like Juliet will never be loyal..
The mentality of most baby mamas like Juliet, Tonto dikeh and the rest ladies, is that they already have a child so they got nothing to loss that forking around for the money..
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by chriskosherbal(m): 12:09pm
Is good to love you bae if and only if she loves you back ..
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by Immaculatesnow(m): 12:12pm
ugly cow
1 Like
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by emeijeh(m): 12:17pm
DrinkLimca:
Are you for real?!
Fermented Limca I guess
23 Likes
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by DrinkLimca(m): 12:20pm
emeijeh:It was a mistake..
3 Likes
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by krissconnect(m): 12:29pm
If I eat that gals ass for a minute, I'll never be hungry agen
10 Likes
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by FruitCakes(f): 12:30pm
DrinkLimca:
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by DrinkLimca(m): 12:40pm
FruitCakes:why the moniker fruit cake?
what's sweet about you?
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by datopaper(m): 12:54pm
Sweet talk
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by soberdrunk(m): 12:54pm
Starworld or Zee world?
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by cpeye: 12:55pm
Marry her now make you stop to dey waste that space, boys empty for line abeg if u no ready
2 Likes
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by nicomoney: 12:55pm
u mean say dem Neva break up
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by madenigga(m): 12:56pm
I Love u Juliet Ibrahim.
I know am not a celebrity but i have 1000instagran followers. I am a graduate of uniport I own 2 cars a duplex and 3 other houses i put up for rent and i own businesses that earn me over 400k a month and am aiming at being a billionaire one day. I want u sooo much from the days of snake girls. Because of u i once dated a girl dat has ur kind of face not coz i liked her but since i cudnt hv u i wanted a reminder.
You are my love.
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by emmyid(m): 12:56pm
This Icebergs ain't really as ugly as I had thought O! He should just change his hair style, and stop dressing like a 17 years old teenager. Until then, he is an Ass hole not fitted for Julieth....
4 Likes
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by mschubby: 12:57pm
Happy Birthday Beautiful Lady
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by YoungDaNaval(m): 12:57pm
Your money bag too
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by 007author(m): 12:57pm
If I can just fvck this hoe for one night...... I will not cum at all
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by millomaniac: 12:58pm
Guy kukuma marry the
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by uckyra(f): 12:58pm
why are people wishing for the downfall of this two? happy birthday swethrt
2 Likes
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by Funmicoconuts(f): 12:59pm
Love oh love
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by nairavsdollars(f): 1:00pm
We know you are lying but continue
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by xtiandamondre(m): 1:02pm
madenigga:
Your brain must be paining you
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 1:02pm
32 yrs just marry already.
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by Partnerbiz3: 1:04pm
Love birds
20% discount on 9mobile.
See below..
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by Mandrake007(m): 1:04pm
I pray for a day every regular Nigerian girl will look like juliet,epitome of beauty.
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by madenigga(m): 1:05pm
xtiandamondre:Jealousy
|Re: Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" by seyizma(m): 1:05pm
If mesef grab dat ass, I go dey insert bible verse inside quran ayah.
