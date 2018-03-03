Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iceberg Slim Celebrates Juliet Ibrahim's 32nd Birthday: "My World, Everything!" (10806 Views)

Victoria Kimani Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Bikini Photos / Damilola Adegbite Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Sexy Photos / Lydia Forson Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I’m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You’ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love. I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You’re everything I hope for, you’re everything I need, you are so...wait, that’s from a song ? lol. To my love, my world, my everything @julietibrahim Happy Birthday, beautiful



http://www.metronaija.ng/world-everything-iceberg-slim-celebrates-juliet-ibrahim/ The rapper shared a photo of himself and his lady love, actress Juliet Ibrahim and wrote;Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I’m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You’ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love. I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You’re everything I hope for, you’re everything I need, you are so...wait, that’s from a song ? lol. To my love, my world, my everything @julietibrahim Happy Birthday, beautiful 5 Likes

A lady is only your everything when you have put a ring on her finger and you have done the appropriate rights with her family..



until then, she is all men's world and we are all free to fork her based on highest bidding...



ice berg should stop deceiving herself. a lady like Juliet will never be loyal..



The mentality of most baby mamas like Juliet, Tonto dikeh and the rest ladies, is that they already have a child so they got nothing to loss that forking around for the money.. 28 Likes 2 Shares

Is good to love you bae if and only if she loves you back ..

ugly cow 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

A lady is only your everything when you have put a ring on her finger nails and you have done the appropriate rights with her family...

Are you for real?!





Fermented Limca I guess ?!Fermented Limca I guess 23 Likes

emeijeh:



Are you for real?!



Fermented linkage I guess It was a mistake.. 3 Likes

If I eat that gals ass for a minute, I'll never be hungry agen 10 Likes

DrinkLimca:

It was a mistake.. 5 Likes 3 Shares

FruitCakes:

why the moniker fruit cake?



what's sweet about you?

Sweet talk

Starworld or Zee world?

Marry her now make you stop to dey waste that space, boys empty for line abeg if u no ready 2 Likes

u mean say dem Neva break up

I Love u Juliet Ibrahim.

I know am not a celebrity but i have 1000instagran followers. I am a graduate of uniport I own 2 cars a duplex and 3 other houses i put up for rent and i own businesses that earn me over 400k a month and am aiming at being a billionaire one day. I want u sooo much from the days of snake girls. Because of u i once dated a girl dat has ur kind of face not coz i liked her but since i cudnt hv u i wanted a reminder.



You are my love.

This Icebergs ain't really as ugly as I had thought O! He should just change his hair style, and stop dressing like a 17 years old teenager. Until then, he is an Ass hole not fitted for Julieth.... 4 Likes

Happy Birthday Beautiful Lady

Your money bag too

If I can just fvck this hoe for one night...... I will not cum at all

Guy kukuma marry the girl woman na aaa. time is going oooo

why are people wishing for the downfall of this two? happy birthday swethrt 2 Likes

Love oh love

We know you are lying but continue

madenigga:

I Love u Juliet Ibrahim.

I know am not a celebrity but i have 1000instagran followers. I am a graduate of uniport I own 2 cars a duplex and 3 other houses i put up for rent and i own businesses that earn me over 400k a month and am aiming at being a billionaire one day. I want u sooo much from the days of snake girls. Because of u i once dated a girl dat has ur kind of face not coz i liked her but since i cudnt hv u i wanted a reminder.



You are my love.

Your brain must be paining you Your brain must be paining you 5 Likes 1 Share

32 yrs just marry already.

Love birds





20% discount on 9mobile.



See below..

I pray for a day every regular Nigerian girl will look like juliet,epitome of beauty.

xtiandamondre:





Your brain must be paining you Jealousy Jealousy