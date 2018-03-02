



He revealed this during his diary session last night when Big Brother asked Teddy which relationship in the house he felt was genuine, he said just his and probably Alex and Leo.Then he went on to say, when he got into the house, he told everyone who cared to listen that he had a girlfriend.



He said he even let Bam Bam know and told her not to come close. However, as time went by, their arguments stopped and he got to see a different side of her.



He said that doesn’t change the fact that he has a girlfriend. On a second thought, he said he hopes he still does, considering what has gone down in the house between himself and Bam Bam.



In essence, he defined the situation with Bam Bam as just having fun despite having sex with her in the toilet on live TV.





