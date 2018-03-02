₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by ajibolajiblo: 12:02pm
Big Brother Naija housemate Teddy A has reportedly revealed that his relationship with fellow housemate Bam Bam is just for show.
He revealed this during his diary session last night when Big Brother asked Teddy which relationship in the house he felt was genuine, he said just his and probably Alex and Leo.Then he went on to say, when he got into the house, he told everyone who cared to listen that he had a girlfriend.
He said he even let Bam Bam know and told her not to come close. However, as time went by, their arguments stopped and he got to see a different side of her.
He said that doesn’t change the fact that he has a girlfriend. On a second thought, he said he hopes he still does, considering what has gone down in the house between himself and Bam Bam.
In essence, he defined the situation with Bam Bam as just having fun despite having sex with her in the toilet on live TV.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by krissconnect(m): 12:09pm
U have a gf and u call it just having fun? How stupid and useless some pple can be. What if u catch ur gf just having fun wit some oda guy too? Hope ull term it "just". Ode
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Fukafuka: 1:39pm
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by cpeye: 1:39pm
They're adults... Na una palava...
But mehn if na the bam bam best picture be this, she worwor oh
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Foolish44: 1:40pm
The Girl too worwor
Tufiakwa
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by kkkp: 1:40pm
Chelsea and man city match na when
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Africanalert: 1:40pm
Bad guy boldly written on his face
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by ArcGibson: 1:40pm
Free sex show...
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Phelix01(m): 1:40pm
Na ur life, make sure u use CD
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Justbeingreal(m): 1:41pm
This is the problem Facing relationships in this generation, how can someone on live TV o(talk less of the ones that cheats codedly) seen bleeping and kissing another person and still say they are in a relationship.
That's how you will see a girl/guy cheating even after been caught will still be using the word my bf/gf
Na people when de condole shits for relationship de give ppl this nerves.
The moment one cheats on you guy/babes don't call that a relationship again.
I'm beginning to get so irritated with relationships
No loyalty, make we nor de deceive ourselves.
This show tho has no point.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Foolish44: 1:41pm
kkkp:
Na Tomorrow
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by trustyshoess(f): 1:42pm
Issokay. His girlfriend is probably also having fun with another guy
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by princeade86(m): 1:42pm
that's what happens to many ladies.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by mexix: 1:42pm
No matter how hard we try to avoid these BBN stuff, they keep pushing it down our throat....we care less biko
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by nsiazu: 1:42pm
Imagine a church girl
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Gungnir: 1:42pm
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Chiscomax(m): 1:43pm
f
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Fuckgodndjesus: 1:43pm
Baby mama actually.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Mandrake007(m): 1:44pm
it's just a game these ladies are delusional if they believe whatever they do inside bears any significance or will continue outside it's for just fun....i've got to be in BBN next year
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Fukafuka: 1:44pm
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Zico5(m): 1:44pm
Awon were. No moral standard whatsoever.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Fuckgodndjesus: 1:44pm
mexix:No one Is forcing it down you retaŕds throats none of you are forced to click on the thread there are tons of other posts on the frontpage.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Ladynia2(f): 1:44pm
I hate bbn.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by money121(m): 1:45pm
Ok
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by hammer6F: 1:45pm
NA THIS NONSENSE YORUBA DEY VEX SAY CEEC NO ENTER.
USE ANYHOW U LIKE AND DUMP. NA TISSUE PAPER!
THE MEN IN BBNAIJA HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER.
cc: amarabae, ngozi123
P.S. NEXTTIME YORUBA DECIDE TO ORGANISE A PORN SET, THEY SHOULD NEVER IN THEIR LIFE INCLUDE OUR IGBO WOMEN AGAIN.
6 YORUBA MEN AND 6 YORUBA WOMEN NOT OUR IGBO WOMEN. #
THEN, I WILL BE HAPPY TO WATCH THE ENTERTAINMENT.
YORUBA DO IT ALONE.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by rawlineo2000(m): 1:49pm
fun indeed.
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by airprinz(m): 1:49pm
It's fun to you, ba? What yhu did is called life cheating
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by Ken57ngnn: 1:50pm
|Re: Sex In The Toilet: BamBam & I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend - Teddy A by LesbianBoy(m): 1:51pm
This guy wanted to tear that girl's pvssy! She kept checking her pvssy after the whole 'show' in the toilet
