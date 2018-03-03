₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by vanessaRN(f): 12:06pm
Special Guest Of Honours Have Begin To Arrive Kano For The Wedding Fatiha Of Ganduje‘s Daughter, Fatima And Gov. Ajimobi‘s Son Idris Abiola Ajimobi Which Will Take Place Today At Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II Place, Kano.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/03/photos-guests-governors-children-wedding-kano-today-faaji2018/
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 12:34pm
money is good ooo
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 1:01pm
Peace and jobs for people from both places guaranteed in either places...
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by realborn(m): 1:12pm
Sincerely there is no basis for pomp and pageantry by politicians and their families at these trying times of deprivation, unemployment, kidnapping, unnecessary killings by militias and insurgents.
I wish the couple a happy married life!
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by georjay(m): 1:54pm
chai
See yahaya bello...
yesterday Abuja
today Kano
tomorrow....
kogi people what have you done to deserve this punishment
sha una ndo oooo
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by sallylet(m): 1:55pm
They block roads everywhere here in kano because of d wedding.. People here worship riches
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:55pm
Conjugal bliss to the couple.
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 1:56pm
if person manage kidnap one that person Don blow ooh... where is Evans when we need him.
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by elyte89: 1:57pm
D rich will always marry d rich,forget Bollywood,dey re not realistic
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Professor101(m): 1:57pm
issorite
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by henrixx(m): 1:58pm
hm. governor yahaya just dey travel up and Dan. governor of tourism
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by yomalex(m): 1:58pm
hmm
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by EasterDell: 1:59pm
I believe!
Our leaders are just elected to dresswell, attend functions and take photographs.
Finish!
. . . and steal some money as souvenier.
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 1:59pm
realborn:So they shouldnt marry their kids off because they are in office right? I cant understand why you guys always drag politics into anything the politician are doing as if they are not human and have no life of their own
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Tender1(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 2:01pm
henrixx:Let him enjoy his youthful days...
2019 shall tell...
#PVC LOADED...
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Jamaticulus(m): 2:02pm
Across the Niger. Ganduje loves the southwest ooh
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Nowenuse: 2:02pm
Fulanis are now intermarrying their way into the elites of Yoruba land just like they did with Hausas and have been doing in Ilorin.
Very soon it will now be Fulani-Yoruba as one ethnic group of the South-west.
Now imagine if this Ajimobi's son becomes the governor of Oyo state tomorrow and fulani herdsmen started attacking Oyo state. Do you think he will be hard on the fulani herdsmen? Hell NO! He will never want to hurt his wife's people. ... Infact it will start from now. Watch how Gov Ajimobi will start pampering fulani herdsmen in Oyo state. Fulani herdsmen are now 1st inlaws of Oyo state
Exactly what is happening in Nasarawa, no matter how fulanis kill Nasarawa indigenes, Al-Makura is never disturbed. His wife and first lady of the state is a fulani woman and he will never want to hurt his wife's people.
Fulanis are very smart people. Marry into the elite class of a place and gain very strong influence there.
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 2:04pm
Since my papa no be governor
Make I face front
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by emmalord(m): 2:06pm
money is speaking any idea waiting.
vanessaRN:
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Philinho(m): 2:07pm
The rich for the rich .we are all going to be rich. Let d poor say i am RICH
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by MrPeterson(m): 2:07pm
The rich marry the rich. Very soon one of the couple will be in the house of rep or senate.
Each time i want to swallow garri and I remember ordinary snake swallow 36million naira, i just lose appetite.
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by mj02: 2:08pm
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by unikdrumz: 2:08pm
and so?
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by wink2015: 2:11pm
WHY IS THE RICH MARRYING THE RICH AND NOT THE RICH MARRYING THE POOR?
Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbenedion ( The Esama of Benin Kingdom ) and father of the Ex-governor of Edo state, Chief Lucky Igbenedion refuse to give his daughter to poor men.
His son refuse to marry poor women.
MUST THE RICH BE FOR THE RICH AND THE POOR BE FOR THE POOR.
Can't rich men marry poor women and poor men marry rich women.
I just dey pass.
MAKE I SIT DON LOOK!
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by wink2015: 2:15pm
WHERE IS THE PICTURES OF THE COUPLES.
Why governor Ajimobi and governor Ganduje photobombing us.
WE NEED THE PICTURE OR PHOTOS OF THE COUPLES THAT IS WEDDING!
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Alariiwo: 2:15pm
Olowo n sore olowo..
This marriage will shift Yoruba guys attention to pretty damsels in the North.
I hope Igbo girls won't come out to cry marginalization by Yoruba angels. Too many overripe ones around.
|Re: Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) by smartolala: 2:16pm
Yahya Bello matter is now a serious issue
