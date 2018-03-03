Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Guests At Fateema Ganduje And Idris Ajimobi's Wedding In Kano (Photos) (7908 Views)

Special Guest Of Honours Have Begin To Arrive Kano For The Wedding Fatiha Of Ganduje‘s Daughter, Fatima And Gov. Ajimobi‘s Son Idris Abiola Ajimobi Which Will Take Place Today At Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II Place, Kano.



money is good ooo 4 Likes

Peace and jobs for people from both places guaranteed in either places... 2 Likes





I wish the couple a happy married life!



Sincerely there is no basis for pomp and pageantry by politicians and their families at these trying times of deprivation, unemployment, kidnapping, unnecessary killings by militias and insurgents.I wish the couple a happy married life! 9 Likes









See yahaya bello...

yesterday Abuja

today Kano



tomorrow....











kogi people what have you done to deserve this punishment



sha una ndo oooo chaiSee yahaya bello...yesterday Abujatoday Kanotomorrow....kogi people what have you done to deserve this punishmentsha una ndo oooo 13 Likes

They block roads everywhere here in kano because of d wedding.. People here worship riches 3 Likes

Conjugal bliss to the couple.

if person manage kidnap one that person Don blow ooh... where is Evans when we need him. 3 Likes

D rich will always marry d rich,forget Bollywood,dey re not realistic 2 Likes

hm. governor yahaya just dey travel up and Dan. governor of tourism 1 Like

hmm

I believe!



Our leaders are just elected to dresswell, attend functions and take photographs.



Finish!





. . . and steal some money as souvenier. 1 Like

So they shouldnt marry their kids off because they are in office right? I cant understand why you guys always drag politics into anything the politician are doing as if they are not human and have no life of their own So they shouldnt marry their kids off because they are in office right? I cant understand why you guys always drag politics into anything the politician are doing as if they are not human and have no life of their own

hm. governor yahaya just dey travel up and Dan. governor of tourism Let him enjoy his youthful days...
2019 shall tell...
#PVC LOADED...

2019 shall tell...

#PVC LOADED... Let him enjoy his youthful days...2019 shall tell...#PVC LOADED...

Across the Niger. Ganduje loves the southwest ooh





Very soon it will now be Fulani-Yoruba as one ethnic group of the South-west.



Now imagine if this Ajimobi's son becomes the governor of Oyo state tomorrow and fulani herdsmen started attacking Oyo state. Do you think he will be hard on the fulani herdsmen? Hell NO! He will never want to hurt his wife's people. ... Infact it will start from now. Watch how Gov Ajimobi will start pampering fulani herdsmen in Oyo state. Fulani herdsmen are now 1st inlaws of Oyo state



Exactly what is happening in Nasarawa, no matter how fulanis kill Nasarawa indigenes, Al-Makura is never disturbed. His wife and first lady of the state is a fulani woman and he will never want to hurt his wife's people.



Fulanis are very smart people. Marry into the elite class of a place and gain very strong influence there. Fulanis are now intermarrying their way into the elites of Yoruba land just like they did with Hausas and have been doing in Ilorin.Very soon it will now be Fulani-Yoruba as one ethnic group of the South-west.Now imagine if this Ajimobi's son becomes the governor of Oyo state tomorrow and fulani herdsmen started attacking Oyo state. Do you think he will be hard on the fulani herdsmen? Hell NO! He will never want to hurt his wife's people. ... Infact it will start from now. Watch how Gov Ajimobi will start pampering fulani herdsmen in Oyo state. Fulani herdsmen are now 1st inlaws of Oyo stateExactly what is happening in Nasarawa, no matter how fulanis kill Nasarawa indigenes, Al-Makura is never disturbed. His wife and first lady of the state is a fulani woman and he will never want to hurt his wife's people.Fulanis are very smart people. Marry into the elite class of a place and gain very strong influence there. 2 Likes 1 Share

Since my papa no be governor









Make I face front

money is speaking any idea waiting.

The rich for the rich .we are all going to be rich. Let d poor say i am RICH 1 Like

The rich marry the rich. Very soon one of the couple will be in the house of rep or senate.

Each time i want to swallow garri and I remember ordinary snake swallow 36million naira, i just lose appetite. 2 Likes

WHY IS THE RICH MARRYING THE RICH AND NOT THE RICH MARRYING THE POOR?



Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbenedion ( The Esama of Benin Kingdom ) and father of the Ex-governor of Edo state, Chief Lucky Igbenedion refuse to give his daughter to poor men.



His son refuse to marry poor women.



MUST THE RICH BE FOR THE RICH AND THE POOR BE FOR THE POOR.



Can't rich men marry poor women and poor men marry rich women.



I just dey pass.



MAKE I SIT DON LOOK!

WHERE IS THE PICTURES OF THE COUPLES.



Why governor Ajimobi and governor Ganduje photobombing us.



WE NEED THE PICTURE OR PHOTOS OF THE COUPLES THAT IS WEDDING!

Olowo n sore olowo..



This marriage will shift Yoruba guys attention to pretty damsels in the North.



I hope Igbo girls won't come out to cry marginalization by Yoruba angels. Too many overripe ones around. 2 Likes