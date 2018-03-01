Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen (6061 Views)

Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information / PHOTO: Dino Melaye's Constituent Bowing To Him / Lady Blasts Dino Melaye For "I Thank God For My Bullet Proof Car" Post (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





2019 is fast approaching and the ever controversial Senator, Dino Melaye seems to be interested after his recent fracas with the federal government.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photo-dino-melaye-for-president-poster.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 Could this be true2019 is fast approaching and the ever controversial Senator, Dino Melaye seems to be interested after his recent fracas with the federal government.cc lalasticlala mynd44

He has the right to contest.



I'll prefer him in Aso rock to having Buhari there 4 Likes

God forbid the day that people like him will govern this country.

Hes a joke and will always be because he's good at that. 7 Likes

We need a strong candidate to send bubu back to Daura





As for Dino, no single F*ck is given for you, strong candidate needed We need a strong candidate to send bubu back to DauraAs for Dino, no single F*ck is given for you, strong candidate needed

Nawa for Nigeria ooo!













Which way? 1 Like

Nigeria and brazen politicians. 1 Like



Let see what will happen under 24hrs of his rule i laugh in ChineseLet see what will happen under 24hrs of his rule 1 Like

Baba will buy spaceship and put in his garrage 2 Likes

He is better than Bullhari in all ramifications.

buhari is buying cows and you want us to vote this one that will be using our money to buy cars, ko possible 4 Likes 1 Share

good good

This might not be his intention

BrutalJab:

He is better than Bullhari in all ramifications.





Same way we preferred buhari to Jonathan.

Guess it is an unending cycle... Same way we preferred buhari to Jonathan.Guess it is an unending cycle... 2 Likes

A man who can't manage his home, how can he successfully manage a heterogenous country as Nigeria? 2 Likes

[color=#770077][/color] Nigerians dey say d devil u no is beta Dan d angel u don't no.

Work of political enemies

I like how the man agitates for good governance but sometimes he act childish

incompetency everywhere. damn 1 Like

will this man not use our money to buy exotic cars when elected the president of this nation.. 2 Likes

Devil carry gun









Make good people face front 1 Like

Dino Melaye is a real comic relief...only purpose of that poster is to embarass the dullardeen. The clueless disgrace of a president must be writing new letters to the queen of england by now

Dino the sexy senator

I don't mind voting for you if only you can make me your first lady.

E









Enough of old age and cluelessness ?

He resemble "Pappy Luwe" in the poster.... 1 Like

papoudaupolos :

God forbid the day that people like him will govern this country.

Hes a joke and will always be because he's good at that.







I want to pray the same prayer with you but Trump comes to mind then i hold my peace.



If Americans can elect Trump Nigerians will elect this joke of man. God forbid the day that people like him will govern this country.Hes a joke and will always be because he's good at that.I want to pray the same prayer with you but Trump comes to mind then i hold my peace.If Americans can elect Trump Nigerians will elect this joke of man.

clown.zif did one win,God forbid, he''ll turn a so rock to nite club with his Ajekuiya band. clown.zif did one win,God forbid, he''ll turn a so rock to nite club with his Ajekuiya band.

Lol.. ...what a joke

The campaign line will go thus

Vote senator ajeku iya for president

���������

FortifiedCity:

He has the right to contest.



I'll prefer him in Aso rock to having Buhari there You prefer to have him in Aso Rock as what

*Comedian

*Musician Or

*A Fashionista You prefer to have him in Aso Rock as what*Comedian*MusicianOr*A Fashionista

VIJAYOFEM:



You prefer to have him in Aso Rock as what

*Comedian

*Musician Or

*A Fashionista VIJAYOFEM:



You prefer to have him in Aso Rock as what

*Comedian

*Musician Or

*A Fashionista he'll use our flag to sew Agba with his Ajekuiya crew he'll use our flag to sew Agba with his Ajekuiya crew