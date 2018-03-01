₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by 247frolicboss(m): 1:35pm
Could this be true
2019 is fast approaching and the ever controversial Senator, Dino Melaye seems to be interested after his recent fracas with the federal government.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photo-dino-melaye-for-president-poster.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by FortifiedCity: 1:38pm
He has the right to contest.
I'll prefer him in Aso rock to having Buhari there
4 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by papoudaupolos: 1:40pm
God forbid the day that people like him will govern this country.
Hes a joke and will always be because he's good at that.
7 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by xclusiveguy4(m): 1:58pm
We need a strong candidate to send bubu back to Daura
As for Dino, no single F*ck is given for you, strong candidate needed
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by PEPPERified: 1:59pm
Nawa for Nigeria ooo!
Which way?
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by yoyouyou: 1:59pm
Nigeria and brazen politicians.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by kuzeeboy: 1:59pm
i laugh in Chinese
Let see what will happen under 24hrs of his rule
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by ufinity(m): 1:59pm
Baba will buy spaceship and put in his garrage
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by BrutalJab: 1:59pm
He is better than Bullhari in all ramifications.
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by uchman48(m): 1:59pm
buhari is buying cows and you want us to vote this one that will be using our money to buy cars, ko possible
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by steeltu(m): 2:01pm
good
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by koolgee(m): 2:02pm
This might not be his intention
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by Izzystevens: 2:03pm
BrutalJab:
Same way we preferred buhari to Jonathan.
Guess it is an unending cycle...
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by nairavsdollars(f): 2:03pm
A man who can't manage his home, how can he successfully manage a heterogenous country as Nigeria?
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by demmydy: 2:03pm
[color=#770077][/color] Nigerians dey say d devil u no is beta Dan d angel u don't no.
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by SAMBARRY: 2:03pm
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by AfroSisi(f): 2:04pm
Work of political enemies
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by Donemmaco(m): 2:04pm
I like how the man agitates for good governance but sometimes he act childish
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by jericco1(m): 2:04pm
incompetency everywhere. damn
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by Topmaike007(m): 2:07pm
will this man not use our money to buy exotic cars when elected the president of this nation..
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by RexTramadol1(m): 2:08pm
Devil carry gun
Make good people face front
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by EricBloodAxe: 2:08pm
Dino Melaye is a real comic relief...only purpose of that poster is to embarass the dullardeen. The clueless disgrace of a president must be writing new letters to the queen of england by now
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by Liliyann(f): 2:09pm
Dino the sexy senator
I don't mind voting for you if only you can make me your first lady.
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by Mosesoly(m): 2:10pm
E
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by AntiWailer: 2:11pm
Enough of old age and cluelessness ?
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by dayleke(m): 2:12pm
He resemble "Pappy Luwe" in the poster....
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by justwise(m): 2:13pm
papoudaupolos:
God forbid the day that people like him will govern this country.
Hes a joke and will always be because he's good at that.
I want to pray the same prayer with you but Trump comes to mind then i hold my peace.
If Americans can elect Trump Nigerians will elect this joke of man.
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by ipobarecriminals: 2:14pm
clown.zif did one win,God forbid, he''ll turn a so rock to nite club with his Ajekuiya band.
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by vickyvershy96(m): 2:15pm
Lol.. ...what a joke
The campaign line will go thus
Vote senator ajeku iya for president
���������
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by VIJAYOFEM(m): 2:15pm
FortifiedCity:You prefer to have him in Aso Rock as what
*Comedian
*Musician Or
*A Fashionista
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by ipobarecriminals: 2:17pm
|Re: PHOTO: Dino Melaye For President Poster Seen by Nutase(f): 2:17pm
Una go shock Dino go win presidency. Go and check his record he is an opportunistic contestant and he has always won on his first attempt at any office but his 2nd term is not always guaranteed.
