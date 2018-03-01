₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 04 March 2018 at 02:44 PM
|Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by 360frolic(m): 1:40pm
Earlier on we reported photos of presidential posters of Senator Dino Melaye going round the country Here (http://www.nairaland.com/4379921/photo-dino-melaye-president-poster); but the Senator has issued a disclaimer that those posters are not his nor his intentions.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/dino-melaye-issues-disclaimer-on.html
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:57pm
Nothing to say
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by desreek9(f): 1:58pm
Issa lie, it's from him, he just wants to test his popularity
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by biggiesmallz15(m): 1:58pm
hmmmm
This pple above me what network are u using
oh well third to comment we are getting dere
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by yungbillionaire(m): 1:58pm
...he haff fear...fear fear man!!!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by drey076(m): 1:58pm
Before nko
Who will vote for clown as president
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by Dwayne1122: 1:58pm
Hmmmmm OK.
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by YOUNGELDER1(m): 1:59pm
Nothing to say
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by Mandesz(m): 2:00pm
Ll
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by koolgee(m): 2:00pm
Okay oo
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by ToluSuo(m): 2:00pm
lol
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by OBTMOS(m): 2:00pm
Let's just start importing leaders to thus country already
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by Skepticus: 2:00pm
Better that he denied it.
I can tolerate old out-of-touch hags as president than these youthful embarrassment that fill our political space.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by BrutalJab: 2:01pm
drey076:But you can vote a sick ancestor to rule you. SMH
6 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by TheAngry1: 2:01pm
Sounds interesting o! At least for once we'll have a singing President. "Aje ku iya ni oje... "
The capital of Nonsense Republic is Nigeria wallahi!
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by MxFactor(m): 2:01pm
poo
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by nairavsdollars(f): 2:01pm
na lie. It's Dino's handiwork. Bloody attention seeker. Who will vote for monkey?
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by BankeSmalls(f): 2:01pm
If he wins, he is buying the latest Rolls Royce as president car.
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by nairavsdollars(f): 2:02pm
l
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by geostrata(m): 2:03pm
If you think DINO MELAYE will defeat PMB in an election click LIKE, if you think otherwise click SHARE
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by FarahAideed: 2:03pm
Definitely the hand work of Yahaya Bellos boys who think they can use such gimmicks to get the shallow Buhari act against Dino because it's an open secret in Aso Rock that fastest way to get the Dullard to act is to tell him someone is against his re election bid .
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by RexTramadol1(m): 2:03pm
Idea bobo
But as you don disclaim
Na to face front sure pass.
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by AfroSisi(f): 2:05pm
Small play
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by oyeb15: 2:05pm
Make them no come open his file.
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by softMarket(m): 2:05pm
some pple will just be confusing pple in this nigeria
modified:- i think all the mods should upload their pictures..so when any of them bans me again and i see am 4 street,i will know the side of ur head wey i go break!
How can you be forcing me to watch BBN? For what?...are YOU mad? I'M i mad??
Why should i be watching some adults that are fornicating on live TV? i dey mad?
Do u knw how old i am? I'm just 12 and that's child abuse ........
Anyways Im back pple!!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by Mandesz(m): 2:06pm
Dino taking legislation to new level.
dino is beta fit for president than buhari, atiku, lamido n others. he who hates him hates progress n will to succeed. i salute u. okun agbegha o. amin
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by Donemmaco(m): 2:08pm
but from your supporters. In every rumors there must be an atom of truth. Oga Dino, directly or indirectly you are interested on that seat and u secretly reviewed it to your inner cacaus
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by Abfinest007(m): 2:08pm
will that reduce d cost of food stuff
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by GoroTango(m): 2:10pm
Its either Buhari in 2019 or its nothing.
|Re: Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country by leofab(f): 2:10pm
Mumu
