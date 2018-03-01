Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Issues Disclaimer On Presidential Posters Seen Around The Country (6096 Views)

Earlier on we reported photos of presidential posters of Senator Dino Melaye going round the country Here; but the Senator has issued a disclaimer that those posters are not his nor his intentions.

Nothing to say

Issa lie, it's from him, he just wants to test his popularity 3 Likes 1 Share

















hmmmm

This pple above me what network are u using

Earlier on we reported photos of presidential posters of Senator Dino Melaye going round the country Here; but the Senator has issued a disclaimer that those posters are not his nor his intentions.

...he haff fear...fear fear man!!!! ...he haff fear...fear fear man!!!!



Before nko

Who will vote for clown as president Before nkoWho will vote for clown as president

Hmmmmm OK.

Nothing to say

Ll

Okay oo

lol

Let's just start importing leaders to thus country already





Better that he denied it.



I can tolerate old out-of-touch hags as president than these youthful embarrassment that fill our political space. Better that he denied it.I can tolerate old out-of-touch hags as president than these youthful embarrassment that fill our political space. 1 Like

drey076:

Before nko Who will vote for clown as president But you can vote a sick ancestor to rule you. SMH But you can vote a sick ancestor to rule you. SMH 6 Likes

"



The capital of Nonsense Republic is Nigeria wallahi! Sounds interesting o! At least for once we'll have a singing President. "Aje ku iya ni oje...The capital of Nonsense Republic is Nigeria wallahi!

poo

na lie. It's Dino's handiwork. Bloody attention seeker. Who will vote for monkey?

If he wins, he is buying the latest Rolls Royce as president car.

l

If you think DINO MELAYE will defeat PMB in an election click LIKE, if you think otherwise click SHARE 1 Like 1 Share

Definitely the hand work of Yahaya Bellos boys who think they can use such gimmicks to get the shallow Buhari act against Dino because it's an open secret in Aso Rock that fastest way to get the Dullard to act is to tell him someone is against his re election bid . 1 Like

Idea bobo







But as you don disclaim







Na to face front sure pass.

Small play

Make them no come open his file.









Dino taking legislation to new level.

dino is beta fit for president than buhari, atiku, lamido n others. he who hates him hates progress n will to succeed. i salute u. okun agbegha o. amin 2 Likes

but from your supporters. In every rumors there must be an atom of truth. Oga Dino, directly or indirectly you are interested on that seat and u secretly reviewed it to your inner cacaus

will that reduce d cost of food stuff

Its either Buhari in 2019 or its nothing.