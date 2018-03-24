₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Cooly100: 8:31pm
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, on Saturday confirmed that the Boko Haram terrorists was set to release Leah Sharibu, the only Christian Schoolgirl still in captivity.
IGP Idris made the revelation while speaking to reporters in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
“I was suppose to be in Dapchi today but I couldn’t go because l learnt that Leah Sharibu may be released today by the Boko Haram terrorists.
“I would have gone to Dapchi today but by the time I fly in with a helicopter and police escort, they(terrorists) may think I’m trying to break the arrangement”.
Meanwhile residents of Dapchi are excited over the news that the insurgents have agreed to free Leah Sharibu.
“We are very happy about this development but for now we are waiting patiently to receive Leah Sharibu” a resident told Aledeh.com
“Some residents have ran out of Dapchi for fear of the unknown by the time the insurgents bring Leah Sharibu back,” Kachalla Bukar, Secretary of Association of Parents of Dapchi missing school girls also stated.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/24/breaking-boko-haram-ready-release-christian-girl-ig-police/
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Mutemenot: 8:32pm
APC Government and Boko Haram
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Paradigm777: 8:32pm
Is this the last season of the movie or should we expect another season?
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by TissuePaper: 8:41pm
Although I'm an atheist but I must really commend this girls bravery, she's a rare gem
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by omocalabar(m): 8:41pm
Alright, so now that Boko Haram has gained legitimacy in this APC govt, can we now call them voluntary organization
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by nairavsdollars(f): 8:41pm
Who kidnapped and released dAPChi girls?
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Skepticus: 8:42pm
The Inspector General of Police is always the spokesperson of every negative about this government, competes with Lai trash-mouth at spilling faecal nonsense all day.
Boko Haram are the realest gangsters in town, always stealing shows with the pump.
Musab Al-Barnawi and Co. Right now:
Fv.ck Nigeria, Nigerians and their Government!!!!
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by dynicks(m): 8:42pm
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Firgemachar: 8:42pm
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by thunder74(m): 8:42pm
Now the terrorists communicate freely with our government.
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Lukgaf(m): 8:42pm
Nigeria movie
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by kbby: 8:43pm
Make I see where the film go end
The winter is coming
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by costail: 8:43pm
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by bigtt76(f): 8:43pm
Thee disobedient IG of Police talking
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by bluegrass07: 8:43pm
Movie makers
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Amirullaha(m): 8:43pm
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by ghostfacekillar(m): 8:43pm
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by natedat: 8:43pm
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by MONITZ: 8:43pm
I knew this would happen at the end which is further aimed at shoring up the image of this clueless APCshit government esp within the Christian folds.
And Lai Lai statement will read thus;
the sustained effort by government at ensuring the release of the only Christian girl amongst the kidnapped DAPCHI girls is a further testament to the fact that this govt holds the life of every Nigerian sacrosanct irrespective of religious divide and we will always rise up to ocassions that demand our attention unlike the previous PDP govt that tarried and played politics with the kidnapped CHIBOK girls.. PDP and Nigerians yaf suffered in the hands of this APC govt of propaganda..
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Bishop4bella(m): 8:43pm
Fake country
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Cope1(m): 8:43pm
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by zanebaddo(m): 8:44pm
what arrangement
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by CriticMaestro: 8:44pm
Boko haram come be like political party...they even get manifestos and rally
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by fk001: 8:44pm
We pray for her safe return
Wailers won't like this
She didn't return they complained, now they will bring her back they will still have the guts to complain.
It really sucks to be a wailer
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by annnikky(f): 8:44pm
Hw did they know that boko haram want to release the girl? Did boko haram call them on phone or did boko haram send them txt msg abeg buhary n his cohorts should stop taking nigerians for a fool biko
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Paperwhite(m): 8:44pm
“I would have gone to Dapchi today but by the time I fly in with a helicopter and police escort, they(terrorists) may think I’m trying to break the arrangement”
Hehehe! .How come It's the IGP that is talking now-why not the DSS/Army
Nigerians pls ask questions.APC remains a fraud.
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Built2last: 8:44pm
This script has not ended. They have seen the backlash Leah's retention with Bokoharam is generating, hence the release by APC wing of Bokoharam
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by nairavsdollars(f): 8:45pm
The same IGP Buhari ordered to go to Benue and ignored him
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:45pm
The safe return of this innocent child is the most important thing. All other gallant military officers should please keep off from the route as usual.
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by LastSurvivor11: 8:45pm
Is this what Nigeria has been reduced to??
Terrorist group and the government and community synchronising at will!!
Wonders shall never seize..
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by rozayx5(m): 8:45pm
This govt is book haram
They are using it to steal money and also hold power
Re: BREAKING: Boko Haram Ready To Release Christian Girl – IG Of Police by d33types: 8:45pm
For the first time, I fully and finally believe this is a script
