IGP Idris made the revelation while speaking to reporters in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.



“I was suppose to be in Dapchi today but I couldn’t go because l learnt that Leah Sharibu may be released today by the Boko Haram terrorists.



“I would have gone to Dapchi today but by the time I fly in with a helicopter and police escort, they(terrorists) may think I’m trying to break the arrangement”.



Meanwhile residents of Dapchi are excited over the news that the insurgents have agreed to free Leah Sharibu.



“We are very happy about this development but for now we are waiting patiently to receive Leah Sharibu” a resident told Aledeh.com



“Some residents have ran out of Dapchi for fear of the unknown by the time the insurgents bring Leah Sharibu back,” Kachalla Bukar, Secretary of Association of Parents of Dapchi missing school girls also stated.



APC Government and Boko Haram



Is this the last season of the movie or should we expect another season?

Although I'm an atheist but I must really commend this girls bravery, she's a rare gem

Alright, so now that Boko Haram has gained legitimacy in this APC govt, can we now call them voluntary organization

Who kidnapped and released dAPChi girls?





The Inspector General of Police is always the spokesperson of every negative about this government, competes with Lai trash-mouth at spilling faecal nonsense all day.



Boko Haram are the realest gangsters in town, always stealing shows with the pump.



Musab Al-Barnawi and Co. Right now:



The Inspector General of Police is always the spokesperson of every negative about this government, competes with Lai trash-mouth at spilling faecal nonsense all day.

Boko Haram are the realest gangsters in town, always stealing shows with the pump.

Musab Al-Barnawi and Co. Right now:

Fv.ck Nigeria, Nigerians and their Government!!!!

Now the terrorists communicate freely with our government.

Nigeria movie

The winter is coming

Thee disobedient IG of Police talking

Movie makers

igp heli ko submarine ni . Abeg nah run udey run





2 Likes

I knew this would happen at the end which is further aimed at shoring up the image of this clueless APCshit government esp within the Christian folds.





And Lai Lai statement will read thus;



the sustained effort by government at ensuring the release of the only Christian girl amongst the kidnapped DAPCHI girls is a further testament to the fact that this govt holds the life of every Nigerian sacrosanct irrespective of religious divide and we will always rise up to ocassions that demand our attention unlike the previous PDP govt that tarried and played politics with the kidnapped CHIBOK girls.. PDP and Nigerians yaf suffered in the hands of this APC govt of propaganda..

Fake country

what arrangement

Boko haram come be like political party...they even get manifestos and rally







Wailers won't like this









She didn't return they complained, now they will bring her back they will still have the guts to complain.









We pray for her safe return

Wailers won't like this

She didn't return they complained, now they will bring her back they will still have the guts to complain.

It really sucks to be a wailer

abeg buhary n his cohorts should stop taking nigerians for a fool biko Hw did they know that boko haram want to release the girl? Did boko haram call them on phone or did boko haram send them txt msg

“I would have gone to Dapchi today but by the time I fly in with a helicopter and police escort, they(terrorists) may think I’m trying to break the arrangement”

Hehehe! .How come It's the IGP that is talking now-why not the DSS/Army

Nigerians pls ask questions.APC remains a fraud. Hehehe!.How come It's the IGP that is talking now-why not the DSS/ArmyNigerians pls ask questions.APC remains a fraud. 9 Likes 1 Share

This script has not ended. They have seen the backlash Leah's retention with Bokoharam is generating, hence the release by APC wing of Bokoharam

The same IGP Buhari ordered to go to Benue and ignored him

The safe return of this innocent child is the most important thing. All other gallant military officers should please keep off from the route as usual.

Is this what Nigeria has been reduced to??

Terrorist group and the government and community synchronising at will!!

Wonders shall never seize.. 5 Likes

This govt is book haram







This govt is book haram

They are using it to steal money and also hold power