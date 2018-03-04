Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils (5995 Views)

The chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State have won seven local councils with large margins, in the results of the election announced by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission ( EDSIEC).



The Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the poll.



According to the results announced by EDSIEC chairman, Professor Stanley Orobator, APC’s Oteh Omoru was elected the chairman of Akoko-Edo with 42,471 votes. ADP won only 23, SDP 17.



In Ovia South West, Destiny Enabulele for APC triumphed with 56,664 votes. ADP won 360 votes, NCP 9, PPA 5, PDP 1.



Ovia North East elected APC’s Ogbemudia Osaze with 41,303 votes. ADP got 256, DA 83, LP 167, PDC 33, PDP 3, PPA 26, SDP 15, NCP 60, GPN 46



Napoleon Agbama of the APC is the new chairman of Uhunwode LG. According to EDSIEC, he polled 32,292 votes. The ADP got 83 votes, DA 52, LP 55, NCP 45, PPA 12, SDP 8.



Owan East elected Andrew Osigwe, who won 34,579 votes and Eghe Ogbemudia also swept Egor with 15,348 votes, the smallest votes so far reported for the ruling party.



Frank Ilaboya easily trounced all other contenders for the chairmanship of Owan West as he won with 28,406 votes. The ADP got 252, AD 100, LP 50, SDP 56.



The chairman of the commission, Professor Orobator said further announcement of results would commence at 10am on Sunday.



https://politicsngr.com/edo-lg-election-results-apc-wins-seven-councils/

APC



CHANGE 4 Likes 5 Shares

Okay

APC NA VERY LOVED POLITICAL PARTY, NA BUHARI SPOIL AM.

Election or selection? 12 Likes

Oshio/Obaseki magic. Where is Anenih? Cant he fix the election for PDP instead of boycotting it? 4 Likes 1 Share



Election without PDP 3 Likes

Majority of People here have forgotten that Nigerian politics is all about party Politics and Any party with the strongest financial strength eventually wins in swaying the votes of the people(majority of which are poor illiterates) to their side. As much as we all hate buhari, i see no way he can be defeated because i understand how Nigerian politics work. I hate buhari with passion, but Nobody Can defeat Buhari as it stands now, Absolutely No One! This is the unfortunate situation we've found ourselves in. 10 Likes 5 Shares

Jesus! So people still dey vote APC? Now I know why Jesus wept 2 Likes

nairavsdollars:

Oshio/Obaseki magic. Where is Anenih? Cant he fix the election for PDP? please shut up, PDP refused to be part of this sharm election



And next time you insult my uncle chief Anenih again ah swear you not gonna know what hit u please shut up, PDP refused to be part of this sharm electionAnd next time you insult my uncle chief Anenih again ah swear you not gonna know what hit u 3 Likes

By the time APC is done..



There will be no Nigeria. 1 Like

So many people will be shocked come 2019, dis is jst an example 1 Like

Hnmmmm, Buhari....

madridguy:

APC



CHANGE All promise cancel=apc



Chain All promise cancel=apcChain 2 Likes

Am still wondering where EDSEC got these figures from!. Because yesterdays LG Elections was the worst in terms of voters turnout.

Even Oyegun the APC national chairman knows. 3 Likes

I would've been disappointed if they had losT. Local Govt elections are a walkover for any state govt.

Since PDP boycotted the election...why was PDP awarded vote?....We all know the election result had been written even before the commencement of the voting process....Apc and election fraud are siamese twins.. 1 Like 1 Share

This is not an election...... Just to fulfilled all righteousness

Boycotting was the best thing to by pdp.

Nothing new in the animal kingdom 1 Like

selection... who wan win before



if you think this was an SELECTION click LIKE, if you know this one na ELECTION click SHARE

Local council elections are the most useless of all elections in the world. Sometimes I wonder why they dont just let the governors to select and appoint LGA chairmen.

No problem, time will tell.

MrMystrO:

Majority of People here have forgotten that Nigerian politics is all about party Politics and Any party with the strongest financial strength eventually wins in swaying the votes of the people(majority of which are poor illiterates) to their side. As much as we all hate buhari, i see no way he can be defeated because i understand how Nigerian politics work. I hate buhari with passion, but Nobody Can defeat Buhari as it stands now, Absolutely No One! This is the unfortunate situation we've found ourselves in.

That's the reason why I pity ignoramuses always shouting "Get your PVC for 2019!!!"



Buhari's landslide win in 2019 will drive some people to suicide That's the reason why I pity ignoramuses always shouting "Get your PVC for 2019!!!"Buhari's landslide win in 2019 will drive some people to suicide 3 Likes

Unopposed election! Is that one an election?

Buhari go still win 2019 1 Like

What a shame, even as old as SDP still beats PDP on Votes. 1 Like

Yeye electorate

SDP still flog PDP.Where is PA fix it?He Don tey we I Don see Dat baba. Anyway,PDP IS DEAD SDP still flog PDP.Where is PA fix it?He Don tey we I Don see Dat baba. Anyway,PDP IS DEAD