|Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by aminulive: 1:42pm
The chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State have won seven local councils with large margins, in the results of the election announced by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission ( EDSIEC).
The Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the poll.
According to the results announced by EDSIEC chairman, Professor Stanley Orobator, APC’s Oteh Omoru was elected the chairman of Akoko-Edo with 42,471 votes. ADP won only 23, SDP 17.
In Ovia South West, Destiny Enabulele for APC triumphed with 56,664 votes. ADP won 360 votes, NCP 9, PPA 5, PDP 1.
Ovia North East elected APC’s Ogbemudia Osaze with 41,303 votes. ADP got 256, DA 83, LP 167, PDC 33, PDP 3, PPA 26, SDP 15, NCP 60, GPN 46
Napoleon Agbama of the APC is the new chairman of Uhunwode LG. According to EDSIEC, he polled 32,292 votes. The ADP got 83 votes, DA 52, LP 55, NCP 45, PPA 12, SDP 8.
Owan East elected Andrew Osigwe, who won 34,579 votes and Eghe Ogbemudia also swept Egor with 15,348 votes, the smallest votes so far reported for the ruling party.
Frank Ilaboya easily trounced all other contenders for the chairmanship of Owan West as he won with 28,406 votes. The ADP got 252, AD 100, LP 50, SDP 56.
The chairman of the commission, Professor Orobator said further announcement of results would commence at 10am on Sunday.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by madridguy(m): 1:53pm
APC
CHANGE
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by koolgee(m): 1:58pm
Okay
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by Jh0wsef(m): 1:58pm
APC NA VERY LOVED POLITICAL PARTY, NA BUHARI SPOIL AM.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by Niyi9002(m): 1:59pm
Election or selection?
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by nairavsdollars(f): 1:59pm
Oshio/Obaseki magic. Where is Anenih? Cant he fix the election for PDP instead of boycotting it?
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by dotun4luv(m): 1:59pm
The change....
https://www.gadgetswright.com/how-to-block-facebook-face-recognition
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by Princeofnigeria(m): 2:00pm
Election without PDP
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by MrMystrO(m): 2:01pm
Majority of People here have forgotten that Nigerian politics is all about party Politics and Any party with the strongest financial strength eventually wins in swaying the votes of the people(majority of which are poor illiterates) to their side. As much as we all hate buhari, i see no way he can be defeated because i understand how Nigerian politics work. I hate buhari with passion, but Nobody Can defeat Buhari as it stands now, Absolutely No One! This is the unfortunate situation we've found ourselves in.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by Donemmaco(m): 2:01pm
Jesus! So people still dey vote APC? Now I know why Jesus wept
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by Princeofnigeria(m): 2:01pm
nairavsdollars:please shut up, PDP refused to be part of this sharm election
And next time you insult my uncle chief Anenih again ah swear you not gonna know what hit u
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by sapientia(m): 2:01pm
By the time APC is done..
There will be no Nigeria.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by timilehin95(m): 2:02pm
So many people will be shocked come 2019, dis is jst an example
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by yemaldo(m): 2:02pm
Hnmmmm, Buhari....
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by annnikky(f): 2:03pm
madridguy:All promise cancel=apc
Chain
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by WATCHOVER(m): 2:04pm
Am still wondering where EDSEC got these figures from!. Because yesterdays LG Elections was the worst in terms of voters turnout.
Even Oyegun the APC national chairman knows.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by EricBloodAxe: 2:04pm
I would've been disappointed if they had losT. Local Govt elections are a walkover for any state govt.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by haywhy1026(m): 2:05pm
Since PDP boycotted the election...why was PDP awarded vote?....We all know the election result had been written even before the commencement of the voting process....Apc and election fraud are siamese twins..
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by omofranyoung: 2:05pm
This is not an election...... Just to fulfilled all righteousness
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by vjohnson: 2:05pm
Boycotting was the best thing to by pdp.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by AfroSisi(f): 2:05pm
Nothing new in the animal kingdom
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by geostrata(m): 2:06pm
selection... who wan win before
if you think this was an SELECTION click LIKE, if you know this one na ELECTION click SHARE
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by obailala(m): 2:07pm
Local council elections are the most useless of all elections in the world. Sometimes I wonder why they dont just let the governors to select and appoint LGA chairmen.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by SenatorChuka(m): 2:07pm
No problem, time will tell.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by Skepticus: 2:07pm
MrMystrO:
That's the reason why I pity ignoramuses always shouting "Get your PVC for 2019!!!"
Buhari's landslide win in 2019 will drive some people to suicide
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by propanet(m): 2:08pm
Unopposed election! Is that one an election?
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by yeyerolling: 2:08pm
Buhari go still win 2019
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by hopexter(m): 2:09pm
What a shame, even as old as SDP still beats PDP on Votes.
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by leofab(f): 2:09pm
Yeye electorate
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by ipobarecriminals: 2:10pm
SDP still flog PDP.Where is PA fix it?He Don tey we I Don see Dat baba. Anyway,PDP IS DEAD
|Re: Edo LG Election Results: APC Wins In Seven Councils by WATCHOVER(m): 2:11pm
obailala:It suppose to be a government of is own.
