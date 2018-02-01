₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Toyin001: 2:52pm On Mar 04
There's fewer better sights in football than watching a player beat their man with a combination of speed and trickery.
When thinking back to some of the greatest dribblers in recent times, some names that come to mind would inevitably be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: both of which having shown they can do pretty much anything with the ball at their feet.
But, who, according to statistics, is really the best dribbler in world football?
CIES answered that question back in April 2017 when they analysed the best dribblers across Europe's top five leagues, with Adama Traore surprisingly topping the list.
Just behind Traore was Eden Hazard, whereas big names such as Neymar, Messi and Alexis Sanchez all made the top ten.
Almost a year on from compiling that list, CIES have now published another report detailing who has been the best dribbler in the top five European leagues so far this season.
11 months later CIES have once again used OptaPro data to analyse the dribbling skills of some of the world's best.
Once again some surprise names feature in the top 100 list, with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Arthur Masuaku and Naby Keita featuring among the usual suspects.
PREMIER LEAGUE STAR TOPS THE LIST......... AGAIN!
Using OptaPro data, CIES multiplied the average number of dribbles players achieved per 90 minutes with the percentage of successful ones, before coming up with an index score.
And when doing so there was only one winner: Eden Hazard.
After coming second the year prior, Hazard went one better this year. He completes on average 6.4 dribbles per 90 minutes, with 75% of his dribbles ending in success: giving him a dribbling index of 100.
Coming narrowly in second is Neymar, who finished with an index of 94, whereas rounding out the top three is none other than Lionel Messi, who is ranked the 3rd best dribbler in the top five leagues with a dribbling index of 70.
Four more Premier League names make up the top ten, with Tottenham's Mousa Dembele in fifth, West Ham's Arthur Masuaku in seventh, and Southampton duo Sofiane Boufal and Mario Lemina in eighth and ninth respectively.
Elsewhere, Paul Pogba ranks 12th, Andres Iniesta is ranked joint 29th, Alexis Sanchez, is ranked 37th and Mohamed Salah is placed 43rd.
Unfortunately, somewhat as usual as it was same fate last year, there is no place on the list for Cristiano Ronaldo, who also did not make the top 100 in last year's study from CIES.
Eden Hazard has certainly rediscovered his form this season, despite Chelsea underperforming in recent months following their Premier League title winning campaign.
It got us thinking. EA Sports' ratings continue to be questioned by gamers, with Cristiano Ronaldo being only the fifth best dribbler in FIFA 18 - but he doesn't even make it on the above list?
The Real Madrid forward has a 90 dribbling on his current card. Should he even have such a high rating?
Ronaldo
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
THE TOP 25:
Image: CIES
26-50:
Image: CIES
51-75:
Image: CIES
76-100:
Image: CIES
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by thesicilian: 3:15pm On Mar 04
Ronaldo is not a dribbler. He's a goal scoring machine.
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Toyin001: 7:51pm On Mar 04
thesicilian:Yeah, a goal poacher!
Where are the mods? Front page, this is interesting without doubts...;;; semid4lyfe
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by neezar: 9:39pm On Mar 04
What kind of a useless headline is this, Is Ronaldo known for dribbling, His work is just 2 hang around the box expecting a pass or loosed ball....This is Messi showing him how things are done
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:40pm On Mar 04
Dribbling na 3pt? na world best award, who dribbling epp
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by kennygee(f): 9:40pm On Mar 04
CR7 fans will pull an Orubebe on this one.
"We will not take it".
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by fotadmowmend(m): 9:40pm On Mar 04
Ronaldo is football and not a mere dribbler
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by booqeez(m): 9:40pm On Mar 04
I cant believe i just missed this ftc. God Why Me.
This is just a plot to ridicule the great man, who is messi compared to Ronaldo
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by TheSuperNerd(m): 9:40pm On Mar 04
Well, to be fair back in his younger days at Manchester Utd, he was quite a dribbling machine in addition to being a goals machine. He took these combined attributes to Real Madrid and was always cutting in from the left for fun and skipping pass his markers with ease using pace, power and his trademark trickery of leg overseas and so on.....
But now as he ages... His dribbling has waned and just his goalscoring prowess remains. He is not the Super quick feet player he once was which made him execute his forced kind of dribbles but he has not lost his golden double feet touch which fetch him the goals.
C.Ronaldo is essentially a goals machine and not a dribbling wizard. He is what I call a half-alien and half-human footballer due to his insane goalscoring stats.... Buuutttttt....
The one true Alien of Football in this generation is Lionel Messi. A dribbling god, a master class all round footballer, and also a super goals and assists machine.
When it comes to goals, I do admit Ronaldo edges Messi... But on the overall, Messi is no.1
Take nothing away from these two super stars of the soccer world... They have given us the best and greatest football rivalry we may ever see in one single generation. Pele never had a worthy rival, Eusebio was awesome but was never close enough to Pele's level. Same with Maradona's era... The likes of Rummenigge, Lineker, Platini etc were not as close.
But with these two, Messi and C. Ronaldo... We have a rivalry for the ages. And the debate on who is better will always linger when we have die hard fanboys of the catalan lords, Barca and ofcos Real Madrid, los merengues.
So uhmmm... Not in top 100 best dribblers... Well... That does not take away his class...
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by futprintz(m): 9:41pm On Mar 04
Ronaldo no Sabi dribble naw...dribble no be to do leg over n then give back pass
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by teamsynergy: 9:41pm On Mar 04
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by ttshems(m): 9:41pm On Mar 04
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Patrick33(m): 9:41pm On Mar 04
He is waiting for marcelo to cross so he will nod it and put or waiting for his favourite tea..."penaltea" messi meanwhile is the G.O.A.T...come and beat me
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Originality007: 9:41pm On Mar 04
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by abiodunalasa: 9:42pm On Mar 04
Mtcheeew who dribble eep ?
He has now scored 300 La Liga goals faster than Messi did...
Only player to score every team in La Liga in a single season
Highest Goal scorer in the history of Club World cup...
Highest goal scorer in the history of Champions League...
Highest goal scorer in group stage in the history of Champions league...
5 times Ballon d Or
First player to score in every champions league group stage game...
Highest goal scored against a single team (Sevilla) 15 matches 25 goals...
First player ever to win Ballon de O'r in English Premier League
And yet you guys come here to bitch about "dribbling"..
Like seriously ?
Mtcheeew!!!
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by CastedAyo: 9:42pm On Mar 04
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by LesbianBoy(m): 9:42pm On Mar 04
Nonsense. King CR7 is still GREATER THAN messi
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Ellabae(f): 9:42pm On Mar 04
Na to score be Ronaldo own which is better. Dribble without goal is that one dribble?
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by eTECTIVe(m): 9:42pm On Mar 04
Ronaldo played his best football in United.. Now he's more interested in scoring goals... Messi on d other hand is both a goal scorer and a playmaker cos of his dribbling and ball control. Dats wat differentiates dem both. One needs to score to show he's d best, d other needs d ball at his feet to show dat
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by LesbianBoy(m): 9:42pm On Mar 04
Btw...ronaldo has passed that stage of needless dribble. He has left it for small boys like messi and co. His own is to tear post! No time to check time!
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by smartxyz(m): 9:43pm On Mar 04
Ronaldo sabi play ball b4?
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Ellabae(f): 9:43pm On Mar 04
Na to score be Ronaldo own which is better. Dribble without scoring is that one dribble?
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by ObservantFellow: 9:43pm On Mar 04
Well, dribbling is for entertainment. How the dribbling helps the team goals is what really matters.
Hazard didn't justify his No. 1 status today sha. And Ronaldo's goal vs Getafe yesterday didn't justify him being left out. Every dog has its day.
As for those wey dey call Ronaldo poacher, you need football manager in your life.
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Newboss(m): 9:43pm On Mar 04
Hazard? Dribble?
Trashy list as usual!
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by 2horsePOWER(m): 9:43pm On Mar 04
so, whats the biggie?? dribbles doesnt put ballon d'or on your trophy cabinet.
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Izuogu1(m): 9:44pm On Mar 04
EdenHazard representing Chelsea
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by zojapiyun: 9:44pm On Mar 04
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Donshemzy1234: 9:45pm On Mar 04
All of una dey craze. Wia Matial
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by zojapiyun: 9:45pm On Mar 04
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by kokakola: 9:45pm On Mar 04
FakeList.Com
Liers.com.ng
Yeyenews.gov.ng
Aprokolist.com.ng
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Newboss(m): 9:45pm On Mar 04
There's a Nigerian on the list!
|Re: Ronaldo Missing In 2018 Top 100 Dribblers In The World [view Full List] by Heffalump(m): 9:45pm On Mar 04
Fake list!
