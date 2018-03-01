Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Imo Government Reacts To The Attack On Archbishop Obinna During Church Event (15132 Views)

Read below;



"LINKING UCHE NWOSU WITH THE PURPORTED BEATING OR LYNCHING OR ATTACKING OR HARASSING OF ARCHBISHOP OBINNA"



We have as usual, read on the social media several versions of the purported beating or lynching or attacking or harassing of the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Bishop Anthony Obinna allegedly by hoodlums or thugs or Entraco officials on the fictitious order of Chief Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff, Government House.



Those behind this latest blackmail said the incident happened at a burial Church Service in a Community at Ngor-Okpala LGA.



We do not intend to bug our audience with lengthy story to show the reason behind this latest blackmail or onslaught until Archibishop Obinna himself talks on this claim.



However, we say this for posterity sake. Imo people, including youths, students, men and women have thrown their unalloyed support behind the youthful Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu for the 2019 governorship in the State. He has become the subject-matter as long as that issue is concerned, with APC officials and leaders from 24 out of the 27 Local Governments in the State having already endorsed him for the 2019 Imo guber.



Now seeing Uche Nwosu as the guy to beat in the 2019 election, they now think that there is no other way to stop him than through unwarranted blackmail. That is the reason, such a quintessential gentleman and an embodiment of decency should be associated with whatever that transpired at the event in question.



Also note that the issue of being an in-law to Governor Okorocha has refused to fly. So the change in their tactics.



For weeks now, they have flooded the social media with one ugly story or the other against the young man, but to Imo people, such elements are wasting their time. They do not know that when God has said yes to any project nobody can say No.



It should also be recalled that in 2015, in their effort to blackmail Governor Rochas Okorocha out of winning his Second term election they called him names including Alhaji in Government House and Okoro Hausa and when all that had failed, the thugs hired by the PDP and APGA then came and pulled down the Podium meant for guests for the Political debate for the governorship Candidates also organized by the Owerri Catholic Diocese. The same people went wild with the false story that Governor Okorocha told his supporters to pull down the Podium even when he had not arrived the venue of the event. Imo people knew the truth and still went ahead to cast their votes for him enmass.



This time, it is Uche Nwosu because they have seen that he is the man for 2019 with God on our side. And no amount of blackmail or tricks would change the plan of God on the young man to govern the State. It takes someone alive in the things of the Spirit to know that Uche Nwosu is a “Child” of destiny. He has the divine mark. And anyone fighting him is fighting his God. And no one can battle with God.



Finally, in whatever we all do, we should be mindful of the Judgement of God. One day, everybody whether Pastor, Journalist, Bishop and so on, will all appear before the Judgement throne of God. That time, blackmailers and social media won’t be there.



Sam Onwuemeodo



Chief Press Secretary to the Governor



Source;



See previous thread; Following reports that popular Catholic Archbishop, AJV Obinna was attacked by men loyal to governor Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu at St. Micheals Catholic Church, Ngwoma, Owerri North LGA of Imo State during the burial of Late Mrs Mbata, mother of the Pro-Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Chief Alex Mbata, the Imo state government has released a press statement to that effect.Read below;Sam OnwuemeodoChief Press Secretary to the Governor

Advertising the young pretending you're addressing an issue. Everything now is politics. 32 Likes

OKOROAWUSA hands off imo affairs..... that's all 13 Likes

Trying to hide your indecent conduct and wrong doings by advertising that slowpoke will not stop us from sending the APC and that moving carcass called Major General Muhammad Buhari back to Daura.











God bless the PDP.



God bless Nyesom Wike



God bless the better South.



God bless Delta State



God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori. 40 Likes 2 Shares

Not a single address on the alleged attack itself,just an annoying,childish advert of the governor's inlaw.

I just wish Imo people would resist this planned imposition and send that Okorocha to political oblivion. 22 Likes

They wrote all this epistle but failed to address the main issue, which is the alleged molestation of the clergyman. 23 Likes 1 Share

I have been waiting for this. So Imo government failed to address the issue instead they were advertising Uche Nwosu?



Okorocha should remember that Ohakim touched God's anointed servant and his political career ended. The earlier he asks for forgiveness, the better for him. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Passing by

So governorship is now transmitted by marriage, I will be dissapointed if this Mr Young Man wins the elections. How can one turn his state to a family dynasty 11 Likes 1 Share

So this kind of beer parlour 'statement' emanated from the chief press secretary to the governor? In other words, this is the official government response to such a topical matter?



If you're an Imo person reading this, then I'm truly ashamed of you and ashamed for you. What is going on in that state? 7 Likes 1 Share

Para mood

huh







What a state, what a governor, what a people. The scumbags did not even deny the incident.What a state, what a governor, what a people. 7 Likes 1 Share

These people are so funny

Welcome to Nigeria politics.

Shild of the world, you are go, gone gone... Shild of the world, you are go, gone gone... 1 Like

Karma is a bitch.



In 2011 it was ndị ahụ tiri fada ihe, ha agaghịkwa achị ọzọ.



Now it is even graver... Archbishop for that matter. 2 Likes

HUEMANITY IS GRADUALLY WAKING UP!

So they want to Destroy Humanity before Massive Global Rebellion and Revolution overhaul their domination, manipulation, control and exploitation.

Religion and Politics are twin brothers who are two sides of the same coin. Both tell you to keep believing even when you know it's all lies, deception, slavery, tricks, promise-and-fail, divide-and-conquer, indoctrination, hypnotism and falsehood.

One threatens to send you to jail via conventional courts while the other threatens to send you to hell via some spiritual court and judgements. They then admonish and force you to remain dumb and obey no matter the damage, losses, pains, slavery, oppression and denial that is involved.

They both promise you with dividends of demo-crazy and blessings of wealth, health, protection, long life and eternal paradisiacal inheritances that are hueman orchestrations for mental programming and control for Submission, Subjugation and Subjection (3S) and Deception, Distraction and Division (3D). 2 Likes

Instead of support an unknown individual from the camp of adulterated old men for Imo governorship candidate, I rather support this young man Hon Uche Nwosu with a lot of reasons!!!!

I thought I saw where this long epistle of Uche Nwosu promised it won't be lengthy?.......now it has turned to poilitical campaign,....

How can you tell me that a governor who is busy with status development will be voted for again by the same people that are suffering from him through the son in law?...the same Governor wants to contest for senate seat,....APC has murdered Nigeria for real 4 Likes 2 Shares

Ndi Imo ndonu, kara nu obi, ihe foro otu agwula agwu. 2 Likes

And they did naming ceremony when they had you? smh... And they did naming ceremony when they had you? smh...

This is a very watery rebuttal! 2 Likes