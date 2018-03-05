Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding (7586 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvZRh7xOovs&feature=youtu.be



lalasticlala lalasticlala 1 Like

What's the difference between pastors and politicians 5 Likes 1 Share

Sir u r also to be blamed. You people made us to believe in Daura President (pmb).

Anyway I love your message to the president n d govs.

God bless Nigeria!!! 17 Likes

Anything but Jonathan got us here!



Jonathan was clearly inept but there was ample opportunity to locate a much better alternative before the primaries of all the parties.



Rank greed and selfishness determined that to successfully unseat a shoeless, clueless Jonathan a Buhari with his '4 million hardcore voters' would suffice.



Buhari! Of all people!



But these ones would rather have access to the corridors of power than the predictable outcome of enthroning a 'destroyer of worlds'.



Clap for yourselves. 5 Likes

TBH the political elites in Nigeria(PDP,APC or whatever appellation) do not care about the masses.



Abduction?Their children are abroad,it does not concern them.



Strike?Their children are schooling abroad.



Health care?They can fly abroad for treatments.



To be fair to Buhari,it is better the way he shows insensitivity than going to the affected areas for the cameras,whereas he does not care.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN. 2 Likes

I wouldn't waste 1mb on watching this trash, wasn't he one of the so called pastors who campaigned for Buhari even after buharis violent rhetoric led to the death of youth corpers and southern election officials in the north? Why has he been silent all this while? A pastor that supported Islamic banking and once said he would gladly change his name to Mallam Bakare just so he could get money from Islamic banking, that one na pastor? It is a well known fact that these mega million pastors all came together to have a meeting and all connived to support this evil government, I wouldnt mention names here but one by one all of these wolves in sheep clothing and false prophets would expose themselves, Daddy G.O would be next. 11 Likes

the last time i checked he was part of the people that supported him. 6 Likes

Tunde, try and visit those trouble area. 2 Likes 1 Share

Both those that voted and those that convinced those that voted are all tired. 4 Likes

Dapachi babes went on preek adventure.



Tunde stop worrying our old man please.

Sadly, majority of your Church members seating in front watching you like mumu will still vote for Buhari in 2019, I can bet on that cos if you observe how quiet they are while their pastor was shouting, you will see Zombiesm written all over them, mumu citizens of a mumu country that enjoy suffering and smiling 4 Likes 1 Share

pastor tunde thinks condemning buhari will make us vote for him. Ko possible 2 Likes

buhari is a terrorist 3 Likes 1 Share

Bakare hide your face 2 Likes

Sir you mean your former running mate,



The man you made us believe he was God sent









I beg make una park well 3 Likes





http://www.mortalpoet.com/ridiculousness/ They are like your everyday Nigerians. They have no respect for life or have the wisdom to know they should protest when people die. They love-vendor dead bodies for sarcasm and stupid fun. I'm pissed.

God is our hope 1 Share

Good morning APC Pastor!



From December 2017 till date, 3 month+ we are still buying fuel at 200 naira, as against 145 naira. I never saw you at Ojota dancing and cooking ewedu. Your hypocrisy smells to high heavens. This is d buhari you told us is a divine mandate. You were even his VP candidate. Shame on all of you hypocrites 5 Likes 1 Share

Some body should help me with list of men of God that said pa buhari was the choosen one 2 Likes

They've always took us for granted what do u expect sir? All they care about is there "OWN" but come to think of it, if pastor tunde bakare was to be the vice president and GMB sent him to the wedding will he refuse the boss order?? Lol





Shocking!!!



to them, it is just one of the numerous mere comunal clash when no cow was hurt you expect them to take the case seriousto them, it is just one of the numerous mere comunal clash

Tinubu delivered us to his Master. Blame Tinubu and yoloooooba Muslims that gave power to a an SSCE holder 2 Likes