₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,432 members, 4,117,481 topics. Date: Monday, 05 March 2018 at 02:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding (7586 Views)
Paul Orhii Survives Accident On Lafia-Abuja Road After Attending Wedding. Photos / Aye Dee: Nigerians Being Lied To, Buhari & Governors Didn't Meet At Abuja House / Lauretta Onochie Mocks Fayose & FFK With Photos Of President Buhari & Governors (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by WotzupNG: 11:42am
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by MhizzAJ(f): 11:45am
What's the difference between pastors and politicians
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by kpopdgeneral: 12:14pm
Sir u r also to be blamed. You people made us to believe in Daura President (pmb).
Anyway I love your message to the president n d govs.
God bless Nigeria!!!
17 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by three: 1:17pm
Really...
Anything but Jonathan got us here!
Jonathan was clearly inept but there was ample opportunity to locate a much better alternative before the primaries of all the parties.
Rank greed and selfishness determined that to successfully unseat a shoeless, clueless Jonathan a Buhari with his '4 million hardcore voters' would suffice.
Buhari! Of all people!
But these ones would rather have access to the corridors of power than the predictable outcome of enthroning a 'destroyer of worlds'.
Clap for yourselves.
5 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by tivta(m): 1:18pm
sai bubu
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by Mrchippychappy(m): 1:20pm
..
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by guterMann: 1:20pm
TBH the political elites in Nigeria(PDP,APC or whatever appellation) do not care about the masses.
Abduction?Their children are abroad,it does not concern them.
Strike?Their children are schooling abroad.
Health care?They can fly abroad for treatments.
To be fair to Buhari,it is better the way he shows insensitivity than going to the affected areas for the cameras,whereas he does not care.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN.
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by Mrchippychappy(m): 1:20pm
I wouldn't waste 1mb on watching this trash, wasn't he one of the so called pastors who campaigned for Buhari even after buharis violent rhetoric led to the death of youth corpers and southern election officials in the north? Why has he been silent all this while? A pastor that supported Islamic banking and once said he would gladly change his name to Mallam Bakare just so he could get money from Islamic banking, that one na pastor? It is a well known fact that these mega million pastors all came together to have a meeting and all connived to support this evil government, I wouldnt mention names here but one by one all of these wolves in sheep clothing and false prophets would expose themselves, Daddy G.O would be next.
11 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by lilprinze: 1:20pm
the last time i checked he was part of the people that supported him.
6 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by pauljumbo: 1:20pm
Pathetic
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by dust144(m): 1:20pm
Tunde, try and visit those trouble area.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by sirfemoz(m): 1:20pm
Both those that voted and those that convinced those that voted are all tired.
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by oPPOSEE: 1:21pm
Dapachi babes went on preek adventure.
Tunde stop worrying our old man please.
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by franchasng(m): 1:21pm
Sadly, majority of your Church members seating in front watching you like mumu will still vote for Buhari in 2019, I can bet on that cos if you observe how quiet they are while their pastor was shouting, you will see Zombiesm written all over them, mumu citizens of a mumu country that enjoy suffering and smiling
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by uchman48(m): 1:21pm
pastor tunde thinks condemning buhari will make us vote for him. Ko possible
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by ZombieBuster: 1:22pm
buhari is a terrorist
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by PureMe01: 1:22pm
k
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by Chrisbeks: 1:22pm
Bakare hide your face
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by Kingwizzy16(m): 1:22pm
Sir you mean your former running mate,
The man you made us believe he was God sent
I beg make una park well
3 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by Sapiosexuality(m): 1:22pm
They are like your everyday Nigerians. They have no respect for life or have the wisdom to know they should protest when people die. They love-vendor dead bodies for sarcasm and stupid fun. I'm pissed.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/ridiculousness/
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by Lilimax(f): 1:23pm
Na una sabi
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by Bustincole: 1:24pm
God is our hope
1 Share
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by Madapcbigotmod: 1:24pm
Good morning APC Pastor!
From December 2017 till date, 3 month+ we are still buying fuel at 200 naira, as against 145 naira. I never saw you at Ojota dancing and cooking ewedu. Your hypocrisy smells to high heavens. This is d buhari you told us is a divine mandate. You were even his VP candidate. Shame on all of you hypocrites
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by emeejinsm: 1:25pm
Before i coment,
Some body should help me with list of men of God that said pa buhari was the choosen one
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by A1dgentle(m): 1:25pm
They've always took us for granted what do u expect sir? All they care about is there "OWN" but come to think of it, if pastor tunde bakare was to be the vice president and GMB sent him to the wedding will he refuse the boss order?? Lol
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by don2baba: 1:25pm
Owk
Shocking!!!
Meet Indonesian Teenage Boy Who’s Been Laying Eggs for Over Two Years [Video]
http://borednigerian.com/egg-laying-boy-meet-indonesian-teenage-boy-whos-laying-eggs-two-years-video/
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by simplemach(m): 1:25pm
when no cow was hurt you expect them to take the case serious
to them, it is just one of the numerous mere comunal clash
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by passyhansome(m): 1:25pm
ify2001041:
See as ur palm dey like beggar own
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by passyhansome(m): 1:26pm
Tinubu delivered us to his Master. Blame Tinubu and yoloooooba Muslims that gave power to a an SSCE holder
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding by sirchim(m): 1:26pm
I believe if President Buhari of al tyms had given U v.p U wudnt cm here give us ur message, wen U al has alrdy done the damage.
3 Likes
US Confirmed Receiving Warning From Father - Nigerian Bomber / US Navy Ship Caused Haiti Earthquake / See What Happens On Wedding When The Groom Is A Branch Manager(photo)
Viewing this topic: Chizua(m), OMECP, HSfoundation(m), mimick(m), guguam, pope191, WENGERNOMICS(m), Kabalokwu, Supreme01(m), mirob(f), christprisoner, princebucky, Gavrelino123, uncommonfish, asiwajumi(m), sentix(m), Brightolanton(m), Nnamnugochi, xhir85(m), Geeman23(m), DailyNuella, rhef(m), Gozychuks(m), awesomet1(m), MrNwosu, Bossmafia(m), ThatNova(m), Giovannialonso, gabiso, Timetravels, belamour(m), femiolorun(m), BMCSlayer and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23