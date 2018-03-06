₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by WotzupNG: 10:09am
Below are a series of tweets from a man who lashed out on ladies who always love to broke shame guys. The twitter user @PureMind_ blasted such ladies whom he called poor dirty girls, stating that rich girls never set useless standards for guys and that they never rely on them for material gains.
Read his tweets below.
”You will never see girls with their own money set useless standards. They will never tell you entering bus makes you a broke man. They will never drag you for not being able to afford to buy them what they cant afford to buy for themselves But Awon Oni pata gigan must complain.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by bujebudanu1(m): 10:22am
That pata gigan got me like
Omo buruku ni bobo yen
36 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by Mandrake007(m): 10:28am
atleast if they make demands they need good looks to back it up,not some ugly,faceless,pseudo feminists, Internet warriors who think they've got an opinion about everything and have the audacity to create standards with their borrowed N100 credits online.
27 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 10:30am
He's talking rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 10:36am
MhizzAJ:Are u poor and dirty ??
104 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by medexico(m): 10:37am
Stupid and useless slay mama
10 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by efesodje: 10:39am
Mandrake007:
So true bro
4 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:51am
MhizzAJ:One spotted!
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 10:51am
neezar:
Of course not
Na here nairaland boys go get power
1 Like
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 10:52am
MhizzAJ:lol..werey
U coming 2 camp
13 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by kwessiStewie2(m): 10:56am
true same way ugly girls are the quickest to shame men with their looks
3 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 11:00am
neezar:
I'm not
Woulda loved to
But will be travelling soon
1 Like
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by highqueen(f): 11:00am
ohk..we have heard,,next time learn to work and don't be a foolish broke idiot on the net..next!!
2 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:01am
MhizzAJ:2 wer
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 11:04am
neezar:
Lolz
Somewhere
1 Like
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by classicMan22(m): 11:10am
Papanwamaikpe:ur list is incomplete were is baican. ladyGoddiva and that Aba bleach of a girl Queensexy
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by edimolu(m): 11:18am
lol
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by marvin906(m): 11:30am
MhizzAJ:
the man that broke your heart and turned you into this..
na thunder go fire am
19 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by marvin906(m): 11:32am
highqueen:
one off the broke ass b*tch spotted..
A.K.A leaches association of Nigeria
38 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:36am
MhizzAJ:Hmmmm....Can we talk
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 11:40am
neezar:
You sounded so rude the last time i called you
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:40am
MhizzAJ:Lol.....Not at all oo
U hid ur number na
1 Like
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by Samata104(f): 11:43am
I wasn't here.....
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 11:45am
neezar:
I called with my aunt's phone cos mine was bad but i've fixed it
Will check on you larra
Don't talk to me in that tone again
You really scared me
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:49am
MhizzAJ:hahaha...No p
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by adaksbullet(m): 11:49am
MhizzAJ:Oni pata gigan sportted
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by adaksbullet(m): 11:50am
neezar:
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:51am
adaksbullet:bus
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by adaksbullet(m): 11:51am
MhizzAJ:u are thinked u haved seen an husband materia in bus nebucadiNEEZAR
3 Likes
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by adaksbullet(m): 11:52am
neezar:shot are u tryed too do
U are whant too date mizzAJ
|Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:53am
adaksbullet:lol...nooo
I am reaching out for souls
1 Like 1 Share
