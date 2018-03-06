₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,976 members, 4,119,474 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 02:59 PM

Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User (6781 Views)

You Broke-shame Guys & They Slut-shame Women / What's The Quickest You've Gone From Meeting Someone The 1st Time To Having Sex / Say No To Broke Men, Ladies Be Smart! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by WotzupNG: 10:09am
Below are a series of tweets from a man who lashed out on ladies who always love to broke shame guys. The twitter user @PureMind_ blasted such ladies whom he called poor dirty girls, stating that rich girls never set useless standards for guys and that they never rely on them for material gains.

Read his tweets below.

”You will never see girls with their own money set useless standards. They will never tell you entering bus makes you a broke man. They will never drag you for not being able to afford to buy them what they cant afford to buy for themselves But Awon Oni pata gigan must complain.

I always say it, you guys need to do better. Don’t make this packaged broke girls Lord over your lives and give the the power to put you under undue pressure just because they have a vagina. Meet women who work and have their own money, date them, make friends with them.

The most annoying thing is, these poor dirty girls are the quickest to broke shame guys. Oh ye entitled pieces of shits, get a life and get a job. Work and earn your own money Lmao go out into corporate world and see what your mates are doing slay queen.

Say NO To Broke girls today, tomorrow and forever my Gs.

Yes we are broke, but NO, we don’t live off people. We are not looking for who will buy us iPhone because we have joystick. We pay our own rent, we don’t look for who to take us to expensive places for instagram and Snapchat updates. You too work and earn you own money slay mama”.

https://www.wotzup.ng/poor-dirty-girls-broke-shame-guys/

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by bujebudanu1(m): 10:22am
That pata gigan got me like

Omo buruku ni bobo yen

36 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by Mandrake007(m): 10:28am
atleast if they make demands they need good looks to back it up,not some ugly,faceless,pseudo feminists, Internet warriors who think they've got an opinion about everything and have the audacity to create standards with their borrowed N100 credits online.

27 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 10:30am
He's talking rubbish

2 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 10:36am
MhizzAJ:
He's talking rubbish
Are u poor and dirty ?? wink

104 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by medexico(m): 10:37am
Stupid and useless slay mama

10 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by efesodje: 10:39am
Mandrake007:
atleast if they make demands they need good looks to back it up,not some ugly,faceless,pseudo feminists, Internet warriors who think they've got an opinion about everything and have the audacity to create standards with their borrowed N100 credits online.

grin So true bro

4 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:51am
MhizzAJ:
He's talking rubbish
One spotted!

50 Likes 1 Share

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 10:51am
neezar:

Are u poor and dirty ?? wink

Of course not

Na here nairaland boys go get power

1 Like

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 10:52am
MhizzAJ:


Of course not

Na here nairaland boys go get power


lol..werey

U coming 2 camp wink

13 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by kwessiStewie2(m): 10:56am
true same way ugly girls are the quickest to shame men with their looks

3 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 11:00am
neezar:

lol..werey

U coming 2 camp wink

I'm not
Woulda loved to
But will be travelling soon

1 Like

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by highqueen(f): 11:00am
ohk..we have heard,,next time learn to work and don't be a foolish broke idiot on the net..next!!

2 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:01am
MhizzAJ:


I'm not
Woulda loved to
But will be travelling soon
2 wer
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 11:04am
neezar:

2 wer

Lolz
Somewhere cheesy

1 Like

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by classicMan22(m): 11:10am
Papanwamaikpe:
Amarabae and safia comes to mind. . Two useless frustrated olosholized online warriors!!! grin
ur list is incomplete were is baican. ladyGoddiva and that Aba bleach of a girl Queensexy undecided

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by edimolu(m): 11:18am
lol
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by marvin906(m): 11:30am
MhizzAJ:
He's talking rubbish



the man that broke your heart and turned you into this..
na thunder go fire am angry angry

19 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by marvin906(m): 11:32am
highqueen:
ohk..we have heard,,next time learn to work and don't be a foolish broke idiot on the net..next!!



one off the broke ass b*tch spotted..
A.K.A leaches association of Nigeria grin grin

38 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:36am
MhizzAJ:


Lolz
Somewhere cheesy
Hmmmm....Can we talk
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 11:40am
neezar:

Hmmmm....Can we talk

You sounded so rude the last time i called you
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:40am
MhizzAJ:


You sounded so rude the last time i called you
Lol.....Not at all oo

U hid ur number na

1 Like

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by Samata104(f): 11:43am
I wasn't here.....
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by MhizzAJ(f): 11:45am
neezar:

Lol.....Not at all oo

U hid ur number na

I called with my aunt's phone cos mine was bad but i've fixed it
Will check on you larra

Don't talk to me in that tone again
You really scared me cheesy
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:49am
MhizzAJ:


I called with my aunt's phone cos mine was bad but i've fixed it
Will check on you larra

Don't talk to me in that tone again
You really scared me cheesy
hahaha...No p

kiss
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by adaksbullet(m): 11:49am
MhizzAJ:
He's talking rubbish
Oni pata gigan sportted grin cheesy

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by adaksbullet(m): 11:50am
neezar:

Lol.....Not at all oo

U hid ur number na
undecided
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:51am
adaksbullet:
undecided
bus
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by adaksbullet(m): 11:51am
MhizzAJ:


I called with my aunt's phone cos mine was bad but i've fixed it
Will check on you larra

Don't talk to me in that tone again
You really scared me cheesy
u are thinked u haved seen an husband materia in bus nebucadiNEEZAR undecided

3 Likes

Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by adaksbullet(m): 11:52am
neezar:

bus
shot are u tryed too do undecided


U are whant too date mizzAJ
Re: Poor Dirty Girls Are The Quickest To Broke Shame Guys – Twitter User by neezar: 11:53am
adaksbullet:
shot are u tryed too do undecided


U are whant too date mizzAJ
lol...nooo

I am reaching out for souls cool

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

My Ex-girlfriend Doesn't Want To Let Go / See How Foolish Some Girls Reason But Think They Are In Love / are you in need I'm here to give out for free

Viewing this topic: Aboguede, Erngie(f), darkid1(m), adto(m), sayhi2certified(m), AfolabiGwin(m), jonathanrd, jamaicabakare(m), Dammyjeez(m), Engrobiorah(m), DelePhd, asobo, noboski, Iteghete1(m), cdialauka, Ajawuihevictor, elomez(f), bayocanny, Salex007(m), ifechez, kenonze(f), freekick, Privatejetpastor, sexyjuly(f), ibrash600, Bossman(m), JimD(m), CeeKay17, Makaveli1166(m), oilcity(m), Heavance(m), mystery22(m), emmyzworld(m), WotzupNG, seyiweb, tomiwa20(m), izaray(f), MisterDin(m), 4four(m), TerrorSquad147, vicben27(m), Cioupre(f), zaksman1960(m), Kairakamsi(f), Kardinal001(m), Lalas247(f), Engr4sure(m), Hasino2258, slavemerchant, Neimar, Dospix(m), stuffs4me(m), juvemex(m), phlame(m), NGELEBUBE, edgeP(m) and 61 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.