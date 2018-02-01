₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,250 members, 4,120,352 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 March 2018 at 02:57 AM

Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party (13135 Views)

Toyin Aimakhu And Adeniyi Johnson Accused Of Lesbianism And Ritualism / Toyin Aimakhu Shades Ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson On Gram [PICS] / Adeniyi Johnson Flaunts New Lover (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by NaijaCelebrity: 5:39pm On Mar 06
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson popularly known for dating and dumping, Toyin Abraham  celebrated his birthday last weekend and a birthday surprise party was held over weekend by her lovely wife Seyi Edun and his Godmother, Dasmola Juwon.

Top Nigerian faces and family friends like Gabriel Afolayan, Woli Arole , Kehinde Adeyemi, Peju Johnson stuns the event to celebrate with the actor.




See more photos on
http://news.nollyzone.com/nigerian-celebrities-attends-adeniyi-johnson-surprise-birthday-party/

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by stephleena(f): 5:53pm On Mar 06
dating and dumping. an accolade I guess.

5 Likes

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Hardeybohwarley(m): 9:03pm On Mar 06
stephleena:
dating and dumping. an accolade I guess.
Who had sex with you and didn't appreciate? Let him have his day woman.

9 Likes

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by mmclatino(m): 9:22pm On Mar 06
Happy birthday Johnson. More GRACE .

1 Like

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Tynasparks(f): 9:25pm On Mar 06
Surprise party? lipsrsealed
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Awolawe(m): 9:52pm On Mar 06
Hardeybohwarley:

Who had sex with you and didn't appreciate? Let him have his day woman.

Calm down, she has a point possibly

More On This
Study In Canada For Free - International Scholarships At University of Saskatche, 2018
www.schoollingtips.blogspot.com/2018/02/study-in-canada-for-free-international.html

2 Likes

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by DonPiiko: 9:53pm On Mar 06
Ibkayee and her love for Yoruba demons
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by ibkayee(f): 9:53pm On Mar 06
DonPiiko:
Ibkayee and her love for Yoruba demons
Lol I was just about to say the guy is fine
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by MrCoker: 9:53pm On Mar 06
Rubbish. Look at them!, broke people calling themselves celebrities.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by OboOlora(f): 9:54pm On Mar 06
Celebrity that can’t buy more than a 32inches LCD in a tiny living room. Is that one a celebrity? cheesy

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Graviton2(m): 9:54pm On Mar 06
Happy birthday to him!!
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by DonPiiko: 9:55pm On Mar 06
I was randomly checking out the topic and I saw you viewing below cheesy I trust you love cute guys I miss Safiaa and LadyGoddiva
ibkayee:

Lol I was just about to say the guy is fine

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Follygunners: 9:56pm On Mar 06
stephleena:
dating and dumping. an accolade I guess.

Abeg, vex go drink acid!
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by spako4(m): 9:56pm On Mar 06
stephleena:
dating and dumping. an accolade I guess.
Don’t mind them,gutter journalism called bloggerism

5 Likes

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by micky90(m): 9:56pm On Mar 06
See the surprise written all over his face.... I love surprises, I hope PSG surprise real Madrid tonight.

1 Like

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by cocaineaddict(m): 9:58pm On Mar 06
C
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by omooba969(m): 9:58pm On Mar 06
Toyin Aimakhu is on her way. grin
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Follygunners: 9:59pm On Mar 06
ibkayee:

Lol I was just about to say the guy is fine

Does dumping an Olosho make him ugly ni? undecided
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by ibkayee(f): 9:59pm On Mar 06
Follygunners:


Does dumping an Olosho make him ugly ni? undecided
What are you talking about?
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by VanjoshIII(m): 10:00pm On Mar 06
Where are the celebrities??
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by lordraiden(m): 10:01pm On Mar 06
micky90:
See the surprise written all over his face.... I love surprises, I hope PSG surprise real Madrid tonight.
dreamz that will neva come true

1 Like

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Tinalex(f): 10:04pm On Mar 06
Gabriel Afolayan me likely, hbd to the celebrant tho

3 Likes

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by xoxocandy(f): 10:05pm On Mar 06
Where are the celebrities?

2 Likes

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Follygunners: 10:10pm On Mar 06
Tinalex:
Gabriel Afolayan me likely, hbd to the celebrant tho

"Likely" Aunti, o ga gan ni ooo. undecided

1 Like

Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by chukslawrence(m): 10:12pm On Mar 06
ok
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by RealGucci: 10:12pm On Mar 06
is this a room and parlour
cause na 46 inches wit tv stand suppose dey dia
abegi.dis na self con jor
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by chukslawrence(m): 10:13pm On Mar 06
Follygunners:

"Likely" Aunti, o ga gan ni ooo. undecided
could be typo error
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by uchman48(m): 10:13pm On Mar 06
i love his husband role in movies
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by AJORE(m): 10:20pm On Mar 06
Oboolora.....shaii such a good name, am feeling that your name here cry
OboOlora:
Celebrity that can’t buy more than a 32inches LCD in a tiny living room. Is that one a celebrity? cheesy
Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by madjune: 10:27pm On Mar 06
See broke, hypocrite teeth all in one room.

If I'm this guy, I would call off the party asap.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lil Wayne's Dad Birdman Just Bought A New Car . . . For $8 Million! / Mercy Johnson Calls Off Wedding / Nigeria Comedian And Nollywood Actor Caught In The Act

Viewing this topic: geostat(m), Manufor(m), brownciga, Olumis(m), Hitler10, DKOKO3(m) and 12 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.