|Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by NaijaCelebrity: 5:39pm On Mar 06
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson popularly known for dating and dumping, Toyin Abraham celebrated his birthday last weekend and a birthday surprise party was held over weekend by her lovely wife Seyi Edun and his Godmother, Dasmola Juwon.
Top Nigerian faces and family friends like Gabriel Afolayan, Woli Arole , Kehinde Adeyemi, Peju Johnson stuns the event to celebrate with the actor.
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by stephleena(f): 5:53pm On Mar 06
dating and dumping. an accolade I guess.
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Hardeybohwarley(m): 9:03pm On Mar 06
stephleena:Who had sex with you and didn't appreciate? Let him have his day woman.
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by mmclatino(m): 9:22pm On Mar 06
Happy birthday Johnson. More GRACE .
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Tynasparks(f): 9:25pm On Mar 06
Surprise party?
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Awolawe(m): 9:52pm On Mar 06
Hardeybohwarley:
Calm down, she has a point possibly
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by DonPiiko: 9:53pm On Mar 06
Ibkayee and her love for Yoruba demons
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by ibkayee(f): 9:53pm On Mar 06
DonPiiko:Lol I was just about to say the guy is fine
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by MrCoker: 9:53pm On Mar 06
Rubbish. Look at them!, broke people calling themselves celebrities.
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by OboOlora(f): 9:54pm On Mar 06
Celebrity that can’t buy more than a 32inches LCD in a tiny living room. Is that one a celebrity?
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Graviton2(m): 9:54pm On Mar 06
Happy birthday to him!!
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by DonPiiko: 9:55pm On Mar 06
I was randomly checking out the topic and I saw you viewing below I trust you love cute guys I miss Safiaa and LadyGoddiva
ibkayee:
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Follygunners: 9:56pm On Mar 06
stephleena:
Abeg, vex go drink acid!
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by spako4(m): 9:56pm On Mar 06
stephleena:Don’t mind them,gutter journalism called bloggerism
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by micky90(m): 9:56pm On Mar 06
See the surprise written all over his face.... I love surprises, I hope PSG surprise real Madrid tonight.
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by cocaineaddict(m): 9:58pm On Mar 06
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by omooba969(m): 9:58pm On Mar 06
Toyin Aimakhu is on her way.
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Follygunners: 9:59pm On Mar 06
ibkayee:
Does dumping an Olosho make him ugly ni?
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by ibkayee(f): 9:59pm On Mar 06
Follygunners:What are you talking about?
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by VanjoshIII(m): 10:00pm On Mar 06
Where are the celebrities??
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by lordraiden(m): 10:01pm On Mar 06
micky90:dreamz that will neva come true
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Tinalex(f): 10:04pm On Mar 06
Gabriel Afolayan me likely, hbd to the celebrant tho
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by xoxocandy(f): 10:05pm On Mar 06
Where are the celebrities?
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by Follygunners: 10:10pm On Mar 06
Tinalex:
"Likely" Aunti, o ga gan ni ooo.
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by chukslawrence(m): 10:12pm On Mar 06
ok
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by RealGucci: 10:12pm On Mar 06
is this a room and parlour
cause na 46 inches wit tv stand suppose dey dia
abegi.dis na self con jor
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by chukslawrence(m): 10:13pm On Mar 06
Follygunners:could be typo error
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by uchman48(m): 10:13pm On Mar 06
i love his husband role in movies
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by AJORE(m): 10:20pm On Mar 06
Oboolora.....shaii such a good name, am feeling that your name here
OboOlora:
|Re: Celebrities Attend Adeniyi Johnson's Surprise Birthday Party by madjune: 10:27pm On Mar 06
See broke, hypocrite teeth all in one room.
If I'm this guy, I would call off the party asap.
