|Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by bambi2016: 6:28pm On Mar 06
America’s Got Talent Finalist, Kechi Okwuchi in a new interview with LIB has shared her experience before and after plane crash incident.
She tells of how she’s journeyed through life and how she’s learnt to accept that one’s scars doesn’t define them.
The 28-year-old amazing singer shared with LIB how it felt waking up after 5 weeks of being in a coma to realise over 60 persons from her school on the flight with her had died.
She also talked about her experience as a contestant at America’s Got Talent…
Watch video here;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMsDyfexRG0
http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/06/sosoliso-plane-crash-survivor-kechi-okwuchi-narrates-journey-after-crash-with-so-much-emotions-video/
3 Shares
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by vickysly: 6:51pm On Mar 06
God is her strength
2 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by bambi2016: 7:49pm On Mar 06
FP thinng
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by Sweetcollins: 10:20pm On Mar 06
Goodnews
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by stainlink(m): 10:20pm On Mar 06
Incredible
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by SaAbbas(m): 10:20pm On Mar 06
Thank God for your Bonus Life
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by madjune: 10:21pm On Mar 06
No one is promised tomorrow.
Be the best you can, with your hands, Voice, brain or whatever to the glory of God while you still breathing.
Amen.
3 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by Phemoo10: 10:22pm On Mar 06
Whaow, this lady's survival is a testimony...
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by curvilicious: 10:22pm On Mar 06
You wont know when she is old cos she already looks old
Thank God for her life
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:23pm On Mar 06
She has got a reason to be thankful for
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by Sweetcollins: 10:23pm On Mar 06
Good news
Oluwa got her back
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by RuthDaniels(f): 10:23pm On Mar 06
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by ZombieTAMER: 10:27pm On Mar 06
Jesus loves you
Not that zombie o
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by makydebbie(f): 10:27pm On Mar 06
To know more about her wonderful story, read refined for rebirth by Ijeoma Okwuchi.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by falcon01: 10:28pm On Mar 06
oh my it was just like yesterday
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by abbeyoye2001(m): 10:28pm On Mar 06
Ogadimma
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by CryptoClub2018: 10:29pm On Mar 06
ishowdotgmail:
We all have got reasons to be thankful for.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by ukejejohnson: 10:31pm On Mar 06
You're still beautiful to me
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by SandB2017: 10:31pm On Mar 06
.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by DonPiiko: 10:33pm On Mar 06
I know deep down you want to maintain ties with Nigerians
makydebbie:
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by estycool(f): 10:37pm On Mar 06
When God say's YES no one can say NO and when he say's NO nobody can say YES. U are a living testimony and we all have one or two lesson to learn from you story remain bless.
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by CaptainJeffry: 11:01pm On Mar 06
Chai this girl was indeed an epitome of beauty before the crash.
I'm glad she's a survivor and she's still beautiful too.
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by Blessingonyi(f): 11:14pm On Mar 06
I just like her boldness..ride on girl. Love u
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by dollyptosh(m): 11:14pm On Mar 06
DonPiiko:
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by Bizzysmitty: 11:16pm On Mar 06
Bless God for your life it is not easy.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by DonPiiko: 11:23pm On Mar 06
She was such a beautiful angel when she was younger. Go girl, rule your world
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by DonPiiko: 11:24pm On Mar 06
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by lawal5020(m): 11:37pm On Mar 06
The Lord is your strength The Lord is your strength
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by ADEKNO1(m): 12:01am
Designated Survivor... Congrats for d second Chance
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by Allisonly: 12:16am
Congratulations oo...
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi's Interview With Linda Ikeji TV: Journey After Plane Crash by finest147: 12:45am
e don do u crashed u survived lets hear word...those wey fire burn for p.w kubwa come survive no be human being too,enuff of all dis.dats d curse of being rich
