She tells of how she’s journeyed through life and how she’s learnt to accept that one’s scars doesn’t define them.



The 28-year-old amazing singer shared with LIB how it felt waking up after 5 weeks of being in a coma to realise over 60 persons from her school on the flight with her had died.



She also talked about her experience as a contestant at America’s Got Talent…



Watch video here;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMsDyfexRG0



God is her strength 2 Likes

Thank God for your Bonus Life

No one is promised tomorrow.



Be the best you can, with your hands, Voice, brain or whatever to the glory of God while you still breathing.



Amen. 3 Likes

Whaow, this lady's survival is a testimony...

Thank God for her life

She has got a reason to be thankful for

To know more about her wonderful story, read refined for rebirth by Ijeoma Okwuchi.

You're still beautiful to me

To know more about her wonderful story, read refined for rebirth by Ijeoma Okwuchi.

When God say's YES no one can say NO and when he say's NO nobody can say YES. U are a living testimony and we all have one or two lesson to learn from you story remain bless. 1 Like

Chai this girl was indeed an epitome of beauty before the crash.



I'm glad she's a survivor and she's still beautiful too. 1 Like

I just like her boldness..ride on girl. Love u

Bless God for your life it is not easy.

She was such a beautiful angel when she was younger. Go girl, rule your world

The Lord is your strength The Lord is your strengthThe Lord is your strength

Designated Survivor... Congrats for d second Chance



