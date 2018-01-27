₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by markode777: 8:37pm On Mar 06
KINGSLEY IWU
It was remebered that President Buhari who arrived Ghana on Monday to honor the country's 61st Independence Anniversary gave a speech as a Guest of Honour.
President Buhari while speaking at the Special Guest of Honour Speech during Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary Parade at the Black Star in Accra, applauded Ghana's President, Akufo-Addo and assured him that he will help Ghana fight corruption.
“I congratulate you on your efforts to fight corruption which has eaten into the public fibre…Your Excellency I can assure you that you have a good partner in me in tackling endemic corruption,” the President Buhari said.
However, in his bid to be of help to Ghana in fighting corruption in the country, Ghanaians have expressed their furiousness over the statement of President Buhari.
Many Ghanians who blasted Buhari warned him to leave Ghana with his people who they accused to have corrupted their country.
Many others reacting to the statement from Buhari told the President that he should not bring snakes, and monkeys to swallow Ghana's money.
See the reactions below;
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by 9jaown(m): 8:39pm On Mar 06
Nigger they f*** up er where.
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by Nwodosis(m): 8:41pm On Mar 06
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by Abjay97(m): 8:42pm On Mar 06
in "patience jonathan's" voice CHAI.. CHAI.. WILL YOU KEEP KWAYET
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by olihilistic(m): 8:43pm On Mar 06
They ought to react because they all chemicals.
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by Heromaniaa: 8:52pm On Mar 06
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by Ever8054: 8:54pm On Mar 06
why this guy dey like disgrace himself anywhere wey him carry him pencil size legs go?...I beg allow me to slap this cow...
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by ColdSun: 9:02pm On Mar 06
You haven't removed the log of wood in your eye, you're going to remove the grain of sand in someone else's eyes.
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by doublewisdom: 9:11pm On Mar 06
Why does Buhari embarrass us all the time?
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by emmasege: 9:14pm On Mar 06
Give Buhari a thousand times to adddress a gathering, he'll only talk about corruption. Why does this old fool think fighting corruption is all that's required for good governance?
And it would have even made sense if he and his government were free of corruption also.
Now, Ghana is comparatively better than Nigeria. Giving this endangered animal another four years could make the like of Somalia, Niger Republic and Chad Republic far better than Nigeria.
Dear compatriots, let's erase this national mistake with our PVC come 2019.
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by CaptainJeffry: 9:18pm On Mar 06
The dude Dig Deep has finished us.
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by Uniquewhyte99(m): 9:20pm On Mar 06
Buhari you would have just said "Congratulations on your anniversary celebration" and end it there instead of this social media ridicule you have brought upon us. This one weak me
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by nototribalist: 9:22pm On Mar 06
Why do we allow illiterates to continue to rule over the so called intellectuals in Nigeria.
Buhari disgracing Nigeria since 1985 till date.
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by BlackDBagba: 9:22pm On Mar 06
Embarrass himself. Point of correction and not forgetting the 95%
doublewisdom:
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by BeingFrank(m): 9:22pm On Mar 06
He Exported His Stupidity.
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by chriskosherbal(m): 9:27pm On Mar 06
Uniquewhyte99:
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:30pm On Mar 06
Na condemn oil full this man head I swear
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by ChangetheChange: 9:37pm On Mar 06
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by ZombieTAMER: 9:38pm On Mar 06
Buhari is an Ebola virus
Nigeria wey no get light...
The lady say xenophobia on their minds
Very soon na Operation Nigeria must go in Ghana
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by conductorL3: 9:38pm On Mar 06
He went to spread Fraudgerian Shithole Syndrome to Ghana, a sane country.
Keep your terrorist ass in Fraudgeria, Haboki.
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by Badonasty(m): 9:39pm On Mar 06
markode777:
Baba go disgrace himself for Ghana
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by lloydtruth: 9:39pm On Mar 06
These Ghanaians got no chill, meanwhile I've noticed the sudden disappearance of some buhari defenders (aka zombies) what happened?
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by Abfinest007(m): 9:39pm On Mar 06
u think u can deceive ghanains d way yoy deceive nigerians by fighting kwarotion not corruption
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by veacea: 9:39pm On Mar 06
We are finished in this country
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by lordsharks(m): 9:39pm On Mar 06
this is hilarious
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by ozoebuka1(m): 9:39pm On Mar 06
Ghanaians know Buhari more than the BMC, shame
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by atiku2019manager: 9:39pm On Mar 06
lol
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by Nelsizzy(m): 9:39pm On Mar 06
You went to a country that has a lower corruption level than your own country. Instead of offering economic support or something close, you promised to help fight corruption. Have you fought the one in you own circle? 2015 Buhari claimed to have borrowed money to buy presidential form of about a million naira. Fast forward 2 years later, his soon has a bike worth over 30 million. This does not include landed properties and the likes. BMC will continue fooling themselves. I weep for this country
|Re: Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption by SPius: 9:40pm On Mar 06
This idiat dollars won't sit down one place
Fight corruption when your son is driving 200k$ power bikes
