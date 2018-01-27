Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption (25164 Views)

KINGSLEY IWU



It was remebered that President Buhari who arrived Ghana on Monday to honor the country's 61st Independence Anniversary gave a speech as a Guest of Honour.



President Buhari while speaking at the Special Guest of Honour Speech during Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary Parade at the Black Star in Accra, applauded Ghana's President, Akufo-Addo and assured him that he will help Ghana fight corruption.



“I congratulate you on your efforts to fight corruption which has eaten into the public fibre…Your Excellency I can assure you that you have a good partner in me in tackling endemic corruption,” the President Buhari said.



However, in his bid to be of help to Ghana in fighting corruption in the country, Ghanaians have expressed their furiousness over the statement of President Buhari.



Many Ghanians who blasted Buhari warned him to leave Ghana with his people who they accused to have corrupted their country.



Many others reacting to the statement from Buhari told the President that he should not bring snakes, and monkeys to swallow Ghana's money.



See the reactions below;



See more comments HERE http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2018/03/buhari-is-joke-of-century-ghanaians.html

Nigger they f*** up er where. 143 Likes 6 Shares

17 Likes 1 Share

in "patience jonathan's" voice CHAI.. CHAI.. WILL YOU KEEP KWAYET 67 Likes 1 Share

They ought to react because they all chemicals. 4 Likes

why this guy dey like disgrace himself anywhere wey him carry him pencil size legs go?...I beg allow me to slap this cow... 226 Likes 9 Shares

You haven't removed the log of wood in your eye, you're going to remove the grain of sand in someone else's eyes. 134 Likes 5 Shares

Why does Buhari embarrass us all the time? 140 Likes 2 Shares

Give Buhari a thousand times to adddress a gathering, he'll only talk about corruption. Why does this old fool think fighting corruption is all that's required for good governance?



And it would have even made sense if he and his government were free of corruption also.



Now, Ghana is comparatively better than Nigeria. Giving this endangered animal another four years could make the like of Somalia, Niger Republic and Chad Republic far better than Nigeria.



Dear compatriots, let's erase this national mistake with our PVC come 2019. 272 Likes 13 Shares

The dude Dig Deep has finished us. 86 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari you would have just said "Congratulations on your anniversary celebration" and end it there instead of this social media ridicule you have brought upon us. This one weak me you would have just said "Congratulations on your anniversary celebration" and end it there instead of this social media ridicule you have brought upon us. This one weak me 139 Likes 3 Shares

Why do we allow illiterates to continue to rule over the so called intellectuals in Nigeria.



Buhari disgracing Nigeria since 1985 till date. 125 Likes 3 Shares





doublewisdom:

Why does Buhari embarrass us all the time? Embarrass himself. Point of correction and not forgetting the 95% 21 Likes

He Exported His Stupidity. 105 Likes 3 Shares

Uniquewhyte99:

Buhari you would have just said "Congratulations on your anniversary celebration" and end it there instead of this social media ridicule you have brought upon us. This one weak me 21 Likes 1 Share

















Na condemn oil full this man head I swear Na condemn oil full this man head I swear 34 Likes 1 Share

61 Likes 1 Share











Nigeria wey no get light...



The lady say xenophobia on their minds



Very soon na Operation Nigeria must go in Ghana Buhari is an Ebola virusNigeria wey no get light...The lady say xenophobia on their mindsVery soon na Operation Nigeria must go in Ghana 22 Likes





Keep your terrorist ass in Fraudgeria, Haboki. He went to spread Fraudgerian Shithole Syndrome to Ghana, a sane country.Keep your terrorist ass in Fraudgeria, Haboki. 38 Likes 1 Share

Baba go disgrace himself for Ghana Baba go disgrace himself for Ghana 16 Likes

These Ghanaians got no chill, meanwhile I've noticed the sudden disappearance of some buhari defenders (aka zombies) what happened? 63 Likes 2 Shares

u think u can deceive ghanains d way yoy deceive nigerians by fighting kwarotion not corruption 18 Likes

We are finished in this country 8 Likes

this is hilarious 14 Likes

Ghanaians know Buhari more than the BMC, shame 44 Likes 3 Shares

lol 7 Likes

You went to a country that has a lower corruption level than your own country. Instead of offering economic support or something close, you promised to help fight corruption. Have you fought the one in you own circle? 2015 Buhari claimed to have borrowed money to buy presidential form of about a million naira. Fast forward 2 years later, his soon has a bike worth over 30 million. This does not include landed properties and the likes. BMC will continue fooling themselves. I weep for this country 36 Likes 1 Share