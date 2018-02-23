₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by ijustdey: 9:16pm On Mar 06
The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has kicked against the elongation of the tenure of the party’s national and state executives, saying it is against the constitution.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by madridguy(m): 9:22pm On Mar 06
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Firefire(m): 9:30pm On Mar 06
Story for the gods
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by WATCHOVER(m): 10:23pm On Mar 06
APC scattering to little pebbles.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Owamudia: 10:25pm On Mar 06
Go to court.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by chichar1(f): 10:27pm On Mar 06
APC is an occultic party
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by BMCSlayer: 10:29pm On Mar 06
Good radiance.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by ZombieTAMER: 10:29pm On Mar 06
Tinubu is a loser
He should go and bury his head in shame
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by fasho01(m): 10:30pm On Mar 06
Before
We weren't expecting the 'tinubu' arm to accept oyegun's tenure extension
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Newbiee: 10:31pm On Mar 06
Wailers and IPOB concocted report.
They are not happy APC avoided crisis that may surface as a result of elective convention. They have been waiting for that opportunity in order to reap from the aftermath of the convention.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by seunayantokun(m): 10:32pm On Mar 06
may they never be one party again
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by DIKEnaWAR: 10:32pm On Mar 06
Tinubu has become the fly that decided it must follow the corpse to the ground.
Rest man! You have lost out in this political equation.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by SPius: 10:33pm On Mar 06
Lol tinubu was beaten at his game
Mumu frog eye thought Nigeria is Lagos
Overhyped peace of sh!t holding so called sophisticated people to ransom in their metropolis thrashcan
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Ratello: 10:33pm On Mar 06
APC Lagos? Who knows them and who cares? Tinubu is a dead man already because Oyegun has come to stay with Buhari's backings. Buhari trust Oyegun more than Tinubu!
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by greatfoly(m): 10:33pm On Mar 06
Caveat
space booked
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by justineu(m): 10:34pm On Mar 06
But Edo Apc accept oyegun.. So is inconsequential.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by bonechamberlain(m): 10:35pm On Mar 06
which faction.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:35pm On Mar 06
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by AntiWailer: 10:35pm On Mar 06
lol.
bunch of idiots
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by divineappo(m): 10:36pm On Mar 06
So sad for Tinubu
Back to Business
So sad for Tinubu
We are Gabdeland Agro Enterprises CAC/BN 2501774
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by chuksjuve(m): 10:36pm On Mar 06
Your rejections only end in Lagos..
Thank you
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Nasa28(m): 10:37pm On Mar 06
We have heard na...should we fry beans for you guys!?
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by ajepako(f): 10:39pm On Mar 06
Lagos APC meaning...
Tinubu
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Buhari2019: 10:39pm On Mar 06
Buhari till 2023. Join the movement nairalanders for a better Nigeria
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Nebuzaradan: 10:40pm On Mar 06
i stand with oyegun
cc
ikpunnu
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by xcolanto(m): 10:40pm On Mar 06
Hay fee cee! Party of strange bed fellows!
Imagine thiefnibu using his Lagos boys to cause wahala where his supposed to be reconciling the party.
This is the beginning of the end of the evil party thanks to thiefnibu.
The guy won come wise small Sha finally!
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by slivertongue: 10:40pm On Mar 06
blame it on PDP &GEJ
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Lomprico2: 10:43pm On Mar 06
U mean tifnubu's apc
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by dragonking2: 10:45pm On Mar 06
More like "Tinubu Lagos APC rejects oyegun extension "
Tinubu no get mouth again.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by 4kDdullard: 10:46pm On Mar 06
A terrorist led party is self destroying, let it burn, I say burn Apc.
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by tomakint: 10:50pm On Mar 06
Tinubu like I was telling someone that he had only succeeded in raising political bastards when from all inclinations the enemies fighting him are from within and they are Yorubas (Fashola, Fayemi, Akeredolu, etc) if he can't win those former loyalists I mentioned, I wonder how he like a sheep going to the slaughter house took over the appointment of being a chairman of the Reconciliatory Committee when his former lieutenants have already exposed his secrets to Buhari. Good morning Bola Tinubu this is payback time!
|Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by nototribalist: 10:53pm On Mar 06
Tinubu should stop trying harder, he's making himself look even more stuppid
