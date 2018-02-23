₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,250 members, 4,120,351 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 March 2018 at 02:57 AM

Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure (6606 Views)

APC Extends Oyegun's Tenure By One Year / 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him / APC Rejects Senator Theodore Orji, Former Abia Governor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by ijustdey: 9:16pm On Mar 06
The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has kicked against the elongation of the tenure of the party’s national and state executives, saying it is against the constitution.

Rising from a consultative forum held at state house Marina, Lagos and attended by party elders from across the state, the leaders said the extension of the tenure of John Oyegun, chairman of the party, and his executives by one year is also against Nigeria’s constitution.

“Section 223 of the 1999 constitution as amended provides for periodical election on a democratic basis for principal officers and members of the executive committee of political parties,” the party said in a statement.

“According to the constitution, election of the officers or members of the executive committee of a political party will be deemed to be periodical if done at regular intervals not exceeding four years.

“Article 17 of the party’s constitution also provides for a four-year tenure for its national and state executives, which is renewable for another four years.”

Tajudeen Olusi, leader of the party in Lagos central senatorial district, later addressed reporters.

We have taken reports of the state APC chairman in respect of the NEC meeting held in Abuja. We have also had the privilege of receiving great reports from our leader from the reconciliation committee,” he said.

“We have considered the issue of extension of tenure and we are of the firm belief that the decision is a breach of the constitution of our party and of the country. We are against the elongation of tenure. We shall continue to make our decision known to the party and to the president.

“In extending the tenure, the APC National Executive Committee had relied on Article 13.3 (ii) of its constitution which states that The NEC can discharge the functions of the convention in a period of emergency.

Article 13.3 (ii) of APC Constitution specifically states that the NEC of the party is empowered to;
“Discharge all functions of the National Conventions as constituted in between Conventions”.

“But the provision in Article 13.3 (ii) is not limitless and open-ended. It is a responsibility restricted by the same constitution, which provides exclusively under Article 30 (i) that: “This Constitution and Schedules hereto can be amended only by the National Convention of the Party.”

https://www.thecable.ng/just-lagos-apc-rejects-extension-oyeguns-tenure

1 Like

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by madridguy(m): 9:22pm On Mar 06
tongue
Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Firefire(m): 9:30pm On Mar 06
Story for the gods grin

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by WATCHOVER(m): 10:23pm On Mar 06
APC scattering to little pebbles.

12 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Owamudia: 10:25pm On Mar 06
Go to court.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by chichar1(f): 10:27pm On Mar 06
APC is an occultic party

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by BMCSlayer: 10:29pm On Mar 06
Good radiance.

1 Like

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by ZombieTAMER: 10:29pm On Mar 06
Tinubu is a loser


He should go and bury his head in shame

29 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by fasho01(m): 10:30pm On Mar 06
Before

We weren't expecting the 'tinubu' arm to accept oyegun's tenure extension

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Newbiee: 10:31pm On Mar 06
Wailers and IPOB concocted report.
They are not happy APC avoided crisis that may surface as a result of elective convention. They have been waiting for that opportunity in order to reap from the aftermath of the convention. grin grin

1 Like

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by seunayantokun(m): 10:32pm On Mar 06
may they never be one party again

5 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by DIKEnaWAR: 10:32pm On Mar 06
Tinubu has become the fly that decided it must follow the corpse to the ground.

Rest man! You have lost out in this political equation.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by SPius: 10:33pm On Mar 06
Lol tinubu was beaten at his game



Mumu frog eye thought Nigeria is Lagos




cheesy cheesy cheesy grin cheesy cheesy

Overhyped peace of sh!t holding so called sophisticated people to ransom in their metropolis thrashcan

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Ratello: 10:33pm On Mar 06
APC Lagos? Who knows them and who cares? Tinubu is a dead man already because Oyegun has come to stay with Buhari's backings. Buhari trust Oyegun more than Tinubu!

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by greatfoly(m): 10:33pm On Mar 06
Caveat

space booked
Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by justineu(m): 10:34pm On Mar 06
But Edo Apc accept oyegun.. So is inconsequential.

7 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by bonechamberlain(m): 10:35pm On Mar 06
which faction.

4 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:35pm On Mar 06
grin

3 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by AntiWailer: 10:35pm On Mar 06
lol.

bunch of idiots

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by divineappo(m): 10:36pm On Mar 06
So sad for Tinubu





Back to Business
Place Order for your Cold pressed Moringa oil, #9,500 per litre.
We are Gabdeland Agro Enterprises CAC/BN 2501774

1 Like

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by chuksjuve(m): 10:36pm On Mar 06
Your rejections only end in Lagos..

Thank you angry

4 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Nasa28(m): 10:37pm On Mar 06
We have heard na...should we fry beans for you guys!?

2 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by ajepako(f): 10:39pm On Mar 06
Lagos APC meaning...

Tinubu cheesy cheesy grin cheesy grin

6 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Buhari2019: 10:39pm On Mar 06
Buhari till 2023. Join the movement nairalanders for a better Nigeria
Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Nebuzaradan: 10:40pm On Mar 06
cheesy

i stand with oyegun grin

cc
ikpunnu

6 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by xcolanto(m): 10:40pm On Mar 06
Hay fee cee! Party of strange bed fellows!
Imagine thiefnibu using his Lagos boys to cause wahala where his supposed to be reconciling the party.
This is the beginning of the end of the evil party thanks to thiefnibu.
The guy won come wise small Sha finally!

4 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by slivertongue: 10:40pm On Mar 06
blame it on PDP &GEJ

5 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by Lomprico2: 10:43pm On Mar 06
U mean tifnubu's apc grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by dragonking2: 10:45pm On Mar 06
More like "Tinubu Lagos APC rejects oyegun extension "

Tinubu no get mouth again. grin

4 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by 4kDdullard: 10:46pm On Mar 06
A terrorist led party is self destroying, let it burn, I say burn Apc.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by tomakint: 10:50pm On Mar 06
Tinubu like I was telling someone that he had only succeeded in raising political bastards when from all inclinations the enemies fighting him are from within and they are Yorubas (Fashola, Fayemi, Akeredolu, etc) if he can't win those former loyalists I mentioned, I wonder how he like a sheep going to the slaughter house took over the appointment of being a chairman of the Reconciliatory Committee when his former lieutenants have already exposed his secrets to Buhari. Good morning Bola Tinubu this is payback time!

2 Likes

Re: Lagos APC Rejects Extension Of Oyegun’s Tenure by nototribalist: 10:53pm On Mar 06
Tinubu should stop trying harder, he's making himself look even more stuppid

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nationwide Strike Starts Tommorow / Abacha's National Constitutional Conference 1994-95 / REVEALED: Amaechi Spent 5 Billion On Rally

Viewing this topic: basswoodd2222, bikat, Rhyzer, falopetemitope, prosnadis(m), IamaNigerianGuy(m) and 13 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.