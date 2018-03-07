₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by nwabobo: 7:59am
Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh’s reported claim is untrue – Thailand Ambassador
Wattana Kunwongse, Thailand’s ambassador to Nigeria, has faulted a claim reportedly made by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, that Thailand accused Nigeria of being responsible for the collapse of its seven rice mills following the drastic fall in rice importation from the country.
The ambassador, in a letter sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, described the minister’s claim as “misleading and a distortion of the actual discussion that transpired between them”.
A News Agency of Nigeria report published on PREMIUM TIMES on Friday showed that Mr. Ogbeh made the claim, at a meeting of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) and the leadership of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers of Nigeria (FEPSAN) held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to the report, the minister said “just like two weeks ago, the Ambassador of Thailand came to my office and said to me that we have really ‘dealt’ with them.
“But I asked what did we do wrong and he said unemployment in Thailand was one of the lowest in the world, 1.2 per cent, it has gone up to four per cent because seven giant rice mills have shut down because Nigeria’s import has fallen by 95 per cent on rice alone”.
However, the diplomat said Mr. Ogbeh may have lied.
“The report is not only misleading but a distortion of the actual conversation between myself and the honourable Minister of Agriculture at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on 30th January 2018, which was nothing short of positivity and optimism on both sides.
“During which I praised President Buhari’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the essence of which is the endeavour to move the country to a self-sufficiency and export-oriented economy, and to that worthy cause, Thailand stands ready to work closely with the Nigerian Government in the field of technological transfer and agricultural machineries.
“At the same meeting, the honourable minister and I had reached the conclusion that I as Ambassador 0f Thailand to Nigeria will be working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and rural development to establish a platform to discuss our mutual benefits in the form of MOU on Agricultural Cooperation and by forming a bilateral Working Committee toward that end.”
He added that the report could not have been farther from the truth as Thailand’s official figures demonstrate that its rice export to the world in 2017 reached 11.48 million tons worth $5.1 billion.
“Thailand’s rice export to the world in 2017 (January-December 2017) reached 11.48 million tons equalising to $5.1 billion (USD), a 15.54 per cent increase compared to previous years, which is one of the highest figures on the history Thailand’s rice exportation. There is no proof of any shutdown of Thailand’s major rice mills,” he said.
Despite the minister’s “misquotation”, the Ambassador said he remains optimistic and looks forward to working together with the Nigerian Government in all fronts in the development of Nigerian agricultural sector.
He noted that based on the warm reception from Mr. Ogbeh when he visited the ministry, he believes the minister is “a great man of integrity who has been working so hard to help Nigeria achieve the goal of self-sustainability in food and agriculture.”
When asked to respond to the ambassador’s rebuttal of Mr. Ogbeh’s statement, the special adviser to the minister on media and publicity, Olukayode Adeleye, said he would have “to crosscheck facts” before responding. He was yet to respond as at the time of this report.
Self-sufficiency in rice production is one of the cardinal objectives of the Muhammadu Buhari administration with different officials calling for a ban on the importation of the product.
In his New Year broadcast in January, President Muhammadu Buhari pledged that his administration will further reduce rice import in 2018. Earlier in August, a director at the agriculture ministry, Muhammad Adamu, announced that Nigeria’s rice production reached 15 million metric tonnes annually.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/260948-rice-production-audu-ogbehs-reported-claim-untrue-thailand-ambassador.html/amp?__twitter_impression=true
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by BankeSmalls(f): 8:01am
I insist, he didn't lie
This government is filled with so many incompetent officials that they might be repeating a lie while not knowing what he is saying, and they do this without any iota of shame .
What a hopeless country.
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Kemperor: 8:03am
A government built in lies and surviving in lies
APC is the worst Political Party in the world
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by ettybaba(m): 8:04am
Shame..
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by neezar: 8:05am
We are not surprised sa...
But my yellowbar Muslims will call this Thailand ambassador an igbo man
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Jwonder(m): 8:06am
we already know Mr Ambassador! Watch how all their zombies will avoid this thread.
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by three: 8:06am
The individuals who make up the APC are prolific devious LIARS!
They did not begin their work today. This is a commonality with each of them.
They breathe out lies.
They would rather lie (as it comes naturally) than work. Nothing stopped them from taking the first 6 months to truly prepare for the rest of their tenure. We'd have been in a much different situation if they sincerely assessed their capacity and worked towards positive change.
But "habit eats strategy for breakfast" and these ones are HABITUAL liars!
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by PoliticalThuG(m): 8:16am
Nawa
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Wawaman: 8:17am
can you imagine how this politicians take us.
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Ohammadike: 8:18am
Imagine this man lying at his old age
My people if apc tells you good morning go and check very well cos they lie through their anus
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by blackpanda: 8:19am
Why is every progress made by nigeria a big problem for wailers Useless children of hate abd darkness
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by AAlozie(m): 8:23am
When Buhari lied that he will make #1 to $1, did y'all not know that he was setting the pace for shameless lies?
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Ngokafor(f): 8:24am
Ofcourse sane folks in Nigeria knew that Audu Ogbeh lied...His lies omly impressed apc zombies who were shaking their weak bumbum in jubilation while eating Thai rice from Iya Mulika buka..
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by tashashiel(f): 8:35am
lies on every angle, ambassador came to ur office and said you ve really dealt with them. ludicrous..
see his face, Obasanjo look alike
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Omeokachie: 8:36am
Your Excellency, please forgive him.
This administration keeps giving us bad image, even in diplomatic circles.
Mr Ogbeh, is a high ranking member of the nest of liars, therefore they try to outdo themselves on who can lie most for the administration.
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by NaijaMutant(f): 8:37am
Maclatunji maclatunji maclatunji maclatunji
Sequel to our argument on the thread in the attached picture, I just want to tell you that the Thailand ambassador has finally responded to your shame
I want to also restate that you are not fit to be a mod on Nairaland.
I hereby nominate myself as a replacement for the unintelligent Maclatunji
LIKE if you support this
SHARE if you don't
Cc: Seun
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by NaijaMutant(f): 8:38am
BankeSmalls:
As if lying to us on a daily basis is not enough they have now gone international
The useless Minister expected the Thailand ambassador to keep quiet while he de-markets his nation
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by NaijaMutant(f): 8:39am
blackpanda:
Is lying also a progress
You're delusional
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by NaijaMutant(f): 8:42am
This is a national embarrassment.
How low Nigeria has sunk among the comity of nations
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by goldenchris: 8:42am
I wonder how the likes of lie muhamed and ogbe advice their children.cause the kind of lies this men lie ehhh
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Lomprico2: 8:45am
Oyokomboooo!!!!!!
Yet another unwarranted international embarrassment! Apc una doh o!
Sweetgala! Come and see how ur fada has disgraced you further!
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by overall90: 8:48am
NaijaMutant:
of course it is progress because they have moved from local to international stage.
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Lomprico2: 8:49am
NaijaMutant:
Very!
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Esseite: 8:49am
Another blow on the integrity of this govt...
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by baralatie(m): 8:52am
it is now an internationally confirmed embarrassment.
a whole govt minister telling lies!
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by doctokwus: 8:52am
That anybody still believed the minister when even a single page on the topic here,market facts and commonsense should have put paid to Audu Ogbeh's lies,shows that some people here and in Nigeria in general,have sawdust for brains.
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Paperwhite(m): 8:53am
Just imagine the diplomatic shame & disgrace Nigeria have to suffer because its leaders have a pathologic pechant for lying annoyingly. Too bad for this country.
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by NaijaMutant(f): 8:54am
Disgrace of a nation
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by blackpanda: 9:02am
NaijaMutant:
Hateful wailing loser
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:11am
nwabobo:Wattana Kunwongse, save your breathe.
We Nigerians know them better!
We know that the APC party has come with their propaganda again
So we took the liberty to do justice on your behalf even before your response.
Shalom
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by NaijaMutant(f): 9:12am
blackpanda:
I will ensure I increase you frustration on Nairaland
|Re: Rice Production: Audu Ogbeh Lied - Thailand Ambassador by irepnaija4eva(m): 9:17am
Smh...Even the devil shudders when he see the kind of lies that emmits from Apc's camp..
Tufiakwa..
