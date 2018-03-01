₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,763 members, 4,122,241 topics. Date: Thursday, 08 March 2018 at 03:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) (24083 Views)
4-Year-Old Girl Suffers Nephrotic Syndrome In Kaduna. Photo / She Was Born A Man...but Check Her Out Now! Don't Hate! Lol....photos / Meet Nigerian Hermaphrodite Who Want 2 Cutoff His Female Organ & Becum Male(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by CastedDude: 9:39pm On Mar 07
An appeal is being made due to medical condition a 4-year-old child from Ibadan, Oyo state was born with. The little child was born an hermaphrodite. The distraught parents who are concerned about the issue - have desired to know whether the child is actually a male or female through a medical examination but are said t be financially restrained.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/parents-lament-4-year-old-child-born-hermaphrodite-photos.html
Credit; Mercy-Babs Communications,
1 Like
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by manmoraskk: 9:41pm On Mar 07
God will provide for the family.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by ettybaba(m): 9:43pm On Mar 07
May God provide for the family.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 9:52pm On Mar 07
This one made weak. Just speechless.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Holluwaphlexy(m): 9:56pm On Mar 07
things dey happen sha...... God knows best...
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by PMWSpirit(m): 10:41pm On Mar 07
Just imagine how this life is full of surprises
Something that dear bro-sis bobrisky and co will pay any price to become, is now a burden on this lad(y)
Haaaa Nkan be
18 Likes
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by pejuakinab: 10:41pm On Mar 07
Ehyaa, poor little boy or girl
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by akeentech(m): 10:41pm On Mar 07
They should show us his/her organs joor. After all She's 4 year old, what are they hiding?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by CAPSLOCKED: 10:41pm On Mar 07
*science correcting god's mistakes since living memory.
PARENTS WHO HAVE A CHILD BORN A HERMAPHRODITE MUST FACE THE DIFFICULT DECISION WHETHER OR NOT THIS CONDITION SHOULD BE ALTERED SURGICALLY.
A VARIETY OF MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS SHOULD BE CONSULTED AND POSSIBLE TESTS BE PERFORMED TO DETERMINE WHICH SEX, GENETICALLY, DOMINATES IN THE CHILD.
IT MIGHT PROVE BEST FOR THE CHILD TO BE MADE THE SEX DETERMINED BY THEIR CHROMOSOMES, (AND NOT BASED ON PARENTAL PREFERENCES OF WANTING TO HAVE A BOY OR A GIRL).
PERFORMING PROCEDURES TO MAKE HERMAPHRODITES APPEAR MORE LIKE THE SEX THAT GENETICALLY DOMINATES THEIR BODIES COULD HELP THEM GROW UP WITHOUT A CONFUSED SENSE OF GENDER IDENTITY.
THAT'S TO SAY, IF THE CHILD, THROUGH SURGERY, IS MADE MALE BECAUSE THE PARENTS PREFER A MALE CHILD (WHEN THE CHROMOSOMES DETERMINED HIM TO BE FEMALE),
THEY SHOULD EXPECT THEIR SON TO CHASE AFTER BOYS.. BECAUSE HE'S GOING TO POSSESS THE EMOTIONS AND BEHAVIORAL PATTERNS OF A GIRL.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by EweduAfonja(f): 10:42pm On Mar 07
if the baby has more of a male then
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by wasyouy: 10:42pm On Mar 07
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Chumani(f): 10:42pm On Mar 07
The parents are already on the path to finding lasting solution to this condition for speaking out.
May almighty provide for the family to carry out the necessary tests and treatment.
i also pray for perfect healing for the child, amin.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Owamudia: 10:43pm On Mar 07
It is well o
I noticed one in my area...
The way I look at him/her, he/she knows what I am thinking.
But then he/she must have been used to it.
1 Like
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by naijjaman(m): 10:43pm On Mar 07
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by trustyshoess(f): 10:44pm On Mar 07
Hermaphrodite is the wrong term here. It's called intersex.
2 Likes
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Zionista(m): 10:45pm On Mar 07
It's a congenital condition that can be surgically corrected.
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Gangster1ms: 10:45pm On Mar 07
Chai! Many girls we see nowadays have joystick... don't be deceived by their packaging.
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Jok3r(m): 10:46pm On Mar 07
CastedDude:
it's a simple logic... after 3 months old of the child d parents should be able to know if d child is a boy or girl si as to enable them cut one genitaks off... you mainly know if d joystick passes out urine or from the Virgina...
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by MuyiRano(m): 10:46pm On Mar 07
This reminds me of Caster Semenya back then.
May God provide
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by ybalogs(m): 10:46pm On Mar 07
This one weak me ooo
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by ybalogs(m): 10:47pm On Mar 07
PMWSpirit:Kola Olawuyi so bee. Nkan be ni tooto.
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by 6pax: 10:47pm On Mar 07
What does our gay law says about such people.
Will they serve 14yrs if such people are caught in amorous relationship?
Nigeria law makers are illiterates
1 Like
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Narldon(f): 10:48pm On Mar 07
The Child has CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by ehix89(m): 10:52pm On Mar 07
trustyshoess:Thumb up, OP take note
1 Like
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by 1Sharon(f): 10:54pm On Mar 07
A simple karyotype will tell his true sex
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by velai(m): 10:54pm On Mar 07
Why did God create him like that
It is well.
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by Chumani(f): 10:59pm On Mar 07
1Sharon:
The test is not cheap to run o
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by wtfcoded: 11:06pm On Mar 07
Afonja land of impunities
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by rawtouch: 11:09pm On Mar 07
Haas..
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by OSUigbo: 11:11pm On Mar 07
Picture of himher kpekus or adonbilivit
2 Likes
|Re: 4-Year-Old Child Who Was Born A Hermaphrodite In Ibadan, Oyo (Photo) by NASTYNASOSO: 11:11pm On Mar 07
wasyouy:
HMMMMMMMMMMMMM
FIRST AND FOREMOST,YOU LACK DECENT HOME TRAINING .YOU ARE A PRODUCT OF STRRET URCHINS.
YOUR FATHER MUT BE AN IDIOT AND STUPID.
How Effective Is Swissgarde Product On Staph / Waist Pains Early In The Morning After Getting Up From Bed. / Top 10 Fertility Myths Debunked
Viewing this topic: telure, okongo(m), Handsomecole(m), sesandavid(m), eliwa47, itunde(m), wizzy001, Timmmy(m), splashybone(m), theghost001, agbademo(m), utytill(m), Penuelseun(m), Karlman, sunky644(m), Babasunel(m), Mzannie, Elchikado(m) and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10