An appeal is being made due to medical condition a 4-year-old child from Ibadan, Oyo state was born with. The little child was born an hermaphrodite. The distraught parents who are concerned about the issue - have desired to know whether the child is actually a male or female through a medical examination but are said t be financially restrained.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/parents-lament-4-year-old-child-born-hermaphrodite-photos.html

Credit; Mercy-Babs Communications,

God will provide for the family. 11 Likes 1 Share

May God provide for the family. 9 Likes 2 Shares







This one made weak. Just speechless. This one made weak. Just speechless. 2 Likes 1 Share

things dey happen sha...... God knows best...

Just imagine how this life is full of surprises

Something that dear bro-sis bobrisky and co will pay any price to become, is now a burden on this lad(y)



Haaaa Nkan be 18 Likes

Ehyaa, poor little boy or girl

They should show us his/her organs joor. After all She's 4 year old, what are they hiding? 2 Likes 1 Share



*science correcting god's mistakes since living memory.







PARENTS WHO HAVE A CHILD BORN A HERMAPHRODITE MUST FACE THE DIFFICULT DECISION WHETHER OR NOT THIS CONDITION SHOULD BE ALTERED SURGICALLY.



A VARIETY OF MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS SHOULD BE CONSULTED AND POSSIBLE TESTS BE PERFORMED TO DETERMINE WHICH SEX, GENETICALLY, DOMINATES IN THE CHILD.



IT MIGHT PROVE BEST FOR THE CHILD TO BE MADE THE SEX DETERMINED BY THEIR CHROMOSOMES, (AND NOT BASED ON PARENTAL PREFERENCES OF WANTING TO HAVE A BOY OR A GIRL).



PERFORMING PROCEDURES TO MAKE HERMAPHRODITES APPEAR MORE LIKE THE SEX THAT GENETICALLY DOMINATES THEIR BODIES COULD HELP THEM GROW UP WITHOUT A CONFUSED SENSE OF GENDER IDENTITY.



THAT'S TO SAY, IF THE CHILD, THROUGH SURGERY, IS MADE MALE BECAUSE THE PARENTS PREFER A MALE CHILD (WHEN THE CHROMOSOMES DETERMINED HIM TO BE FEMALE),

THEY SHOULD EXPECT THEIR SON TO CHASE AFTER BOYS.. BECAUSE HE'S GOING TO POSSESS THE EMOTIONS AND BEHAVIORAL PATTERNS OF A GIRL.





if the baby has more of a male then

The parents are already on the path to finding lasting solution to this condition for speaking out.



May almighty provide for the family to carry out the necessary tests and treatment.



i also pray for perfect healing for the child, amin. 5 Likes 2 Shares

It is well o



I noticed one in my area...



The way I look at him/her, he/she knows what I am thinking.



But then he/she must have been used to it. 1 Like

Hermaphrodite is the wrong term here. It's called intersex. 2 Likes

It's a congenital condition that can be surgically corrected.

Chai! Many girls we see nowadays have joystick... don't be deceived by their packaging.

it's a simple logic... after 3 months old of the child d parents should be able to know if d child is a boy or girl si as to enable them cut one genitaks off... you mainly know if d joystick passes out urine or from the Virgina... it's a simple logic... after 3 months old of the child d parents should be able to know if d child is a boy or girl si as to enable them cut one genitaks off... you mainly know if d joystick passes out urine or from the Virgina...

This reminds me of Caster Semenya back then.



May God provide 2 Likes 1 Share

This one weak me ooo

Just imagine how this life is full of surprises

Something that dear bro-sis bobrisky and co will pay any price to become, is now a burden on this lad(y)



Haaaa Nkan be Kola Olawuyi so bee. Nkan be ni tooto. Kola Olawuyi so bee. Nkan be ni tooto.

What does our gay law says about such people.

Will they serve 14yrs if such people are caught in amorous relationship?

Nigeria law makers are illiterates 1 Like







The Child has CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA







Hermaphrodite is the wrong term here. It's called intersex. Thumb up, OP take note Thumb up, OP take note 1 Like

A simple karyotype will tell his true sex



It is well. Why did God create him like thatIt is well.

A simple karyotype will tell his true sex

The test is not cheap to run o The test is not cheap to run o

Afonja land of impunities

Haas..

Picture of himher kpekus or adonbilivit 2 Likes