₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,762 members, 4,122,234 topics. Date: Thursday, 08 March 2018 at 03:02 AM

Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment (12915 Views)

Charles Okah Arraigned At Federal High Court, Abuja (photos) / Mend's Charles Okah Fakes Escape From Custody (pics) / Court Strikes Out Charges Against Charles Okah And Others (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by mekaboy(m): 10:05pm On Mar 07
Okah and nwabeze have been sentenced to life in prision for terrorism. While bokoharam members are released.

Is it because they have not abducted their own school girls to negotiate a swap?

2010 Independence Day Bombing: Charles Okah sentenced to life imprisonment

Charles Okah has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 2010 Independence Day bombing in Abuja.

Charles, the younger brother of Henry Okah, was sentenced by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday evening.

He was sentenced alongside Obi Nwabueze, his co-accused for the crime.

The elder Okah had been sentenced for a similar crime in South Africa, where he was based.

A dozen people were killed in the bombing at Eagle Square, Abuja during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Details later…

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/261061-2010-independence-day-bombing-charles-okah-sentenced-to-life-imprisonment.html

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by sotall(m): 10:34pm On Mar 07
Ok

1 Like

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Realdeals(m): 10:34pm On Mar 07
A whole family generation jailed!

7 Likes

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Ceejay8: 10:35pm On Mar 07
N
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by ibkgab001: 10:35pm On Mar 07
I watched the news few minutes again on Channels and I shakes my head

1. Okah family has been a terrible family since the day of coop

2. Same brother in jail in 2 African countries


3. Their mummy will die from heart attack only and only if she is alive

4. No political class will ever admit anyone by name Okah , prosperity is working against them

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by wasyouy: 10:35pm On Mar 07
angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by BABANGBALI: 10:35pm On Mar 07
Rest in peace
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Owamudia: 10:35pm On Mar 07
Nice one o
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by wayne4loan: 10:35pm On Mar 07
God punish buhari angry

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by bekpo(m): 10:36pm On Mar 07
At least to serve as deterrent to others who felt the federal government can't bite.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by donjosh47: 10:36pm On Mar 07
Okah oo
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Edu3Again: 10:36pm On Mar 07
bekpo:
At least to serve as deterrent to others who felt the federal government can't bite.

The govt only deals with Southerners;
They have been releasing Boko Haram members since.

I hope all southerners can see that Nigeria is dead for us.

18 Likes

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by deafeyez: 10:36pm On Mar 07
No beauty in crime.
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Laid2001: 10:36pm On Mar 07
Good riddance to bad rubbish

1 Like

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by abujetli(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
good
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by visijo(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
One Nigeria
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by prinsam30(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
naija which way......

buhari the dictator

2 Likes

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by chronique(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
Wonderful. Next time,stay away from crime. I wonder when the govt would start sentencing boko haram members to life imprisonment instead of giving them millions of euros to flex.

1 Like

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by DivinelyBlessed: 10:37pm On Mar 07
Justice at last

1 Like

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Edu3Again: 10:38pm On Mar 07
visijo:
One Nigeria

GOD FORBID angry

1 Like

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by texazzpete(m): 10:38pm On Mar 07
mekaboy:
Okah and nwabeze have been sentenced to life in prision for terrorism. While bokoharam members are released.

Is it because they have not abducted their own school girls to negotiate a swap?



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/261061-2010-independence-day-bombing-charles-okah-sentenced-to-life-imprisonment.html

You’re actually arguing on behalf of someone who killed 12 innocent people. Just because he comes from your side of the country.

Let that sink in, you evil thing.

34 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by amiibaby(f): 10:38pm On Mar 07
Hmmm
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by akeentech(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Jonathan until you see Charles off to his permanent home

1 Like

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by tunary(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Them no get sponsor
anyway serves him right
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by tunary(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Them no get sponsor
anyway serves him right
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by miqos02(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Hmmm
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by marttol: 10:39pm On Mar 07
SERVE HIM RIGHT
Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
but boko boys are been released on daily basis without trial....

anyways, let's see how his boys are gonna react

3 Likes

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by texazzpete(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
Edu3Again:


The govt only deals with Southerners;
They have been releasing Boko Haram members since.

I hope all southerners can see that Nigeria is dead for us.

You wanted the Govt to release this murderer?

So since some Boko Haram members have been released to swap for some girls, we must also open all the prisons and release every criminal?

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by IchimokuPilot(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
If you have the intention to still commit crime in this SH*THOLE, Next time you appear on earth, make sure a cow is your grandfather.
You may even end up with millions of Euros or dollars to get better weapons and do better... undecided

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by chijindu34(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
He deserve an award

1 Like

Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by IchimokuPilot(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
texazzpete:


You wanted the Govt to release this murderer?

His only real crime is not being a Fulani Jihadist.. undecided

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Confusion In Kogi Over Supreme Court Judgment / ​ David Mark Wins Polling Unit / ''Senate Rejected Me Because I’m Doing My Job Well'' - Magu

Viewing this topic: seankay(m), Nnaeb(m), Ademidd(f), supersnoop54(m), Uruan2023, ZorGBUooeh, emybills, wingmanII, greypencils, Udeani(m) and 22 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.