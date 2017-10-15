Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment (12915 Views)

Is it because they have not abducted their own school girls to negotiate a swap?



2010 Independence Day Bombing: Charles Okah sentenced to life imprisonment



Charles Okah has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 2010 Independence Day bombing in Abuja.



Charles, the younger brother of Henry Okah, was sentenced by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday evening.



He was sentenced alongside Obi Nwabueze, his co-accused for the crime.



The elder Okah had been sentenced for a similar crime in South Africa, where he was based.



A dozen people were killed in the bombing at Eagle Square, Abuja during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.



Details later…

A whole family generation jailed! 7 Likes

I watched the news few minutes again on Channels and I shakes my head



1. Okah family has been a terrible family since the day of coop



2. Same brother in jail in 2 African countries





3. Their mummy will die from heart attack only and only if she is alive



4. No political class will ever admit anyone by name Okah , prosperity is working against them 9 Likes 3 Shares





4 Likes 1 Share

God punish buhari 6 Likes 1 Share

At least to serve as deterrent to others who felt the federal government can't bite. 5 Likes 1 Share

The govt only deals with Southerners;

They have been releasing Boko Haram members since.



I hope all southerners can see that Nigeria is dead for us. The govt only deals with Southerners;They have been releasing Boko Haram members since.I hope all southerners can see that Nigeria is dead for us. 18 Likes

Good riddance to bad rubbish 1 Like

buhari the dictator 2 Likes

Wonderful. Next time,stay away from crime. I wonder when the govt would start sentencing boko haram members to life imprisonment instead of giving them millions of euros to flex. 1 Like

Justice at last 1 Like

GOD FORBID GOD FORBID 1 Like

You’re actually arguing on behalf of someone who killed 12 innocent people. Just because he comes from your side of the country.



Let that sink in, you evil thing. You’re actually arguing on behalf of someone who killed 12 innocent people. Just because he comes from your side of the country.Let that sink in, you evil thing. 34 Likes 6 Shares

Jonathan until you see Charles off to his permanent home 1 Like

SERVE HIM RIGHT

but boko boys are been released on daily basis without trial....



anyways, let's see how his boys are gonna react 3 Likes

You wanted the Govt to release this murderer?



So since some Boko Haram members have been released to swap for some girls, we must also open all the prisons and release every criminal? You wanted the Govt to release this murderer?So since some Boko Haram members have been released to swap for some girls, we must also open all the prisons and release every criminal? 14 Likes 1 Share



You may even end up with millions of Euros or dollars to get better weapons and do better... If you have the intention to still commit crime in this SH*THOLE, Next time you appear on earth, make sure a cow is your grandfather.You may even end up with millions of Euros or dollars to get better weapons and do better...

He deserve an award 1 Like