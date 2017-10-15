₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,762 members, 4,122,234 topics. Date: Thursday, 08 March 2018 at 03:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment (12915 Views)
Charles Okah Arraigned At Federal High Court, Abuja (photos) / Mend's Charles Okah Fakes Escape From Custody (pics) / Court Strikes Out Charges Against Charles Okah And Others (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by mekaboy(m): 10:05pm On Mar 07
Okah and nwabeze have been sentenced to life in prision for terrorism. While bokoharam members are released.
Is it because they have not abducted their own school girls to negotiate a swap?
2010 Independence Day Bombing: Charles Okah sentenced to life imprisonment
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/261061-2010-independence-day-bombing-charles-okah-sentenced-to-life-imprisonment.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by sotall(m): 10:34pm On Mar 07
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Realdeals(m): 10:34pm On Mar 07
A whole family generation jailed!
7 Likes
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Ceejay8: 10:35pm On Mar 07
N
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by ibkgab001: 10:35pm On Mar 07
I watched the news few minutes again on Channels and I shakes my head
1. Okah family has been a terrible family since the day of coop
2. Same brother in jail in 2 African countries
3. Their mummy will die from heart attack only and only if she is alive
4. No political class will ever admit anyone by name Okah , prosperity is working against them
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by wasyouy: 10:35pm On Mar 07
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by BABANGBALI: 10:35pm On Mar 07
Rest in peace
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Owamudia: 10:35pm On Mar 07
Nice one o
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by wayne4loan: 10:35pm On Mar 07
God punish buhari
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by bekpo(m): 10:36pm On Mar 07
At least to serve as deterrent to others who felt the federal government can't bite.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by donjosh47: 10:36pm On Mar 07
Okah oo
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Edu3Again: 10:36pm On Mar 07
bekpo:
The govt only deals with Southerners;
They have been releasing Boko Haram members since.
I hope all southerners can see that Nigeria is dead for us.
18 Likes
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by deafeyez: 10:36pm On Mar 07
No beauty in crime.
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Laid2001: 10:36pm On Mar 07
Good riddance to bad rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by abujetli(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
good
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by visijo(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
One Nigeria
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by prinsam30(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
naija which way......
buhari the dictator
2 Likes
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by chronique(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
Wonderful. Next time,stay away from crime. I wonder when the govt would start sentencing boko haram members to life imprisonment instead of giving them millions of euros to flex.
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by DivinelyBlessed: 10:37pm On Mar 07
Justice at last
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by Edu3Again: 10:38pm On Mar 07
visijo:
GOD FORBID
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by texazzpete(m): 10:38pm On Mar 07
mekaboy:
You’re actually arguing on behalf of someone who killed 12 innocent people. Just because he comes from your side of the country.
Let that sink in, you evil thing.
34 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by amiibaby(f): 10:38pm On Mar 07
Hmmm
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by akeentech(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Jonathan until you see Charles off to his permanent home
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by tunary(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Them no get sponsor
anyway serves him right
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by tunary(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Them no get sponsor
anyway serves him right
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by miqos02(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Hmmm
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by marttol: 10:39pm On Mar 07
SERVE HIM RIGHT
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
but boko boys are been released on daily basis without trial....
anyways, let's see how his boys are gonna react
3 Likes
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by texazzpete(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
Edu3Again:
You wanted the Govt to release this murderer?
So since some Boko Haram members have been released to swap for some girls, we must also open all the prisons and release every criminal?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by IchimokuPilot(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
If you have the intention to still commit crime in this SH*THOLE, Next time you appear on earth, make sure a cow is your grandfather.
You may even end up with millions of Euros or dollars to get better weapons and do better...
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by chijindu34(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
He deserve an award
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okah And Obi Nwabueze Sentenced To Life Imprisonment by IchimokuPilot(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
texazzpete:
His only real crime is not being a Fulani Jihadist..
4 Likes
Confusion In Kogi Over Supreme Court Judgment / David Mark Wins Polling Unit / ''Senate Rejected Me Because I’m Doing My Job Well'' - Magu
Viewing this topic: seankay(m), Nnaeb(m), Ademidd(f), supersnoop54(m), Uruan2023, ZorGBUooeh, emybills, wingmanII, greypencils, Udeani(m) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26