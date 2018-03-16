Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence (4436 Views)

Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post / VIDEO: Prison Officers Shaking Hands With Nnamdi Kanu As He Leaves Kuje Prison / The Poor Vs The Rich In Nigerian Prisons: See The Difference (Photos)

Charles Okah, the brother of the leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), who was given a life sentence for terrorism, has been secretly moved from Kuje Prisons, Abuja, to one of the prison facilities in Borno State, THISDAY has learnt.



Worried about his seeming familiarity with the prison environment and the officers at the Kuje Prisons, the authorities of the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) last Tuesday transferred him quietly.



Okah was sentenced to life imprisonment last week over the October 1, 2010 bombing incident in Abuja

Although the prison source did not give the name of the prison, he hinted that Okah might have been transferred to Bama Prisons.



THISDAY gathered that the plan to move him was kept as a top secret to avoid leaks and operational sabotage.

Plans to move him from Kuje prison where he had been held for years was hatched at 3a.m. but was temporarily put on hold for a few hours.



This was because Okah had suddenly claimed that he had a stomach disorder and would not be able to travel such a long distance in such a condition except he was satisfactorily treated.



When he would not budge, this compelled the prison authorities to take him to the prison clinic where he was treated and given some drugs before he was certified fit for the trip.



However, other logistics arrangements crept up and further delayed the team from moving until at about 7a.m. last Tuesday.



To escort him to his new abode were a team of eight highly armed prison warders who accompanied him in two Hilux vehicles.

While one of the vehicles conveyed Okah and three armed guards, the other escort vehicle contained five other warders and a nurse.



According to the source, the plan to move him became necessary as the convict was said to have become too relaxed and conversant with the Kuje prisons and its personnel.

He said: “We do not want a situation where his familiarity with the prison environment will compromise our rules and procedures.”



Meanwhile, Okah was not the only person transferred as his co-accused, Obi Nwabueze, who was also sentenced to life, was transferred to Abeokuta prisons, South-west Nigeria.

Explaining the reason behind the second transfer, the source said: “The plan is to keep both men far away from each other.”



Last week Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Okah and his co-defendant, Nwabueze, to life imprisonment for masterminding not just the bomb blasts in Abuja on October 1, 2010, but also an earlier one in Warri, Delta State, on March 15 of the same year.



Meanwhile, Okah’s elder brother, the leader of MEND, Henry, is serving term at Korkstad Prison in the Kwa-Zulu Natal Province of South Africa.



Given that his appeal was recently dismissed by the Constitutional Court of South Africa, and his sentence upheld, he had since instructed his lawyers to seek redress at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

So touching Charles Okah is suffering for GEJ sin. Well, when there's life there's hope.



GEJ rocks Gen Azazi to grave for exposing him about Boko Haram and now Okah is facing life imprisonment for exposing same GEJ for his hand is October 1st bomb blast.



GEJ will forever remain the biggest dictator in Nigeria history. 5 Likes

Life imprisonment in a Borno prison facility? This is how that guy will escape. Boko Haram will One day attack that prison and Free alot of inmates including Okah. 2 Likes

Bama Prison is filled with BH and heavily guarded by Military personnel. 1 Like

I thoght you wanted to tell us how many Boko Haram members Buhari has released under the guise of "they have repented" I thoght you wanted to tell us how many Boko Haram members Buhari has released under the guise of "they have repented" 24 Likes

You are ignorant ab0ki.



Okah was paid by some aggrieved northerners to do the independent day bombing in order to halt the amnesty program.



GEJ knew this very well. You are ignorant ab0ki.Okah was paid by some aggrieved northerners to do the independent day bombing in order to halt the amnesty program.GEJ knew this very well. 22 Likes 1 Share





please where is kabiru sokoto? Where is Ali ndume? All the boko haram commanders that were captured by the army for terrorism... Please where are they??

How many of them were sentenced ? How many was convicted like charles None! because they are northerners,



I am not trying to justify crime here, if Charles is guilty as charged let him face the music, but why is that northern terrorists are never convicted ?



Instead they are discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence, they are tactically traded out of justice in exchange for the release of chibok girls.



FOOOLISH SOUTH!!! This is it.... He is from the south, sentenced AND convicted....please where is kabiru sokoto? Where is Ali ndume? All the boko haram commanders that were captured by the army for terrorism... Please where are they??How many of them were sentenced? How many was convicted like charlesNone! because they are northerners,I am not trying to justify crime here, if Charles is guilty as charged let him face the music, but why is that northern terrorists are never convictedInstead they are discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence, they are tactically traded out of justice in exchange for the release of chibok girls.FOOOLISH SOUTH!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

That was how they freed Kabiru Sokoto secretly to avoid operational sabotage.

That was how they freed Kabiru Sokoto secretly to avoid operational sabotage.

Okah was paid by some powerful northerners to do the independence day bombing in order to stall and bring to an end the amnesty program.



It was after this bombing that they started using their own ab0ki BH to bomb upandan. Okah was paid by some powerful northerners to do the independence day bombing in order to stall and bring to an end the amnesty program.It was after this bombing that they started using their own ab0ki BH to bomb upandan. 7 Likes





You are ignorant ab0ki.



Okah was paid by some aggrieved northerners to do the independent day bombing in order to halt the amnesty program.



GEJ knew this very well.



Continue swimming in ignorance. Okah was labeled as the master minded of the bombing for exposing GEJ deed since he's not in the camp of GEJ like the likes of Asari Dokubo, Tom and so on. GEJ planned the bomb to paint the Northern leaders black and let the whole world see as if they're against his presidency. 2 Likes

Continue swimming in ignorance. Okah was labeled as the master minded of the bombing for exposing GEJ deed since he's not in the camp of GEJ like the likes of Asari Dokubo, Tom and so on. GEJ planned the bomb to paint the Northern leaders black and let the whole world see as if they're against his presidency.





sharap.



Okah never accepted amnesty and his boys were still active and he was known as a notorious bunkerer.



He worked with some very powerful northerners in the oil sector and security circles to steal crude. sharap.Okah never accepted amnesty and his boys were still active and he was known as a notorious bunkerer.He worked with some very powerful northerners in the oil sector and security circles to steal crude. 6 Likes

It is public knowledge that Charles okah was just doing the bidding of his northern pay masters to sabotage amnesty program in Niger Delta. Northern elites were angry that then MEND were enrolled into amnesty program while their beloved baby, Boko-Haram are being gunned down by the military. Was this not what Buhari said on radio program in Kaduna condemning the attack on boko-Haram? For more stupid jokes, text "Madridguy" to 419.It is public knowledge that Charles okah was just doing the bidding of his northern pay masters to sabotage amnesty program in Niger Delta. Northern elites were angry that then MEND were enrolled into amnesty program while their beloved baby, Boko-Haram are being gunned down by the military. Was this not what Buhari said on radio program in Kaduna condemning the attack on boko-Haram? 8 Likes

Okah was paid by some powerful northerners to do the independence day bombing in order to stall and bring to an end the amnesty program.



It was after this bombing that they started using their own ab0ki BH to bomb upandan. Exactly. After their plan to stop amnesty program in Niger Delta fail, Buhari later on went on radio to declare that "Attack on Boko-Haram was an attack against the North" citing special treatment giving to Niger Delta militants (who never bomb places of worship) against Boko-Haram terrorist who claimed thousands of lives in 2007. Exactly. After their plan to stop amnesty program in Niger Delta fail, Buhari later on went on radio to declare that "Attack on Boko-Haram was an attack against the North" citing special treatment giving to Niger Delta militants (who never bomb places of worship) against Boko-Haram terrorist who claimed thousands of lives in 2007. 8 Likes

Exactly. After their plan to stop amnesty program in Niger Delta fail, Buhari went on radio to declare that "Attack on Boko-Haram is an attack on the North" citing special treatment giving to Niger Delta militants who never bomb places of worship as against Boko-Haram terrorist who claimed thousands of lives in 2007.

The ND militants never targetted civilian areas or even security agents. They only targetted oil faccilities and kidnapped expatriate staff of oil companies.



Prio to the independence bombing, Okah also carried out another terrorist bombing in Asaba. His target was an amnesty conference organised by the then state governor of Delta and militants who had embraced amnesty.



Nobody should cry for this traitor called Okah. The ND militants never targetted civilian areas or even security agents. They only targetted oil faccilities and kidnapped expatriate staff of oil companies.Prio to the independence bombing, Okah also carried out another terrorist bombing in Asaba. His target was an amnesty conference organised by the then state governor of Delta and militants who had embraced amnesty.Nobody should cry for this traitor called Okah. 3 Likes

Okah was paid by some powerful northerners to do the independence day bombing in order to stall and bring to an end the amnesty program.



It was after this bombing that they started using their own ab0ki BH to bomb upandan. The whole Charles Okah saga and independence day bombing in Abuja in 2010 should have given Nigerians a clue to the masterminds behind boko-Haram. Why will MEND, a Niger Delta militants fighting against oil pollution and marginalization of their region risk their amnesty talks with govt to bomb Abuja killing harmless people in the process? I remembered immediately after the attak, GEJ said that Mend were not behind the attack. Why will he say that? Because he knew those who were opposed amnesty program for Niger Delta militants. It was after GEJ'S statement absolving MEND from the attack that boko-Haram increased their terrorist bombing activities in Nigeria. Who today are known for car bombings terrorist attacks in Nigeria? Boko-Haram.

From those incidents it is very evident that Northern elites were behind Boko-Haram. The whole Charles Okah saga and independence day bombing in Abuja in 2010 should have given Nigerians a clue to the masterminds behind boko-Haram. Why will MEND, a Niger Delta militants fighting against oil pollution and marginalization of their region risk their amnesty talks with govt to bomb Abuja killing harmless people in the process? I remembered immediately after the attak, GEJ said that Mend were not behind the attack. Why will he say that? Because he knew those who were opposed amnesty program for Niger Delta militants. It was after GEJ'S statement absolving MEND from the attack that boko-Haram increased their terrorist bombing activities in Nigeria. Who today are known for car bombings terrorist attacks in Nigeria? Boko-Haram.From those incidents it is very evident that Northern elites were behind Boko-Haram. 2 Likes

The ND militants never targetted civilian areas or even security agents. They only targetted oil faccilities and kidnapped expatriate staff of oil companies.



Prio to the independence bombing, Okah also carried out another terrorist bombing in Asaba. His target was an amnesty conference organised by the then state governor of Delta and militants who had embraced amnesty.



Nobody should cry for this traitor called Okah. Charles Okah deserve his life prison sentence. What a fool. Only an idiot will betray his own region for greed and selfish gains. Charles Okah deserve his life prison sentence. What a fool. Only an idiot will betray his own region for greed and selfish gains. 3 Likes

This is it.... He is from the south, sentenced AND convicted....



please where is kabiru sokoto? Where is Ali ndume? All the boko haram commanders that were captured by the army for terrorism... Please where are they??

How many of them were sentenced ? How many was convicted like charles None! because they are northerners,



I am not trying to justify crime here, if Charles is guilty as charged let him face the music, but why is that northern terrorists are never convicted ?



Instead they are discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence, they are tactically traded out of justice in exchange for the release of chibok girls.



FOOOLISH SOUTH!!! God bless you this exactly what I have preaching in this forum that the north is playing smart with us and our people are too afraid to speak and too foolish to notice the grand masteric moves on the chess board..All we are interested is to be pointing one another's weakness.

No matter the killing in the midlebelt their leaders and people still see themselves as northerners and hardly point there weakness openly...but here down south the wound and mistakes of 1967 never goes away..The Niger delta is busy hateing even when the Igbo's extended the olive branch,the south west is busy cuddling its Lagos and its seaport as an Eldorado while in actual sense its a penut compare to what they will get when they are free...The igbos politicians are busy ass licking the Fulani's while sabotaging the efforts of there youths.

So my brother is endemic problem that will last a long time and I don't see this hegimony ending soon. God bless you this exactly what I have preaching in this forum that the north is playing smart with us and our people are too afraid to speak and too foolish to notice the grand masteric moves on the chess board..All we are interested is to be pointing one another's weakness.No matter the killing in the midlebelt their leaders and people still see themselves as northerners and hardly point there weakness openly...but here down south the wound and mistakes of 1967 never goes away..The Niger delta is busy hateing even when the Igbo's extended the olive branch,the south west is busy cuddling its Lagos and its seaport as an Eldorado while in actual sense its a penut compare to what they will get when they are free...The igbos politicians are busy ass licking the Fulani's while sabotaging the efforts of there youths.So my brother is endemic problem that will last a long time and I don't see this hegimony ending soon. 3 Likes



Do you expect them to announce on NTA 9 o clock news? Whats secret about it.Do you expect them to announce on NTA 9 o clock news?

I am sure Buhari is not aware they moved him 1 Like





Borno still get prison? Borno still get prison? 1 Like

Lol... WTF is this one saying? Can a zombie ever get brain? Lol... WTF is this one saying? Can a zombie ever get brain?

Lol... WTF is this one saying? Can a zombie ever get brain?

Sometimes i wonder how people think and comment, your calling GEJ a dictator? do you know the meaning of that word ''DICTATOR" will a dictator lose an election to an opposition?

GEJ is too much of a good man to kill people like dat, please get your facts right and stop all this hate!!!!! 1 Like

A criminal should be treated as criminal.







And any prisoner can be move to any prison within the federation at anytime.







So no Biggie about it.