|Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:19am
Charles Okah, the brother of the leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), who was given a life sentence for terrorism, has been secretly moved from Kuje Prisons, Abuja, to one of the prison facilities in Borno State, THISDAY has learnt.
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/03/16/prison-officers-move-charles-okah-to-borno-prisons/
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by madridguy(m): 7:33am
So touching Charles Okah is suffering for GEJ sin. Well, when there's life there's hope.
GEJ rocks Gen Azazi to grave for exposing him about Boko Haram and now Okah is facing life imprisonment for exposing same GEJ for his hand is October 1st bomb blast.
GEJ will forever remain the biggest dictator in Nigeria history.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by ekpeye(m): 7:38am
Life imprisonment in a Borno prison facility? This is how that guy will escape. Boko Haram will One day attack that prison and Free alot of inmates including Okah.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by KwaraRat: 7:38am
He's a gonna.
Bama Prison is filled with BH and heavily guarded by Military personnel.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by Penalty82(m): 7:51am
madridguy:
I thoght you wanted to tell us how many Boko Haram members Buhari has released under the guise of "they have repented"
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by royalamour(m): 7:54am
ee don happen. His face though.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by KwaraRat: 7:57am
madridguy:
You are ignorant ab0ki.
Okah was paid by some aggrieved northerners to do the independent day bombing in order to halt the amnesty program.
GEJ knew this very well.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by gocac(m): 7:58am
This is it.... He is from the south, sentenced AND convicted....
please where is kabiru sokoto? Where is Ali ndume? All the boko haram commanders that were captured by the army for terrorism... Please where are they??
How many of them were sentenced? How many was convicted like charles None! because they are northerners,
I am not trying to justify crime here, if Charles is guilty as charged let him face the music, but why is that northern terrorists are never convicted?
Instead they are discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence, they are tactically traded out of justice in exchange for the release of chibok girls.
FOOOLISH SOUTH!!!
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by saarumann: 7:59am
That was how they freed Kabiru Sokoto secretly to avoid operational sabotage.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by KwaraRat: 8:00am
saarumann:
Okah was paid by some powerful northerners to do the independence day bombing in order to stall and bring to an end the amnesty program.
It was after this bombing that they started using their own ab0ki BH to bomb upandan.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by madridguy(m): 8:03am
Continue swimming in ignorance. Okah was labeled as the master minded of the bombing for exposing GEJ deed since he's not in the camp of GEJ like the likes of Asari Dokubo, Tom and so on. GEJ planned the bomb to paint the Northern leaders black and let the whole world see as if they're against his presidency.
KwaraRat:
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by KwaraRat: 8:10am
madridguy:
sharap.
Okah never accepted amnesty and his boys were still active and he was known as a notorious bunkerer.
He worked with some very powerful northerners in the oil sector and security circles to steal crude.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by saarumann: 8:10am
madridguy:For more stupid jokes, text "Madridguy" to 419.
It is public knowledge that Charles okah was just doing the bidding of his northern pay masters to sabotage amnesty program in Niger Delta. Northern elites were angry that then MEND were enrolled into amnesty program while their beloved baby, Boko-Haram are being gunned down by the military. Was this not what Buhari said on radio program in Kaduna condemning the attack on boko-Haram?
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by saarumann: 8:16am
KwaraRat:Exactly. After their plan to stop amnesty program in Niger Delta fail, Buhari later on went on radio to declare that "Attack on Boko-Haram was an attack against the North" citing special treatment giving to Niger Delta militants (who never bomb places of worship) against Boko-Haram terrorist who claimed thousands of lives in 2007.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by KwaraRat: 8:21am
saarumann:
The ND militants never targetted civilian areas or even security agents. They only targetted oil faccilities and kidnapped expatriate staff of oil companies.
Prio to the independence bombing, Okah also carried out another terrorist bombing in Asaba. His target was an amnesty conference organised by the then state governor of Delta and militants who had embraced amnesty.
Nobody should cry for this traitor called Okah.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by saarumann: 8:35am
KwaraRat:The whole Charles Okah saga and independence day bombing in Abuja in 2010 should have given Nigerians a clue to the masterminds behind boko-Haram. Why will MEND, a Niger Delta militants fighting against oil pollution and marginalization of their region risk their amnesty talks with govt to bomb Abuja killing harmless people in the process? I remembered immediately after the attak, GEJ said that Mend were not behind the attack. Why will he say that? Because he knew those who were opposed amnesty program for Niger Delta militants. It was after GEJ'S statement absolving MEND from the attack that boko-Haram increased their terrorist bombing activities in Nigeria. Who today are known for car bombings terrorist attacks in Nigeria? Boko-Haram.
From those incidents it is very evident that Northern elites were behind Boko-Haram.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by saarumann: 8:45am
KwaraRat:Charles Okah deserve his life prison sentence. What a fool. Only an idiot will betray his own region for greed and selfish gains.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by conehead2018: 9:53am
madridguy:so you still dey smoke dat tin abi?
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by conehead2018: 10:08am
gocac:God bless you this exactly what I have preaching in this forum that the north is playing smart with us and our people are too afraid to speak and too foolish to notice the grand masteric moves on the chess board..All we are interested is to be pointing one another's weakness.
No matter the killing in the midlebelt their leaders and people still see themselves as northerners and hardly point there weakness openly...but here down south the wound and mistakes of 1967 never goes away..The Niger delta is busy hateing even when the Igbo's extended the olive branch,the south west is busy cuddling its Lagos and its seaport as an Eldorado while in actual sense its a penut compare to what they will get when they are free...The igbos politicians are busy ass licking the Fulani's while sabotaging the efforts of there youths.
So my brother is endemic problem that will last a long time and I don't see this hegimony ending soon.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by wellmax(m): 11:34am
Whats secret about it.
Do you expect them to announce on NTA 9 o clock news?
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by nairavsdollars(f): 11:36am
I am sure Buhari is not aware they moved him
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by BruncleZuma: 11:37am
Borno still get prison?
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by gurunlocker: 11:37am
madridguy:
Lol... WTF is this one saying? Can a zombie ever get brain?
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by AntiWailer: 11:37am
Borno is good
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by BruncleZuma: 11:38am
gurunlocker:
You get strength.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:39am
Biafrans are wicked in nature
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by hokafor(m): 11:40am
Hmm
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by Firefire(m): 11:43am
madridguy:
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by Donlino123(m): 11:45am
[quote author=madridguy post=65878636]So touching Charles Okah is suffering for GEJ sin. Well, when there's life there's hope.
GEJ rocks Gen Azazi to grave for exposing him about Boko Haram and now Okah is facing life imprisonment for exposing same GEJ for his hand is October 1st bomb blast.
GEJ will forever remain the biggest dictator in Nigeria history. [/quote
Sometimes i wonder how people think and comment, your calling GEJ a dictator? do you know the meaning of that word ''DICTATOR" will a dictator lose an election to an opposition?
GEJ is too much of a good man to kill people like dat, please get your facts right and stop all this hate!!!!!
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by farouk0403(m): 11:46am
A criminal should be treated as criminal.
And any prisoner can be move to any prison within the federation at anytime.
So no Biggie about it.
|Re: Prison Officers Secretly Move Charles Okah To Borno Prisons After Life Sentence by NotBeenPaid: 11:48am
madridguy:
