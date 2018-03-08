Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alpha Beta Speaks On New Lagos Land Use Law (4960 Views)

But the firm was silent on allegations that its name was specifically mentioned in the new law that hikes tariffs for homeowners across the state.









“We would like to state that our company, Alpha Beta Consulting, is not involved in the collection and administration of the Land Use Charge of Lagos State,” the company’s deputy managing director, Bode Oluyemi, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday morning.









“Although we do business with the state as we do with other individuals and organisations that require our services, Land Use Charge collection and/or administration is not part of our brief,” he added.









The disclaimer comes as tempers flare amongst Lagosians over the new rates for land use and the claim that Alpha Beta, a private firm, had been specifically favoured by the law as a potential consultant to be engaged in verification of land use payments to state coffers.









The Lagos House of Assembly responded to the criticism yesterday, telling PREMIUM TIMES that Alpha Beta was erroneously written into the state law.









“It was a very costly mistake that should not have happened,” Tunde Braimoh, a spokesperson for the Lagos State House told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Wednesday afternoon. “It was erroneously put in the draft copy of the law and we’re already working to remove it completely.”









“Alpha Beta or any other designated person(s) or corporate body who has the responsibility of monitoring the incoming revenue of the state through the collecting banks, shall provide a report to the Accountant-General of the State,” according to a section of the proposed Lagos State Land Use Charge Act 2018 said.







Mr. Braimoh told PREMIUM TIMES that Alpha Beta would be removed from the law within three weeks.

He also said the new land use law, which is a revision of a 2001 law, has not been signed into law. But it was later learnt that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had given his assent to it since February.









Residents across the state are also reporting on social media that they have started receiving notification about the new tariffs.









State officials promised to make a copy of the signed law available to PREMIUM TIMES before the end of the week.

Alpha Beta did not say whether it was inserted in the law or now, but insisted that “the stories making the rounds that link us to it is not true and do not represent our correct relationship with the government.”









The company has been favoured over the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service in the state’s tax administration since the days of Bola Tinubu, who was governor between 1999 and 2007.









The role of Alpha Beta in Lagos State has been a subject of widespread speculation amongst residents, especially since successive administrations after Mr. Tinubu have failed to disclose the terms of their contracts to the state’s residents.









The opaque nature of the transactions between the parties has made it difficult for taxpayers to know how much Alpha Beta is taking from its engagement.

Some opposition politicians in the state have repeatedly taken on the state government over its affairs with Alpha Beta.







In 2012, a Lagos-based medical doctor, Dominic Adegbola, filed a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to state authorities, seeking detailed information on all Alpha Beta contracts with Lagos State since 1999.







But the state’s attorney-general’s office rejected the request, saying the FoI is a federal law that does not apply to the states.







However, in November 2017, a state judge ruled that the FoI is applicable to Lagos State. The judge said the law was duly enacted by the National Assembly and does not require domestication to take effect in states.







The controversy around Alpha Beta featured prominently during the 2015 election in the state, with Jimi Agbaje, candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, vowing to terminate the contract if elected.









“We will empower and strengthen Lagos Internal Revenue Service because they are the right people to do the job,” of collection of taxes,” Mr. Agbaje said on February 26, 2015, during a social media hangout. “We can’t have consultants forever. A model is needed that even when we use consultants, they transfer skills and leave”.









Tinubu beta company well done.....



But note u won't carry 1 scent once u drop dead....



The stress and pain in Nigeria is already enough for Lagosians..... 2 Likes

Rogues, thieves, scammers.

Lagos is seriously underperforming with the wealth that is actually available to it. Countries with lesser wealth are far ahead of Lagos in terms of infrastructure. I don't buy the hype on fashola and Ambode because of the available wealth. Compare the wealth and development then you will know that someone is feeding off the State.



I pray for an opposition party to win Lagos so that you guys will see that a lot of money is being siphoned .





I respect Tinubu a lot but he should leave Lagos state coffers alone. It is enough. 10 Likes 2 Shares

APC

And afonjas see nothing wrong as tinubu through alpha beta milks them dry 2 Likes

We will never know the extent of rot in Lagos state until a new party takes over from the Tinubu dynasty.



A lot is going on and the citizens don't seem to care as far as they have the little little hypes (like street light, private malls, and noise pollution).



The corruption going on in Lagos state will in no doubt exceed that of the whole Nigeria, if and only when the veils covering the eyes of the dwellers are removed. 12 Likes 3 Shares

obicentlis:

Lagos wahala Abi Abi

It's because these politicians see free money from citizens that they believe they can just tax us anyhow they deem fit. It's time to take a stand. Who will join me

Acidosis:

We will never know the extent of rot in Lagos state until a new party takes over

This is true but definitely not the PDP. This is true but definitely not the PDP. 1 Like

is it nuclear chemistry you people are talking about? cos this post is too long to read..

This Alpha- Beta again. Haba. They have been running Lagos for a decade and a half. What are they consulting that has no end. This is just so disgusting. 1 Like 1 Share

maclatunji:





This is true but definitely not the PDP. Atleast they are better than Apc Atleast they are better than Apc

I think we shouldn't be dwelling on petty issues. The main issue is why the hike in the price of the property tax when people were unable to pay old rate?

Useless response from a greedy company, hell bent on making life miserable for hustling lagosians. God is watching you all for the hardship you are causing humanity. A private firm, having its name on a law, are you the only consulting firm in Nigeria? I don't blame the firm, I blame the house members /idiots for stooping so low. To you Abode, I used to be an ardent supporter but embarking on policies that are capable of marking life too difficult is a very bad idea. Your policies should be tailored to ameliorate the sufferings, creating enabling environment for businesses to thrive, not choking it. At best, this is pharoaic, reprehensible, and very inhuman.

maclatunji:





This is true but definitely not the PDP.

Actually, it takes a party like PDP, which for me is the only opposition, to unravel the Tinubu mystery. You don't want to have another sets of puppet in Alausa... Actually, it takes a party like PDP, which for me is the only opposition, to unravel the Tinubu mystery. You don't want to have another sets of puppet in Alausa...

Okay

In 2012, a Lagos-based medical doctor, Dominic Adegbola, filed a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to state authorities, seeking detailed information on all Alpha Beta contracts with Lagos State since 1999.







But the state’s attorney-general’s office rejected the request, saying the FoI is a federal law that does not apply to the states.





Progrethieves.... 1 Like

Wiseman dey die for foolish man backyard Wiseman dey die for foolish man backyard

maclatunji:





This is true but definitely not the PDP.

Sai Barber! Sai Barber!

obicentlis:

Lagos is seriously underperforming with the wealth that is actually available to it. Countries with lesser wealth are far ahead of Lagos in terms of infrastructure. I don't buy the hype on fashola and Ambode because of the available wealth. Compare the wealth and development then you will know that someone is feeding off the State.



I pray for an opposition party to win Lagos so that you guys will see that a lot of money is being siphoned .





I respect Tinubu a lot but he should leave Lagos state coffers alone. It is enough.

Zone-Bs says otherwise.... Zone-Bs says otherwise.... 1 Like 1 Share

Acidosis:

We will never know the extent of rot in Lagos state until a new party takes over from the Tinubu dynasty.



A lot is going on and the citizens don't seem to care as far as they have the little little hypes (like street light, private malls, and noise pollution).



The corruption going on in Lagos state will in no doubt exceed that of the whole Nigeria, if and only when the veils covering the eyes of the dwellers are removed.

lol, They have been hypnotized by the BAT effect. lol, They have been hypnotized by the BAT effect. 1 Like 1 Share

Acidosis:

We will never know the extent of rot in Lagos state until a new party takes over from the Tinubu dynasty.



A lot is going on and the citizens don't seem to care as far as they have the little little hypes (like street light, private malls, and noise pollution).



The corruption going on in Lagos state will in no doubt exceed that of the whole Nigeria, if and only when the veils covering the eyes of the dwellers are removed.

And Tinubu would use every means to avoid a new party take over... even if it means increasing LEKKI TOLL, LAND USE CHARGE. Lagos financial record should be the most shrouded in secrecy And Tinubu would use every means to avoid a new party take over... even if it means increasing LEKKI TOLL, LAND USE CHARGE. Lagos financial record should be the most shrouded in secrecy





This only serves to give unfair advantage to that organization Why should the name of a privately owned organization be mentioned specifically in the laws of a state to thje exclusion of other firms that render the same service to the government...This only serves to give unfair advantage to that organization

What lagos state makes in a month via tax plus multiple taxation is not proportional to what we get as citizens.



Imagine someone making 1 naira on your behalf and always giving you 1 kobo , yet you have to praise hm for giving you what is far less than what you deserve.



The scenario above is what is playing out between the lagos state government and we the lagos state tax payers. 1 Like

I don't either to laugh or cry.

This has really exposed the supposed Lagos political and economic intellectuals as frauds and puppets..



I can hear the bible say



"And it repented the LORD that He had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart."

The judgment day is fast approaching, the day an opposition party will take mantle of leadership in Lagos state, the shocking exposure will be a blockbuster, I bet some lagosians will faint with shock.

chuksjuve:

I don't either to laugh or cry.

This has really exposed the supposed LagosAnd political and economic intellectuals as frauds and puppets..



I can hear the bible say



"And it repented the LORD that He had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart."

At the rate you are going, I hope you won't die on top Lagos matter o. Just saying. At the rate you are going, I hope you won't die on top Lagos matter o. Just saying. 1 Like

Firefire:

In 2012, a Lagos-based medical doctor, Dominic Adegbola, filed a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to state authorities, seeking detailed information on all Alpha Beta contracts with Lagos State since 1999.







But the state’s attorney-general’s office rejected the request, saying the FoI is a federal law that does not apply to the states.





Progrethieves....





& some Nigerians expect a person like BRF to be open & honest. someone who shrouded his administration in secrecy & only releasing information when it will result in his 'hailing'... & some Nigerians expect a person like BRF to be open & honest. someone who shrouded his administration in secrecy & only releasing information when it will result in his 'hailing'...